Re: Southampton v Liverpool - St Mary's Stadium, 7:45 kick off Tuesday 17th May
Just keep the ball away from Ward Prowse.

Can't believe I'm saying this, but yesterday I thought "better if we lose, we can play kids next Sunday!". Happy to say I talked myself out of that pretty fast :)

Now I'm at "coming away with no injuries is more important than the result". But having a hard time convinving me of that too.

Christ this is exhausting ....
Re: Southampton v Liverpool - St Mary's Stadium, 7:45 kick off Tuesday 17th May
I guess we can call this one must win?

Does anyone know how medical teams decide whoose fit? Assuming no injury, what would they measure to determine who's ok to play? I guess it's not a simple yes no, but a spectrum from red to green.
Re: Southampton v Liverpool - St Mary's Stadium, 7:45 kick off Tuesday 17th May
Just win. Keep the pressure on.

this so much. just hope we start strong and get the game wrapped up early. then throw in whatever subs that saves the legs of those playing next few crucial games.

Saints did beat us last season so are no pushovers.
Re: Southampton v Liverpool - St Mary's Stadium, 7:45 kick off Tuesday 17th May
I'm relatively relaxed.

Almost certain that the league is gone, most important thing tonight is avoiding injuries and resting as many as possible.

I made peace after the cup final with the fact we were going to miss out on the title and relaxed bit, delighted with our two domestic trophies. Then city went and dropped points and now I am reeled back into the title race. Would take a crappy 1-0 win tonight.
Re: Southampton v Liverpool - St Mary's Stadium, 7:45 kick off Tuesday 17th May
Think this is gonna be one of those games where the 1st goal is massive tonight
Re: Southampton v Liverpool - St Mary's Stadium, 7:45 kick off Tuesday 17th May
It will be massive if we win this. We will need to rotate heavily vs a side that wants to act like our rivals and a manager saying this is their Champions League final.  ::)
These have been throwing it in for months now, but you just know they will be flying around tonight.  :no

Win this one and City will really fill it. Come on you Red Men!  :scarf
Re: Southampton v Liverpool - St Mary's Stadium, 7:45 kick off Tuesday 17th May
the feels...
Re: Southampton v Liverpool - St Mary's Stadium, 7:45 kick off Tuesday 17th May
Just win.
Re: Southampton v Liverpool - St Mary's Stadium, 7:45 kick off Tuesday 17th May
I think a couple who played Saturday will start tonight. I'd go for Alisson, Gomez, Kostas, Matip, Konate, Henderson, Jones, Keita, Jota, Diaz, and Firmino.

Re: Southampton v Liverpool - St Mary's Stadium, 7:45 kick off Tuesday 17th May
Team like this tonight would be my thinking but Im not Jurgen ;) and on paper it does appear a significantly weaker side.

Ali

Gomez, Matip, Ibou and Tsimikas

Elliot, Milner and Keita

Jota, Origi and Firmino

Part of me wonders if playing Taki against these will spur him on to do some damage seeing as though they decided against keeping him there.... I would pull Bobby off on 60 minutes, put Elliot in Salah's position, Jota back out on the left and move Milner to RM to accommodate Taki in CM. Possibly take off Keita if the game allows and replace with Curtis.

Probably a good job im not Jurgen to be honest  ;D ..he'll probably play Salah, Mane, Diaz, Hendo, Thiago et al..
Re: Southampton v Liverpool - St Mary's Stadium, 7:45 kick off Tuesday 17th May
Team like this tonight would be my thinking but Im not Jurgen ;) and on paper it does appear a significantly weaker side.

Ali

Gomez, Matip, Ibou and Tsimikas

Elliot, Milner and Keita

Jota, Origi and Firmino

Part of me wonders if playing Taki against these will spur him on to do some damage seeing as though they decided against keeping him there.... I would pull Bobby off on 60 minutes, put Elliot in Salah's position, Jota back out on the left and move Milner to RM to accommodate Taki in CM. Possibly take off Keita if the game allows and replace with Curtis.

Probably a good job im not Jurgen to be honest  ;D ..he'll probably play Salah, Mane, Diaz, Hendo, Thiago et al..


I've heard that negatively affects sporting performance but if it gets us 3 points tug away!
Re: Southampton v Liverpool - St Mary's Stadium, 7:45 kick off Tuesday 17th May
I've heard that negatively affects sporting performance but if it gets us 3 points tug away!
Would end up with a straight red Id have thought
Re: Southampton v Liverpool - St Mary's Stadium, 7:45 kick off Tuesday 17th May
Now listen folks, all of the worlds greatest stories need a bit of peril in them. The grit in the Oyster makes the pearl, etc. This has the potential to be one of those great stories. A campaign of true sporting greatness, up against cheats. Finishing line number three is in sight, but we have the adversity that a great story requires of getting over a line tonight, with tired players, and another massive game on Saturday. It's stayed relentless for over a month now, with narrow paths and slippery surfaces since January on this perilous path. But nearly there!. Staunch defending and a nicked few chances will do. Come on the reds!.
Re: Southampton v Liverpool - St Mary's Stadium, 7:45 kick off Tuesday 17th May
Play whoever s got fresh legs.

Win anyway.

Move on.

Kostas and Joe for me, Konate Matip picks itself, Jonesy who btw remains one of the best prospects in all of football and more than capable, maybe the Ox could get a game here, Divock and Bobby could split the forward position, Taki and Harvey could split some time

idk

Just win baby.
Re: Southampton v Liverpool - St Mary's Stadium, 7:45 kick off Tuesday 17th May
I d still play one of Henderson or Milner, to make sure we have a leader on the pitch. The rest, who ever has running still left in their legs.
Re: Southampton v Liverpool - St Mary's Stadium, 7:45 kick off Tuesday 17th May
Unleash Harvey Elliot

Why is he leashed in the first place? Isn't that, like, Child Abuse or something?
Re: Southampton v Liverpool - St Mary's Stadium, 7:45 kick off Tuesday 17th May
Why is he leashed in the first place? Isn't that, like, Child Abuse or something?

Allowable under the Legacy Haircut statutes
Re: Southampton v Liverpool - St Mary's Stadium, 7:45 kick off Tuesday 17th May
Allowable under the Legacy Haircut statutes

He plays for Liverpool and supports Liverpool - the UK government will allow it.
Re: Southampton v Liverpool - St Mary's Stadium, 7:45 kick off Tuesday 17th May
I d still play one of Henderson or Milner, to make sure we have a leader on the pitch. The rest, who ever has running still left in their legs.
good point.  who is next in line for captain after Hendo, Millie and Virg?  I think it used to be Gini?
