Premier League Fixtures : 15th - 19th May

Re: Premier League Fixtures : 15th - 19th May
« Reply #1360 on: Today at 08:00:32 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 07:56:56 pm
Really want Arsenal to win but but have a feeling they might unravel tonight.

Agree. Should be entertaining either way I guess.
Re: Premier League Fixtures : 15th - 19th May
« Reply #1361 on: Today at 08:02:16 pm »
Come on Arsenal, get it done.
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Re: Premier League Fixtures : 15th - 19th May
« Reply #1362 on: Today at 08:08:25 pm »
Ramsdale is very Pickford
« Reply #1363 on: Today at 08:08:53 pm »
Quote from: Chris~ on Today at 08:08:25 pm
Ramsdale is very Pickford

Ben White is very Maguire :P
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Re: Premier League Fixtures : 15th - 19th May
« Reply #1364 on: Today at 08:09:26 pm »
Arsenal doing their best to fuck this up early.
« Reply #1365 on: Today at 08:09:30 pm »
I just dont get Ben White.

Always seems to be getting caught out of position.
Re: Premier League Fixtures : 15th - 19th May
« Reply #1366 on: Today at 08:10:07 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 08:08:53 pm
Ben White is very Maguire :P
The Love Island Maguire
Re: Premier League Fixtures : 15th - 19th May
« Reply #1367 on: Today at 08:10:14 pm »
Quote from: Chris~ on Today at 08:08:25 pm
Ramsdale is very Pickford
What is it with young English goalkeepers being way too self-confident/cocky beyond their actual ability?
Re: Premier League Fixtures : 15th - 19th May
« Reply #1368 on: Today at 08:11:30 pm »
Quote from: Chris~ on Today at 08:10:07 pm
The Love Island Maguire

Certainly looks like he likes the sun
Re: Premier League Fixtures : 15th - 19th May
« Reply #1369 on: Today at 08:14:47 pm »
Arteta is like a bald fraud with Lego hair.
Re: Premier League Fixtures : 15th - 19th May
« Reply #1370 on: Today at 08:15:29 pm »
Re: Premier League Fixtures : 15th - 19th May
« Reply #1371 on: Today at 08:16:27 pm »
Ben White is awful :lmao
Re: Premier League Fixtures : 15th - 19th May
« Reply #1372 on: Today at 08:18:10 pm »
Ramsdale is absolutely shocking
Re: Premier League Fixtures : 15th - 19th May
« Reply #1373 on: Today at 08:18:26 pm »
Ramsdale is rubbsh. So lucky to get away with that again.
Re: Premier League Fixtures : 15th - 19th May
« Reply #1374 on: Today at 08:19:42 pm »
What is Ramsdale playing at?

This Newcastle team is shit on a stick, but they look infinitely better trained than the Arse.
Re: Premier League Fixtures : 15th - 19th May
« Reply #1375 on: Today at 08:20:14 pm »
Arsenal better wake up soon
Re: Premier League Fixtures : 15th - 19th May
« Reply #1376 on: Today at 08:20:26 pm »
Re: Premier League Fixtures : 15th - 19th May
« Reply #1377 on: Today at 08:20:48 pm »
have arsenal got out of their own half yet
Re: Premier League Fixtures : 15th - 19th May
« Reply #1378 on: Today at 08:23:15 pm »
Eddie Howe has an incredibally annoying face, and also, a face that if inflated would look like Steve Bruce.
Re: Premier League Fixtures : 15th - 19th May
« Reply #1379 on: Today at 08:24:52 pm »
Would really like Arsenal to get top 4. But also see Saka as the perfect Salah successor, which would benefit from Arsenal's continued inability to get in the CL. Conflicted.
Re: Premier League Fixtures : 15th - 19th May
« Reply #1380 on: Today at 08:25:55 pm »
Quote from: Goalposts for Jumpers on Today at 08:24:52 pm
Would really like Arsenal to get top 4. But also see Saka as the perfect Salah successor, which would benefit from Arsenal's continued inability to get in the CL. Conflicted.
Definitely more raiding potential at Arsenal than spurs.
Re: Premier League Fixtures : 15th - 19th May
« Reply #1381 on: Today at 08:28:06 pm »
Wilson's lost a front tooth. Minging.
Re: Premier League Fixtures : 15th - 19th May
« Reply #1382 on: Today at 08:29:12 pm »
Well that's not something you see everyday.
Re: Premier League Fixtures : 15th - 19th May
« Reply #1383 on: Today at 08:30:04 pm »
Ben White is shit
Re: Premier League Fixtures : 15th - 19th May
« Reply #1384 on: Today at 08:35:39 pm »
Must win game and theyve had about 30% possession :duh
Re: Premier League Fixtures : 15th - 19th May
« Reply #1385 on: Today at 08:36:22 pm »
If Newcastle have a late runner when they get wide Arsenal are absolutely fucked.

So much opportunity but they keep crossing with a man infront of them or when outnumbered
Re: Premier League Fixtures : 15th - 19th May
« Reply #1386 on: Today at 08:37:15 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 08:35:39 pm
Must win game and theyve had about 30% possession :duh

and a pass accuracy of 67% so far  :o

 
Re: Premier League Fixtures : 15th - 19th May
« Reply #1387 on: Today at 08:37:29 pm »
Quote from: smicer07 on Today at 08:28:06 pm
Wilson's lost a front tooth. Minging.
Ouch. Such a handsome boy too. Pity. https://twitter.com/RyanTaylorSport/status/1526284550011244545
Re: Premier League Fixtures : 15th - 19th May
« Reply #1388 on: Today at 08:38:01 pm »
Arsenal in getting outfought in a big game shocker
Re: Premier League Fixtures : 15th - 19th May
« Reply #1389 on: Today at 08:40:05 pm »
The only good thing for Arsenal is there is no score, they have lost yet another defender as well.
Re: Premier League Fixtures : 15th - 19th May
« Reply #1390 on: Today at 08:43:41 pm »
Arsenal are shit, trying to play a high line

Martinelli should be playing
Re: Premier League Fixtures : 15th - 19th May
« Reply #1391 on: Today at 08:45:00 pm »
They're gonna fuck this up aren't they and put Spurs in the CL  :duh
Re: Premier League Fixtures : 15th - 19th May
« Reply #1392 on: Today at 08:46:21 pm »
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 08:45:00 pm
They're gonna fuck this up aren't they and put Spurs in the CL  :duh

Doesn't really matter - Conte is hopeless in Europe.
Re: Premier League Fixtures : 15th - 19th May
« Reply #1393 on: Today at 08:46:44 pm »
Don't deserve it with shit performances like this to be honest.
Re: Premier League Fixtures : 15th - 19th May
« Reply #1394 on: Today at 08:47:10 pm »
Big risk balancing the lack of cup football with having a small squad, those injuries to Partay and the fullbacks have really hurt Arsenal this season.  But they really should be putting away this Newcastle team.
Re: Premier League Fixtures : 15th - 19th May
« Reply #1395 on: Today at 08:47:32 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 08:46:21 pm
Doesn't really matter - Conte is hopeless in Europe.

Don't care about them at all. I know he's awful in Europe. I just don't want to see them qualify for it.
Re: Premier League Fixtures : 15th - 19th May
« Reply #1396 on: Today at 08:47:59 pm »
Only 45 minutes but your whole season is on the line and that's the performance you have? I guess lets see where we are at full time.
Re: Premier League Fixtures : 15th - 19th May
« Reply #1397 on: Today at 08:51:00 pm »
Come on you bottling twats
