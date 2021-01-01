« previous next »
Author Topic: Premier League Fixtures : 15th - 19th May  (Read 3461 times)

Online oojason

Re: Premier League Fixtures : 15th - 19th May
« Reply #200 on: Today at 02:25:57 pm »

Leeds 0 - [1] Brighton; Danny Welbeck on 21' - https://v.fodder.gg/v/tb812n & https://streamin.me/v/e2c148c8
Online Andar

Re: Premier League Fixtures : 15th - 19th May
« Reply #201 on: Today at 02:26:13 pm »
Imagine they win by 2?!?

Yeh i know i'm getting ahead of myself.
Online Gegenpresser101

Re: Premier League Fixtures : 15th - 19th May
« Reply #202 on: Today at 02:26:20 pm »
End the City game now
Online rawcusk8

Re: Premier League Fixtures : 15th - 19th May
« Reply #203 on: Today at 02:26:23 pm »
Quote from: Snail on Today at 02:24:48 pm
Not celebrating.
Mrs Rawkus just advised me to do the same.
Online UntouchableLuis

Re: Premier League Fixtures : 15th - 19th May
« Reply #204 on: Today at 02:26:26 pm »
Need 2 maybe 3 goals to have a chance West Ham.
Online DelTrotter

Re: Premier League Fixtures : 15th - 19th May
« Reply #205 on: Today at 02:26:35 pm »
Neville is fuming, he was wanking over City going close with Rodri and Fernandinho a few mins ago, now apparently they haven't started.
Online scouseman

Re: Premier League Fixtures : 15th - 19th May
« Reply #206 on: Today at 02:26:52 pm »
Operation Anfield Exercise WHU take the lead. I am not shitting you.
Online jillc

Re: Premier League Fixtures : 15th - 19th May
« Reply #207 on: Today at 02:26:54 pm »
Quote from: Chris~ on Today at 02:25:10 pm
Being a Moyes team they'll do nothing but defend and lose this still

They will get other chances, especially if City start overplaying.
Online M4tt

Re: Premier League Fixtures : 15th - 19th May
« Reply #208 on: Today at 02:27:04 pm »
West Ham stand a chance here if they actually bothered to press whilst in City's half
Online semit5

Re: Premier League Fixtures : 15th - 19th May
« Reply #209 on: Today at 02:27:11 pm »
Always knew Moysie was a footy genius
Online RedSamba

Re: Premier League Fixtures : 15th - 19th May
« Reply #210 on: Today at 02:27:27 pm »
Holy fucking shit. Dont give me hope
Online stockdam

Re: Premier League Fixtures : 15th - 19th May
« Reply #211 on: Today at 02:27:28 pm »
Antonio needs to highlight the amount of pushes and small fouls he is receiving.
Online didi shamone

Re: Premier League Fixtures : 15th - 19th May
« Reply #212 on: Today at 02:27:28 pm »
Quote from: Chris~ on Today at 02:25:10 pm
Being a Moyes team they'll do nothing but defend and lose this still

Did nothing but defend up to now either.
Offline Caligula?

Re: Premier League Fixtures : 15th - 19th May
« Reply #213 on: Today at 02:27:30 pm »
If West Ham rack up the goals today it could make our live easier with GD
Online Andar

Re: Premier League Fixtures : 15th - 19th May
« Reply #214 on: Today at 02:28:18 pm »
Crowd is up for it now.

Argh shame about the goal difference. We could have done with an in-form Salah scoring a few over the last few months.
Online semit5

Re: Premier League Fixtures : 15th - 19th May
« Reply #215 on: Today at 02:28:28 pm »
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Today at 02:26:26 pm
Need 2 maybe 3 goals to have a chance West Ham.

Not really, they rarely cope well when they concede first
Online TALBERT

Re: Premier League Fixtures : 15th - 19th May
« Reply #216 on: Today at 02:28:31 pm »
Behave bloody hell

You know Moysies team will bottle it!
Online Shepnois

Re: Premier League Fixtures : 15th - 19th May
« Reply #217 on: Today at 02:28:58 pm »
West Ham are playing very well but I wont get my hopes up unless they get 2/3.
Offline killer-heels

Re: Premier League Fixtures : 15th - 19th May
« Reply #218 on: Today at 02:29:04 pm »
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 02:27:30 pm
If West Ham rack up the goals today it could make our live easier with GD

Yeah, Moyes is a c*nt unless they win 6-0.
Online stockdam

Re: Premier League Fixtures : 15th - 19th May
« Reply #219 on: Today at 02:29:20 pm »
Good spell by West Ham.
Online Cracking Left Foot

Re: Premier League Fixtures : 15th - 19th May
« Reply #220 on: Today at 02:29:25 pm »
Oh god.. is it.happening?..
Online AndyMuller

Re: Premier League Fixtures : 15th - 19th May
« Reply #221 on: Today at 02:29:30 pm »
Fuck off ref! Fernandinho is a fucking rat!
Online stockdam

Re: Premier League Fixtures : 15th - 19th May
« Reply #222 on: Today at 02:30:12 pm »
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 02:27:30 pm
If West Ham rack up the goals today it could make our live easier with GD

Ill take a narrow win by them.
Online UntouchableLuis

Re: Premier League Fixtures : 15th - 19th May
« Reply #223 on: Today at 02:30:21 pm »
Quote from: semit5 on Today at 02:28:28 pm
Not really, they rarely cope well when they concede first

They were pegged back by wolves then demolished them.

City will score 2 minimum today- Hammers need another.
Online Red Berry

Re: Premier League Fixtures : 15th - 19th May
« Reply #224 on: Today at 02:30:22 pm »
Moyes hates us. He must be having a helluva job telling his team to go easier on City.
Offline LFC when it suits

Re: Premier League Fixtures : 15th - 19th May
« Reply #225 on: Today at 02:30:32 pm »
Don't do this to yourselves guys
Online Oldmanmick

Re: Premier League Fixtures : 15th - 19th May
« Reply #226 on: Today at 02:30:40 pm »
Come on you happy hammers  :wave
Online OkieRedman

Re: Premier League Fixtures : 15th - 19th May
« Reply #227 on: Today at 02:31:04 pm »
Online semit5

Re: Premier League Fixtures : 15th - 19th May
« Reply #228 on: Today at 02:31:16 pm »
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Today at 02:30:21 pm
They were pegged back by wolves then demolished them.

City will score 2 minimum today- Hammers need another.

The most important thing is they scored first in that game, bad starts and they are usually done
Online AndyMuller

Re: Premier League Fixtures : 15th - 19th May
« Reply #229 on: Today at 02:31:17 pm »
Hahahahaha Fernandinho is absolutely ridiculous.
Online duvva

Re: Premier League Fixtures : 15th - 19th May
« Reply #230 on: Today at 02:31:19 pm »
Book him you prick Taylor
Online Andar

Re: Premier League Fixtures : 15th - 19th May
« Reply #231 on: Today at 02:31:19 pm »
I'll take being three behind them on GD on the final day.

We win by 4 and they win by 1. It's ours.
Online Phineus

Re: Premier League Fixtures : 15th - 19th May
« Reply #232 on: Today at 02:31:22 pm »
They need to keep isolating Antonio against Fernandinho.
Online wampa1

Re: Premier League Fixtures : 15th - 19th May
« Reply #233 on: Today at 02:31:42 pm »
Realistically, if West Ham get anything, I think we still need Villa to draw thanks to Wolves and Newcastle being total pissants.
Online rob1966

Re: Premier League Fixtures : 15th - 19th May
« Reply #234 on: Today at 02:31:44 pm »
Come on Gollum, don't fuck this up now
