Really can't call either the team or outcome.



Agree with this.I personally think that there'll be a huge amount of rotation and no-one who played more than 90 on Saturday will start. That's just a guess though. Without the medical information is pretty difficult to guess the team. Given we've taken off Mo and Virgil in an FA Cup final with tweaks suggest the club are taking absolutely no risk with player fitness with the CL final on the horizon. That's my biggest reason for thinking they'll be conservative tonight.In terms of the result I think it's a difficult one to call. Lots of changes, coming off the back of an emotional FA Cup final win, opposition's last home game of the season under the lights.I get the impression that not a lot of people are necessarily contemplating it but the league could be over tonight. Hopefully that not the case but I think it's going to be really, really tough to come away with the 3 points and take it to the last game of the season. I wouldn't back against this team but equally I don't see it as an easy win.