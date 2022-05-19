« previous next »
Author Topic: Shireen Abu Akleh: Palestines reporter

Mimi

  • Maguire!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,053
Re: Shireen Abu Akleh: Palestines reporter
« Reply #40 on: May 19, 2022, 02:27:34 pm »
Quote from: idontknow on May 18, 2022, 07:21:54 pm
Does anyone have a link to her work.

A few posts up from your own, I posted the only article of hers that I was able to find translated into English. If I find more, I will post it. But she was primarily a tv reporter, so probably all her best work will be on youtube.

https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2022/5/19/israel-will-not-investigate-killing-of-shireen-abu-akleh-report

Quote
Israel will not investigate Shireen Abu Aklehs killing

The Israeli military believes the investigation would lead to controversy in Israel; Abu Akleh family not surprised, calls for transparent probe.

The Israeli military is not planning to investigate the killing of Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh, according to Israeli media, leading her family to reiterate their call for a transparent probe into her shooting.

Israels Military Police Criminal Investigation Division believes an investigation that treats Israeli soldiers as suspects will lead to opposition within Israeli society, the Israeli newspaper Haaretz reported on Thursday.

The Jerusalem Post confirmed the report.

Abu Akleh, 51, was killed by an Israeli soldier last Wednesday, according to witnesses and colleagues who were present when she was shot while covering an Israeli military raid in the occupied West Bank city of Jenin.

In response to the report, Abu Aklehs family said they were not surprised by the Israeli military potentially not investigating her death.

We were expecting this from the Israeli side. Thats why we didnt want them to participate in the investigation, the family said in a statement to Al Jazeera. We want to hold whoever is responsible for these acts accountable.

We urge the United States in particular  since she is a US citizen  and the international community to open a just and transparent investigation and to put an end to the killings.

The veteran reporter, who lived in occupied East Jerusalem, was a US citizen. She spent nearly three decades covering the occupied West Bank and Gaza Strip.

The army is untouchable

On the day she was killed, Abu Akleh was wearing a helmet and a vest clearly marked with the word press. She was hit in the back of the neck, in the small space between the helmet and the vest. Shots continued to be fired when colleagues and bystanders attempted to help Abu Akleh.

The Abu Akleh family received reassurances from the US government that her killing would be investigated.

Israeli authorities initially said Palestinian fighters were responsible for her death, circulating video of Palestinian men shooting down an alleyway.

However, researchers from the prominent Israeli human rights group Btselem found the spot where the clip was filmed: 300 metres (985 feet) away and with no line of sight to the location where Shireen was shot. Al Jazeeras Sanad news verification and monitoring unit also conducted an investigation and reached a similar conclusion.

Israel later backtracked from its suggestion and said it would open an investigation into the killing.

Previous investigations into the killings of Palestinians by Israeli soldiers have led to controversy within Israel  many Israelis believe soldiers should not be prosecuted for such acts.

The reason for this is that you would actually have to open a criminal investigation into a serving Israeli army officer or soldier on an active military operation. Thats something that Israeli politics in this current climate finds absolutely untenable, Al Jazeeras reporter Imran Khan said from West Jerusalem.

The government would be attacked if that investigation took place. The opposition would use it to make political ground.

Also, generally with Israelis itself, they see the army as being untouchable, as being defenders of Israel and therefore anything that they do on a military operation is untouchable, he said.

The Haaretz report also said there was no suspicion of a criminal act, with the soldiers questioned saying they thought they were firing at a Palestinian fighter, despite witnesses and Al Jazeera journalists reporting that there was no shooting in Abu Aklehs vicinity.

Bullet fragments were retrieved from Abu Aklehs body but the Palestinian Authority has declined to give the evidence to Israel, saying the latter has a long history of not investigating the deaths of Palestinians properly and merely issuing light sentences or warnings to its soldiers who have carried out killings.

Israel has lied every chance they could have this in catastrophe:

1) Shireen and her crew come in dressed clearly as press, they wait in a spot for 10 minutes without moving to ensure they have the attention of the Israeli army, and they move forward after they hear nothing telling them to stop. There is no fighting where they are. Shireen's colleague is shot in the back. The sniper who kills Shireen, shoots her on the only part of her head that is not covered by her helmet. They continue to fire on her colleagues preventing them from helping her. In particular, they keep shooting at Shatha Hanaysha who is alive only because she is shielded partly by a tree.

2) Israel immediately releases a statement blaming Shireen's death on Palestinian fighters.

3) Israeli human rights group releases video disproving the statement of its government.

4) Israel goes and raids Shireen's house in Jerusalem.

5) Israel disrupts and assaults mourners at Shireen's funeral.

6) Israel calls for a joint investigation.

7) Israel decides on no investigation. It's very convenient though how the statement of the sniper excusing his own actions gets released even with no investigation.

Israel is a society in thrall to its police and military, and with no respect from the press. Its basically self-destructing from within.

Balls in the court of all the western countries calling for an investigation now that Israel said no investigation. Time for sanctions and cutting off aid.







Snail

  • Disgusted by you. Snail murdering S h e e p. Ms Soppy Twat Potty Mouth. The Annabel Chong of RAWK's X-Factor. Likes giving Sir Cliff of Richard one.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,153
  • Monty, you terrible c*nt!
Re: Shireen Abu Akleh: Palestines reporter
« Reply #41 on: May 19, 2022, 03:12:57 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on May 19, 2022, 12:29:34 pm
Is she even dead, until we see the body.


The Israeli sniper who fired the live bullet that killed journalist Shireen Abu Akleh claimed he did not see her and did not know who she was, Haaretz reported yesterday.

An Israel army officer told the paper that a soldier sitting in an army vehicle with a rifle equipped with a telescopic lens fired at Abu Akleh from 190 metres away, killing her.

The soldier said he did not know he shot at Abu Akleh when he fired, had not seen her, and did not know her identity, the paper added.

The soldier attempted to target an armed Palestinian who appeared behind the wall the journalists were sheltering in front of, the investigation claimed. "The journalists were a short distance behind him," it added.

Whomst among us hasn't looked through the scope of a sniper rifle, "not recognised" the target and pulled the trigger anyway? Come on, some balance is called for here.
bigbonedrawky

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,111
Re: Shireen Abu Akleh: Palestines reporter
« Reply #42 on: May 19, 2022, 03:24:43 pm »
Quote from: the 92A on May 19, 2022, 06:55:55 am
Posts on both sides were deleted that didnt directly relate to this in incident and the scenes of the funeral being attacked.  Of course there is political context but we dont want the thread to veer off into a general debate on the situation because like debates on Ireland it is too contentious for a football site
Afternoon Sir, hope all is well.
I noticed the thread was veering off topic and I think it was about to go along a well beaten track. Ie When words fail resort to insults.
I dont know what responses my post provoked as I wasn't here to read them.
As for both sides RAWK has taught me political allegiance trumps any football allegiance,
Seems you mention Ireland...  "When the violence causes silence, who are we mistaken "   
idontknow

  • idonowknowicanchangethisijustfoundouticould
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,601
Re: Shireen Abu Akleh: Palestines reporter
« Reply #43 on: May 19, 2022, 05:27:37 pm »
Quote from: Mimi on May 19, 2022, 02:27:34 pm
A few posts up from your own, I posted the only article of hers that I was able to find translated into English. If I find more, I will post it. But she was primarily a tv reporter, so probably all her best work will be on youtube.

https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2022/5/19/israel-will-not-investigate-killing-of-shireen-abu-akleh-report

Thank you Mimi
It is a machine. It is more stupid than we are. It will not stop us from doing stupid things.

idontknow

  • idonowknowicanchangethisijustfoundouticould
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,601
Re: Shireen Abu Akleh: Palestines reporter
« Reply #44 on: May 19, 2022, 06:14:36 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on May 19, 2022, 12:15:41 pm
How do we know it was a sniper? Presumably we can tell from the bullet type??
Presumably it was a bullet type that kills people.
You could say murders people.
She's dead so it was a bullet that deads people.
No buts.
No ifs.
You fire a bullet at another human being your intent is to kill them.

"How do we know it was a sniper?"

But, who cares?
Sniper or not, she was shot dead by Israeli forces.
You agree on that, shot dead by Israeli forces?

If you don't.agree on that, say it.
If you do agree, stop being diversionary.

As The Onion said, 4 easy one syllable words,
Thou Shalt Not Kill.
No asterisks.



Kalito

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 259
  • ***JFT97***
Re: Shireen Abu Akleh: Palestines reporter
« Reply #45 on: May 19, 2022, 07:49:21 pm »
Well said, idontknow.
TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 82,637
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Shireen Abu Akleh: Palestines reporter
« Reply #46 on: May 19, 2022, 08:16:38 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on May 19, 2022, 12:29:34 pm
Is she even dead, until we see the body.


The Israeli sniper who fired the live bullet that killed journalist Shireen Abu Akleh claimed he did not see her and did not know who she was, Haaretz reported yesterday.

An Israel army officer told the paper that a soldier sitting in an army vehicle with a rifle equipped with a telescopic lens fired at Abu Akleh from 190 metres away, killing her.

The soldier said he did not know he shot at Abu Akleh when he fired, had not seen her, and did not know her identity, the paper added.

The soldier attempted to target an armed Palestinian who appeared behind the wall the journalists were sheltering in front of, the investigation claimed. "The journalists were a short distance behind him," it added.

Thank you. 
With any issue to do with Palestine and Israel, I never believe  anything without good evidence.
Ive seen so many videos and stories that  turn out to be baseless over the years.

Its too easy to go with what you think must have happened before seeing genuine evidence. Often it comes, but a fair amount of time it doesnt.
TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 82,637
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Shireen Abu Akleh: Palestines reporter
« Reply #47 on: May 19, 2022, 08:18:25 pm »
Quote from: idontknow on May 19, 2022, 06:14:36 pm
Presumably it was a bullet type that kills people.
You could say murders people.
She's dead so it was a bullet that deads people.
No buts.
No ifs.
You fire a bullet at another human being your intent is to kill them.

"How do we know it was a sniper?"

But, who cares?
Sniper or not, she was shot dead by Israeli forces.
You agree on that, shot dead by Israeli forces?

If you don't.agree on that, say it.
If you do agree, stop being diversionary.

As The Onion said, 4 easy one syllable words,
Thou Shalt Not Kill.
No asterisks.




What a bizarrely childish post. 

I merely want to understand the facts, not behave like its a play ground argument.

The people involved in this conflict deserve better than that.
Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,184
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Shireen Abu Akleh: Palestines reporter
« Reply #48 on: May 19, 2022, 08:42:19 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on May 19, 2022, 08:18:25 pm


I merely want to understand the facts, not behave like its a play ground argument.

The people involved in this conflict deserve better than that.

An Israeli newspaper is reporting that the sniper fired at her and that comes in the form of a quote from said sniper. the bullet hit a part of the body that was not protected. She was wearing a bullet proof jacket and a helmet. The snipers rifle had a telescopic lens. Snipers are well trained gunmen.





TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 82,637
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Shireen Abu Akleh: Palestines reporter
« Reply #49 on: May 19, 2022, 08:43:45 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on May 19, 2022, 08:42:19 pm
An Israeli newspaper is reporting that the sniper fired at her and that comes in the form of a quote from said sniper. the bullet hit a part of the body that was not protected. She was wearing a bullet proof jacket and a helmet. The snipers rifle had a telescopic lens. Snipers are well trained gunmen.






Thank you.  Thats all I wanted.
Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,184
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Shireen Abu Akleh: Palestines reporter
« Reply #50 on: May 19, 2022, 08:46:15 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on May 19, 2022, 08:43:45 pm
Thank you.  Thats all I wanted.

you're very welcome. based on this, it seems a safe conclusion she was murdered.
TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 82,637
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Shireen Abu Akleh: Palestines reporter
« Reply #51 on: May 19, 2022, 08:47:52 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on May 19, 2022, 08:46:15 pm
you're very welcome. based on this, it seems a safe conclusion she was murdered.
Agreed.
surfer. Fuck you generator.

  • surgood. As good as Suarez but CBA to play for us. Takes it on the chin and never holds a pointless grudge for several months.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,644
Re: Shireen Abu Akleh: Palestines reporter
« Reply #52 on: May 20, 2022, 04:46:12 pm »
https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2022/5/20/new-video-shows-no-clashes-during-shireen-abu-aklehs-killing

No ongoing shootout. Vid's clear. Press moving about, she was shot dead. Israel lied from the beginning.
surfer. Fuck you generator.

  • surgood. As good as Suarez but CBA to play for us. Takes it on the chin and never holds a pointless grudge for several months.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,644
Re: Shireen Abu Akleh: Palestines reporter
« Reply #53 on: May 20, 2022, 04:54:08 pm »
As long as the vid (and if there's more of it) is verified by other organisations, then it's clear, going by logic, the US needs to act on Israel for letting things come to this juncture, the government ultimately bears responsibility. Usually, the first step / tool is to halt aid to a country that fails the threshold on these things.

That's the logic. The politics of it, the US is still compromised by its links to Israel. Yet, history is ultimately time gone by, it's the actions of the decision-makers, generation after generation, that shape events now. And every generation comes in new, with their own priorities, knowledge, ideas, as we saw with Saudi basically washing their hands off Palestine in recent years.

You wonder how long before the old influence dies off in the US and Israel is treated as the fairly irrelevant to the US these days, leveraged by other countries against the US when human rights is an issue, apartheid state that it is, through its actions, now. The US will gain a lot more in terms of political capital on other countries, negotiation room with other countries, and financially by cutting Israel loose imo.

rawcusk8

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,837
Re: Shireen Abu Akleh: Palestines reporter
« Reply #54 on: May 20, 2022, 05:12:16 pm »
Quote from: surfer. Fuck you generator. on May 20, 2022, 04:46:12 pm
https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2022/5/20/new-video-shows-no-clashes-during-shireen-abu-aklehs-killing

No ongoing shootout. Vid's clear. Press moving about, she was shot dead. Israel lied from the beginning.

Hopefully this is proof enough for those in here that dont want to condemn the terrorists without you know having all the facts.. Youll find them in other threads vocal AF but here they want to gather all the evidence first.

To the mod thats deleting posts, hopefully this one falls within the threshold of not being deleted. Please let me know if it doesnt, I can amend it.
TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 82,637
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Shireen Abu Akleh: Palestines reporter
« Reply #55 on: May 20, 2022, 05:16:16 pm »
Quote from: rawcusk8 on May 20, 2022, 05:12:16 pm
Hopefully this is proof enough for those in here that dont want to condemn the terrorists without you know having all the facts.. Youll find them in other threads vocal AF but here they want to gather all the evidence first.

To the mod thats deleting posts, hopefully this one falls within the threshold of not being deleted. Please let me know if it doesnt, I can amend it.
Who are these people?
"21C or 70F?" SchizoidWeatherMan!

  • Me, I'm Touchy.....which is why I am so fond of a happy ending ;)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,574
  • blazed
Re: Shireen Abu Akleh: Palestines reporter
« Reply #56 on: May 21, 2022, 01:16:09 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on May 19, 2022, 10:37:03 am
Theres nothing to investigate because executing Palestinians has never been a crime. In the only democracy in the region.

Democracy?

If Israel is a shining example of a democracy, i want no part of it.

Fucking fascist scum.

The US enables and empowers Israel. The west are lying hypocrites.



"21C or 70F?" SchizoidWeatherMan!

  • Me, I'm Touchy.....which is why I am so fond of a happy ending ;)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,574
  • blazed
Re: Shireen Abu Akleh: Palestines reporter
« Reply #57 on: May 21, 2022, 01:21:39 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on May 20, 2022, 05:16:16 pm
Who are these people?

A certain poster whose name vaguely rhymes with "troglodyte".. also is a hypocrite and a tacit supporter of US's war mongering around the globe and a believer in cultural supremacy of the west.  Guess who?

But no playing the man, only his viewpoints, so i will bow out. But if you did guess, you know i am right,😉
The Real Rasta

  • Leave Ronaldo alone!!!!!
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 515
Re: Shireen Abu Akleh: Palestines reporter
« Reply #58 on: May 21, 2022, 09:38:14 pm »
Quote from: "21C or 70F?" SchizoidWeatherMan! on May 21, 2022, 01:21:39 pm
A certain poster whose name vaguely rhymes with "troglodyte".. also is a hypocrite and a tacit supporter of US's war mongering around the globe and a believer in cultural supremacy of the west.  Guess who?

But no playing the man, only his viewpoints, so i will bow out. But if you did guess, you know i am right,😉
Hear Hear  :-X
idontknow

  • idonowknowicanchangethisijustfoundouticould
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,601
Re: Shireen Abu Akleh: Palestines reporter
« Reply #59 on: May 24, 2022, 04:34:28 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on May 19, 2022, 08:18:25 pm
What a bizarrely childish post. 

I merely want to understand the facts, not behave like its a play ground argument.

The people involved in this conflict deserve better than that.

It isn't.

You don't.

And it's not a conflict with people involved, it is murder.

She does deserve better though, you are right there.
idontknow

  • idonowknowicanchangethisijustfoundouticould
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,601
Re: Shireen Abu Akleh: Palestines reporter
« Reply #60 on: May 24, 2022, 04:39:31 pm »
Quote from: Mimi on May 19, 2022, 02:27:34 pm
A few posts up from your own, I posted the only article of hers that I was able to find translated into English. If I find more, I will post it. But she was primarily a tv reporter, so probably all her best work will be on youtube.

https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2022/5/19/israel-will-not-investigate-killing-of-shireen-abu-akleh-report

Israel has lied every chance they could have this in catastrophe:

1) Shireen and her crew come in dressed clearly as press, they wait in a spot for 10 minutes without moving to ensure they have the attention of the Israeli army, and they move forward after they hear nothing telling them to stop. There is no fighting where they are. Shireen's colleague is shot in the back. The sniper who kills Shireen, shoots her on the only part of her head that is not covered by her helmet. They continue to fire on her colleagues preventing them from helping her. In particular, they keep shooting at Shatha Hanaysha who is alive only because she is shielded partly by a tree.

2) Israel immediately releases a statement blaming Shireen's death on Palestinian fighters.

3) Israeli human rights group releases video disproving the statement of its government.

4) Israel goes and raids Shireen's house in Jerusalem.

5) Israel disrupts and assaults mourners at Shireen's funeral.

6) Israel calls for a joint investigation.

7) Israel decides on no investigation. It's very convenient though how the statement of the sniper excusing his own actions gets released even with no investigation.

Israel is a society in thrall to its police and military, and with no respect from the press. Its basically self-destructing from within.

Balls in the court of all the western countries calling for an investigation now that Israel said no investigation. Time for sanctions and cutting off aid.

Thank you Mimi.
I am looking online.
Of course at the moment the lead searches are about her murder and her funeral. The amount of people from what little I've seen is extraordinary.

TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 82,637
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Shireen Abu Akleh: Palestines reporter
« Reply #61 on: May 24, 2022, 04:42:57 pm »
Quote from: idontknow on May 24, 2022, 04:34:28 pm
It isn't.

You don't.

And it's not a conflict with people involved, it is murder.

She does deserve better though, you are right there.
What a bizarre post.

I don't trust anything reported from either side until its supported by other evidence. So much that is posted that is rubbish.

We have that now, so the situation is clear and abhorrent.

Waiting for clear evidence seems a bad thing now.  Who knew?
idontknow

  • idonowknowicanchangethisijustfoundouticould
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,601
Re: Shireen Abu Akleh: Palestines reporter
« Reply #62 on: May 24, 2022, 05:31:17 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on May 24, 2022, 04:42:57 pm
What a bizarre post.

I don't trust anything reported from either side until its supported by other evidence. So much that is posted that is rubbish.

We have that now, so the situation is clear and abhorrent.

Waiting for clear evidence seems a bad thing now.  Who knew?

Really don't want to answer but feel compelled a little, as you say this is not the place for playground arguments.

So, all I will say, agreeing with other posters further up, in this thread you seem to have required more evidence of wrongdoing than you have in other threads.


As an aside, and to lighten the tone, may I ask what subjects you do actually teach. I'm going with History, Geography, Maths. I'm certain you don't do PE, it would stun me if you are a strapping 6-packer. But I am often wrong, or to put it more politically, misadvised.

 :)
Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,251
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Shireen Abu Akleh: Palestines reporter
« Reply #63 on: May 24, 2022, 05:40:23 pm »
Quote from: idontknow on May 24, 2022, 05:31:17 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on May 24, 2022, 04:42:57 pm
What a bizarre post.

I don't trust anything reported from either side until its supported by other evidence. So much that is posted that is rubbish.

We have that now, so the situation is clear and abhorrent.

Waiting for clear evidence seems a bad thing now.  Who knew?
Really don't want to answer but feel compelled a little, as you say this is not the place for playground arguments.

So, all I will say, agreeing with other posters further up, in this thread you seem to have required more evidence of wrongdoing than you have in other threads.


As an aside, and to lighten the tone, may I ask what subjects you do actually teach. I'm going with History, Geography, Maths. I'm certain you don't do PE, it would stun me if you are a strapping 6-packer. But I am often wrong, or to put it more politically, misadvised.

 :)
Oh, deary me. Pitiful.
bigbonedrawky

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,111
Re: Shireen Abu Akleh: Palestines reporter
« Reply #64 on: May 24, 2022, 05:47:30 pm »
So before this descends into personal abuse and innuendo let's get back on track ...
We have 45 Journalist's killed by Israeli forces since 2000 on average that's 2 per year (although 17 killed in 2014 somewhat skew's the figures) ...Discuss
TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 82,637
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Shireen Abu Akleh: Palestines reporter
« Reply #65 on: May 24, 2022, 05:48:16 pm »
Quote from: idontknow on May 24, 2022, 05:31:17 pm
Really don't want to answer but feel compelled a little, as you say this is not the place for playground arguments.

So, all I will say, agreeing with other posters further up, in this thread you seem to have required more evidence of wrongdoing than you have in other threads.


As an aside, and to lighten the tone, may I ask what subjects you do actually teach. I'm going with History, Geography, Maths. I'm certain you don't do PE, it would stun me if you are a strapping 6-packer. But I am often wrong, or to put it more politically, misadvised.

 :)
Of course I have.  The stakes are far higher. The results of misattributed information could cost lives (and have in the past). In the end, what I originally supposed had happened, had happened.

Not surprisingly, youre wrong on every count.  So, better luck next time with your ad hom attacks.

 
idontknow

  • idonowknowicanchangethisijustfoundouticould
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,601
Re: Shireen Abu Akleh: Palestines reporter
« Reply #66 on: May 24, 2022, 06:14:46 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on May 24, 2022, 05:48:16 pm
Of course I have.  The stakes are far higher. The results of misattributed information could cost lives (and have in the past). In the end, what I originally supposed had happened, had happened.

Not surprisingly, youre wrong on every count.  So, better luck next time with your ad hom attacks.
Sorry, Tepid, I didn't mean anything to come out that way, I apologise.
Kalito

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 259
  • ***JFT97***
Re: Shireen Abu Akleh: Palestines reporter
« Reply #67 on: May 24, 2022, 07:02:13 pm »
Quote from: bigbonedrawky on May 24, 2022, 05:47:30 pm
So before this descends into personal abuse and innuendo let's get back on track ...
We have 45 Journalist's killed by Israeli forces since 2000 on average that's 2 per year (although 17 killed in 2014 somewhat skew's the figures) ...Discuss
The one and only Democracy in the region.  :)
Machae

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,808
Re: Shireen Abu Akleh: Palestines reporter
« Reply #68 on: May 24, 2022, 07:13:39 pm »
Quote from: Kalito on May 24, 2022, 07:02:13 pm
The one and only Democracy in the region.  :)

Doesn't really matter what they do, Israel is protected therfore there will never be condemnation or sanctions where it matters

The usual rhetoric of 'both sides need to de-escalate' the situation, so as to not draw the wrath of Israel or its allies
Bobsackamano

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,053
Re: Shireen Abu Akleh: Palestines reporter
« Reply #69 on: May 24, 2022, 07:35:07 pm »
Quote from: Kalito on May 24, 2022, 07:02:13 pm
The one and only Democracy in the region.  :)

Lebanon could also be described as a democracy, although it does have certain rules regarding certain communities having certain top jobs, a bit like the Northern Irish assembly.
bigbonedrawky

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,111
Re: Shireen Abu Akleh: Palestines reporter
« Reply #70 on: Yesterday at 03:00:42 am »
Quote from: Kalito on May 24, 2022, 07:02:13 pm
The one and only Democracy in the region.  :)
An etnically cleansed one in origin but a true democracy where the gov actually carry out the will of the people, how refreshing...Apparently the people don't want prosecutions for these kind of murders.
John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,497
Re: Shireen Abu Akleh: Palestines reporter
« Reply #71 on: Yesterday at 07:45:18 am »
There was a good discussion on last weeks Pod Save America on this, you'd need to fast forward in to the programme to find the interview.
TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 82,637
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Shireen Abu Akleh: Palestines reporter
« Reply #72 on: Yesterday at 08:40:49 am »
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 07:45:18 am
There was a good discussion on last weeks Pod Save America on this, you'd need to fast forward in to the programme to find the interview.
Thanks John. Will give it a listen
Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,703
Re: Shireen Abu Akleh: Palestines reporter
« Reply #73 on: Today at 10:42:02 pm »
I'm not even going to try to debate the legitimacy/illegitimacy of the state of Israel, or the plight of the Palestinian people, but viewed in a singular form, if you aren't horrified by the murder of a Journalist, the attempted cover up, and attack on the family of the journalist or her funeral, then you've had an empathy bypass.
