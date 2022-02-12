I'd be surprised if one of Hendo or Thiago didn't start. We don't have another player as comfortable in the number 6 role, maybe they play a half each.
Ditto up top I'd be surprised if Diaz didn't get a start. Mane played 120 minutes and looked goosed but Diaz didn't look too knackered when he went off and Bobby is still clearly getting up to speed.
No idea re the RB situation. We've been comfortable enough to give Gomez starts there so it's not a concern, but that's usually in the context of a fairly settled back line, not one where we're also without Robertson and VVD.
I'd probably go:
Alisson
TAA
Matip
Konate
Tsimikas
Hendo
Keita
Jones
Jota
Bobby/Origi
Diaz
That's only 5 of the outfield starters from Satuday, and only Konate, Hendo and TAA played the full game.
If all is going well we can haul TAA, Diaz and Henderson off for Milner, Elliot, Gomez. If we need to force the game we've still got Thiago, Mane and one of Bobby/Origi on the bench.