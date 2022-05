Starting a thread on this rather than merging into the Oasis thread with it being itís own gig and wanting to gauge an idea for how many people are going.



Anyone going? If so which night?



Iím going on the Friday, thought I was dead smart booking a hotel ages in advance only to find out itís fucking miles away and of no use, so In re-evaluating my plan, probably staying in kings cross and getting the train to and from Knebworth from there.



Anyone else?