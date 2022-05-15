Both finals were so much alike.



they were in the sense of missed chances on both sides but very different for me - carabao was very even, difficult to choose anything between the sides, we were comfortably the better side in this game, yes they had chances they spurned but apart from their opening stint in the second half, we were always superior in that 90 mins, they were fucking time wasting during the second half, tells you all you need to knowextra times both teams knackered and no one made anything much of anything