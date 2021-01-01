Now listen folks, all of the worlds greatest stories need a bit of peril in them. The grit in the Oyster makes the pearl, etc. This has the potential to be one of those great stories. A campaign of true sporting greatness, up against cheats. Finishing line number three is in sight, but we have the adversity that a great story requires of getting over a line tonight, with tired players, and another massive game on Saturday. It's stayed relentless for over a month now, with narrow paths and slippery surfaces since January on this perilous path. But nearly there!. Staunch defending and a nicked few chances will do. Come on the reds!.