Chelsea have been on the beach this past month-6 weeks but of course will play like superstars against us.



Mount apart from his finishing had a really good game against us in the League Cup final so his running into space is something we need to keep an eye on. Him and Kovacic for me are their key players in this game. Havertz to an extent too because he is another one who can make clever runs.



I'd actually start Matip instead of Konate for this one because Matip is more intelligent right now at reading situations. But I wouldn't be upset at Konate starting.



Also I am probably the only one who'd start Jones too alongside Hendo and Thiago. As I'd save Keita to bring off the bench and I think Jones's energy and running with the ball from midfield in tight spots are key assets we may need in this game. Plus his willingness to shoot and take a chance will push the chelsea defence to move forwards to close him down. Then bring on Keita to help control the game and also his running with the ball against a more tired chelsea defence, will help.



Salah-Mane-Diaz would be my front 3 and I think Bobby off the bench will play an extremely important role for us in various scenarios. If we're protecting a lead then he can come on and his link up play from deep will be very useful. Or if we're looking for a goal then as we've seen this season he can read the flow of the game fast and get into positions in the box to assist or score himself. Plus Bobby's game management skills with and without the ball is excellent.



It will be very tough and I expect a close game. I'm saying 3-2 to us. We score a couple if the first half. I'll say Salah in the first 20 and a screamer from one of the midfielders near half time. Then Mount or Werner (irony would be he score against us) to score around the 75min mark, but we see the game out and hit them on the break around 82 or 83 min mark with Mane or Bobby. Then Chelsea get a consolation 2nd deep in injury time!



I'll come back at full time and see how my prediction plays out!!