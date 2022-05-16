« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 36 37 38 39 40 [41]   Go Down

Author Topic: Premier League Fixtures : 15th - 19th May  (Read 23760 times)

Offline macmanamanaman

  • S art Arse.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,694
  • Robbie Returns!
Re: Premier League Fixtures : 15th - 19th May
« Reply #1600 on: May 16, 2022, 10:41:19 pm »
Quote from: rushyman on May 16, 2022, 10:32:56 pm
Whats more likely:

We win league or Arsenal get 4th 

Let me add a 3rd horseman there.

Everton getting relegated.
Logged
"A Football team is like a Piano: You need 8 people to carry it and 3 to play the damn thing" - Shankly

Offline Kopenhagen

  • Ban hammer of Damocles poised to drop if Everton finish fourth.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,970
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures : 15th - 19th May
« Reply #1601 on: May 16, 2022, 10:41:57 pm »
Quote from: macmanamanaman on May 16, 2022, 10:41:19 pm
Let me add a 3rd horseman there.

Everton getting relegated.

Think that one has the highest probability of the three, personally.
Logged
"There is no final victory, just as there is no final defeat. There is just the same battle to be fought over and over again."

Offline rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,118
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: Premier League Fixtures : 15th - 19th May
« Reply #1602 on: May 16, 2022, 10:47:05 pm »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on May 16, 2022, 10:41:57 pm
Think that one has the highest probability of the three, personally.

All 3 happening I will probably not be sober until September
Logged
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Offline rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,118
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: Premier League Fixtures : 15th - 19th May
« Reply #1603 on: May 16, 2022, 10:55:53 pm »
Carraghers choices of awards for players are the absolute embodiment of his behaviour towards us on sky

Its Embarrasing staying away from all Liverpool players

Best new player. Romero over Diaz :lmao
Logged
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Offline Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,982
  • 11,053ft up
Re: Premier League Fixtures : 15th - 19th May
« Reply #1604 on: May 16, 2022, 11:02:24 pm »
Quote from: rushyman on May 16, 2022, 10:32:56 pm
Whats more likely:

We win league or Arsenal get 4th 

538 has us at 15% to win the league and Arsenal 4% to finish 4th.

The most hilarious thing is 2 games ago they had Arsenal at 80%.

Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,203
Re: Premier League Fixtures : 15th - 19th May
« Reply #1605 on: May 16, 2022, 11:03:37 pm »
Quote from: rushyman on May 16, 2022, 10:55:53 pm
Carraghers choices of awards for players are the absolute embodiment of his behaviour towards us on sky

Its Embarrasing staying away from all Liverpool players

Best new player. Romero over Diaz :lmao

Also, although he is a good player, Son isnt better than any of our lot.
Logged

Offline rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,118
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: Premier League Fixtures : 15th - 19th May
« Reply #1606 on: May 16, 2022, 11:04:51 pm »
Neville trying to shit stir saying Robertson is best FB in the league by a mile

Such a sly c*nt. Knows Trent will hear of it and wants to put a divide in there. I personally think hes had a bit of success with this already with a few players in a few teams

He does this Machiavellian shit non stop
Logged
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Offline cdav

  • Is Melissa Reddy. Confirmed by himself. (Probably not though, he's a much better writer.)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,894
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures : 15th - 19th May
« Reply #1607 on: May 16, 2022, 11:15:33 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on May 16, 2022, 11:03:37 pm
Also, although he is a good player, Son isnt better than any of our lot.

Kane and Son because they have had a good few weeks, Spurs have scored 25 goals less than us! And Declan Rice has improved but must be the most overrated player in the league
Logged

Offline Dr Stu-Pid

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 623
  • ******
Re: Premier League Fixtures : 15th - 19th May
« Reply #1608 on: May 16, 2022, 11:17:20 pm »
Quote from: rushyman on May 16, 2022, 11:04:51 pm
Neville trying to shit stir saying Robertson is best FB in the league by a mile

Such a sly c*nt. Knows Trent will hear of it and wants to put a divide in there. I personally think hes had a bit of success with this already with a few players in a few teams

He does this Machiavellian shit non stop

Kyle Walker has played 20 games this season.  2 assists, 0 goals, and 14 goals conceded (0.70 per game).

Trent Alexander-Arnold has played 31 games this season.  12 assists, 2 goals, and 21 goals conceded (0.67 per game).

Hes not even taking his job seriously any more.
Logged

Offline Kopenhagen

  • Ban hammer of Damocles poised to drop if Everton finish fourth.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,970
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures : 15th - 19th May
« Reply #1609 on: May 16, 2022, 11:18:03 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on May 16, 2022, 11:02:24 pm
538 has us at 15% to win the league and Arsenal 4% to finish 4th.

The most hilarious thing is 2 games ago they had Arsenal at 80%.

That 15% is looking pretty good then... 

:jong
Logged
"There is no final victory, just as there is no final defeat. There is just the same battle to be fought over and over again."

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,275
Re: Premier League Fixtures : 15th - 19th May
« Reply #1610 on: May 16, 2022, 11:20:23 pm »
Quote from: rushyman on May 16, 2022, 10:55:53 pm
Carraghers choices of awards for players are the absolute embodiment of his behaviour towards us on sky

Its Embarrasing staying away from all Liverpool players

Best new player. Romero over Diaz :lmao

That's ... amazing.
Logged

Online BobPaisley3

  • SirAlexFerguson2, the bad manc twat :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,102
  • Legacy fan
Re: Premier League Fixtures : 15th - 19th May
« Reply #1611 on: May 16, 2022, 11:21:05 pm »
Quote from: newterp on May 16, 2022, 11:20:23 pm
That's ... amazing.
Luis diaz followed a long way back in second by the Bruno chap at Newcastle.
Logged

Offline rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,118
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: Premier League Fixtures : 15th - 19th May
« Reply #1612 on: May 16, 2022, 11:21:19 pm »
Quote from: Dr Stu-Pid on May 16, 2022, 11:17:20 pm
Kyle Walker has played 20 games this season.  2 assists, 0 goals, and 14 goals conceded (0.70 per game).

Trent Alexander-Arnold has played 31 games this season.  12 assists, 2 goals, and 21 goals conceded (0.67 per game).

Hes not even taking his job seriously any more.

Hes an embarrassing wanker

Keys and Gray were so popular for years, no one could see past them. Then one day they were just gone. Engineered out

Itll happen to these two
Logged
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Offline gjr1

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,185
Re: Premier League Fixtures : 15th - 19th May
« Reply #1613 on: May 16, 2022, 11:22:35 pm »
Quote from: BlackandWhitePaul on May 16, 2022, 10:14:42 pm
I put the bet on 20 seconds before kick off    :P

Nice I backed the double chance of Newcastle or the Draw. Got just over evens which I thought was worth it
Logged
Obi-Wan:
Mos Eisley spaceport. You will never find a more wretched hive of scum and villainy. We must be cautious.

Online disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,446
  • Seis Veces
Re: Premier League Fixtures : 15th - 19th May
« Reply #1614 on: May 17, 2022, 11:25:54 pm »
Said it during one of their regular bummings recently but I'm still of the opinion Hassenhuttl is grim. Probably a nice fella and all but he's stealing a living there, IMO.
Logged
Proud Legacy Supporter of Liverpool Soccer Franchise

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Online Machae

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,776
Re: Premier League Fixtures : 15th - 19th May
« Reply #1615 on: Today at 07:14:37 pm »
Hmm Gallagher on the bench for Crystal Palace
Logged

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual King
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,333
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Premier League Fixtures : 15th - 19th May
« Reply #1616 on: Today at 07:15:34 pm »
.
Everton XI: Pickford, Holgate, Keane, Coleman, Mykolenko, Iwobi, Doucouré, André Gomes, Richarlison, Gordon, Calvert-Lewin.
Subs: Gray, van de Beek, Welch, Godfrey, Alli, Kenny, Davies, Begovic, Allan.

Palace XI: Butland, Guéhi, Clyne, Mitchell, Andersen, Hughes, Eze, Schlupp, Zaha, Mateta, Ayew.
Subs: Gallagher, Rak-Sakyi, Ward, Kouyaté, Édouard, Milivojevic, Benteke, Kelly, Guaita.

^ 7.45pm kick off.  http://1stream.top/soccer/MjIyMzg1Nzk3 & http://weakstreams.com/soccer-streams/premier-league/everton-vs-crystal-palace-2/67529/



Villa XI: Martinez; Cash, Chambers, Mings, Digne; Luiz, McGinn, Chukwuemeka, Ramsey; Buendia, Watkins.
Subs: Olsen, Feeney, A. Young, Nakamba, Iroegbunam, Sanson, Coutinho, Traore, Ings.

Burnley: Pope; Tarkowski, Long, Collins; Roberts, Cork, Brownhill, Taylor; McNeil, Barnes, Cornet.
Subs: Costelloe, Dodgson, Thomas, Lowton, Stephens, Lennon, Bardsley, Weghorst, Hennessey

^ 8pm kick off. http://1stream.top/soccer/MjAyODczMzQ0 & http://weakstreams.com/soccer-streams/premier-league/aston-villa-vs-burnley/67705/

This match is live on UK TV: on Sky Sports Main Event, and Sky Sports Premier League.



Chelsea XI: Mendy, Chalobah, Silva, Rudiger, James, Jorginho (C), Kante, Alonso, Ziyech, Lukaku and Pulisic.
Subs: S: Kepa, Azpilicueta, Kenedy, Sarr, RLC, Saul, Barkley. Mount and Havertz.

Leicester XI: Schmeichel, Amartey, Evans, Fofana, Thomas, Dewsbury-Hall, Mendy, Castagne, Iheanacho, Maddison, Vardy.
Subs: Ward, Soyuncu, Pereira, Choudhury, Albrighton, Barnes, Perez, Lookman, Daka

^ 8pm kick off. http://1stream.top/soccer/MjEzNzkyMzIz & http://weakstreams.com/soccer-streams/premier-league/chelsea-vs-leicester-city/67704/



And: www.redditsoccerstreams.tv : www.ovostreams.com/soccer-streams : https://daddylive.eu : http://weakstreams.com/soccer-streams : https://mamahd.best/watch-football-live : www.totalsportek.com/football50 : https://redi1.soccerstreams.net : http://kt.freestreams-live1.com : https://redditsoccerstreams.app : www.goatd.me : https://nizarstream.com : https://footybite.to : www.4stream.gg/b/football.html : www.vipboxtv.sk : www.pawastreams.live : www.hockeyweb.live/schedule : www.motornews.live/click-here-for-daily-fixtures

60+ Stream sites & match highlight sites : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.0
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Online 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,839
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: Premier League Fixtures : 15th - 19th May
« Reply #1617 on: Today at 07:16:44 pm »
Quote from: Machae on Today at 07:14:37 pm
Hmm Gallagher on the bench for Crystal Palace

Stays away from the early leg breaker, get stuck in, tackles.
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,533
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Premier League Fixtures : 15th - 19th May
« Reply #1618 on: Today at 07:17:21 pm »
Zaha against that Everton defence should be good for a laugh.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online CanuckYNWA

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,486
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures : 15th - 19th May
« Reply #1619 on: Today at 07:18:11 pm »
I think Everton win sadly and secure safety tonight

Also if Burnley wins that pretty much all but sends Leeds doesnt it? I know mathematically it doesnt but I just dont see them beating Brentford
Logged

Online Legs

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,720
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures : 15th - 19th May
« Reply #1620 on: Today at 07:19:43 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on May 17, 2022, 11:25:54 pm
Said it during one of their regular bummings recently but I'm still of the opinion Hassenhuttl is grim. Probably a nice fella and all but he's stealing a living there, IMO.

Its hard to judge really he has had some big beatings but he has always had them safe.

His job is probably just keep them in the league and hopefully a cup run.

Cant really do too much more its not as if they spend much money either its a tread water / stepping stone job.
Logged

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,533
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Premier League Fixtures : 15th - 19th May
« Reply #1621 on: Today at 07:20:38 pm »
Quote from: CanuckYNWA on Today at 07:18:11 pm
I think Everton win sadly and secure safety tonight

Also if Burnley wins that pretty much all but sends Leeds doesnt it? I know mathematically it doesnt but I just dont see them beating Brentford

They saved themselves the other week but it will still be funny to see them finish bottom minus the relegated teams.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online Vote For Pedro

  • "Kay-bye!"
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 483
Re: Premier League Fixtures : 15th - 19th May
« Reply #1622 on: Today at 07:21:01 pm »
Good to see Coutihno rested ahead of his thunderbastard winner this weekend
Logged

Online BobPaisley3

  • SirAlexFerguson2, the bad manc twat :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,102
  • Legacy fan
Re: Premier League Fixtures : 15th - 19th May
« Reply #1623 on: Today at 07:23:19 pm »
Quote from: CanuckYNWA on Today at 07:18:11 pm
I think Everton win sadly and secure safety tonight

Also if Burnley wins that pretty much all but sends Leeds doesnt it? I know mathematically it doesnt but I just dont see them beating Brentford
I think theyve got a decent chance against Brentford, their late winner will spur them on.
Logged

Online CanuckYNWA

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,486
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures : 15th - 19th May
« Reply #1624 on: Today at 07:23:36 pm »
Quote from: Legs on Today at 07:19:43 pm
Its hard to judge really he has had some big beatings but he has always had them safe.

His job is probably just keep them in the league and hopefully a cup run.

Cant really do too much more its not as if they spend much money either its a tread water / stepping stone job.

Hes lucky he got the points on the board as theyve only got 5pts from their last 11 games. Prolly last 12 to be honest. Dec to Feb saved them to be honest

Start and finish to their seasons were relegation form

I dont think hes a bad manager, just a club that seems to be content with staying the PL around 14th - 17th. Zero ambition, sell all their good players. And they lost their Sporting Director I think who found all these gems and theyve been shit in the market since.
Logged

Online scouseman

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,682
  • aspiring mod of RAWK
Re: Premier League Fixtures : 15th - 19th May
« Reply #1625 on: Today at 07:26:27 pm »
nice to see that bothCoutinho and Ings are getting a rest and dreaming of glory against man city.
Logged

Online Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,887
Re: Premier League Fixtures : 15th - 19th May
« Reply #1626 on: Today at 07:29:14 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on May 17, 2022, 11:25:54 pm
Said it during one of their regular bummings recently but I'm still of the opinion Hassenhuttl is grim. Probably a nice fella and all but he's stealing a living there, IMO.

They sell their best player every summer more or less, it's only him making them relatively solid (bummings aside) that has kept them going. If he leaves they get relegated I think.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 36 37 38 39 40 [41]   Go Up
« previous next »
 