Haha what? Not a chance.
Tell you what, Huddersfield will be a bigger test
Come on you cant tell me there wont be similar scenes if we were to somehow win the league this weekend
What have Forest won tonight?
No way. Forest may lose but Sheffield United are a better side.
Love em or hate them, its the closest theyve been to getting back up in a generation. Not sure I begrudge them that. But I get the point they may still not make it
Sheff U should have knocked them out tonight but Forest should have killed the tie in the first leg. Forest seemed to hit a wall and Sheff U punished for not finishing them off in extra time.Huddersfield finished higher in the league than Sheff U though who only sneaked in play offs. Hard to compare them to the Wagner team that went up.From what I've watched of the league Forest under Cooper a comfortable 2nd best to Fulham in the league. They were nowhere when he took over
People on here are so out of touch in knowing what it is like to follow a shit football team. They hadn't even finished in the top 6 since 2011. Something like 23 years away from top flight football.Of course they might still lose in the final but these moments of joy are so few and far between.
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks
There was a pitch invasion at Huddersfield when they got through too, it's just become the cliche thing to do now in these semis.
When Heckingbottom took over they were nowhere, Huddersfield had a massive head start. Huddersfield are fluking it big time. Theyre bottom 10 in xG and xGA. They could fluke it again but reckon Forest cleared the biggest hurdle tonight.
Fulham (twice) and Bournemouth too wasnt it? Does anyone remember if there has there ever been a pitch invasion upon winning the premier league? Cant picture one myself.
Does anyone remember if there has there ever been a pitch invasion upon winning the premier league? Cant picture one myself.
City did.
Thought that was just a lone streaker. cant say I watched that, did they clear it fast or was it an absolute arse for the players to have to get off the pitch and come out again 20 minutes later?
Maybe I am getting soft with the years, but I must admit, I wouldn't mind Forest back in the top division ...
Youll soon change your tune.
Whatever people think of Forest, what a remarkable job Steve Coopers done there. Rock bottom of the league when he took over, now one game away from promotion. Hes a very good coach.
For us Americans your pitch invasions are pretty lame so I don't really get the crying about it going on here. Talk to me when they're carrying out the goalposts and mounting them in the public square or something similar. If I was at Anfield on Sunday and we did win the league I definitely would try to do similar.
Wasn't he working at our Academy years ago?
Yeah, touching a goalpost would be so much better than celebrating with Klopp and all the players.Anyway, hopefully Billy Sharp is alright after what happened during that pitch invasion.
Cant wait for them to come up. https://twitter.com/robbieclunes82/status/1526687863336800258?s=21&t=enA6C7drekJVfkbnqxpRmg
The only people who would prefer Huddersfield are surely Derby and Huddersfield fans. If you're in any way neutral you don't want a side that could challenge Derby's record.
Should be doing jail time for thatI hate it with so many pitch invasions now, mostly either a bunch of self-important bellends wanting to take selfies and make it all about them or dickheads looking to start something
