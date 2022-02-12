I remember being at the 1989 cup final and afterwards it was said we'd booed the national dirge then, too.





In 1971, You'll Never Walk Alone audibly drowns out most of the national anthem. Same in 1974. Same in 1977. In 1986, there are audible whistles during the anthem and You'll Never Walk Alone through part of it.. In 1988, Abide with Me is drowned out by singing and there is plenty of whistles during the anthem. In the 1989, there are boos and whistles when the Duchess of Kent and the FA officials show up. 1992 there are boos and whistles when the Duchess of Kent and the FA officials show up and You'll Never Walk Alone is sung during the anthem. In 1996, there are whistles during Abide with Me and the anthem is whistled. 2001 the anthem is whistled.This is nothing new, but the Fail need some new outrage content for the week, rather than having to explain to their readership the complex and nuanced history of the city's relationship to the rest of the country and vice-versa.