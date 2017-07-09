Wow... What a team and what a season we're having. They deserve at least one more trophy and I really, really hope we get at least one more, because that will give all those players and everyone involved from Klopp down their deserved place in history. They already have that with everything they've done this season and in the years before. Klopp pointed it out in his press conference naming Trent as an example for what incredible things this team has achieved, but (at least) one major trophy and the two cups would make them immortal for everyone else as well.



As a Liverpool supporter I don't really fucking care what we do in our last three games this season. Ideally, we win all three of them, but fucking hell those are just great times and we really need to enjoy every single minute. Fuck all this talk about winning the quadruple, fuck thinking about the CL final, fuck thinking about the last two league games, fuck thinking about what City will do against West Ham or on the last season. It's about days like today and we need to celebrate those. Bring on the final two league games and bring on fucking Real Madrid.



This team is just a joy to watch. And it's not just on the pitch, it's off the pitch as well. Everyone is just class. From Mo bringing his friend and former teammate who's suffering from an illness into the dressing room to take part in the celebrations to Adrian carrying Tsimikas on his shoulders during the celebrations. The atmosphere we have in our team, but also in the club as whole, is just insane and massive credit to Klopp and his team (not only the other coaches, but also the people involved in scouting and transfers) for that. The gaffer said it himself in the press conference. Luis Diaz fits the team like a glove. He came in and immediately looked like a player who had been here for five years. It has happened before with Diogo Jota and others. We've shown that you don't need to sign players for 100 million quid, if you sign the right players. Neither Diaz nor Jota were cheap, but if you look at how they're playing in our team and how they've developed in a very short time they were bargains. It is crazy how well we've spent our money in the last five years or so, if you think that not that long ago we were signing the likes of Andy Carroll for massive amounts of money with very little reward. What I'm trying to say, well done to EVERYONE at the club. These are great times and let's hope they continue for a long time...