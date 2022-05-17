« previous next »
Offline SuperStevieNicol

NFC Pass
« on: May 17, 2022, 04:59:20 pm »
Question - my season ticket is on my old Iphone that I lost. I have tried to download it on to my new phone and it is saying that the season ticket exists elsewhere!

Anyone better with technology than me know what I need to do?!

Thanks in advance.
JFT96

Offline TeddyTime33

Re: NFC Pass
« Reply #1 on: May 17, 2022, 05:17:29 pm »
Quote from: SuperStevieNicol on May 17, 2022, 04:59:20 pm
Question - my season ticket is on my old Iphone that I lost. I have tried to download it on to my new phone and it is saying that the season ticket exists elsewhere!

Anyone better with technology than me know what I need to do?!

Thanks in advance.
need to contact the club and get them to delete the pass
Offline SuperStevieNicol

Re: NFC Pass
« Reply #2 on: May 17, 2022, 05:20:22 pm »
Quote from: TeddyTime33 on May 17, 2022, 05:17:29 pm
need to contact the club and get them to delete the pass

Thanks a lot  ;D
Offline Alf

Re: NFC Pass
« Reply #3 on: May 23, 2022, 05:20:11 pm »
Quote from: SuperStevieNicol on May 17, 2022, 04:59:20 pm
Question - my season ticket is on my old Iphone that I lost. I have tried to download it on to my new phone and it is saying that the season ticket exists elsewhere!

Anyone better with technology than me know what I need to do?!

Thanks in advance.

I don't know what phone you've got. I logged into ICloud on my work phone and it's on both devices.
Online Dan The Man 28373

Re: NFC Pass
« Reply #4 on: June 7, 2022, 04:40:00 pm »
When should I be able to download my NFC pass? The season ticket is showing in my account but the download NFC pass option is blanked out.

And if I download it on my current iPhone, what will happen if I buy a new Android phone in the next couple of months.

Was on a season ticket holiday last season so this is all a bit new for me!!
Offline Giz a Gobble

Re: NFC Pass
« Reply #5 on: June 8, 2022, 12:21:59 pm »
Would be keen to know this too. I purchased a membership over a week ago and the NFC pass option is still greyed out.

I was initially told that I need to download this pass in order to be able to obtain the retail discount in store but now somebody today on the LFC chat has advised me that I don't need to do this and I can just tell them the membership number at the till so I don't know which is correct!!  ???
Online Barneylfc∗

Re: NFC Pass
« Reply #6 on: June 8, 2022, 12:24:25 pm »
Quote from: Giz a Gobble on June  8, 2022, 12:21:59 pm
Would be keen to know this too. I purchased a membership over a week ago and the NFC pass option is still greyed out.

I was initially told that I need to download this pass in order to be able to obtain the retail discount in store but now somebody today on the LFC chat has advised me that I don't need to do this and I can just tell them the membership number at the till so I don't know which is correct!!  ???

I've done this numerous times in the past.
Offline Giz a Gobble

Re: NFC Pass
« Reply #7 on: June 8, 2022, 01:09:18 pm »
Nice one, that's great then. Thanks :)

The only thing that put me off was the first online chat advisor advising that I had to download the NFC pass to get the discount. As I was planning a trip with the kids to get a load of stuff, the discount will come in very handy but then don't want to have an issue in the store if they then won't accept it.

Put up with angry kids or the extra cost, hmmmm :D
Offline kriss

Re: NFC Pass
« Reply #8 on: June 9, 2022, 02:28:27 am »
Quote from: Dan The Man 28373 on June  7, 2022, 04:40:00 pm
When should I be able to download my NFC pass? The season ticket is showing in my account but the download NFC pass option is blanked out.

And if I download it on my current iPhone, what will happen if I buy a new Android phone in the next couple of months.



Was on a season ticket holiday last season so this is all a bit new for me!!

I also took the season-ticket break so can see the words Download NFC Pass in My Account but those words aren't highlighted so I can't do anything about it yet except be patient.

I asked Ticketing Services this question on Monday of this week and this was their quick response :

Dear Christopher﻿
﻿
Thank you for contacting Liverpool FC﻿
﻿
I'm sorry to hear that you are having issues downloading your NFC Season Ticket Pass to your smart phone.﻿
﻿
Your pass will be ready to download soon, however I cannot give you an exact date yet.﻿
﻿
Please don't feel stressed about this there is plenty of time, if you still have issues the next time you are at Anfield please come to the ticket office and we will be happy to sort this out for you.﻿
﻿
Take care and thank you for your support.﻿
 ﻿
 ﻿
Kind regards﻿
 ﻿
James M﻿
 ﻿
Ticketing Services﻿
Liverpool Football Club

Offline 1964allezallezallez

Re: NFC Pass
« Reply #9 on: June 26, 2022, 08:36:49 pm »
I purchased a new iPhone today. My NFC  pass is saying expired  :-\. Also the supporter ID and card number are different - is that right?
Offline Schmarn

Re: NFC Pass
« Reply #10 on: June 27, 2022, 10:19:23 am »
Quote from: 1964allezallezallez on June 26, 2022, 08:36:49 pm
I purchased a new iPhone today. My NFC  pass is saying expired  :-\. Also the supporter ID and card number are different - is that right?

Delete it from your old phone then reload it to your new phone. The technology won't allow you to have passes on two phones. If you've done that already you best call the TO.
Offline SalahsLeftFoot

Re: NFC Pass
« Reply #11 on: July 1, 2022, 06:04:50 pm »
Is anyone else a STH who has not changed phones but has a situation where (a) Google Pay is showing their NFC pass as expired and (b) not able to click on "download NFC pass" for their season ticket on the club website ?
Offline James_1906

Re: NFC Pass
« Reply #12 on: July 1, 2022, 06:35:16 pm »
Quote from: SalahsLeftFoot on July  1, 2022, 06:04:50 pm
Is anyone else a STH who has not changed phones but has a situation where (a) Google Pay is showing their NFC pass as expired and (b) not able to click on "download NFC pass" for their season ticket on the club website ?
If you got into your wallet app then it will show under 'expired passes'. You can unhide it and it'll show again, same passes are being used next season I believe.
Offline SalahsLeftFoot

Re: NFC Pass
« Reply #13 on: July 1, 2022, 07:25:46 pm »
Quote from: James_1906 on July  1, 2022, 06:35:16 pm
If you got into your wallet app then it will show under 'expired passes'. You can unhide it and it'll show again, same passes are being used next season I believe.

Thanks.

I will try that but it might be different for me as since the end of the season I have changed my seat [ there were too many lard arses on my old row INCLUDING ME to put up with the safety rail anymore  :D ]
Online redman1974

Re: NFC Pass
« Reply #14 on: July 2, 2022, 06:54:05 am »
Quote from: SalahsLeftFoot on July  1, 2022, 06:04:50 pm
Is anyone else a STH who has not changed phones but has a situation where (a) Google Pay is showing their NFC pass as expired and (b) not able to click on "download NFC pass" for their season ticket on the club website ?

Mines the same, I think nearer the start of the season you will be able to download the new ST again from your lfc account.

I've tried going into expired passes on Google pay and last year's ST is there but it does not give you a option to unhide it only to delete it
Offline gordo

Re: NFC Pass
« Reply #15 on: July 6, 2022, 12:56:20 am »
I was told on chat (the answers are on other threads here) that nobody can download their NFC at the moment due to an update and they will be needing to be downloaded from August onwards
Offline ToneLa

Re: NFC Pass
« Reply #16 on: July 6, 2022, 01:11:05 pm »
Quote from: gordo on July  6, 2022, 12:56:20 am
I was told on chat (the answers are on other threads here) that nobody can download their NFC at the moment due to an update and they will be needing to be downloaded from August onwards

Yeah I know we all want it but it's too early.
Online redman1974

Re: NFC Pass
« Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 03:47:21 pm »
You can download it now. I've just gone into my account and downloaded next season's ST
Offline walash

Re: NFC Pass
« Reply #18 on: Yesterday at 04:04:21 pm »
just downloaded my nfc season ticket 22/23 on android phone.
Offline SalahsLeftFoot

Re: NFC Pass
« Reply #19 on: Yesterday at 05:57:14 pm »
LOL - Excellent. Google Pay now says I have two active Season Tickets :D
Online paulgil23

Re: NFC Pass
« Reply #20 on: Today at 01:31:35 pm »
I just changed to a new android phone. Deleted the NFC pass from the old one last week, but couldnt download it to the new one as was greyed out. As others have said when I tried again today it worked. Key is to delete it from the old phone first. If you havent or cant do that, youll need to get the ticket office to reset it, but good luck with that!
Online Barneylfc∗

Re: NFC Pass
« Reply #21 on: Today at 01:39:23 pm »
I got a new phone a couple of months back. Didn't have to download my pass on it again. Just logged into my Google account and it was already there then deleted it from my old phone.
