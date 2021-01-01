A great point. Youre so right



Im Just so frustrated at how it manifests itself in the game. Im on a group with friends of all different teams.



These are friends of 20+ years. Some more



I genuinely dont want to talk to them about football anymore because its got to a point where Im

Starting to take it personally and tell them all to fuck off



I understand that frustration, I really do. It's heartbreaking the way it's all gone. For far too many, there are no boundaries anymore. Again, this is symptomatic of wider society and the sickness therein. Pretty much every topic sees extreme views spouted without thought or filter.To be honest, I'm very picky over who I'll talk football and politics with these days. Both are a vehicle for hothead extremists. My partner's social media opened my eyes to a lot of people I thought I knew well around the time of Brexit. People I'd known donkey's years outed themselves as racists with far-right views. Just talking football (22 millionaires kicking a bag of wind around) can bring out the most poisonous of traits in some people. Those traits are always in them, they just need a vehicle, a platform on which to be expressed.Basically, the more I get to know some people, the less likable they are. It's really sad, but at least you are getting to see the real person and not the mask they usually hide behind. At least then you know who to bin off from your life. I've binned a fair few off. I won't put up with it.Amongst my closest friends I have a big Blue, her Man United fan husband, a Man United mate from Wales and another lifelong Blue whose married to my cousin. None of us cross lines. We can have a laugh but it's always respectful. I like that. I suppose the reality is good people still act like good people even if there's the opportunity to be a dick. If there's no poison inside, it simply doesn't manifest over football or anything else. If there is, any vehicle will do.