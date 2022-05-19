Does anyone have a link to her work.

Israel will not investigate Shireen Abu Aklehs killing



The Israeli military believes the investigation would lead to controversy in Israel; Abu Akleh family not surprised, calls for transparent probe.



The Israeli military is not planning to investigate the killing of Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh, according to Israeli media, leading her family to reiterate their call for a transparent probe into her shooting.



Israels Military Police Criminal Investigation Division believes an investigation that treats Israeli soldiers as suspects will lead to opposition within Israeli society, the Israeli newspaper Haaretz reported on Thursday.



The Jerusalem Post confirmed the report.



Abu Akleh, 51, was killed by an Israeli soldier last Wednesday, according to witnesses and colleagues who were present when she was shot while covering an Israeli military raid in the occupied West Bank city of Jenin.



In response to the report, Abu Aklehs family said they were not surprised by the Israeli military potentially not investigating her death.



We were expecting this from the Israeli side. Thats why we didnt want them to participate in the investigation, the family said in a statement to Al Jazeera. We want to hold whoever is responsible for these acts accountable.



We urge the United States in particular  since she is a US citizen  and the international community to open a just and transparent investigation and to put an end to the killings.



The veteran reporter, who lived in occupied East Jerusalem, was a US citizen. She spent nearly three decades covering the occupied West Bank and Gaza Strip.



The army is untouchable



On the day she was killed, Abu Akleh was wearing a helmet and a vest clearly marked with the word press. She was hit in the back of the neck, in the small space between the helmet and the vest. Shots continued to be fired when colleagues and bystanders attempted to help Abu Akleh.



The Abu Akleh family received reassurances from the US government that her killing would be investigated.



Israeli authorities initially said Palestinian fighters were responsible for her death, circulating video of Palestinian men shooting down an alleyway.



However, researchers from the prominent Israeli human rights group Btselem found the spot where the clip was filmed: 300 metres (985 feet) away and with no line of sight to the location where Shireen was shot. Al Jazeeras Sanad news verification and monitoring unit also conducted an investigation and reached a similar conclusion.



Israel later backtracked from its suggestion and said it would open an investigation into the killing.



Previous investigations into the killings of Palestinians by Israeli soldiers have led to controversy within Israel  many Israelis believe soldiers should not be prosecuted for such acts.



The reason for this is that you would actually have to open a criminal investigation into a serving Israeli army officer or soldier on an active military operation. Thats something that Israeli politics in this current climate finds absolutely untenable, Al Jazeeras reporter Imran Khan said from West Jerusalem.



The government would be attacked if that investigation took place. The opposition would use it to make political ground.



Also, generally with Israelis itself, they see the army as being untouchable, as being defenders of Israel and therefore anything that they do on a military operation is untouchable, he said.



The Haaretz report also said there was no suspicion of a criminal act, with the soldiers questioned saying they thought they were firing at a Palestinian fighter, despite witnesses and Al Jazeera journalists reporting that there was no shooting in Abu Aklehs vicinity.



Bullet fragments were retrieved from Abu Aklehs body but the Palestinian Authority has declined to give the evidence to Israel, saying the latter has a long history of not investigating the deaths of Palestinians properly and merely issuing light sentences or warnings to its soldiers who have carried out killings.

A few posts up from your own, I posted the only article of hers that I was able to find translated into English. If I find more, I will post it. But she was primarily a tv reporter, so probably all her best work will be on youtube.Israel has lied every chance they could have this in catastrophe:1) Shireen and her crew come in dressed clearly as press, they wait in a spot for 10 minutes without moving to ensure they have the attention of the Israeli army, and they move forward after they hear nothing telling them to stop. There is no fighting where they are. Shireen's colleague is shot in the back. The sniper who kills Shireen, shoots her on the only part of her head that is not covered by her helmet. They continue to fire on her colleagues preventing them from helping her. In particular, they keep shooting at Shatha Hanaysha who is alive only because she is shielded partly by a tree.2) Israel immediately releases a statement blaming Shireen's death on Palestinian fighters.3) Israeli human rights group releases video disproving the statement of its government.4) Israel goes and raids Shireen's house in Jerusalem.5) Israel disrupts and assaults mourners at Shireen's funeral.6) Israel calls for a joint investigation.7) Israel decides on no investigation. It's very convenient though how the statement of the sniper excusing his own actions gets released even with no investigation.Israel is a society in thrall to its police and military, and with no respect from the press. Its basically self-destructing from within.Balls in the court of all the western countries calling for an investigation now that Israel said no investigation. Time for sanctions and cutting off aid.