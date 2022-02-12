« previous next »
Southampton v Liverpool - St Mary's Stadium, 7:45 kick off Tuesday 17th May

KissThisGuy

Re: Southampton v Liverpool - St Mary's Stadium, 7:45 kick off Tuesday 17th May
Today at 07:22:16 am
Quote from: CanuckYNWA on Today at 05:20:13 am
And you think players like Trent, VVD, Mane, Robbo, Thiago and Henderson who played 120 mins 48hrs before this game would be deemed fit enough to play 60-90mins by medical staff?

Like think about what your saying for second

VVD literally admitted he felt something and had to come after 90 but hey lets just chuck him into a 90min game 48hrs later and not think about the CL Final in a week and half?

No one is claiming to be experts, its common sense. I would happily put money on certain players not playing since you seem so confident of it.
I think we will rotate a lot of players due to the proximity of the game to the FA Cup Final, but it isn't 48 hrs after the game on Saturday, it will be 72 hours between games.
UntouchableLuis

Re: Southampton v Liverpool - St Mary's Stadium, 7:45 kick off Tuesday 17th May
Today at 07:27:12 am
Midfield is where we are down to the bare bones now - Milner, Keita and Curtis is the only 3 you could realistically start tonight, maybe Oxlade but he seems to be really out of things at the minute.
-Willo-

Re: Southampton v Liverpool - St Mary's Stadium, 7:45 kick off Tuesday 17th May
Today at 07:34:04 am
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Today at 07:27:12 am
Midfield is where we are down to the bare bones now - Milner, Keita and Curtis is the only 3 you could realistically start tonight, maybe Oxlade but he seems to be really out of things at the minute.

Why can you start Keita but not Henderson?

Henderson has been rotated quite a lot over the last few weeks too, he should be okay I think. I'd go Jones - Henderson - Keita maybe.

UntouchableLuis

Re: Southampton v Liverpool - St Mary's Stadium, 7:45 kick off Tuesday 17th May
Today at 07:35:36 am
Quote from: -Willo- on Today at 07:34:04 am
Why can you start Keita but not Henderson?

Henderson has been rotated quite a lot over the last few weeks too, he should be okay I think. I'd go Jones - Henderson - Keita maybe.



I don't know if Henderson can play this game, vs Wolves and in the CL. He's got to start in Paris for me. We need to do everything to get Hendo, Thiago and Fabinho as our 3 in Paris.
duvva

Re: Southampton v Liverpool - St Mary's Stadium, 7:45 kick off Tuesday 17th May
Today at 07:46:18 am
Quote from: -Willo- on Today at 07:34:04 am
Why can you start Keita but not Henderson?

Henderson has been rotated quite a lot over the last few weeks too, he should be okay I think. I'd go Jones - Henderson - Keita maybe.


Keita came off in the second half Saturday whereas Henderson played the full 120. Id imagine Keita is likely to be the fresher for tonight
rob1966

Re: Southampton v Liverpool - St Mary's Stadium, 7:45 kick off Tuesday 17th May
Today at 07:51:42 am
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 11:43:00 pm
for the guys who played all or most of Saturday, it's not just that their batteries need to be recharged, the chances of injury will be much greater with just 2 days rest. we sure as shit don't need any more players limping off right now.

72 hours is the minimum recovery period and this is just on the limit of that, but yes the medical staff will be telling Jurgen just who and isn't ready to go. Can see Mane and Diaz being on the bench with Jota Bobby and divock starting

Schedule of the Europa final is nuts, should have been next week not this.

Quote from: Armand9 on Today at 06:34:51 am
fuck knows the line up

just win

if we manage to get it 'won' early, go for as many goals as we can

We tried that at Palace and look where that got us.

We'll need to win 7-0 tonight in the unlikely event we draw v wolves and they lose to Villa as I can't see villa winning by a bigger margin than 1 goal, but instead of going all out for it, we need to be clinical in front of goal and settle for what we get.

mkingdon

Re: Southampton v Liverpool - St Mary's Stadium, 7:45 kick off Tuesday 17th May
Today at 08:42:58 am
There seems little choice but to rotate a lot here.

                       Ali

Gomez      Matip   Konate   Tsimikas

                     Milner

   Elliot/AOC/Taki?             Jones

  Jota           Bobby            Div
RedForeverTT

Re: Southampton v Liverpool - St Mary's Stadium, 7:45 kick off Tuesday 17th May
Today at 08:54:23 am
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Today at 07:27:12 am
Midfield is where we are down to the bare bones now - Milner, Keita and Curtis is the only 3 you could realistically start tonight, maybe Oxlade but he seems to be really out of things at the minute.

What about Minamino? Our ex-Southampton loanee would surely make an impression.

Agree with you that Ox didnt look all that well recently.
Sharado

Re: Southampton v Liverpool - St Mary's Stadium, 7:45 kick off Tuesday 17th May
Today at 09:17:49 am
Just get us over the line reds, let's take it to the last day.
Clint Eastwood

Re: Southampton v Liverpool - St Mary's Stadium, 7:45 kick off Tuesday 17th May
Today at 09:31:29 am
Quote from: mkingdon on Today at 08:42:58 am
There seems little choice but to rotate a lot here.

                       Ali

Gomez      Matip   Konate   Tsimikas

                     Milner

   Elliot/AOC/Taki?             Jones

  Jota           Bobby            Div
This seems sensible. Although, I worry about the front 3. Jota's out of form, Bobby hasn't played many minutes, and Origi is never really effective out wide.

Perhaps Elliott plays on the right and Jota on the left. One of Henderson/Keita may be needed.
JerseyKloppite

Re: Southampton v Liverpool - St Mary's Stadium, 7:45 kick off Tuesday 17th May
Today at 09:40:05 am
I'd be surprised if one of Hendo or Thiago didn't start. We don't have another player as comfortable in the number 6 role, maybe they play a half each.

Ditto up top I'd be surprised if Diaz didn't get a start. Mane played 120 minutes and looked goosed but Diaz didn't look too knackered when he went off and Bobby is still clearly getting up to speed.

No idea re the RB situation. We've been comfortable enough to give Gomez starts there so it's not a concern, but that's usually in the context of a fairly settled back line, not one where we're also without Robertson and VVD.

I'd probably go:

Alisson

TAA
Matip
Konate
Tsimikas

Hendo
Keita
Jones

Jota
Bobby/Origi
Diaz

That's only 5 of the outfield starters from Satuday, and only Konate, Hendo and TAA played the full game.

If all is going well we can haul TAA, Diaz and Henderson off for Milner, Elliot, Gomez. If we need to force the game we've still got Thiago, Mane and one of Bobby/Origi on the bench.

« Last Edit: Today at 09:42:37 am by JerseyKloppite »
Charlie Adams fried egg

Re: Southampton v Liverpool - St Mary's Stadium, 7:45 kick off Tuesday 17th May
Today at 09:48:52 am
I think we usually fly to south coast games, but apparently we also flew to Birmingham for the Villa game last week which is hardly worth taking off for.

Looks like we're doing everything we can to minimise travel disruption and maximise training and recovery at the training ground.

Really can't call either the team or outcome. Just hope it goes to the last day then who knows.
Fruity

Re: Southampton v Liverpool - St Mary's Stadium, 7:45 kick off Tuesday 17th May
Today at 10:58:48 am
We just need to win. It's gonna be tough and we don't need Southampton pulling an Aston Villa on us and put everything into it. Looking at their recent results it would seem if we can get an early goal that might make life a lot easier. I remember the 1-3 in the 2019 season which was a really tough game.

We need to be clinical which is something that we have been lacking a bit recently.

Just win and take it to the final day and then we have pretty much done all we can do.
Jookie

Re: Southampton v Liverpool - St Mary's Stadium, 7:45 kick off Tuesday 17th May
Today at 11:03:24 am
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Today at 09:48:52 am
Really can't call either the team or outcome.

Agree with this.

I personally think that there'll be a huge amount of rotation and no-one who played more than 90 on Saturday will start. That's just a guess though. Without the medical information is pretty difficult to guess the team. Given we've taken off Mo and Virgil in an FA Cup final with tweaks suggest the club are taking absolutely no risk with player fitness with the CL final on the horizon. That's my biggest reason for thinking they'll be conservative tonight.

In terms of the result I think it's a difficult one to call. Lots of changes, coming off the back of an emotional FA Cup final win, opposition's last home game of the season under the lights.

I get the impression that not a lot of people are necessarily contemplating it but the league could be over tonight. Hopefully that not the case but I think it's going to be really, really tough to come away with the 3 points and take it to the last game of the season. I wouldn't back against this team but equally I don't see it as an easy win.
thejbs

Re: Southampton v Liverpool - St Mary's Stadium, 7:45 kick off Tuesday 17th May
Today at 11:07:00 am
Winning the Premier League is more difficult than winning the Champions League, says Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl. Obviously an authority on the subject having won both, previously
VictoryFor96

Re: Southampton v Liverpool - St Mary's Stadium, 7:45 kick off Tuesday 17th May
Today at 11:18:40 am
I d take any win, we have no chance to win the title on GD.

a boring 1-0 is good
Jookie

Re: Southampton v Liverpool - St Mary's Stadium, 7:45 kick off Tuesday 17th May
Today at 12:28:58 pm
Quote from: VictoryFor96 on Today at 11:18:40 am
I d take any win, we have no chance to win the title on GD.


Given the way results have gone it seems almost impossible for the title to be decided by GD. We'd need to get 4 points from 2 games and City to get beat by Villa for it to end up with GD being the deciding factor now.
Red-juvenated

Re: Southampton v Liverpool - St Mary's Stadium, 7:45 kick off Tuesday 17th May
Today at 12:44:26 pm
Any win will do.
After the Marathon FAC final, Klopp is sure to pick 'the strongest available' side to do the job.
The likes of Gomez, Tsimikas, Jones, Milner and Firmino are likely to start, so will could see a mix of the rest to play bit-parts
Time for the 'Squad' to do its job.
redmark

Re: Southampton v Liverpool - St Mary's Stadium, 7:45 kick off Tuesday 17th May
Today at 12:50:27 pm
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 12:28:58 pm
Given the way results have gone it seems almost impossible for the title to be decided by GD. We'd need to get 4 points from 2 games and City to get beat by Villa for it to end up with GD being the deciding factor now.
I think if we were 3 or 4 up after an hour tonight, it would be worth keep looking for goals (with half an eye on that very unlikely last day scenario) rather than just sitting back, but not to actively go chasing them. If the impossible were to happen, it's more likely as a result of a draw tonight and all out last-ditch attack on Sunday. Which would be fun. But yeah, hoping for a City draw on Sunday is enough without expecting Villa to win it.
El Lobo

Re: Southampton v Liverpool - St Mary's Stadium, 7:45 kick off Tuesday 17th May
Today at 12:52:07 pm
Quote from: redmark on Today at 12:50:27 pm
I think if we were 3 or 4 up after an hour tonight, it would be worth keep looking for goals (with half an eye on that very unlikely last day scenario) rather than just sitting back, but not to actively go chasing them. If the impossible were to happen, it's more likely as a result of a draw tonight and all out last-ditch attack on Sunday. Which would be fun. But yeah, hoping for a City draw on Sunday is enough without expecting Villa to win it.

If we're 3 or 4 up after an hour today we should pass it about and see the game out as easily as possible. Its not going to go to goal difference.
Oldmanmick

Re: Southampton v Liverpool - St Mary's Stadium, 7:45 kick off Tuesday 17th May
Today at 12:53:41 pm
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Today at 09:48:52 am
I think we usually fly to south coast games, but apparently we also flew to Birmingham for the Villa game last week which is hardly worth taking off for.

Looks like we're doing everything we can to minimise travel disruption and maximise training and recovery at the training ground.

Really can't call either the team or outcome. Just hope it goes to the last day then who knows.

Oppo fans, especially the blueshite, will now blame us for global warming.
jillc

Re: Southampton v Liverpool - St Mary's Stadium, 7:45 kick off Tuesday 17th May
Today at 12:54:59 pm
Quote from: redmark on Today at 12:50:27 pm
I think if we were 3 or 4 up after an hour tonight, it would be worth keep looking for goals (with half an eye on that very unlikely last day scenario) rather than just sitting back, but not to actively go chasing them. If the impossible were to happen, it's more likely as a result of a draw tonight and all out last-ditch attack on Sunday. Which would be fun. But yeah, hoping for a City draw on Sunday is enough without expecting Villa to win it.

I don't think we are going to be 3 or 4 up, this will be a tough game not least because of the gruelling final. We need to just win don't mind a 1-0 win to be honest.
Topwings!

Re: Southampton v Liverpool - St Mary's Stadium, 7:45 kick off Tuesday 17th May
Today at 12:55:25 pm
Quote from: thejbs on Today at 11:07:00 am
Winning the Premier League is more difficult than winning the Champions League, says Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl. Obviously an authority on the subject having won both, previously

For sure, tell that to Pep and Man City.
dutchkop

Re: Southampton v Liverpool - St Mary's Stadium, 7:45 kick off Tuesday 17th May
Today at 01:00:48 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 07:51:42 am
72 hours is the minimum recovery period and this is just on the limit of that, but yes the medical staff will be telling Jurgen just who and isn't ready to go. Can see Mane and Diaz being on the bench with Jota Bobby and divock starting


We'll need to win 7-0 tonight in the unlikely event we draw v wolves and they lose to Villa as I can't see villa winning by a bigger margin than 1 goal, but instead of going all out for it, we need to be clinical in front of goal and settle for what we get.

just forget about GD mate ... we are going to have a tough match to get 3 points tonight. If we win both  our matches - and hope Villa cause an upset  then we can overtake City. GD plays no role in outcome as we cannot end on the same number of points as City? we can end on 92 pts .. City on 90, 91 or 93 if the beat Villa

getting a solid balanced 14 players on the field tonight will be a huge challenge for Jurgen, coaches and medical staff.  Defence we are good and up front we have options.. midfield could be interesting.
paisley1977

Re: Southampton v Liverpool - St Mary's Stadium, 7:45 kick off Tuesday 17th May
Today at 01:00:56 pm
Its a pity the 5 sub rule doesn't apply tonight, it will make a huge difference next season.
redmark

Re: Southampton v Liverpool - St Mary's Stadium, 7:45 kick off Tuesday 17th May
Today at 01:07:34 pm
Quote from: jillc on Today at 12:54:59 pm
I don't think we are going to be 3 or 4 up, this will be a tough game not least because of the gruelling final. We need to just win don't mind a 1-0 win to be honest.
I agree. Just a hypothetical on a hypothetical.
amir87

Re: Southampton v Liverpool - St Mary's Stadium, 7:45 kick off Tuesday 17th May
Today at 01:54:49 pm
Got loads of anxiety about tonight for some reason. Just gives me that horrible feeling of 'one of those days.'
Sudden Death Draft Loser

Re: Southampton v Liverpool - St Mary's Stadium, 7:45 kick off Tuesday 17th May
Today at 01:57:02 pm
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 01:54:49 pm
Got loads of anxiety about tonight for some reason. Just gives me that horrible feeling of 'one of those days.'

I'm relatively relaxed.

Almost certain that the league is gone, most important thing tonight is avoiding injuries and resting as many as possible.
Sudden Death Draft Loser

Re: Southampton v Liverpool - St Mary's Stadium, 7:45 kick off Tuesday 17th May
Today at 01:59:36 pm
Quote from: dutchkop on Today at 01:00:48 pm
we cannot end on the same number of points as City? we can end on 92 pts .. City on 90, 91 or 93 if the beat Villa.

We draw tonight puts us three points behind City.

We win the last game, they lose the last game.

Level on points.
amir87

Re: Southampton v Liverpool - St Mary's Stadium, 7:45 kick off Tuesday 17th May
Today at 02:03:22 pm
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on Today at 01:57:02 pm
I'm relatively relaxed.

Almost certain that the league is gone, most important thing tonight is avoiding injuries and resting as many as possible.

I just really want it to go to the last game and leave the possibility of something mental happening open.

I'm pretty sure about half an hour into the game next week City will probably already be a few goals up but until that moment, I want us to enjoy this moment in the league and give it one final push.

Tonight's match gives me a real hangover vibe.
RedForeverTT

Re: Southampton v Liverpool - St Mary's Stadium, 7:45 kick off Tuesday 17th May
Today at 02:05:54 pm
Quote from: thejbs on Today at 11:07:00 am
Winning the Premier League is more difficult than winning the Champions League, says Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl. Obviously an authority on the subject having won both, previously

I think City and United fans pointed to us having been in 5 finals in 17 years and won 2 as a basis.

However they have forgotten about themselves especially City having although winning 7 PL has only been in one Champions League final and won fuck all. United in 30 years under Ferguson has only won 2 which Klopp will match by his 6th year with the club.
Buck Pete

Re: Southampton v Liverpool - St Mary's Stadium, 7:45 kick off Tuesday 17th May
Today at 02:14:43 pm
Quote from: VictoryFor96 on Today at 11:18:40 am
I d take any win, we have no chance to win the title on GD.

a boring 1-0 is good

It's really weird, as winning the Prem now seems more of a chilled affair than if city had actually lost on Sunday.  But still just as achievable IMO

A city loss against West Ham would have meant we had to go balls out tonight and tried to rattle at least 3 or 4 past Soton.  After our recent efforts I just cant see that happening.

Villa are 4/1 for the double chance (win or draw) on Sunday.   I'd have bit your hand off for a 4/1 shot to win the league a few months ago (Providing we win our last 2 games of course).
« Last Edit: Today at 02:16:34 pm by Buck Pete »
donnerz

Re: Southampton v Liverpool - St Mary's Stadium, 7:45 kick off Tuesday 17th May
Today at 02:14:47 pm
My predicted team:
Alisson
Gomez Matip Konate Tsimikas
Milner
Keita Jones
Elliot Firmino Jota
Lynndenberries

Re: Southampton v Liverpool - St Mary's Stadium, 7:45 kick off Tuesday 17th May
Today at 02:59:20 pm
Just win. Keep the pressure on.
seandundee16

Re: Southampton v Liverpool - St Mary's Stadium, 7:45 kick off Tuesday 17th May
Today at 03:11:01 pm
I'm a lot more relaxed about the outcome of this game after winning both domestic cups as we now have something really tangible to show for our performances this season. So much so that if we don't win tonight I think we can wallow for about 24 hours before switching focus immediately onto Paris where we will have an opportunity to put some icing on the cake of what has been an incredible season. According to the bookies odds we have a 12% chance of winning the League and a 60% chance of winning the CL, so it easy to see where our priorities should lie. My number one wish tonight is no injuries to key players and then hopefully come out of it with a win with a bit more recovery time before Sunday where we will then have a free hit at winning the League.   
KurtVerbose

Re: Southampton v Liverpool - St Mary's Stadium, 7:45 kick off Tuesday 17th May
Today at 03:15:24 pm
Quote from: donnerz on Today at 02:14:47 pm
My predicted team:
Alisson
Gomez Matip Konate Tsimikas
Milner
Keita Jones
Elliot Firmino Jota

I'd agree to that apart from Origi for Elliot.

I'd have Taki over Harvey.
