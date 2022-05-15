« previous next »
Author Topic: FA Cup Final: Liverpool 0 v 0 Chelsea AET Liverpool win 5-6 on pens  (Read 19715 times)

Offline ToneLa

Re: FA Cup Final: Liverpool 0 v 0 Chelsea AET Liverpool win 5-6 on pens
« Reply #680 on: Today at 02:08:23 am »
Quote from: ToneLa on Today at 02:05:32 am
See



DRINK THIS IN YOU OIL-DRUNK MERCENARY FAKE RIVALS SUCK THIS OUT MY TAILPIPE

WE

ARE

SO

REAL
Offline Beninger

Re: FA Cup Final: Liverpool 0 v 0 Chelsea AET Liverpool win 5-6 on pens
« Reply #681 on: Today at 02:19:34 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 08:17:46 pm
Still cant believe that condoned 0-0

Chances at both ends
Both finals were so much alike.
Offline Kalito

Re: FA Cup Final: Liverpool 0 v 0 Chelsea AET Liverpool win 5-6 on pens
« Reply #682 on: Today at 02:21:27 am »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Yesterday at 11:42:12 pm
hhaha id have batmans wiggling dick on there ;D
:lmao :wellin
Offline Onward Liverpudlian

Re: FA Cup Final: Liverpool 0 v 0 Chelsea AET Liverpool win 5-6 on pens
« Reply #683 on: Today at 02:28:06 am »
Quote from: Dench57 on Today at 01:25:31 am




awful, awful bunch of people. i'm shamed to my core that we didn't give Prince Wills his salutory salute. i don't know how i'll sleep tonight

wtf has this got to do with the parliament speaker and Tory Mps, even the LibDem leader has condemned our fans. Looks like the all party establishment is getting together again for further Liverpool hate. Just you dare Starmer...
Offline kavah

Re: FA Cup Final: Liverpool 0 v 0 Chelsea AET Liverpool win 5-6 on pens
« Reply #684 on: Today at 02:32:52 am »
Quote from: Dench57 on Today at 01:25:31 am




awful, awful bunch of people. i'm shamed to my core that we didn't give Prince Wills his salutory salute. i don't know how i'll sleep tonight

ha ha -  ;D

Offline Machae

Re: FA Cup Final: Liverpool 0 v 0 Chelsea AET Liverpool win 5-6 on pens
« Reply #685 on: Today at 02:36:27 am »
Lindsay Hoyle is an utter bellend
Offline ToneLa

Re: FA Cup Final: Liverpool 0 v 0 Chelsea AET Liverpool win 5-6 on pens
« Reply #686 on: Today at 02:42:49 am »
Offline James Mac

Re: FA Cup Final: Liverpool 0 v 0 Chelsea AET Liverpool win 5-6 on pens
« Reply #687 on: Today at 02:43:02 am »
Fuck the Tories, fuck the Queen, up the reds
Offline ToneLa

Re: FA Cup Final: Liverpool 0 v 0 Chelsea AET Liverpool win 5-6 on pens
« Reply #688 on: Today at 02:53:37 am »
Melksham jell Mcdonald

Laleham em me me

We won.

I said all along. Nobody believed but that's okay I like not standing out

Berkswell phooey la me
Offline Kashinoda

Re: FA Cup Final: Liverpool 0 v 0 Chelsea AET Liverpool win 5-6 on pens
« Reply #689 on: Today at 03:46:40 am »
:lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao

Look at the real estate they've used for this

Offline Chakan

Re: FA Cup Final: Liverpool 0 v 0 Chelsea AET Liverpool win 5-6 on pens
« Reply #690 on: Today at 04:03:35 am »
The shock the horror how dare we?

What a pack of c*nts
Offline surfer. Fuck you generator.

Re: FA Cup Final: Liverpool 0 v 0 Chelsea AET Liverpool win 5-6 on pens
« Reply #691 on: Today at 05:42:14 am »
 :champ :champ :champ :champ :champ :champ :champ :champ
Online Armand9

Re: FA Cup Final: Liverpool 0 v 0 Chelsea AET Liverpool win 5-6 on pens
« Reply #692 on: Today at 05:48:43 am »
Quote from: Beninger on Today at 02:19:34 am
Both finals were so much alike.

they were in the sense of missed chances on both sides but very different for me - carabao was very even, difficult to choose anything between the sides, we were comfortably the better side in this game, yes they had chances they spurned but apart from their opening stint in the second half, we were always superior in that 90 mins, they were fucking time wasting during the second half, tells you all you need to know

extra times both teams knackered and no one made anything much of anything
Online Desert Red Fox

Re: FA Cup Final: Liverpool 0 v 0 Chelsea AET Liverpool win 5-6 on pens
« Reply #693 on: Today at 06:04:24 am »
Quote from: Kashinoda on Yesterday at 08:45:29 pm


out pops a smiling Glen Johnson Adrian San Miguel... (?) ;D ;D ;D
Offline killer-heels

Re: FA Cup Final: Liverpool 0 v 0 Chelsea AET Liverpool win 5-6 on pens
« Reply #694 on: Today at 06:11:29 am »
Thought the League Cup final was very even and probably Chelsea deserved to win. Yesterday they had some chances but I thought we deserved to win and pushed them right back, but I am glad Werner didnt get on.

Amazing team and thats me delighted even if we dont win a thing now.

Oh and to top it off the booing of God Save the Queen and Prince William and that Mail front page has just made my day. Fuck you Chelsea, fuck you Tories, fuck you Hoyle and fuck you Lib Dems.
Offline Dave D

Re: FA Cup Final: Liverpool 0 v 0 Chelsea AET Liverpool win 5-6 on pens
« Reply #695 on: Today at 06:15:36 am »
I thought everyone loves Liverpool?

Gammonland is in absolute meltdown this morning. Makes the win even sweeter.
Online Armand9

Re: FA Cup Final: Liverpool 0 v 0 Chelsea AET Liverpool win 5-6 on pens
« Reply #696 on: Today at 06:17:10 am »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/vHOPQiDC3tk" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/vHOPQiDC3tk</a>

fantastic crowd scenes at end of game, must've been amazing to be there

and thiago, always thoughtful, cant recall the game but very recent where he even whipped his shorts off to give to someone in the crowd, reminded me of fucking aldo  ;D

a big shout out to all the squad, many players didn't get on in the final but were key to getting there in the first place, you're not forgotten, it's a squad game these days more than ever, we all win together  :champ :champ :champ
Offline mallin9

Re: FA Cup Final: Liverpool 0 v 0 Chelsea AET Liverpool win 5-6 on pens
« Reply #697 on: Today at 06:25:02 am »
Quote from: James Mac on Today at 02:43:02 am
Fuck the Tories, fuck the Queen, up the reds
Online ScouserAtHeart

Re: FA Cup Final: Liverpool 0 v 0 Chelsea AET Liverpool win 5-6 on pens
« Reply #698 on: Today at 06:43:08 am »
Online fredfrop

Re: FA Cup Final: Liverpool 0 v 0 Chelsea AET Liverpool win 5-6 on pens
« Reply #699 on: Today at 06:53:39 am »
"I didn't vote for him"
Offline Indomitable_Carp

Re: FA Cup Final: Liverpool 0 v 0 Chelsea AET Liverpool win 5-6 on pens
« Reply #700 on: Today at 06:58:02 am »
Had to start work at 7am today and I´m hanging out my arse. But fuck me, what a night!! Absolutely buzzing. Bring on Paris!!
Offline Jon2lfc

Re: FA Cup Final: Liverpool 0 v 0 Chelsea AET Liverpool win 5-6 on pens
« Reply #701 on: Today at 07:05:37 am »
Online meady1981

Re: FA Cup Final: Liverpool 0 v 0 Chelsea AET Liverpool win 5-6 on pens
« Reply #702 on: Today at 07:06:35 am »
Record sales of the Mail in Merseyside today then.
Offline Songs to Sing

Re: FA Cup Final: Liverpool 0 v 0 Chelsea AET Liverpool win 5-6 on pens
« Reply #703 on: Today at 07:15:06 am »
Waking up as
FING FA CUP CHAMPS!!!! Up the red men special team this is
Online Gifted Right Foot

Re: FA Cup Final: Liverpool 0 v 0 Chelsea AET Liverpool win 5-6 on pens
« Reply #704 on: Today at 07:32:03 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 11:42:48 pm
Said to my lads earlier, now that we have two, if we don't win another this season it doesn't matter as its already been a huge success and is a brilliant season. I'm dead relaxed now and I am going to relax and enjoy the champions league final regardless of the score

I agree mate. Although I won't be so relaxed if they put me through penalties again  ;D
Online beardsleyismessimk1

Re: FA Cup Final: Liverpool 0 v 0 Chelsea AET Liverpool win 5-6 on pens
« Reply #705 on: Today at 07:59:50 am »
Online rob1966

Re: FA Cup Final: Liverpool 0 v 0 Chelsea AET Liverpool win 5-6 on pens
« Reply #706 on: Today at 08:11:07 am »
Quote from: Dench57 on Today at 01:25:31 am




awful, awful bunch of people. i'm shamed to my core that we didn't give Prince Wills his salutory salute. i don't know how i'll sleep tonight

Oh my god, we're getting abuse from a racist Nazi c*nt of a shit rag that panders to the c*nts who are the polar opposite of us scousers. Took the shine right off the win.
