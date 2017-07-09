« previous next »
FA Cup Final: Liverpool 0 v 0 Chelsea AET Liverpool win 5-6 on pens

Re: FA Cup Final: Liverpool 0 v 0 Chelsea AET Liverpool win 5-6 on pens
« Reply #640 on: Yesterday at 11:42:48 pm »
Quote from: Gifted Right Foot on Yesterday at 11:39:48 pm
This fucking team man.  How they keep grinding out results is just incredible.  No matter what happens from here this season has been a huge success.  With 2 trophies in the bag I feel like they can approach the champions league with a bit less pressure as well.  3 more games.  Keep grinding. 

Said to my lads earlier, now that we have two, if we don't win another this season it doesn't matter as its already been a huge success and is a brilliant season. I'm dead relaxed now and I am going to relax and enjoy the champions league final regardless of the score
Quote from: Terry de Niro on February 12, 2022, 02:53:41 pm
If this shower finish in the top four, I will get a tattoo on my arse saying, Christiano Ronaldo was here with an arrow pointing at my ring.

Re: FA Cup Final: Liverpool 0 v 0 Chelsea AET Liverpool win 5-6 on pens
« Reply #641 on: Yesterday at 11:43:09 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 11:32:23 pm
Luis for a boy and if its a girl, Paisley like my lovely neice.

One of my old mates from school had a son last year, so you're never too old as they say

Aw Jaysus naw man, where Im from the name Paisley reminds people of that big tube Ian, not dear old Bob. Beautiful name mind you
Naw I'll just say one of the lads had my phone and deal with the cold shoulder for a while
Re: FA Cup Final: Liverpool 0 v 0 Chelsea AET Liverpool win 5-6 on pens
« Reply #642 on: Yesterday at 11:44:14 pm »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Yesterday at 11:42:12 pm
hhaha id have batmans wiggling dick on there ;D

Wouldn't want to put a UV light against your champions wall.
Re: FA Cup Final: Liverpool 0 v 0 Chelsea AET Liverpool win 5-6 on pens
« Reply #643 on: Yesterday at 11:44:59 pm »
Quote from: Gifted Right Foot on Yesterday at 11:39:48 pm
This fucking team man.  How they keep grinding out results is just incredible.  No matter what happens from here this season has been a huge success.  With 2 trophies in the bag I feel like they can approach the champions league with a bit less pressure as well.  3 more games.  Keep grinding. 

Unreal. Never seen anything like it.  We had of lost that and it's all we would have heard about how it was all falling apart. 2 cups in the bag, no one expects us to win the league, we go into the CL flying high.
Re: FA Cup Final: Liverpool 0 v 0 Chelsea AET Liverpool win 5-6 on pens
« Reply #644 on: Yesterday at 11:47:03 pm »
Quote from: slaphead on Yesterday at 11:43:09 pm
Aw Jaysus naw man, where Im from the name Paisley reminds people of that big tube Ian, not dear old Bob. Beautiful name mind you
Naw I'll just say one of the lads had my phone and deal with the cold shoulder for a while

Brave man, just make sure you hide the knives and sleep with one eye open and one hand on your knob 😂
Quote from: Terry de Niro on February 12, 2022, 02:53:41 pm
If this shower finish in the top four, I will get a tattoo on my arse saying, Christiano Ronaldo was here with an arrow pointing at my ring.

Re: FA Cup Final: Liverpool 0 v 0 Chelsea AET Liverpool win 5-6 on pens
« Reply #645 on: Yesterday at 11:47:26 pm »
Quote from: amir87 on Yesterday at 11:44:14 pm
Wouldn't want to put a UV light against your champions wall.
Would be cleaner than your bed sheets

Bet your socks look like clowns have had a custard pie fight in chernobyl
Re: FA Cup Final: Liverpool 0 v 0 Chelsea AET Liverpool win 5-6 on pens
« Reply #646 on: Yesterday at 11:48:18 pm »
Quote from: lfc_col on Yesterday at 10:00:33 pm
Has he got the freedom of Liverpool yet  ;D

I never really got what that means in a practical sense. I mean if I were given the freedom of London, could I just pop into Buck Palace any time I fancied? Hop over my fence and just fire up the neighbours BBQ?
Re: FA Cup Final: Liverpool 0 v 0 Chelsea AET Liverpool win 5-6 on pens
« Reply #647 on: Yesterday at 11:49:54 pm »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Yesterday at 11:47:26 pm
Would be cleaner than your bed sheets

Bet your socks look like clowns have had a custard pie fight in chernobyl

:lmao
Re: FA Cup Final: Liverpool 0 v 0 Chelsea AET Liverpool win 5-6 on pens
« Reply #648 on: Yesterday at 11:51:22 pm »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Yesterday at 11:47:26 pm
Would be cleaner than your bed sheets

Bet your socks look like clowns have had a custard pie fight in chernobyl

;D

I could smash your windows if I threw my sock at it.
Re: FA Cup Final: Liverpool 0 v 0 Chelsea AET Liverpool win 5-6 on pens
« Reply #649 on: Yesterday at 11:52:06 pm »
Quote from: amir87 on Yesterday at 11:51:22 pm
;D

I could smash your windows if I threw my sock at it.
;D
Re: FA Cup Final: Liverpool 0 v 0 Chelsea AET Liverpool win 5-6 on pens
« Reply #650 on: Yesterday at 11:53:58 pm »
Quote from: amir87 on Yesterday at 11:51:22 pm
;D

I could smash your windows if I threw my sock at it.

What about his back doors?
Re: FA Cup Final: Liverpool 0 v 0 Chelsea AET Liverpool win 5-6 on pens
« Reply #651 on: Today at 12:00:15 am »
Re: FA Cup Final: Liverpool 0 v 0 Chelsea AET Liverpool win 5-6 on pens
« Reply #652 on: Today at 12:09:52 am »
Inject the Mail on Sunday's front page into my veins
Re: FA Cup Final: Liverpool 0 v 0 Chelsea AET Liverpool win 5-6 on pens
« Reply #653 on: Today at 12:18:09 am »
Re: FA Cup Final: Liverpool 0 v 0 Chelsea AET Liverpool win 5-6 on pens
« Reply #654 on: Today at 12:21:09 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 11:42:48 pm
Said to my lads earlier, now that we have two, if we don't win another this season it doesn't matter as its already been a huge success and is a brilliant season. I'm dead relaxed now and I am going to relax and enjoy the champions league final regardless of the score


My feelings exactly, 2012 felt like failure because we only won the LC, this year would have been worse. We were favourites for 2 trophies.  2nd favourites for another and probably evens for the 4th so we have probably achieved the minimum that would have felt right. I expert more but I can relax a bit now and enjoy (especially after seeing 36 penalties almost all of which mattered, too much)
Re: FA Cup Final: Liverpool 0 v 0 Chelsea AET Liverpool win 5-6 on pens
« Reply #655 on: Today at 12:25:02 am »
Back home now after getting bevvied in pubs all night. Such a good night. But fuck, that was so close. This still feels like a dress rehearsal for the big cup. I can't say anything about these lads that hasn't been said before. They're so fucking boss. My trust in them is so implicit, I struggle to criticise anything about this Klopp team. They fucking know.

The CL final is on another level though. I don't live in Liverpool anymore, but I will be making my way to Liverpool to watch on 28th May. Kiev and Madrid were so memorable to me. The 2019 final felt like a robbery. I wanna go off. With the whole city. These Reds deserve it.
Re: FA Cup Final: Liverpool 0 v 0 Chelsea AET Liverpool win 5-6 on pens
« Reply #656 on: Today at 12:28:40 am »
For me Alisson, Trent and Hendo were next level fucking performances. The very definition of Beast Mode.

I love Hendo, he was a one man army in midfield today, just wasnt going to lose today no matter what happened.
Re: FA Cup Final: Liverpool 0 v 0 Chelsea AET Liverpool win 5-6 on pens
« Reply #657 on: Today at 12:29:08 am »
Wow... What a team and what a season we're having. They deserve at least one more trophy and I really, really hope we get at least one more, because that will give all those players and everyone involved from Klopp down their deserved place in history. They already have that with everything they've done this season and in the years before. Klopp pointed it out in his press conference naming Trent as an example for what incredible things this team has achieved, but (at least) one major trophy and the two cups would make them immortal for everyone else as well.

As a Liverpool supporter I don't really fucking care what we do in our last three games this season. Ideally, we win all three of them, but fucking hell those are just great times and we really need to enjoy every single minute. Fuck all this talk about winning the quadruple, fuck thinking about the CL final, fuck thinking about the last two league games, fuck thinking about what City will do against West Ham or on the last season. It's about days like today and we need to celebrate those. Bring on the final two league games and bring on fucking Real Madrid.

This team is just a joy to watch. And it's not just on the pitch, it's off the pitch as well. Everyone is just class. From Mo bringing his friend and former teammate who's suffering from an illness into the dressing room to take part in the celebrations to Adrian carrying Tsimikas on his shoulders during the celebrations. The atmosphere we have in our team, but also in the club as whole, is just insane and massive credit to Klopp and his team (not only the other coaches, but also the people involved in scouting and transfers) for that. The gaffer said it himself in the press conference. Luis Diaz fits the team like a glove. He came in and immediately looked like a player who had been here for five years. It has happened before with Diogo Jota and others. We've shown that you don't need to sign players for 100 million quid, if you sign the right players. Neither Diaz nor Jota were cheap, but if you look at how they're playing in our team and how they've developed in a very short time they were bargains. It is crazy how well we've spent our money in the last five years or so, if you think that not that long ago we were signing the likes of Andy Carroll for massive amounts of money with very little reward. What I'm trying to say, well done to EVERYONE at the club. These are great times and let's hope they continue for a long time...
Re: FA Cup Final: Liverpool 0 v 0 Chelsea AET Liverpool win 5-6 on pens
« Reply #658 on: Today at 12:31:40 am »
I'm knackered but I can't stop watching the post match stuff.
Re: FA Cup Final: Liverpool 0 v 0 Chelsea AET Liverpool win 5-6 on pens
« Reply #659 on: Today at 12:36:47 am »
same here mate, loving it

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/SZNum4A__Lk" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/SZNum4A__Lk</a>

im not a very emotional guy at all, but watching that put the biggest smile on my face and amazingly tears in my eyes - if my missus saw me now she'd be genuinely worried wondering what the fuck was going on cos she never sees me like this

i've loved this club for more decades than i care to count and i love this team so much

individually they may never reach the insanely lofty heights i held the heroes of my youth in, cos as a kid your heroes are gods and as an adult your heroes are 'just' heroes

but i couldn't love a team more
Re: FA Cup Final: Liverpool 0 v 0 Chelsea AET Liverpool win 5-6 on pens
« Reply #660 on: Today at 12:42:18 am »
Quote from: ABZ Rover on Yesterday at 10:03:11 pm
16 years ago I sat on a hospital bed with my 10 week old very premature baby son asleep on my chest as we listened to the West Ham Final.  When Stevie slammed in the equaliser I gently punched the air and gave a quiet gerrin! whilst baby George gurgled and farted.  At that point I knew we had a good Red on our hands. 

Fast forward to today and dad and lad are hugging and bouncing round the room like a pair of demented Kangaroos when our mad Greek loon bagged the winning pen.

I have always loved this club and had the utter pleasure of watching the 70s-80s Dalglish team but this team is something else again  The journey that Jurgen has taken us on is very, very special and we are nowhere near the end.

These are the days my friends!

Pretty sure this is the best post ive ever read on here.

I mean the story alone is really great but "Demented Kangaroos"  pretty much seals the deal.  ;D

Yeaah, the League cup the FA cup likely a 90+ point season and a cl final still on tap.... pretty fair going.

oh, and May 15th UK time: New Record!  Long Live The Quad  ;D  3 games left total shes nearly maxxed out haha
Re: FA Cup Final: Liverpool 0 v 0 Chelsea AET Liverpool win 5-6 on pens
« Reply #661 on: Today at 12:43:11 am »
Just got back and waiting for kettle to boil.

No bed for me for a long while yet.  I'm watching the game back and the player celebrations

Been to lots of LFC finals but the post-match celebrations in the stands tonight were right up there with the best.  Fucking red smoke EVERYWHRE!  Brilliant :)
Re: FA Cup Final: Liverpool 0 v 0 Chelsea AET Liverpool win 5-6 on pens
« Reply #662 on: Today at 12:47:53 am »
Quote from: Buck Pete on Today at 12:43:11 am
Just got back and waiting for kettle to boil.

No bed for me for a long while yet.  I'm watching the game back and the player celebrations

Been to lots of LFC finals but the post-match celebrations in the stands tonight were right up there with the best.  Fucking red smoke EVERYWHRE!  Brilliant :)

Nice!
Re: FA Cup Final: Liverpool 0 v 0 Chelsea AET Liverpool win 5-6 on pens
« Reply #663 on: Today at 12:54:33 am »
Quote from: Buck Pete on Today at 12:43:11 am
Just got back and waiting for kettle to boil.

No bed for me for a long while yet.  I'm watching the game back and the player celebrations

Been to lots of LFC finals but the post-match celebrations in the stands tonight were right up there with the best.  Fucking red smoke EVERYWHRE!  Brilliant :)

Was brilliant wasn't it mate.

Did you enjoy Jurgen and Pep frolicking over to the stand arm in arm, before Pep had his first go doing the fist pumps (while Klopp cheer-leaded)? Looking forward to digging into all the footage I can find
Re: FA Cup Final: Liverpool 0 v 0 Chelsea AET Liverpool win 5-6 on pens
« Reply #664 on: Today at 12:55:51 am »
Pitch looked a bit shit. Long grass, really affected us, energy sapping
Re: FA Cup Final: Liverpool 0 v 0 Chelsea AET Liverpool win 5-6 on pens
« Reply #665 on: Today at 12:56:41 am »
Was gutted it went to Extra Time - working nights and I had to leave for work just as the penalties were starting (had already waited too long).  Had to listen to them on the radio (so much worse than watching).  Just managed to take a break at work and watch the pens in full!  I was stressed watching them even though I knew we had won!
Re: FA Cup Final: Liverpool 0 v 0 Chelsea AET Liverpool win 5-6 on pens
« Reply #666 on: Today at 01:09:18 am »
Arch is lit Red again tonight.  8)

Re: FA Cup Final: Liverpool 0 v 0 Chelsea AET Liverpool win 5-6 on pens
« Reply #667 on: Today at 01:09:58 am »
Quote from: cdav on Today at 12:09:52 am
Inject the Mail on Sunday's front page into my veins
Hilarious and embarrassing in equal measure. Someones had a shocker there, front page news :lmao

Talk about the Daily Fail! ;D
Re: FA Cup Final: Liverpool 0 v 0 Chelsea AET Liverpool win 5-6 on pens
« Reply #668 on: Today at 01:16:37 am »
Quote from: cdav on Today at 12:09:52 am
Inject the Mail on Sunday's front page into my veins

What is it?
Re: FA Cup Final: Liverpool 0 v 0 Chelsea AET Liverpool win 5-6 on pens
« Reply #669 on: Today at 01:20:14 am »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 01:16:37 am
What is it?
We booed the balding prince and the national anthem.  ;D
Re: FA Cup Final: Liverpool 0 v 0 Chelsea AET Liverpool win 5-6 on pens
« Reply #670 on: Today at 01:25:31 am »




awful, awful bunch of people. i'm shamed to my core that we didn't give Prince Wills his salutory salute. i don't know how i'll sleep tonight
Re: FA Cup Final: Liverpool 0 v 0 Chelsea AET Liverpool win 5-6 on pens
« Reply #671 on: Today at 01:30:19 am »
I googled for the front page and found a site (might have been Sky news) where they have the newspaper front pages every day. The Mail on Sunday thing is even more hilarious when you scroll down and see Saturday's Daily Mail front page announcing a big story about the Queen and Diana which is basically dragging the Royal's private affairs from back then right into the limelight again. Fucking hypocrits...
Re: FA Cup Final: Liverpool 0 v 0 Chelsea AET Liverpool win 5-6 on pens
« Reply #672 on: Today at 01:31:58 am »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Yesterday at 08:58:15 pm
Im sound, posted the same in his player thread. Great pen though!

These are HISTORIC DAYS

WE WON OUR DOUBLE

Re: FA Cup Final: Liverpool 0 v 0 Chelsea AET Liverpool win 5-6 on pens
« Reply #673 on: Today at 01:33:03 am »
Quote from: Dench57 on Today at 01:25:31 am




awful, awful bunch of people. i'm shamed to my core that we didn't give Prince Wills his salutory salute. i don't know how i'll sleep tonight

Lol that article is sh*t for c*nts. OH NO OUR PRECIOUS MPs. The definition of which is serve the people

Daily Mail hates us. Soak it up, people

If you piss those off you're right
Re: FA Cup Final: Liverpool 0 v 0 Chelsea AET Liverpool win 5-6 on pens
« Reply #674 on: Today at 01:35:07 am »
He was such a cute kid, though


 :lmao
Re: FA Cup Final: Liverpool 0 v 0 Chelsea AET Liverpool win 5-6 on pens
« Reply #675 on: Today at 01:42:09 am »
Quote from: cdav on Today at 12:09:52 am
Inject the Mail on Sunday's front page into my veins

Piss well and truly boiled
Re: FA Cup Final: Liverpool 0 v 0 Chelsea AET Liverpool win 5-6 on pens
« Reply #676 on: Today at 01:46:47 am »
hahahahaha Spurs mate is now calling this Cup worthless.

Apparently the only Cups that matter are the PL and CL :lmao

A spurs fan!!!
Re: FA Cup Final: Liverpool 0 v 0 Chelsea AET Liverpool win 5-6 on pens
« Reply #677 on: Today at 01:57:20 am »
TWO DOWN

Hope you're good tonight reds I been fucked over bad today but I believed every step of the way and yknow

It makes things better
Re: FA Cup Final: Liverpool 0 v 0 Chelsea AET Liverpool win 5-6 on pens
« Reply #678 on: Today at 02:00:06 am »
All their Instagrams is mental lmao its gorgeous to see

IT'S BEEN A RED DAY'S NIGHT
Re: FA Cup Final: Liverpool 0 v 0 Chelsea AET Liverpool win 5-6 on pens
« Reply #679 on: Today at 02:07:00 am »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Yesterday at 08:40:19 pm
There's a trophy count on Wikipedia, for what that's worth:

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_football_clubs_in_England_by_competitive_honours_won

the Charity Shield* shouldn't be counted.

*Has often been shared, played in non neutral venues, sometimes contested by teams that won fuck all when the League and cup winners couldn't be arsed and has been won by David Moyes  ;D

