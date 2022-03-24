Israeli police can get to fuck. They released some undated photos of stones on the ground. Anyways, does throwing of stones justify separating the Muslims from the Christians? She was a reporter for all Palestinians. Not just the Christian Palestinian.



The state doesnt get to put a bullet in your head and then control the narrative of what happens afterwards.



Like do we accept what Putin and MBS say?



Actual pictures and explanation of her funeral procession here: https://mobile.twitter.com/ZaidAmali/status/1525439019806498816



Also by now, I thought we all exercise critical thinking when it comes to police statements.



No two sides to this story.



militants

I watched the video of the Palestinianfreedom fighters shooting down an alleyway towards some IDF with an assault rifle, this is the evidence the Israeli gov used to blame the Palestinian'sAt the bottom of the alleyway and some 300 metre's to the right, is where Ali Alsoumdi was shot in the back and Shireen was shot in her head just under her helmet. In the video filmed in the immediate aftermath, you can hear high velocity sniper rounds firing at Shatha Hanaysha as she reaches out to her murdered friend ...I reckon the shots are fired from approx 250 metres away or approx 50 metres to the right of the bottom of the alleyway, (with the best rifle the US tax dollars can pay for ) where some of the IDF were grouped.On Thursday I watched the baton wiellding blackshirts bursting into her family home: to turn the music off, while tearing down Palestinian flags and threatening mournersOn Friday I watched live as the same blackshirts attacked the pall bearers outside the hospital and then again outside the cemetery and generally behaving like the fascist they are.The best way to stop this never ending cycle of violence is BDS, a bit like Russia...But never mind all that, our resident anti- fascist speaker will be along in a bit to tell us how BDS and criticism of Israel is anti-Semitic.