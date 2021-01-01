« previous next »
Re: Chelsea FC - no strangers to The Liquidator
Reply #26640 on: Yesterday at 09:37:39 pm
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 08:12:09 pm


You would imagine that Everton are absolutely ripe to be on the sportswashers list. Shite club that are going nowhere and an absolutely rabid fanbase that would do their owners bidding.,

Highly doubt it. They're a provincial, backwater club that don't even have a marketable name, like Man City did. On top of that, once you take into account the money Moshiri spent to just buy the club, never mind the half billion wasted on crap players, and another half billion needed for their watershed vanity project, who's going to pony up for the asking price?

Sportswashers prefer to buy low, so they can pump their funds straight into the squad. Everton could cost them £700m just to buy, and Moshi-la would likely still be making a loss at that price.

Not saying it's impossible, but there still seem to be better prospects out there. I hope not anyway. There's enough poison between the two sets of fans in the city. Them being bought out by sportswashers could cause a very deep and damaging split in the people of Liverpool that could prove very hard to recover from.
Re: Chelsea FC - no strangers to The Liquidator
Reply #26641 on: Yesterday at 09:59:03 pm
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 09:37:39 pm
Highly doubt it. They're a provincial, backwater club that don't even have a marketable name, like Man City did. On top of that, once you take into account the money Moshiri spent to just buy the club, never mind the half billion wasted on crap players, and another half billion needed for their watershed vanity project, who's going to pony up for the asking price?

Sportswashers prefer to buy low, so they can pump their funds straight into the squad. Everton could cost them £700m just to buy, and Moshi-la would likely still be making a loss at that price.

Not saying it's impossible, but there still seem to be better prospects out there. I hope not anyway. There's enough poison between the two sets of fans in the city. Them being bought out by sportswashers could cause a very deep and damaging split in the people of Liverpool that could prove very hard to recover from.
They could be rebranded liverton. Imagine the fume.
Re: Chelsea FC - no strangers to The Liquidator
Reply #26642 on: Yesterday at 10:45:43 pm
So the way this reads, they can't prove Abramovich owns Camberley since it's registered in Jersey and therefore they can't follow the money from Camberley to the supposed Charitable trust that Abramovich wants the money to go to. Which should be stressed again will still be Roman's money just supposedly now being spent on "victims" and not just solely to help him and the other Oligarchs commit crimes or steal from their fellow countrymen.



I think then the Ratcliffe bid is definitely a tip-off that something was up. I wonder if due to the opaqueness of these structures that Roman can't actually prove anything and then the UK government will force through their preferred option. Would be pretty fitting as well as basically Brexit was really about tax shelters and ownership than anything else, at least to those promoting it aside from the Russians.
Re: Chelsea FC - no strangers to The Liquidator
Reply #26643 on: Yesterday at 10:56:10 pm
I mean the Tories can't have it both ways, have their own money hidden in tax avoiding jurisdictions and shell companies, then complain when others are doing it
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator
Reply #26644 on: Yesterday at 10:59:53 pm
Quote from: Paul1611 on Yesterday at 04:58:21 pm

Please go under, please go under.
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator
Reply #26645 on: Yesterday at 11:01:49 pm
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Yesterday at 10:59:53 pm
Please go under, please go under.

I am desperate for it to happen but I think the Government would do absolutely anything to keep them afloat if they were really pressed.
Re: Chelsea FC - no strangers to The Liquidator
Reply #26646 on: Yesterday at 11:06:10 pm
Quote from: Machae on Yesterday at 10:56:10 pm
I mean the Tories can't have it both ways, have their own money hidden in tax avoiding jurisdictions and shell companies, then complain when others are doing it

Since I'm an American I don't follow it all that closely but if they're just doing nothing but non-stop culture wars as a policy like Republicans here than I'm sure that yes, they can and will try to have it both ways.
Re: Chelsea FC - no strangers to The Liquidator
Reply #26647 on: Yesterday at 11:11:57 pm
All this suggesting they go under is giving me a headache

For Christs sake stop teasing us.

Its never going to happen, Br happy with the very big possibility of them turning back into Chelsea
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator
Reply #26648 on: Yesterday at 11:12:53 pm
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Yesterday at 11:01:49 pm
I am desperate for it to happen but I think the Government would do absolutely anything to keep them afloat if they were really pressed.

Same unfortunately, but we can dream...Liverpool win the quadruple, Everton relegated, Chelsea liquidated.

As rushyman said, having them revert to a no-mark Fulham would be enough for me.
Re: Chelsea FC - no strangers to The Liquidator
Reply #26649 on: Yesterday at 11:15:14 pm
Suddenly Arsenal are back in with a chance of top 4  :D
Re: Chelsea FC - no strangers to The Liquidator
Reply #26650 on: Yesterday at 11:15:49 pm
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 06:10:58 pm
Just read that Shed End cesspit myself there, they're slagging off Greenpeace, fucking GREENPEACE for stopping a Russian oil tanker from docking, that's sportwashing in it's purest distilled form, they'll defend him to the hilt, and now Russia, it's crazy, Newcastle will be defending Saudi airstrikes in Yemen and Syria next.

Ive literally read tweets from Newcastle fans defending the Yemen air strikes. Theyre terrorists, you see. And also, the UK sell arms to SA so were all hypocrites if we say SA is bad
Re: Chelsea FC - no strangers to The Liquidator
Reply #26651 on: Yesterday at 11:31:16 pm
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 06:10:58 pm
Just read that Shed End cesspit myself there, they're slagging off Greenpeace, fucking GREENPEACE for stopping a Russian oil tanker from docking, that's sportwashing in it's purest distilled form, they'll defend him to the hilt, and now Russia, it's crazy, Newcastle will be defending Saudi airstrikes in Yemen and Syria next.

You say that as if its an exaggeration to make a point

They will
Re: Chelsea FC - no strangers to The Liquidator
Reply #26652 on: Yesterday at 11:33:18 pm
Quote from: thejbs on Yesterday at 11:15:49 pm
Ive literally read tweets from Newcastle fans defending the Yemen air strikes. Theyre terrorists, you see. And also, the UK sell arms to SA so were all hypocrites if we say SA is bad

Sometimes you think footbsll probably needs binning

Its grown tentacles, teeth and poisonous venom at this point. It turns people into monstrous, unrecognisable versions of themselves

Everton fans are a perfect example
Re: Chelsea FC - no strangers to The Liquidator
Reply #26653 on: Yesterday at 11:45:17 pm
Thread Title  ;D very good  :wellin
Re: Chelsea FC - no strangers to The Liquidator
Reply #26654 on: Yesterday at 11:48:18 pm
They sing the national anthem with gusto. Lav the Queen. Hate scousers. Boo the 97. The bumbling, jellied, corrupt, blonde c*nt will save them. His mate Lord Lebedev has the brasses all lined up in Umbria castle as reward even though it's up for sale. One last bash for Bozo
Re: Chelsea FC - no strangers to The Liquidator
Reply #26655 on: Today at 12:05:20 am
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on Yesterday at 11:48:18 pm
They sing the national anthem with gusto. Lav the Queen. Hate scousers. Boo the 97. The bumbling, jellied, corrupt, blonde c*nt will save them. His mate Lord Lebedev has the brasses all lined up in Umbria castle as reward even though it's up for sale. One last bash for Bozo

Isnt he a total rugby rah though?

All football fans are one to him Id say
Re: Chelsea FC - no strangers to The Liquidator
Reply #26656 on: Today at 12:09:13 am
Quote from: rushyman on Yesterday at 11:33:18 pm
Sometimes you think footbsll probably needs binning

Its grown tentacles, teeth and poisonous venom at this point. It turns people into monstrous, unrecognisable versions of themselves

Everton fans are a perfect example
Remove the football and the poisonous monsters are still there. They just jump on a different vehicle in order to express their vileness.

The root of it is selfishness, greed and lack of empathy. Fans of the old football clubs, Chelsea, Man City and Newcastle are simply channelling their own selfishness, greed and lack of empathy by embracing then defending the indefensible for personal and collective (the own club/fanbases) gain.

The sportswashers simply appeal to the lowest and most corrosive of human drives.

Football doesn't turn people into vile monsters. It just gives so many a platform on which to exhibit their true colours. Take football away and they just find another platform. Football fandom is just suffering because it's a reflection of an already mentally ill society.
Re: Chelsea FC - no strangers to The Liquidator
Reply #26657 on: Today at 12:30:43 am
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 12:09:13 am
Remove the football and the poisonous monsters are still there. They just jump on a different vehicle in order to express their vileness.

The root of it is selfishness, greed and lack of empathy. Fans of the old football clubs, Chelsea, Man City and Newcastle are simply channelling their own selfishness, greed and lack of empathy by embracing then defending the indefensible for personal and collective (the own club/fanbases) gain.

The sportswashers simply appeal to the lowest and most corrosive of human drives.

Football doesn't turn people into vile monsters. It just gives so many a platform on which to exhibit their true colours. Take football away and they just find another platform. Football fandom is just suffering because it's a reflection of an already mentally ill society.

A great point. Youre so right

Im Just so frustrated at how it manifests itself in the game. Im on a group with friends of all different teams.

These are friends of 20+ years. Some more

I genuinely dont want to talk to them about football anymore because its got to a point where Im
Starting to take it personally and tell them all to fuck off
Re: Chelsea FC - no strangers to The Liquidator
Reply #26658 on: Today at 12:51:37 am
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 11:06:10 pm
Since I'm an American I don't follow it all that closely but if they're just doing nothing but non-stop culture wars as a policy like Republicans here than I'm sure that yes, they can and will try to have it both ways.

This is in regards to Roman gaining access to the sale of the club. The UK government don't want this to happen due to sanctions on Abramovich, however they're struggling to ascertain the companies that the proceeds will go to (due to obfuscation and the very same thing that by in large enabled Brexit?)

So kinda ironic
Re: Chelsea FC - no strangers to The Liquidator
Reply #26659 on: Today at 01:02:50 am
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 12:30:43 am
A great point. Youre so right

Im Just so frustrated at how it manifests itself in the game. Im on a group with friends of all different teams.

These are friends of 20+ years. Some more

I genuinely dont want to talk to them about football anymore because its got to a point where Im
Starting to take it personally and tell them all to fuck off
I understand that frustration, I really do. It's heartbreaking the way it's all gone. For far too many, there are no boundaries anymore. Again, this is symptomatic of wider society and the sickness therein. Pretty much every topic sees extreme views spouted without thought or filter.

To be honest, I'm very picky over who I'll talk football and politics with these days. Both are a vehicle for hothead extremists. My partner's social media opened my eyes to a lot of people I thought I knew well around the time of Brexit. People I'd known donkey's years outed themselves as racists with far-right views. Just talking football (22 millionaires kicking a bag of wind around) can bring out the most poisonous of traits in some people. Those traits are always in them, they just need a vehicle, a platform on which to be expressed.

Basically, the more I get to know some people, the less likable they are. It's really sad, but at least you are getting to see the real person and not the mask they usually hide behind. At least then you know who to bin off from your life. I've binned a fair few off. I won't put up with it.

Amongst my closest friends I have a big Blue, her Man United fan husband, a Man United mate from Wales and another lifelong Blue whose married to my cousin. None of us cross lines. We can have a laugh but it's always respectful. I like that. I suppose the reality is good people still act like good people even if there's the opportunity to be a dick. If there's no poison inside, it simply doesn't manifest over football or anything else. If there is, any vehicle will do.
Re: Chelsea FC - no strangers to The Liquidator
Reply #26660 on: Today at 07:34:37 am
Is there a scenario in which the entity which owns the pitch and name can sell those to a bidder for relative peanuts and then the new owner rehire the players and staff who had been made redundant one day previously?
