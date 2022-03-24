« previous next »
Author Topic: Shireen Abu Akleh: Palestines reporter  (Read 363 times)

Shireen Abu Akleh: Palestines reporter
« on: Yesterday at 03:00:21 pm »
Shireen Abu Akleh was one of the best known reporters in the world who was a Palestinian Catholic, and an American citizen. On May 12, she was assassinated by Israeli forces while on assignment for Al Jazeera in Jenin in the occupied West Bank.

The story of the incident can be found here:

https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2022/5/11/shireen-abu-akleh-israeli-forces-kill-al-jazeera-journalist

https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2022/5/11/al-jazeeras-shireen-abu-akleh

https://www.aljazeera.com/opinions/2022/5/12/some-truths-about-shireen-abu-aklehs-murder


Quote
Born in Jerusalem in 1971, Abu Akleh, who was a Christian, initially studied architecture before switching to journalism at Yarmouk University in Jordan. After graduating, she returned to Palestine and worked for several media outlets, including Voice of Palestine Radio and the Amman Satellite Channel. She joined Al Jazeera Media Network a year after it was launched in 1996, as one of the Qatar-based Arabic-language networks first field correspondents and gained fame for her coverage of the second Palestinian Intifada in 2000.

Quote

I chose journalism to be close to the people, Abu Akleh said in one video. It might not be easy to change the reality, but at least I could bring their voice to the world.

Quote
As a television journalist, Abu Akleh covered events big and small, from the Gaza wars of 2008, 2009, 2012, 2014 and 2021 to the daring jailbreak of six Palestinians who escaped a maximum-security prison in northern Israel last September. She also covered regional news, including the war in Lebanon in 2006.


Quote
During the height of the second Intifada, Hatuqa recalled Israeli soldiers going around the Palestine city of Ramallah and mimicking her, shouting from a bullhorn her famous closing lines: Shireen Abu Akleh, Al Jazeera, Ramallah.

Quote
But, unlike so many other murdered Palestinians, including four boys who were dismembered by an Israeli missile while playing football on a beach, Abu Akleh was well-known. She was on TV. She was popular. She was admired and respected because she told the truth about the cruelty Palestinians suffer and endure every day.

So, her murder, unlike the murders of so many other Palestinians made news in Europe and North America.

Quote
I do not remember the US ambassadors to Israel or the United Nations, the State Department or the White House acknowledging, let alone condemning, any one of the slayings, since 2000, of 46 Palestinian journalists or saying anything about the 144 Palestinian journalists who have, since 2018, been shot with rubber or steel bullets, tear-gassed or had stun grenades fired at them.


Israels response was predictably horrific: lying about the incident, raiding her home, and disrupting her funeral (at one point separating the Muslim from the Christian mourners).

The rest of the  worlds reaction is what matters though. Particularly the reactions of the countries who claim to be democracies and who profess they believe in a free press.

Germany has banned a vigil in her memory, which does not seem particularly democratic: https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2022/5/13/germany-bans-vigil-in-memory-of-journalist-killed-by-israel

The reactions of other countries is a bit more mealy-mouthed. Like my country:

From Melanie Jolys Twitter:

Quote


Mélanie Joly
@melaniejoly

Canada government official
Canada calls for a thorough investigation into the killing of Shireen Abu Akleh.
 
We must ensure that rights of journalists are upheld globally and that they are free and safe to bring their work to light.

Its nice words, but other democratic countries need to do more such as imposing sanctions on another democratic country that is deliberately destroying the free press in order to support the truth about its own actions. Still no explanation for why Israel bombed the AP building last year.

Whats the difference between Israel assassinating Shireen Abu Akleh and Putin targeting journalists in Ukraine (https://www.washingtonpost.com/world/2022/03/24/journalists-killed-ukraine-russia-war/) or MBSs assassination of Jamal Khashoggi? None.

Re: Shireen Abu Akleh: Palestines reporter
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 03:31:43 pm »
Absolutely shocking. Israel can get to fuck.
Re: Shireen Abu Akleh: Palestines reporter
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 03:35:48 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Yesterday at 03:31:43 pm
Absolutely shocking. Israel can get to fuck.


People were throwing stones ffs,what other than attacking the pallbearers do you expect them to do ?
Re: Shireen Abu Akleh: Palestines reporter
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 03:51:20 pm »
On the funeral, here is what the Israeli police say happened.

Quote
1/7) Plans for the funeral procession of Shireen Abu-Akleh were coordinated in advance by the Israel Police together with the Abu-Akleh family

2/7) On Friday, about 300 rioters arrived at Saint Joseph hospital in Jerusalem and prevented the family members from loading the coffin onto the hearse to travel to the cemetery - as had been planned and coordinated with the family in advance

3/7) Instead, the mob threatened the driver of the hearse and then proceeded to carry the coffin on an unplanned procession to the cemetery by foot

4/7) This went against the wishes of the Abu-Akleh family and the security coordination's that had been planned to safeguard the large number of mourners

5/7) Israel Police instructed that the coffin be returned to the hearse, as did the EU ambassador and Abu-Aklehs own family, but the mob refused

6/7) Israel Police intervened to disperse the mob and prevent them from taking the coffin, so that the funeral could proceed as planned in accordance with the wishes of the family

7/7) During the riot that was instigated by the mob, glass bottles and other objects were thrown, resulting in the injury of both mourners and Police officers

https://twitter.com/israelpolice/status/1525226565872893954?s=21&t=e_PNWLHSQ1UmaCK3OK4Nnw


Would be interesting to see if her family publicly confirm  that
Re: Shireen Abu Akleh: Palestines reporter
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 03:57:16 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 03:51:20 pm
On the funeral, here is what the Israeli police say happened.

Would be interesting to see if her family publicly confirm  that


Shouldn't be long before we know.
Re: Shireen Abu Akleh: Palestines reporter
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 04:06:22 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 03:35:48 pm

People were throwing stones ffs,what other than attacking the pallbearers do you expect them to do ?

They killed her then attacked the people carrying the coffin. Or was that sarcasm?
Re: Shireen Abu Akleh: Palestines reporter
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 04:08:55 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Yesterday at 04:06:22 pm
They killed her then attacked the people carrying the coffin. Or was that sarcasm?
If the Israeli police are to be believed, the protestors took the coffin out of the hearse against the wishes of her family and paraded it around.hence the police attacks.

As always with these situations, its best to keep an open mic unto, we have all the facts
Re: Shireen Abu Akleh: Palestines reporter
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 04:09:57 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 04:08:55 pm
If the Israeli police are to be believed, the protestors took the coffin out of the hearse against the wishes of her family and paraded it around.hence the police attacks.

As always with these situations, its best to keep an open mic unto, we have all the facts

They sound reliable.
Re: Shireen Abu Akleh: Palestines reporter
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 04:10:32 pm »
Israeli police can get to fuck. They released some undated photos of stones on the ground. Anyways, does throwing of stones justify separating the Muslims from the Christians? She was a reporter for all Palestinians. Not just the Christian Palestinian.

The state doesnt get to put a bullet in your head and then control the narrative of what happens afterwards.

Like do we accept what Putin and MBS say?

Actual pictures and explanation of her funeral procession here: https://mobile.twitter.com/ZaidAmali/status/1525439019806498816

Also by now, I thought we all exercise critical thinking when it comes to police statements.

No two sides to this story.
Re: Shireen Abu Akleh: Palestines reporter
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 04:10:36 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Yesterday at 04:09:57 pm
They sound reliable.
But you and I have no way of knowing that without more evidence.
Re: Shireen Abu Akleh: Palestines reporter
« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 04:10:55 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 04:10:36 pm
But you and I have no way of knowing that without more evidence.

Mate they killed her?
Re: Shireen Abu Akleh: Palestines reporter
« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 04:12:41 pm »
Why would anyone give them the benefit of the doubt? Its mad, are we going to start taking Putin at his word and all?
Re: Shireen Abu Akleh: Palestines reporter
« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 04:13:15 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 04:10:36 pm
But you and I have no way of knowing that without more evidence.
I think you will find that you are being unreasonably reasonable there, Tepid.
Re: Shireen Abu Akleh: Palestines reporter
« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 04:17:47 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Yesterday at 04:10:55 pm
Mate they killed her?
Did they?

Do we have evidence that they did? 

For me, this remains disputed.  If you have information that I havent seen, do please post it.

Quote from: Wool on Yesterday at 04:12:41 pm
Why would anyone give them the benefit of the doubt? Its mad, are we going to start taking Putin at his word and all?

For me, its not about giving anyone the benefit of the doubt, its about not deciding something is true because it fits ones narrative.

Now, that narrative may turn out to be correct, but making unsubstantiated claims doesnt seem to help anyone in this situation imo
Re: Shireen Abu Akleh: Palestines reporter
« Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 04:20:06 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 03:51:20 pm
On the funeral, here is what the Israeli police say happened.

Would be interesting to see if her family publicly confirm  that
Adds up. would Israel really be so stupid to attack a the Pall bearers with batons, they would have known someone would have been filming the procession, I was wondering if the Pall bearers shouted murderers at them but that still didn't excuse the Israelis attacking them.
Re: Shireen Abu Akleh: Palestines reporter
« Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 04:21:09 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 04:20:06 pm
Adds up. would Israel really be so stupid to attack a the Pall bearers with batons, they would have known someone would have been filming the procession, I was wondering if the Pall bearers shouted murderers at them but that still didn't excuse the Israelis attacking them.
It might turn out to be bollocks from the police of course. Its not like they dont have some form for this.
Re: Shireen Abu Akleh: Palestines reporter
« Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 04:22:37 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Yesterday at 04:06:22 pm
They killed her then attacked the people carrying the coffin. Or was that sarcasm?

The latter.
Re: Shireen Abu Akleh: Palestines reporter
« Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 04:23:20 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 04:17:47 pm
Did they?

Do we have evidence that they did? 

For me, this remains disputed.  If you have information that I havent seen, do please post it.

For me, its not about giving anyone the benefit of the doubt, its about not deciding something is true because it fits ones narrative.

Now, that narrative may turn out to be correct, but making unsubstantiated claims doesnt seem to help anyone in this situation imo

Ye what? Witnesses and the Palestinian Health Ministry have confirmed it was Israeli forces that shot her dead. Believe what you want anyway mate.
Re: Shireen Abu Akleh: Palestines reporter
« Reply #18 on: Yesterday at 04:23:57 pm »
Re: Shireen Abu Akleh: Palestines reporter
« Reply #19 on: Yesterday at 04:24:05 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 04:21:09 pm
It might turn out to be bollocks from the police of course. Its not like they dont have some form for this.
Maybe, it's the time it's taken for this to become public that brings doubt, it should have been the first statement made by Israel. having said that I don't know when the statement was released.
Re: Shireen Abu Akleh: Palestines reporter
« Reply #20 on: Yesterday at 04:24:26 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Yesterday at 04:23:20 pm
Ye what? Witnesses and the Palestinian Health Ministry have confirmed it was Israeli forces that shot her dead. Believe what you want anyway mate.
Do you have a source for that?

I dont believe anything.  I simply stand for the position that I dont know until the evidence is clear.
Re: Shireen Abu Akleh: Palestines reporter
« Reply #21 on: Yesterday at 04:25:03 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 04:24:26 pm
Do you have a source for that?

I dont believe anything.  I simply stand for the position that I dont know until the evidence is clear.

https://www.aljazeera.com/amp/news/2022/5/11/shireen-abu-akleh-israeli-forces-kill-al-jazeera-journalist
Re: Shireen Abu Akleh: Palestines reporter
« Reply #22 on: Yesterday at 04:26:04 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Yesterday at 03:31:43 pm
Absolutely shocking. Israel can get to fuck.
IS FUCKING RIGHT. Zionist Israel anyway.

I'm glad this is getting worldwide coverage. Israel constantly bombs Palestine during Ramadhan when they were fasting, and now this. Their crimes are too great and have gone unpunished and unnoticed for decades.

 
Re: Shireen Abu Akleh: Palestines reporter
« Reply #23 on: Yesterday at 04:28:44 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Yesterday at 04:25:03 pm
https://www.aljazeera.com/amp/news/2022/5/11/shireen-abu-akleh-israeli-forces-kill-al-jazeera-journalist
Thank you.

So it should be possible for Israel to provide some evidence of the Palestinian gunmen.

On the flip side, we should also wait for the autopsy mentioned inthe article. 
Re: Shireen Abu Akleh: Palestines reporter
« Reply #24 on: Yesterday at 11:51:39 pm »
Quote from: Mimi on Yesterday at 04:10:32 pm
Israeli police can get to fuck. They released some undated photos of stones on the ground. Anyways, does throwing of stones justify separating the Muslims from the Christians? She was a reporter for all Palestinians. Not just the Christian Palestinian.

The state doesnt get to put a bullet in your head and then control the narrative of what happens afterwards.

Like do we accept what Putin and MBS say?

Actual pictures and explanation of her funeral procession here: https://mobile.twitter.com/ZaidAmali/status/1525439019806498816

Also by now, I thought we all exercise critical thinking when it comes to police statements.

No two sides to this story.
I watched the video of the Palestinian militants freedom fighters shooting down an alleyway towards some IDF with an assault rifle, this is the evidence the Israeli gov used to blame the Palestinian's
At the bottom of the alleyway and some 300 metre's to the right, is where Ali Alsoumdi was shot in the back and Shireen was shot in her head just under her helmet. In the video filmed in the immediate aftermath, you can hear high velocity sniper rounds firing at Shatha Hanaysha as she reaches out to her murdered friend ...I reckon the shots are fired from approx 250 metres away or approx  50 metres to the right of the bottom of the alleyway, (with the best rifle the US tax dollars can pay for ) where some of the IDF were grouped.   

On Thursday I watched the baton wiellding blackshirts bursting into her family home: to turn the music off, while tearing down Palestinian flags and threatening mourners
On Friday I watched live as the same blackshirts attacked the pall bearers outside the hospital and then again outside the cemetery and generally behaving like the fascist they are.

The best way to stop this never ending cycle of violence is BDS, a bit like Russia...
But never mind all that, our resident anti- fascist speaker will be along in a bit to tell us how BDS and criticism of Israel is anti-Semitic.
Re: Shireen Abu Akleh: Palestines reporter
« Reply #25 on: Today at 12:40:52 am »
They kill her, they attack those carrying her coffin, and then use all forms of whataboutery to distort the truth, it happens time and time again. They only get away with it because the west allows them to, not because they have ever provided any convincing fact or argument that theyre in the right. The biggest problem they have now is mobile phones that can record their crimes live. They will still try to lie their way through that.
If all else fails, they claim anti Semitism, this one still has real traction. The footage of a man trying to hold up the coffin with one hand and protect his head from nasty evil facist hatred filled blows with the other is enough to sum up everything about Israel.
