« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 [3]   Go Down

Author Topic: Football League playoffs  (Read 2616 times)

Offline duvva

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,707
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Football League playoffs
« Reply #80 on: Yesterday at 10:40:55 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Yesterday at 10:40:05 pm
Haha what? Not a chance.
Be nice to find out though wouldnt it :)
Logged
 When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Offline Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,293
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Football League playoffs
« Reply #81 on: Yesterday at 10:41:20 pm »
Quote from: smicer07 on Yesterday at 10:35:57 pm
Tell you what, Huddersfield will be a bigger test

No way. Forest may lose but Sheffield United are a better side.
Logged

Offline iamnant

  • ...call me Adam
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,830
  • Bob Mortimer stan account
Re: Football League playoffs
« Reply #82 on: Yesterday at 10:41:23 pm »
Proper cringey pitch invasion -- everyone just on their phones filming themselves and taking selfies. Absolute melts.

C'mon Huddersfield!
Logged
"If anyone at my funeral has a long face, I'll never speak to them again."
Stan Laurel

Offline smicer07

  • Negative, miserable sod!
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,178
Re: Football League playoffs
« Reply #83 on: Yesterday at 10:41:32 pm »
Quote from: duvva on Yesterday at 10:39:06 pm
Come on you cant tell me there wont be similar scenes if we were to somehow win the league this weekend

What have Forest won tonight?
Logged

Offline duvva

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,707
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Football League playoffs
« Reply #84 on: Yesterday at 10:43:40 pm »
Quote from: smicer07 on Yesterday at 10:41:32 pm
What have Forest won tonight?
Love em or hate them, its the closest theyve been to getting back up in a generation. Not sure I begrudge them that. But I get the point they may still not make it
Logged
 When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,239
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Football League playoffs
« Reply #85 on: Yesterday at 10:45:44 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Yesterday at 10:41:20 pm
No way. Forest may lose but Sheffield United are a better side.

Sheff U should have knocked them out tonight but Forest should have killed the tie in the first leg. Forest seemed to hit a wall and Sheff U punished for not finishing them off in extra time.

Huddersfield finished higher in the league than Sheff U though who only sneaked in play offs. Hard to compare them to the Wagner team that went up.

From what I've watched of the league Forest under Cooper a comfortable 2nd best to Fulham in the league. They were nowhere when he took over
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,239
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Football League playoffs
« Reply #86 on: Yesterday at 10:47:11 pm »
Quote from: duvva on Yesterday at 10:43:40 pm
Love em or hate them, its the closest theyve been to getting back up in a generation. Not sure I begrudge them that. But I get the point they may still not make it

It was their biggest home game since the 90s when they played us and tonight was bigger still. No surprise how delirious they're going to be. At least they didn't beat us and get on the pitch.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,293
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Football League playoffs
« Reply #87 on: Yesterday at 10:50:12 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 10:45:44 pm
Sheff U should have knocked them out tonight but Forest should have killed the tie in the first leg. Forest seemed to hit a wall and Sheff U punished for not finishing them off in extra time.

Huddersfield finished higher in the league than Sheff U though who only sneaked in play offs. Hard to compare them to the Wagner team that went up.

From what I've watched of the league Forest under Cooper a comfortable 2nd best to Fulham in the league. They were nowhere when he took over

When Heckingbottom took over they were nowhere, Huddersfield had a massive head start. Huddersfield are fluking it big time. Theyre bottom 10 in xG and xGA. They could fluke it again but reckon Forest cleared the biggest hurdle tonight.
Logged

Offline johnybarnes

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,329
  • DONT BUY THE S*N
Re: Football League playoffs
« Reply #88 on: Yesterday at 10:50:15 pm »
People on here are so out of touch in knowing what it is like to follow a shit football team.

They hadn't even finished in the top 6 since 2011. Something like 23 years away from top flight football.

Of course they might still lose in the final but these moments of joy are so few and far between.
Logged

Online Elzar

  • train station gate frustration
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,616
  • Bam!
Re: Football League playoffs
« Reply #89 on: Yesterday at 10:51:18 pm »
Quote from: johnybarnes on Yesterday at 10:50:15 pm
People on here are so out of touch in knowing what it is like to follow a shit football team.

They hadn't even finished in the top 6 since 2011. Something like 23 years away from top flight football.

Of course they might still lose in the final but these moments of joy are so few and far between.

Absolutely, still dont get why youd run on the pitch though!
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Offline Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,802
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Football League playoffs
« Reply #90 on: Yesterday at 10:54:22 pm »
There was a pitch invasion at Huddersfield when they got through too, it's just become the cliche thing to do now in these semis.
Logged

Offline nottsgriff

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 10
Re: Football League playoffs
« Reply #91 on: Yesterday at 10:54:54 pm »
Nice touch tonight from a well known Forest blogger - https://mobile.twitter.com/ziggerzagger67/status/1526613193040224256
Logged

Online Elzar

  • train station gate frustration
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,616
  • Bam!
Re: Football League playoffs
« Reply #92 on: Yesterday at 10:58:57 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 10:54:22 pm
There was a pitch invasion at Huddersfield when they got through too, it's just become the cliche thing to do now in these semis.

Fulham (twice) and Bournemouth too wasnt it?

Does anyone remember if there has there ever been a pitch invasion upon winning the premier league? Cant picture one myself.
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,239
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Football League playoffs
« Reply #93 on: Yesterday at 11:00:57 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Yesterday at 10:50:12 pm
When Heckingbottom took over they were nowhere, Huddersfield had a massive head start. Huddersfield are fluking it big time. Theyre bottom 10 in xG and xGA. They could fluke it again but reckon Forest cleared the biggest hurdle tonight.

Huddersfield got promoted with a negative goal difference last time and scored once in the play offs.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,239
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Football League playoffs
« Reply #94 on: Yesterday at 11:01:38 pm »
Quote from: Elzar on Yesterday at 10:58:57 pm
Fulham (twice) and Bournemouth too wasnt it?

Does anyone remember if there has there ever been a pitch invasion upon winning the premier league? Cant picture one myself.

City did.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online Elzar

  • train station gate frustration
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,616
  • Bam!
Re: Football League playoffs
« Reply #95 on: Yesterday at 11:01:51 pm »
Championship - 29th May
Nottingham forest vs Huddersfield

League 1 - 21st May
Wycombe vs Sunderland

League 2 - 28th May
Port Vale/Swindon vs Northampton/Mansfield (next 2 night decides these)
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Offline johnybarnes

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,329
  • DONT BUY THE S*N
Re: Football League playoffs
« Reply #96 on: Yesterday at 11:02:41 pm »
Quote from: Elzar on Yesterday at 10:58:57 pm
Does anyone remember if there has there ever been a pitch invasion upon winning the premier league? Cant picture one myself.

Aguero winner.
Logged

Online Elzar

  • train station gate frustration
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,616
  • Bam!
Re: Football League playoffs
« Reply #97 on: Yesterday at 11:02:58 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 11:01:38 pm
City did.

Thought that was just a lone streaker. :D cant say I watched that, did they clear it fast or was it an absolute arse for the players to have to get off the pitch and come out again 20 minutes later?
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,155
Re: Football League playoffs
« Reply #98 on: Yesterday at 11:03:13 pm »
Maybe I am getting soft with the years, but I must admit, I wouldn't mind Forest back in the top division ...
Logged

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,239
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Football League playoffs
« Reply #99 on: Yesterday at 11:05:36 pm »
Quote from: Elzar on Yesterday at 11:02:58 pm
Thought that was just a lone streaker. :D cant say I watched that, did they clear it fast or was it an absolute arse for the players to have to get off the pitch and come out again 20 minutes later?

Can't remember but it was a full on pitch invasion on the final whistle.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline Snail

  • Disgusted by you. Snail murdering S h e e p. Ms Soppy Twat Potty Mouth. The Annabel Chong of RAWK's X-Factor. Likes giving Sir Cliff of Richard one.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,104
  • Monty, you terrible c*nt!
Re: Football League playoffs
« Reply #100 on: Yesterday at 11:07:00 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 11:03:13 pm
Maybe I am getting soft with the years, but I must admit, I wouldn't mind Forest back in the top division ...

Youll soon change your tune.
Logged

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,155
Re: Football League playoffs
« Reply #101 on: Yesterday at 11:08:43 pm »
Quote from: Snail on Yesterday at 11:07:00 pm
Youll soon change your tune.

Probably, but they can't be worse than Everton ...
Logged

Offline Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,965
  • 11,053ft up
Re: Football League playoffs
« Reply #102 on: Yesterday at 11:14:29 pm »
For us Americans your pitch invasions are pretty lame so I don't really get the crying about it going on here. Talk to me when they're carrying out the goalposts and mounting them in the public square or something similar. If I was at Anfield on Sunday and we did win the league I definitely would try to do similar.
Logged

Offline IgorBobbins

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,448
  • BOBBINS!
Re: Football League playoffs
« Reply #103 on: Yesterday at 11:15:04 pm »
Whatever people think of Forest, what a remarkable job Steve Coopers done there.  Rock bottom of the league when he took over, now one game away from promotion.  Hes a very good coach.
Logged

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,155
Re: Football League playoffs
« Reply #104 on: Yesterday at 11:18:09 pm »
Quote from: IgorBobbins on Yesterday at 11:15:04 pm
Whatever people think of Forest, what a remarkable job Steve Coopers done there.  Rock bottom of the league when he took over, now one game away from promotion.  Hes a very good coach.

Wasn't he working at our Academy years ago?
Logged

Offline DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,587
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Football League playoffs
« Reply #105 on: Yesterday at 11:18:22 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 11:14:29 pm
For us Americans your pitch invasions are pretty lame so I don't really get the crying about it going on here. Talk to me when they're carrying out the goalposts and mounting them in the public square or something similar. If I was at Anfield on Sunday and we did win the league I definitely would try to do similar.

Yeah, touching a goalpost would be so much better than celebrating with Klopp and all the players.

Anyway, hopefully Billy Sharp is alright after what happened during that pitch invasion.
Logged

Offline Snail

  • Disgusted by you. Snail murdering S h e e p. Ms Soppy Twat Potty Mouth. The Annabel Chong of RAWK's X-Factor. Likes giving Sir Cliff of Richard one.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,104
  • Monty, you terrible c*nt!
Re: Football League playoffs
« Reply #106 on: Yesterday at 11:23:11 pm »
Logged

Offline IgorBobbins

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,448
  • BOBBINS!
Re: Football League playoffs
« Reply #107 on: Yesterday at 11:30:54 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 11:18:09 pm
Wasn't he working at our Academy years ago?
Yep - was our Academy manager.
Logged

Offline Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,965
  • 11,053ft up
Re: Football League playoffs
« Reply #108 on: Yesterday at 11:31:15 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Yesterday at 11:18:22 pm
Yeah, touching a goalpost would be so much better than celebrating with Klopp and all the players.

Anyway, hopefully Billy Sharp is alright after what happened during that pitch invasion.

That's what the parade is for bro ;)
Logged

Offline amir87

  • gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports. interrogative fingering, and nutella on his plums. possibly with his left phalange.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,617
Re: Football League playoffs
« Reply #109 on: Yesterday at 11:34:55 pm »
Logged

Offline Father Ted

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,951
Re: Football League playoffs
« Reply #110 on: Yesterday at 11:37:51 pm »
Youd think youd just be happy your team had got through to the final rather than using it as an opportunity to launch yourself into a full-on running headbutt against an opposition player.
Logged

Offline cdav

  • Is Melissa Reddy. Confirmed by himself. (Probably not though, he's a much better writer.)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,893
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Football League playoffs
« Reply #111 on: Today at 12:00:03 am »
Quote from: Snail on Yesterday at 11:23:11 pm
Cant wait for them to come up.

https://twitter.com/robbieclunes82/status/1526687863336800258?s=21&t=enA6C7drekJVfkbnqxpRmg

Should be doing jail time for that

I hate it with so many pitch invasions now, mostly either a bunch of self-important bellends wanting to take selfies and make it all about them or dickheads looking to start something
Logged

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,334
Re: Football League playoffs
« Reply #112 on: Today at 12:46:45 am »
Fuck Forest. c*nts.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 95,990
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Football League playoffs
« Reply #113 on: Today at 01:16:39 am »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on May 16, 2022, 09:57:21 pm
The only people who would prefer Huddersfield are surely Derby and Huddersfield fans. If you're in any way neutral you don't want a side that could challenge Derby's record.

Dont underestimate people who dont like Forest. :wave
Logged

Offline kavah

  • the Blacksmith. Definitely NOT from Blackpool!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,984
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Football League playoffs
« Reply #114 on: Today at 01:56:50 am »
Logged

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,758
  • Dutch Class
Re: Football League playoffs
« Reply #115 on: Today at 02:50:00 am »
Quote from: cdav on Today at 12:00:03 am
Should be doing jail time for that

I hate it with so many pitch invasions now, mostly either a bunch of self-important bellends wanting to take selfies and make it all about them or dickheads looking to start something

Completely agree
Logged

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,239
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Football League playoffs
« Reply #116 on: Today at 06:31:22 am »
Quote from: Snail on Yesterday at 11:23:11 pm
Cant wait for them to come up.

https://twitter.com/robbieclunes82/status/1526687863336800258?s=21&t=enA6C7drekJVfkbnqxpRmg

Imagine the field day if that was us. Media will still be going on about us booing an anthem instead.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
Pages: 1 2 [3]   Go Up
« previous next »
 