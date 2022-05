The same Tory c*nts who, when some knuckledraggers were booing the taking of the knee, declared that people should be free to boo things they don't agree with, with Himmler Patel positively supporting them:



“That's a choice for them quite frankly.”



https://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/politics/priti-patel-taking-knee-boo-england-b1865409.html



It's just more attempts to whip-up the nationalist/establishment feeling amongst their base.



Spot onI’ve seen Social Media posts from an Everton fan from Essex (?) slagging off the booing. Yes I know.Some West Ham fan saying we depend on the rest of the country paying their taxes for our roads and infrastructure so we shouldn’t boo the national anthem. Cheeky bugger, when one considers my taxes helped pay for a very expensive stadium in London that I didn’t want, and will probably never need, which was then effectively gifted to the Dildo Tory boys and their Tory Peer Brady.The Yorkshire Tories (worst kind of Tory by far) are all shagging the flag and demanding we as a city either be placed in the stocks or hung drawn and quartered for insulting the unemployed son of the queen’s unemployed son (as opposed to the unemployed sex predator son).