Chelsea FC - no strangers to The Liquidator"

Fromola

  Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator
Reply #26600 on: Today at 01:26:59 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 01:16:14 pm
How would we feel if Chelsea FC was liquidated?

I personally hate to see any football club go to the wall and wouldn't necessarily wish to see it happen. But I don't think I'd grieve for Chelsea as much as I did Bury. And, in truth, I got over Bury's demise after a few minutes.

The worst that would happen even if they did is something like what happened to Rangers or Fiorentina, so it's not like they'd disappear, they'djust have to drop a few leagues. Probably be best for them anyway. Like City their fans don't know how to handle being a successful club and were happier being a West Ham or a QPR level club.

Personally I'd just like them to sod off to mid table for the next generation, rather than continue to be a competitive top 4-6 club.


Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator
Reply #26601 on: Today at 01:30:20 pm
Anyone saw those plastic flags being waved during the penalty shoot out? Rafa was right again.
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator
Reply #26602 on: Today at 01:30:44 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 01:16:14 pm
How would we feel if Chelsea FC was liquidated?

I personally hate to see any football club go to the wall and wouldn't necessarily wish to see it happen. But I don't think I'd grieve for Chelsea as much as I did Bury. And, in truth, I got over Bury's demise after a few minutes.
I honestly would celebrate it more than anything!
Fuck them  ;D
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator
Reply #26603 on: Today at 01:37:31 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 01:16:14 pm
How would we feel if Chelsea FC was liquidated?


I think it would be a sad day....for absolutely fucking nobody!
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on March  7, 2019, 02:16:00 pm
No heavy-metal football. Uninspiring team selections. Playing like a team closer to relegation worries

Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator
Reply #26604 on: Today at 01:54:17 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 01:16:14 pm
How would we feel if Chelsea FC was liquidated?

I personally hate to see any football club go to the wall and wouldn't necessarily wish to see it happen. But I don't think I'd grieve for Chelsea as much as I did Bury. And, in truth, I got over Bury's demise after a few minutes.

I know 2 Chelsea fans, but only 1 of them I'd consider a mate. The other is simply someone I know.

Neither are 'typical' Chelsea fans. Not racist scumbags and hate Tories. I'd feel bad for my mate, and I wouldn't gloat about it in our Whatsapp group, but I'd be absolutely loving it in others.
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator
Reply #26605 on: Today at 02:16:23 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 01:16:14 pm
How would we feel if Chelsea FC was liquidated?

I personally hate to see any football club go to the wall and wouldn't necessarily wish to see it happen. But I don't think I'd grieve for Chelsea as much as I did Bury. And, in truth, I got over Bury's demise after a few minutes.

I think I'd try and replicate the Villa train Stevie G birthday scene, have a nice cake on the way down to Sloane Square.
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator
Reply #26606 on: Today at 02:18:23 pm
As an entity, I'd happily see Chelsea go under. They've always been a despicable little club. They've always been a stain on London and England and are bereft of any redeeming qualities.

Of course, I'd feel for their decent few. All clubs have some genuinely fantastic fans but, on the whole, Chelsea are pretty horrendous. They've happily embraced a scumbag owner and most still defend him even now. They've happily celebrated the Hillsborough dead too, so they can fuck right off.

Thing is though. If the club goes under, it leaves a void. It leaves all that poison without a home. At least when they have Chelsea FC to attach it to we all know where it is. With this in mind, I'd prefer them to stay in business, but sink back to the obscurity they emerged from. Basically, I'd be happy for them to just become Chelsea again.

If they do go under, though, no one will miss them. It's like having diarrhoea. Unpleasant while you have it, and you are glad when it's gone.

Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator
Reply #26607 on: Today at 02:44:39 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 02:18:23 pm
As an entity, I'd happily see Chelsea go under. They've always been a despicable little club. They've always been a stain on London and England and are bereft of any redeeming qualities.

Of course, I'd feel for their decent few. All clubs have some genuinely fantastic fans but, on the whole, Chelsea are pretty horrendous. They've happily embraced a scumbag owner and most still defend him even now. They've happily celebrated the Hillsborough dead too, so they can fuck right off.

Thing is though. If the club goes under, it leaves a void. It leaves all that poison without a home. At least when they have Chelsea FC to attach it to we all know where it is. With this in mind, I'd prefer them to stay in business, but sink back to the obscurity they emerged from. Basically, I'd be happy for them to just become Chelsea again.

If they do go under, though, no one will miss them. It's like having diarrhoea. Unpleasant while you have it, and you are glad when it's gone.

I wouldn't worry too much about the void they leave mate, most of them will just go to Millwall.
Re: Chelsea FC - no strangers to The Liquidator"
Reply #26608 on: Today at 02:46:53 pm
Id be pleased but also, weirdly, slightly envious?  Whenever it does happen it always feels like a chance to do things again, and differently and away from the tedium that is most of top football nowadays.  Thats more about me though - not into change for its own sake, but once it does happen and theres a massive shift its invigorating to root around in the ashes and reimagine everything from scratch.  And lets be honest it doesnt usually work out much different.

At the very least its usually interesting for a while - surely Rangers fans have more memories from the past decade than from the decade before.  Maybe not for Bury.
Re: Chelsea FC - no strangers to The Liquidator"
Reply #26609 on: Today at 02:52:49 pm
Page 666.

Just sayin'.

Came back from lunch with a Chelsea fan, he reckons the government may be about to let this all go to shit with Chelsea.
Re: Chelsea FC - no strangers to The Liquidator"
Reply #26610 on: Today at 02:58:12 pm
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 02:52:49 pm
Page 666.

Just sayin'.

Came back from lunch with a Chelsea fan, he reckons the government may be about to let this all go to shit with Chelsea.
Wish there was a praying emoji.
Reply #26611 on: Today at 03:04:27 pm

Send them into the abyss, I say.

They've happily lapped up all the success of the Russian blood money for years without showing an ounce of grace. Even before that they were an open refuge for racists, and I don't mean your common-or-garden Brexit xenophobe, I mean proper hardcore fume at the sight of a black person on TV racist. That's not to say that all Chelsea fans are racist, not at all, but if you're an ideological racist and you live in London, you follow Chelsea or Millwall. 

I don't think they'll disappear by the way but I'll settle for them returning to their status as a glorified Cup team.

Re: Chelsea FC - no strangers to The Liquidator"
Reply #26612 on: Today at 03:10:39 pm
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 02:44:39 pm
I wouldn't worry too much about the void they leave mate, most of them will just go BACK to Millwall.
Re: Chelsea FC - no strangers to The Liquidator"
Reply #26613 on: Today at 03:15:07 pm
God knows I have no love for Chelsea or their horrible fans, but when a football club goes down it's not just the fans who suffer, but the whole community surrounding it. I would prefer that they were punished by those running the game, as they were clearly not living within their means. But any club going to the wall is not good for football and I remember only too well the fears about this club under Hicks and Gillete.
Re: Chelsea FC - no strangers to The Liquidator"
Reply #26614 on: Today at 03:18:44 pm
If they are unable to repay their debts, or if the debt it written off, then Chelsea needs to be docked points as per the rule. Why should they gain an advantage when other clubs have had to face the consequences
