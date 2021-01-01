Really want Arsenal to win but but have a feeling they might unravel tonight.
Crosby Nick never fails.
Ramsdale is very Pickford
Ben White is very Maguire
The Love Island Maguire
Would really like Arsenal to get top 4. But also see Saka as the perfect Salah successor, which would benefit from Arsenal's continued inability to get in the CL. Conflicted.
Must win game and theyve had about 30% possession
Wilson's lost a front tooth. Minging.
They're gonna fuck this up aren't they and put Spurs in the CL
Doesn't really matter - Conte is hopeless in Europe.
