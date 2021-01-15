I fancy a Jota, Bobby, Origi front three for this one. Reckon they would run the saints ragged.

Bobby doing his flicks and tricks, holding the ball up etc, and Origi and Jota just continuously running in behind, and sporadically scoring off bobbles, bounces, deflections and arses.



Would be quite conservative with the defence and midfield, play as many first teamers as the medical team allows, we have plenty of time to recover after. As long as there is minimum risk of injury.

So probably Konate and Matip, with Gomez and Tsimikas (who would be absolutely on top of the world, flying right now). Midfield is tougher but would go with one of Keita or Thiago, Curtis (or Elliot if he is up and running?) and then Henderson as the 6 (again....but maybe swap for Milner after the hour mark).