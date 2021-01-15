I think this is genuinely going to be the hardest team selection of Klopp's career. Absolutely no clue how he is going to sort this out. If it was me based on the players who played 120 mins on Sat and/or limped off, I'd end up going something like this:
Alisson
Gomez Matip Konate Tsimikas
AOC Milner Jones
Minamino Firmino Jota
Mane, Diaz, Henderson, Thiago - playing any of these will be a massive risk considering all 4 would be guaranteed to start the CL final.
At least we don't need to worry about GD - any win is as good as any.