Had to laugh reading about these 2 d/heads a few years back.Dopey drug dealers Daniel and Samuel Sledden are behind bars pending a hearing to decide whether the suspension of their two-year terms should be revokedTwo brothers are behind bars after a judge hauled them back to court for abusive Facebook messages posted shortly after they were handed suspended jail terms.Daniel Sledden, 27, mocked Judge Beverley Lunt online within 90 minutes of escaping custody after he had earlier pleaded guilty to drug dealing.Brother Samuel Sledden, 22, also posted an offensive comment barely 40 minutes after he too walked free from Burnley Crown Court, when he also admitted being concerned in the supply of cannabis.Both defendants, from Accrington, Lancashire, were recalled to court today as the judge ordered a review of their two-year jail sentences, suspended for two years.Daniel Sledden had posted: "Cannot believe my luck 2 year suspended sentance (sic) beats the 3 year jail yes pal! Beverly [sic] Lunt go suck my **** ".His brother wrote: "What a day it's been Burnley crown court! Up ur **** aha nice 2 year suspended **** the 3 year in forest bank"Judge Lunt added that remorse and contrition was "a vital component" when considering sentencing but said the length of the jail terms were not wrong.However, she continued: "It is the issue of suspension. Would I have done so had I appreciated, as I do now, their true views and what they really thought of the court proceedings."The court heard today that both brothers had written letters of apology to the judge.The review was postponed until February 26 so the full transcript of the sentencing remarks could be obtained to assess what weight the judge gave to the prior expressions of remorse.Judge Lunt said she was not prepared to grant bail to either defendant as she remanded them in custody.