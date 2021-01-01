« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 [3]   Go Down

Author Topic: Football League playoffs  (Read 2014 times)

Online duvva

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,706
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Football League playoffs
« Reply #80 on: Today at 10:40:55 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 10:40:05 pm
Haha what? Not a chance.
Be nice to find out though wouldnt it :)
Logged
 When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Online Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,293
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Football League playoffs
« Reply #81 on: Today at 10:41:20 pm »
Quote from: smicer07 on Today at 10:35:57 pm
Tell you what, Huddersfield will be a bigger test

No way. Forest may lose but Sheffield United are a better side.
Logged

Online iamnant

  • ...call me Adam
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,830
  • Bob Mortimer stan account
Re: Football League playoffs
« Reply #82 on: Today at 10:41:23 pm »
Proper cringey pitch invasion -- everyone just on their phones filming themselves and taking selfies. Absolute melts.

C'mon Huddersfield!
Logged
"If anyone at my funeral has a long face, I'll never speak to them again."
Stan Laurel

Online smicer07

  • Negative, miserable sod!
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,178
Re: Football League playoffs
« Reply #83 on: Today at 10:41:32 pm »
Quote from: duvva on Today at 10:39:06 pm
Come on you cant tell me there wont be similar scenes if we were to somehow win the league this weekend

What have Forest won tonight?
Logged

Online duvva

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,706
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Football League playoffs
« Reply #84 on: Today at 10:43:40 pm »
Quote from: smicer07 on Today at 10:41:32 pm
What have Forest won tonight?
Love em or hate them, its the closest theyve been to getting back up in a generation. Not sure I begrudge them that. But I get the point they may still not make it
Logged
 When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,236
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Football League playoffs
« Reply #85 on: Today at 10:45:44 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 10:41:20 pm
No way. Forest may lose but Sheffield United are a better side.

Sheff U should have knocked them out tonight but Forest should have killed the tie in the first leg. Forest seemed to hit a wall and Sheff U punished for not finishing them off in extra time.

Huddersfield finished higher in the league than Sheff U though who only sneaked in play offs. Hard to compare them to the Wagner team that went up.

From what I've watched of the league Forest under Cooper a comfortable 2nd best to Fulham in the league. They were nowhere when he took over
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,236
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Football League playoffs
« Reply #86 on: Today at 10:47:11 pm »
Quote from: duvva on Today at 10:43:40 pm
Love em or hate them, its the closest theyve been to getting back up in a generation. Not sure I begrudge them that. But I get the point they may still not make it

It was their biggest home game since the 90s when they played us and tonight was bigger still. No surprise how delirious they're going to be. At least they didn't beat us and get on the pitch.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,293
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Football League playoffs
« Reply #87 on: Today at 10:50:12 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 10:45:44 pm
Sheff U should have knocked them out tonight but Forest should have killed the tie in the first leg. Forest seemed to hit a wall and Sheff U punished for not finishing them off in extra time.

Huddersfield finished higher in the league than Sheff U though who only sneaked in play offs. Hard to compare them to the Wagner team that went up.

From what I've watched of the league Forest under Cooper a comfortable 2nd best to Fulham in the league. They were nowhere when he took over

When Heckingbottom took over they were nowhere, Huddersfield had a massive head start. Huddersfield are fluking it big time. Theyre bottom 10 in xG and xGA. They could fluke it again but reckon Forest cleared the biggest hurdle tonight.
Logged

Offline johnybarnes

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,329
  • DONT BUY THE S*N
Re: Football League playoffs
« Reply #88 on: Today at 10:50:15 pm »
People on here are so out of touch in knowing what it is like to follow a shit football team.

They hadn't even finished in the top 6 since 2011. Something like 23 years away from top flight football.

Of course they might still lose in the final but these moments of joy are so few and far between.
Logged

Online Elzar

  • train station gate frustration
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,616
  • Bam!
Re: Football League playoffs
« Reply #89 on: Today at 10:51:18 pm »
Quote from: johnybarnes on Today at 10:50:15 pm
People on here are so out of touch in knowing what it is like to follow a shit football team.

They hadn't even finished in the top 6 since 2011. Something like 23 years away from top flight football.

Of course they might still lose in the final but these moments of joy are so few and far between.

Absolutely, still dont get why youd run on the pitch though!
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Online Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,802
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Football League playoffs
« Reply #90 on: Today at 10:54:22 pm »
There was a pitch invasion at Huddersfield when they got through too, it's just become the cliche thing to do now in these semis.
Logged

Online nottsgriff

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 10
Re: Football League playoffs
« Reply #91 on: Today at 10:54:54 pm »
Nice touch tonight from a well known Forest blogger - https://mobile.twitter.com/ziggerzagger67/status/1526613193040224256
Logged

Online Elzar

  • train station gate frustration
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,616
  • Bam!
Re: Football League playoffs
« Reply #92 on: Today at 10:58:57 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 10:54:22 pm
There was a pitch invasion at Huddersfield when they got through too, it's just become the cliche thing to do now in these semis.

Fulham (twice) and Bournemouth too wasnt it?

Does anyone remember if there has there ever been a pitch invasion upon winning the premier league? Cant picture one myself.
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,236
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Football League playoffs
« Reply #93 on: Today at 11:00:57 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 10:50:12 pm
When Heckingbottom took over they were nowhere, Huddersfield had a massive head start. Huddersfield are fluking it big time. Theyre bottom 10 in xG and xGA. They could fluke it again but reckon Forest cleared the biggest hurdle tonight.

Huddersfield got promoted with a negative goal difference last time and scored once in the play offs.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,236
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Football League playoffs
« Reply #94 on: Today at 11:01:38 pm »
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 10:58:57 pm
Fulham (twice) and Bournemouth too wasnt it?

Does anyone remember if there has there ever been a pitch invasion upon winning the premier league? Cant picture one myself.

City did.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online Elzar

  • train station gate frustration
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,616
  • Bam!
Re: Football League playoffs
« Reply #95 on: Today at 11:01:51 pm »
Championship - 29th May
Nottingham forest vs Huddersfield

League 1 - 21st May
Wycombe vs Sunderland

League 2 - 28th May
Port Vale/Swindon vs Northampton/Mansfield (next 2 night decides these)
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Offline johnybarnes

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,329
  • DONT BUY THE S*N
Re: Football League playoffs
« Reply #96 on: Today at 11:02:41 pm »
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 10:58:57 pm
Does anyone remember if there has there ever been a pitch invasion upon winning the premier league? Cant picture one myself.

Aguero winner.
Logged

Online Elzar

  • train station gate frustration
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,616
  • Bam!
Re: Football League playoffs
« Reply #97 on: Today at 11:02:58 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 11:01:38 pm
City did.

Thought that was just a lone streaker. :D cant say I watched that, did they clear it fast or was it an absolute arse for the players to have to get off the pitch and come out again 20 minutes later?
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,152
Re: Football League playoffs
« Reply #98 on: Today at 11:03:13 pm »
Maybe I am getting soft with the years, but I must admit, I wouldn't mind Forest back in the top division ...
Logged
Pages: 1 2 [3]   Go Up
« previous next »
 