Southampton v Liverpool - St Mary's Stadium, 7:45 kick off Tuesday 17th May

Southampton v Liverpool - St Mary's Stadium, 7:45 kick off Tuesday 17th May
« on: Today at 10:06:37 am »

Sorry but this is going to be short and sweet and it's a bit rushed, hope it's OK if not up to the usual standard





Kick off 7:45pm


I had hoped to be writing this with us having already confirmed our 20th League title but whilst that hasn't happened (yet), thanks to West Ham's draw with Manchester City yesterday, the fight for the title and the Quadruple (there I've said it) is very much still on.


We have to, of course, win this game, less than 72 hours after a gruelling FA Cup Final win against Chelsea and Jurgen will have to dig deep into the depths of his squad in order to ensure we remain fresh and a few niggling injuries to key players won't help that.  Fabinho, Virgil and Mo will miss this game you would think, possibly Robbo too and think we may see a few surprises in the starting line up.


History


We have a good record against Southampton

Games won: 59
Games drawn: 25
Games lost: 31


We have won 7 out of our last 8 games against them, the only blemish being the 1-0 reverse at St Mary's in front of no fans when the Southampton Manager, wee Ralphi Hasenhüttl broke down in tears and wept like a baby




We didn't actually beat Southampton away from Anfield until the 1966/67 season, when goals from Ian St John and Ian Callaghan sealed a 1-2 victory for the men in red at The Dell.  It wasn't as bad as it sounds as we didn't used to play Southampton that much.  It was victory at the 7th time of asking, a couple of 0-0 draws in the FA Cup (we won the replays!) being our best efforts apart up until then.


There have been some memorable wins against Southampton in the past, 5-0 at Anfield in the 1982/83 season on the way to another League Title in Bob Paisley's final year as the boss (a year that Manchester City were relegated :D ), we beat them 7-1 at Anfield in the 1998/99 season and our best win at Southampton was in the League Cup a couple of month's into the boss' reign after Sadio had opened the scoring (for Southampton) in the first minute, we came back and battered them 6-1 thanks to a current Liverpool player getting a hattrick, that man Divock Origi!  More of the same tomorrow please!


and talking of tomorrow.....


I think we'll start with


Alisson

Gomez
Konate
Matip
Tsmikas

Jones
Milner
Oxlade-Chamberlain

Diaz / Jota
Bobby
Origi

None of the players, aside from Konate and Alisson will have played the full 120 minutes on Saturday, Ox hasn't played for a while though so maybe he won't go with him but due to the minutes in the legs and the injury to Fab we are a bit limited.  Maybe Harvey Elliott gets a look in here but doubt he would play with Jones too but you never know.


Whatever team the boss picks is good enough for me and we have to balance the outside possibility of a League title with ensuring the players are as well rested as possible for a shot at no 7!


Go Redmen, it's still on....

Re: Southampton v Liverpool - St Mary's Stadium, 7:45 kick off Tuesday 17th May
« Reply #1 on: Today at 10:12:24 am »
Thanks for the write up. Think Klopp will go stronger than what you suggest. Dont see both full backs sitting it out.
I would say it will be

Alison

Trent
Matip
Vvd
Kostas

Milner
Keita
Thiago

Diaz
Mane
Jota
Re: Southampton v Liverpool - St Mary's Stadium, 7:45 kick off Tuesday 17th May
« Reply #2 on: Today at 10:15:03 am »
Every time we play Southampton away I just think of Barnes in 1996, great right up :
Re: Southampton v Liverpool - St Mary's Stadium, 7:45 kick off Tuesday 17th May
« Reply #3 on: Today at 10:16:45 am »
I'll be amazed if Virgil is risked and can't see Thiago playing, maybe Keita will be the third as he didn't play the full 120
Re: Southampton v Liverpool - St Mary's Stadium, 7:45 kick off Tuesday 17th May
« Reply #4 on: Today at 10:17:33 am »
I think this is genuinely going to be the hardest team selection of Klopp's career. Absolutely no clue how he is going to sort this out. If it was me based on the players who played 120 mins on Sat and/or limped off, I'd end up going something like this:

                   Alisson

Gomez    Matip      Konate   Tsimikas


     AOC        Milner       Jones


   Minamino   Firmino    Jota



Mane, Diaz, Henderson, Thiago - playing any of these will be a massive risk considering all 4 would be guaranteed to start the CL final.

At least we don't need to worry about GD - any win is as good as any.
