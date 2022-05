Don’t think we’d be any better even if West Ham had have won there. Just think it would have been too much to ask for us to swerve that goal difference. I felt I could see them drawing the last two but felt if they lose today, they’d just hammer villa next week.



Need to do our job Tuesday then it’s on. An early goal filtering though to the etihad before they score would really get their arses twitching. If we win Tuesday the first goal next week could be massive mentally.