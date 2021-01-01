Just win. Keep the pressure on.
I'm relatively relaxed. Almost certain that the league is gone, most important thing tonight is avoiding injuries and resting as many as possible.
Team like this tonight would be my thinking but Im not Jurgen and on paper it does appear a significantly weaker side.AliGomez, Matip, Ibou and TsimikasElliot, Milner and KeitaJota, Origi and FirminoPart of me wonders if playing Taki against these will spur him on to do some damage seeing as though they decided against keeping him there.... I would pull Bobby off on 60 minutes, put Elliot in Salah's position, Jota back out on the left and move Milner to RM to accommodate Taki in CM. Possibly take off Keita if the game allows and replace with Curtis.Probably a good job im not Jurgen to be honest ..he'll probably play Salah, Mane, Diaz, Hendo, Thiago et al..
I've heard that negatively affects sporting performance but if it gets us 3 points tug away!
Unleash Harvey Elliot
Why is he leashed in the first place? Isn't that, like, Child Abuse or something?
Allowable under the Legacy Haircut statutes
I d still play one of Henderson or Milner, to make sure we have a leader on the pitch. The rest, who ever has running still left in their legs.
