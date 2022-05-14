« previous next »
Author Topic: Failed Gangstas thread  (Read 912 times)

Failed Gangstas thread
« on: May 14, 2022, 12:26:43 pm »
This is all about those who commited a crime, didn't achieve what they want and got arrested/locked up as a result. While often what they did is horrific, it's very satisfactory to see them getting caught after failing to accomplish what they had intended.

I'll start by this gem: South Sweden 22-year old car insurance claimant and his 20-year old friend shot ten rounds into the house of the insurance providers' investigator's home and didn't think at all that he would be implicated in this. Now they're likely to do 10 years in prison for attempted murder instead after everyone survived with no injuries. Time to learn about cell, wankers  :wanker

https://www-expressen-se.translate.goog/nyheter/polisen-misstanker-fick-nej-pa-forsakringen-skot-in-i-utredarens-hus/?_x_tr_sl=sv&_x_tr_tl=en&_x_tr_hl=sv&_x_tr_pto=wapp

Another good one, in Gislaved in the southern interior on Thursday evening. Unlawfully carrying 25-year old man accidentally shot himself when strapped (survived with minor injuries). Now facing about five years in prison for grave unlawful possession of firearms. Fail :wanker

https://polisen-se.translate.goog/aktuellt/handelser/2022/maj/12/12-maj-2121-morddrap-forsok-gislaved/?_x_tr_sl=sv&_x_tr_tl=en&_x_tr_hl=sv&_x_tr_pto=wapp

I'm sure with the English-speaking world being so large there are tons of examples of failed gangstas so it'd be quite something if we could get a bit of a thread going :wave
« Last Edit: May 14, 2022, 12:32:54 pm by Linudden »
Re: Failed Gangstas thread
« Reply #1 on: May 14, 2022, 10:29:02 pm »
Had to laugh reading about these 2 d/heads a few years back.

Brothers who mocked judge over suspended sentence in obscene Facebook posts remanded in custody

Dopey drug dealers Daniel and Samuel Sledden are behind bars pending a hearing to decide whether the suspension of their two-year terms should be revoked

Two brothers are behind bars after a judge hauled them back to court for abusive Facebook messages posted shortly after they were handed suspended jail terms.

Daniel Sledden, 27, mocked Judge Beverley Lunt online within 90 minutes of escaping custody after he had earlier pleaded guilty to drug dealing.

Brother Samuel Sledden, 22, also posted an offensive comment barely 40 minutes after he too walked free from Burnley Crown Court, when he also admitted being concerned in the supply of cannabis.

Both defendants, from Accrington, Lancashire, were recalled to court today as the judge ordered a review of their two-year jail sentences, suspended for two years.


Daniel Sledden had posted: "Cannot believe my luck 2 year suspended sentance (sic) beats the 3 year jail yes pal! Beverly [sic] Lunt go suck my **** ".
His brother wrote: "What a day it's been Burnley crown court! Up ur **** aha nice 2 year suspended **** the 3 year in forest bank"
Judge Lunt added that remorse and contrition was "a vital component" when considering sentencing but said the length of the jail terms were not wrong.

However, she continued: "It is the issue of suspension. Would I have done so had I appreciated, as I do now, their true views and what they really thought of the court proceedings."
The court heard today that both brothers had written letters of apology to the judge.

The review was postponed until February 26 so the full transcript of the sentencing remarks could be obtained to assess what weight the judge gave to the prior expressions of remorse.

Judge Lunt said she was not prepared to grant bail to either defendant as she remanded them in custody.
https://www.mirror.co.uk/news/uk-news/brothers-who-mocked-judge-over-7380922
Re: Failed Gangstas thread
« Reply #2 on: May 15, 2022, 08:37:25 am »
^

Shows how fucking clueless some judges and magistrates are in regards to the lowlife they sometimes have in front of them.
Re: Failed Gangstas thread
« Reply #3 on: May 16, 2022, 09:10:58 am »
Just to complete that story the 2 brothers had the suspended part revoked and went to jail for 2 years each.
Re: Failed Gangstas thread
« Reply #4 on: May 16, 2022, 05:36:35 pm »
I can't find the original news article as it was a few years back.

Basically some burglar git caught as he used fingerless gloves when he robbed a home.

Judge told him that he did not think a life of crime was best suited for him.
Re: Failed Gangstas thread
« Reply #5 on: May 16, 2022, 05:37:12 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on May 15, 2022, 08:37:25 am
^

Shows how fucking clueless some judges and magistrates are in regards to the lowlife they sometimes have in front of them.

agreed. says more about the judge than the dip shit crims.
Re: Failed Gangstas thread
« Reply #6 on: May 17, 2022, 02:47:21 pm »
Two operators of a vegetable stand got caught having applied extra zeroes to their credit card payments for elder citizens in downtown Stockholm. 13 000 SEK (1200 GBP more or less) for some carrots. They have now gotten caught, lost their licenses and been subject to a criminal complaint! Likely to lead to at the very least a suspended jail sentence once the investigation goes further.

https://www-expressen-se.translate.goog/dinapengar/konsument/torghandlare-lurade-aldre-morotter-kostade-13000/?_x_tr_sl=sv&_x_tr_tl=en&_x_tr_hl=sv&_x_tr_pto=wapp

Enjoy the cell, twats  :wanker

Immoral and clownish at the same time. Did they seriously think that old people don't know the difference between 130 and 13 000? Pair of bellends ;D
Re: Failed Gangstas thread
« Reply #7 on: May 26, 2022, 01:23:42 am »
Re: Failed Gangstas thread
« Reply #8 on: Today at 02:07:58 pm »
Some inmates at a Swedish class 3-prison on camera threw the biggest gangsta party since the days of 2Pac at a prison without walls to celebrate the incoming releases. Guess the paroles won't last long and their next cell will be wired and walled up ;D

https://www-expressen-se.translate.goog/nyheter/krim/filmer-visar-fangarnas-fest-med-alkohol-och-pizza/?_x_tr_sl=sv&_x_tr_tl=en&_x_tr_hl=sv&_x_tr_pto=wapp
