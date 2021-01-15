« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 [3]   Go Down

Author Topic: Southampton v Liverpool - St Mary's Stadium, 7:45 kick off Tuesday 17th May  (Read 5099 times)

Online 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,820
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: Southampton v Liverpool - St Mary's Stadium, 7:45 kick off Tuesday 17th May
« Reply #80 on: Yesterday at 03:59:25 pm »
Referee: Martin Atkinson.
Assistants: Constantine Hatzidakis, Richard West.
Fourth official: David Coote.
VAR: Stuart Attwell.
Assistant VAR: Adam Nunn.
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline iamnant

  • ...call me Adam
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,829
  • Bob Mortimer stan account
Re: Southampton v Liverpool - St Mary's Stadium, 7:45 kick off Tuesday 17th May
« Reply #81 on: Yesterday at 04:26:10 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 03:59:25 pm
Referee: Martin Atkinson.

Well, fuck.
Logged
"If anyone at my funeral has a long face, I'll never speak to them again."
Stan Laurel

Offline lukeb1981

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,440
Re: Southampton v Liverpool - St Mary's Stadium, 7:45 kick off Tuesday 17th May
« Reply #82 on: Yesterday at 04:30:59 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 03:59:25 pm
Referee: Martin Atkinson.
Assistants: Constantine Hatzidakis, Richard West.
Fourth official: David Coote.
VAR: Stuart Attwell.
Assistant VAR: Adam Nunn.
What a gang of c*nts
Logged

Offline Red Cactii

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,584
  • An absolute p***k
Re: Southampton v Liverpool - St Mary's Stadium, 7:45 kick off Tuesday 17th May
« Reply #83 on: Yesterday at 04:32:23 pm »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Yesterday at 03:16:09 pm
This game has Divock written all over it. Headlines.



He has scored a hattrick at St Marys before, do it again big man.
Logged

Offline Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 95,985
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Southampton v Liverpool - St Mary's Stadium, 7:45 kick off Tuesday 17th May
« Reply #84 on: Yesterday at 04:35:07 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 03:59:25 pm
Referee: Martin Atkinson.
Assistants: Constantine Hatzidakis, Richard West.
Fourth official: David Coote.
VAR: Stuart Attwell.
Assistant VAR: Adam Nunn.

Coote was 4th official at the weekend as well I think. Remember getting annoyed seeing his weird rubbery face at the end of the game.
Logged

Offline Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,396
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Southampton v Liverpool - St Mary's Stadium, 7:45 kick off Tuesday 17th May
« Reply #85 on: Yesterday at 05:22:20 pm »
Quote from: Andypandimonium on Yesterday at 02:57:59 pm
Personally, I would put out a team made up of players who won't be playing a minute in Paris whilst sticking two fingers up to Sky. Why are we playing Tuesday night after a grueling cup final on Saturday? We don't have to do what TV wants all the time and should be doing what's good for us regardless of anything Neville the miserable has to say on the matter. Chances are low for success in this competition now, so try to win with fringe players and keep the first teamers for the 28th.

Think we'll win with the second string anyway as Southampton are already on holiday.

Up the reds!  :scarf :champ :champ :scarf 
when else were we supposed to play it? The issue ii with UEFA not allowing any other games on the date of the UEFA Cup Final more than Sky, not sure playing on Thursday would have helped as then we would have another game less than three days later on Sunday.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 06:06:39 pm by Wabaloolah »
Logged
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Offline Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,396
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Southampton v Liverpool - St Mary's Stadium, 7:45 kick off Tuesday 17th May
« Reply #86 on: Yesterday at 05:28:46 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 03:59:25 pm
Referee: Martin Atkinson.
Assistants: Constantine Hatzidakis, Richard West.
Fourth official: David Coote.
VAR: Stuart Attwell.
Assistant VAR: Adam Nunn.
cheers, have updated the OP!

Why is it we always end up with Stupid Attwell on VAR
Logged
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Offline cipher

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 489
  • Southport & Toronto
Re: Southampton v Liverpool - St Mary's Stadium, 7:45 kick off Tuesday 17th May
« Reply #87 on: Yesterday at 05:30:14 pm »
With games every 3/4 days for weeks now, our 120 minute final only 3 days ago, a game this Saturday and then the CL final one week later means there must be heavy rotation for this game.  I'm expecting something similar to the following:

Jota-Firmino-Origi
Jones-Minamino or OX-Elliot
Tzimikas-Matip-Konate-Gomez
           Allison
Logged
Raúl barely had a kick. The nearest he got to greatness was when he shook Gerrard by the hand.   Times - Mar 10,2009.

Offline Bend It Like Aurelio

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,099
  • Into the top right corner.
Re: Southampton v Liverpool - St Mary's Stadium, 7:45 kick off Tuesday 17th May
« Reply #88 on: Yesterday at 06:00:43 pm »
Hope to see Minamino and Origi play again this season. Oxlade Chamberlain will probably get a game too.

Klopp sounded fairly pragmatic in his post match interview regarding our chances. Think most of the starters in the final will probably sit. Though interesting to see Salahs status.
Logged

Offline Red Eyed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,447
Re: Southampton v Liverpool - St Mary's Stadium, 7:45 kick off Tuesday 17th May
« Reply #89 on: Yesterday at 06:02:39 pm »
As we're likely going to see heavy rotation I'd go something like this, with Mane, Henderson and Diaz ready to come on after 60mins.

It's a front 3 of 9's but you'd have Gomez and Tzimikas overlapping for width, Keita and Milner could sit a bit more like a 2 in midfield to help shore things up. I think the likes of Ox and Minamino might just be coming into this too cold, but I wouldn't have any gripes about seeing either.


                  Alisson

Gomez   Matip   Konate   Tzimikas

                    Milner
             Jones        Keita

                   Firmino
       Origi                      Jota
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 06:04:30 pm by Red Eyed »
Logged
"Just try, if we can do it, wonderful and if not, then fail in the most beautiful way"

Offline ToneLa

  • The haiku master. Kills it in transfer windows. Keeps the art alive...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,173
  • I AM FURIOUS, RED
Re: Southampton v Liverpool - St Mary's Stadium, 7:45 kick off Tuesday 17th May
« Reply #90 on: Yesterday at 06:06:56 pm »
Absolutely nothing club

3-0 to us

I used to call them our feeder club, but not sure they're even that these days
Logged

Offline StL-Dono

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 160
  • American Red since 1986
Re: Southampton v Liverpool - St Mary's Stadium, 7:45 kick off Tuesday 17th May
« Reply #91 on: Yesterday at 06:35:49 pm »
Haven't heard JK's injury report, but I'm assuming no Mo, VVD, Fabinho...

Tough selection, but thankfully we should have the depth to put out a winning side.

Alisson

JoeGo   Matip    Konate    MadGreek

Milner Jones AOC (Naby?)

Jota Firmino Taki


I can see our Cup leading scorer Minamino having a good match against this lot providing he can shake the rust off in time.

Logged

Offline Persephone

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,202
  • Who ate all the bloody Pringles?
Re: Southampton v Liverpool - St Mary's Stadium, 7:45 kick off Tuesday 17th May
« Reply #92 on: Yesterday at 06:44:49 pm »
Whoever Klopp picks will be able to do the job, but we need to be wary of giving silly free kicks away near our goal. Ward-Prowse has been lethal this season.
Logged

Offline Chris~

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,712
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Southampton v Liverpool - St Mary's Stadium, 7:45 kick off Tuesday 17th May
« Reply #93 on: Yesterday at 07:14:25 pm »
Feels a bit shit that the TV scheduling is fucking us over right at the end. If this had been picked for Thursday reckon we'd have been able to go a lot stronger. Not expecting it to be easy but definitely have the quality to win with 6+ changes
Logged

Offline thegoodfella

  • makes reindeer pizza
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,125
  • ...siempre es posible
Re: Southampton v Liverpool - St Mary's Stadium, 7:45 kick off Tuesday 17th May
« Reply #94 on: Yesterday at 07:50:20 pm »
Rest Mane, rest Trent, rest Thiago, give Hendo a break, and bring them on from the bench if needed. Definitely keep Virgil and Salah away from the playing squad.
Logged

Offline Rosario

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 641
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Southampton v Liverpool - St Mary's Stadium, 7:45 kick off Tuesday 17th May
« Reply #95 on: Yesterday at 08:10:55 pm »
Hopefully we can rest as many of our likely starters for the CL final tomorrow 5-6 would be ideal, get the win then hope results go our way on the weekend.

Right now the priority has to be on getting the squad as ready as possible for the CL final and not getting to preoccupied with an outside chance of a league title .
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 08:12:52 pm by Rosario »
Logged

Offline Cafe De Paris

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 289
  • Up the Red Men
Re: Southampton v Liverpool - St Mary's Stadium, 7:45 kick off Tuesday 17th May
« Reply #96 on: Yesterday at 08:23:34 pm »
Would like to see Bobby get some game time as I think we will need his guile sometime during the European Cup Final.
Logged
LFC a bastion of invincibility.

Offline Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,190
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Southampton v Liverpool - St Mary's Stadium, 7:45 kick off Tuesday 17th May
« Reply #97 on: Yesterday at 08:31:38 pm »
Just win and take it to the last day.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online duvva

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,686
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Southampton v Liverpool - St Mary's Stadium, 7:45 kick off Tuesday 17th May
« Reply #98 on: Yesterday at 09:50:27 pm »
Thanks for the OP Wab. I think your stab at the starting line up wont be far off, and I think its the right way to go, there cant be many of those who played the majority on Saturday who would be ready to do themselves justice tomorrow night.

Weve got a great squad right now and those who come in should be good enough to grab the 3 points and at least make the final day interesting. Annoyingly Im going to miss part of this game as Ill be travelling home from working away, but will be trying to watch via SkyGo on my phone until I get home. Up the Reds, 3 more points and then hope for a little final day magic
Logged
 When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Offline Bobinhood

  • RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,243
  • Hand over the Trophy
Re: Southampton v Liverpool - St Mary's Stadium, 7:45 kick off Tuesday 17th May
« Reply #99 on: Yesterday at 10:10:22 pm »
May 16th

New record!

Long Live The Quad.
Logged
Damn that Mane's good!

"Put these seeds in your pocket. At least sunflowers will grow where you lie!"
A Ukrainian housewife to a young Russian soldier, Feb 24,2022.

Offline Passmaster Molby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,366
Re: Southampton v Liverpool - St Mary's Stadium, 7:45 kick off Tuesday 17th May
« Reply #100 on: Yesterday at 10:28:33 pm »
I would imagine Van Dijk, Trent, Robbo, Henderson, Thiago, Fabinho, Salah, Mane and possibly Diaz will all be given the night off, but the rest should be available for selection. Still more than enough quality in the squad to beat Southampton.
Logged

Offline macmanamanaman

  • S art Arse.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,649
  • Robbie Returns!
Re: Southampton v Liverpool - St Mary's Stadium, 7:45 kick off Tuesday 17th May
« Reply #101 on: Yesterday at 10:50:16 pm »
I fancy a Jota, Bobby, Origi front three for this one. Reckon they would run the saints ragged.
Bobby doing his flicks and tricks, holding the ball up etc, and Origi and Jota just continuously running in behind, and sporadically scoring off bobbles, bounces, deflections and arses.

Would be quite conservative with the defence and midfield, play as many first teamers as the medical team allows, we have plenty of time to recover after. As long as there is minimum risk of injury.
So probably Konate and Matip, with Gomez and Tsimikas (who would be absolutely on top of the world, flying right now). Midfield is tougher but would go with one of Keita or Thiago, Curtis (or Elliot if he is up and running?) and then Henderson as the 6 (again....but  maybe swap for Milner after the hour mark).
Logged
"A Football team is like a Piano: You need 8 people to carry it and 3 to play the damn thing" - Shankly

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,746
  • Dutch Class
Re: Southampton v Liverpool - St Mary's Stadium, 7:45 kick off Tuesday 17th May
« Reply #102 on: Yesterday at 11:07:13 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 10:28:45 am
              Ali
Gomez Matip Konate Tsimikas
      Keita Milner Jones
    Elliott  Firmino  Origi   


Or something like that... Maybe Jota can start.. or maybe he asks Mane to do 45 and Diaz to do 45 but they've played a huge amount of football lately
Suspect we start something like this team and have the big guns on the bench if needed 

I'd go with something like this too. Maybe include Minamino and/or Ox. We need to give several players the night off after playing 120 mins.
Logged

Offline SamLad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,327
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Southampton v Liverpool - St Mary's Stadium, 7:45 kick off Tuesday 17th May
« Reply #103 on: Yesterday at 11:43:00 pm »
for the guys who played all or most of Saturday, it's not just that their batteries need to be recharged, the chances of injury will be much greater with just 2 days rest. we sure as shit don't need any more players limping off right now.
Logged

Offline Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,396
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Southampton v Liverpool - St Mary's Stadium, 7:45 kick off Tuesday 17th May
« Reply #104 on: Today at 12:02:33 am »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 11:43:00 pm
for the guys who played all or most of Saturday, it's not just that their batteries need to be recharged, the chances of injury will be much greater with just 2 days rest. we sure as shit don't need any more players limping off right now.
100% this, can see only Ali and Konaté being risked from that point of view, we have the squad depth let's use it
Logged
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Online CanuckYNWA

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,454
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Southampton v Liverpool - St Mary's Stadium, 7:45 kick off Tuesday 17th May
« Reply #105 on: Today at 01:18:27 am »
Just win, GD means nothing now

Cant see many from Saturday playing this to be honest other than Alisson. I can see an argument for Konate as he looked fine after the 120 and hasnt played as much football as VVD or Matip. Jota also played 90mins technically. Also Keita came off in the 75 min so could see him starting too with Hendo, Thiago and Maybe fab vs Wolves

Alisson

Gomez
Matip
Konate
Tsimikas

Milner
Keita
Jones

Jota
Firmino
Origi

Subs: Kelleher, Rhys, Robbo, Henderson, Oxlade, Elliot, Mane, Diaz, Minamino
Logged

Online CanuckYNWA

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,454
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Southampton v Liverpool - St Mary's Stadium, 7:45 kick off Tuesday 17th May
« Reply #106 on: Today at 01:27:24 am »
Quote from: Usman1987 on Yesterday at 10:12:24 am
Thanks for the write up. Think Klopp will go stronger than what you suggest. Dont see both full backs sitting it out.
I would say it will be

Alison

Trent
Matip
Vvd
Kostas

Milner
Keita
Thiago

Diaz
Mane
Jota

My friend you are insane if you think for a second hes going to play Thiago with 2 days rest after playing 120. A Virgil who was slightly injured 2 days later. A Trent who ran for 120 mins or a Mane in the form of his life who also just played 120mins

No shot Those 4 are anywhere near this squad. At MOST Mane and Trent on the bench, at most. Mane more than Trent.
Logged
Pages: 1 2 [3]   Go Up
« previous next »
 