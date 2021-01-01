Not celebrating.
Being a Moyes team they'll do nothing but defend and lose this still
Need 2 maybe 3 goals to have a chance West Ham.
Gomes flapping at a ball looks like a sealion trying to have a wank!
If West Ham rack up the goals today it could make our live easier with GD
Not really, they rarely cope well when they concede first
They were pegged back by wolves then demolished them. City will score 2 minimum today- Hammers need another.
If this shower finish in the top four, I will get a tattoo on my arse saying, Christiano Ronaldo was here with an arrow pointing at my ring.
