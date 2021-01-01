Please
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Flagpole Corner
»
The Boozer
»
Topic:
Failed Gangstas thread
Topic: Failed Gangstas thread (Read 16 times)
Linudden
Twpsyn gwirion.
Legacy Fan
Posts: 5,228
Linudden.
Failed Gangstas thread
«
on:
Today
at 12:26:43 pm »
This is all about those who commited a crime, didn't achieve what they want and got arrested/locked up as a result. While often what they did is horrific, it's very satisfactory to see them getting caught after failing to accomplish what they had intended.
I'll start by this gem: South Sweden car insurance claimant shot ten rounds into the house of the insurance providers' investigator's home and didn't think at all that he would be implicated in this. Now likely to do 10 years in prison for attempted murder instead after everyone survived with no injuries. Time to learn about cell, wanker
https://www-expressen-se.translate.goog/nyheter/polisen-misstanker-fick-nej-pa-forsakringen-skot-in-i-utredarens-hus/?_x_tr_sl=sv&_x_tr_tl=en&_x_tr_hl=sv&_x_tr_pto=wapp
Another good one, in Gislaved in the southern interior. Unlawfully carrying 25-year old man accidentally shot himself when strapped (survived with minor injuries). Now facing at least five years in prison for unlawful possession of firearms. Fail!
https://polisen-se.translate.goog/aktuellt/handelser/2022/maj/12/12-maj-2121-morddrap-forsok-gislaved/?_x_tr_sl=sv&_x_tr_tl=en&_x_tr_hl=sv&_x_tr_pto=wapp
I'm sure with the English-speaking world being so large there are tons of examples of failed gangstas so it'd be quite something if we could get a bit of a thread going
«
Last Edit:
Today
at 12:30:36 pm by Linudden
»
Logged
Linudden.
