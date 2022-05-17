When should I be able to download my NFC pass? The season ticket is showing in my account but the download NFC pass option is blanked out.



And if I download it on my current iPhone, what will happen if I buy a new Android phone in the next couple of months.







Was on a season ticket holiday last season so this is all a bit new for me!!



I also took the season-ticket break so can see the words Download NFC Pass in My Account but those words aren't highlighted so I can't do anything about it yet except be patient.I asked Ticketing Services this question on Monday of this week and this was their quick response :Dear Christopher﻿Thank you for contacting Liverpool FC﻿I'm sorry to hear that you are having issues downloading your NFC Season Ticket Pass to your smart phone.﻿Your pass will be ready to download soon, however I cannot give you an exact date yet.﻿Please don't feel stressed about this there is plenty of time, if you still have issues the next time you are at Anfield please come to the ticket office and we will be happy to sort this out for you.﻿Take care and thank you for your support.﻿Kind regards﻿James M﻿Ticketing Services﻿Liverpool Football Club