THE 2022 FA CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Chelsea, Wembley Stadium 16:45 KO Sat 14 May

Reply #400
Today at 12:28:09 pm
Quote from: Schmarn on Today at 12:24:50 pm
Lets not forget its not just about winning for our own sakes. These are Putins fluffers with a racist core to their support. Its our duty to send them into the abyss.

Exactly. Owned by the Russian government with Abramovich installed as the front man as per the order of that Kremlin c*nt. We're going to tear them a new one.
Reply #401
Today at 12:30:18 pm
Winning it 1-0 with a 30 yard screamer on  last min  d make my day
Reply #402
Today at 12:31:50 pm
First time at a cup final for this.

Reply #403
Today at 12:34:25 pm
Quote from: kesey on Today at 12:31:50 pm
First time at a cup final for this.


Happy for you mate  :)
Reply #404
Today at 12:34:29 pm
Quote from: Garlicbread on Today at 12:20:00 pm





That's superb, cheers for posting it
Reply #405
Today at 12:35:05 pm
Quote from: VictoryFor96 on Today at 12:30:18 pm
Winning it 1-0 with a 30 yard screamer on  last min  d make my day
6-0 with 4 goals coming before 20 minutes would do for me.
Reply #406
Today at 12:41:31 pm
Alisson and Virg look like a couple of motivational speakers wholl charge a fortune to spout some guff to you on an office away day.
Reply #407
Today at 12:46:36 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 12:41:31 pm
Alisson and Virg look like a couple of motivational speakers wholl charge a fortune to spout some guff to you on an office away day.

Hahahaha confidence is key and work ethic is pivotal to production and all that.
Reply #408
Today at 12:48:38 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 12:35:05 pm
6-0 with 4 goals coming before 20 minutes would do for me.
Same here, also another 6 goals in the rest of 70 mins would be nice too
Reply #409
Today at 01:12:46 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 12:13:27 pm
Yeah, we gifted them two goals, did the hard part to fight back (and that first Gerrard goal doesnt get spoken about much, but what a finish!). Then I remember just thinking how unfair it would be to do all that and then lose to a shanked cross. No one else would give a shit because West Ham were underdogs but it would have been a shit way to lose.

Given the game, and the timing, I still think the third is the greatest goal Ive ever seen.
"The fourth official has indicated they're will be four minutes "
I'm always reminded of that Michael Jackson song they sing "Then like my dreams, they fade and die. Fortune's alway's hiding"... It's on the end of Gerrards boot mate. ;D
Reply #410
Today at 01:17:35 pm
Reply #411
Today at 01:21:00 pm
Back to our best today, closing them down like Terriers. expect Azpilcueta to turn the game nasty as usual. picking on the wrong team for s,, like that.
Reply #412
Today at 01:22:53 pm
Any early team news?

I'm going to guess Kova and Kante have had miraculous Wolverine healing powers
Reply #413
Today at 01:24:07 pm
Quote from: Machae on Today at 01:22:53 pm
Any early team news?

I'm going to guess Kova and Kante have had miraculous Wolverine healing powers

They were training for Chelsea yesterday it seems.
Reply #414
Today at 01:26:33 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 12:34:25 pm
Happy for you mate  :)

It's me mum that's going with it. She knitted it when we won the league in 63/64.
Reply #415
Today at 01:26:36 pm
Reply #416
Today at 01:37:46 pm
Quote from: Machae on Today at 01:22:53 pm
Any early team news?

I'm going to guess Kova and Kante have had miraculous Wolverine healing powers

Theyll take a risk with them , hopefully it backfires  as its not a game for passengers
Reply #417
Today at 01:42:53 pm
Assuming a front 6 of Hendo, Thiago, Keita & Diaz, Mane & Salah then reckon its a toincoss between Konate and Matip strong arguments for both based on form and type of opposition too.

 
Reply #418
Today at 01:45:48 pm
Id go with Matip over Konate especially in big games like a final
Reply #419
Today at 01:49:44 pm
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Today at 12:10:52 pm
Rewatched the 06 final highlights before - never sunk in before how bad all 3 West Ham goals were:

Carragher OG
Reina spilled it and basically kicked out his hands for the 2nd (this would probably be illegal now, well if it was City in the final)
Konchesky mishit cross.

Seemed like fate was against us until that absolutely ridiculous Gerrard goal - don't think I've ever seen a goal like that since.

Also couldn't remember anything about the penalty shootout.

Watched this as well. Definitely true about West Ham's goals, would have been an awful way to lose, especially via Konchesky's goal. Like everyone else probably feels, Gerrard's goal still.seems ridiculously impossible even now and Reina was sensational that day (Ashton's goal aside). He made a couple great saves in normal time, then that amazing one right at the end of extra time and then won the penalty shootout. Great day that was.
Reply #420
Today at 01:50:07 pm
Would expect Chelsea to press us hard at the start. If we are calm at back and play around their press then its up to our front 3 to stay calm and finish. Would love everyone to come with their best game today. We have far more than them from all positions if we do.
Reply #421
Today at 01:51:27 pm
Fanzone buzzing! Feels awesome. Missed this so much

Bloody warm though - picked a bad week to have my head shaved!

Feels this is only going one way today - Red way. Very subdued Chelsea fans, but compare it against us and anyone would look that way!

Come on Redmen. Lets do this


Allez
Reply #422
Today at 01:53:03 pm
Got to remember City were huge favourites in the CL final last year and Chelsea got the better of them. We have to be at our very best day defensively in particular then hope for magic from one of our front 3/5 once the subs are on.
Reply #423
Today at 01:55:03 pm
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 11:56:05 am
Matip or Konate is probably the only question mark.
Almost, yes. Keita almost certainly starts, but he's probably the next possible but unlikely question mark; then even less likely, if the front three isn't Diaz-Mane-Salah.
Reply #424
Today at 01:56:38 pm
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Today at 01:53:03 pm
Got to remember City were huge favourites in the CL final last year and Chelsea got the better of them. We have to be at our very best day defensively in particular then hope for magic from one of our front 3/5 once the subs are on.

It's gonna be a nerve wracking game for sure. Although it would be nice to just once have a comfortable victory in a cup final. Tottenham was the closest I've seen and even then we only scored our 2nd in the last few minutes.
Reply #425
Today at 02:00:24 pm
Quote from: bigbonedrawky on Today at 01:12:46 pm
"The fourth official has indicated they're will be four minutes "
I'm always reminded of that Michael Jackson song they sing "Then like my dreams, they fade and die. Fortune's alway's hiding"... It's on the end of Gerrards boot mate. ;D

It's always better with the Radio City commentary. ;D

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/7p1CYdkB4sg" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/7p1CYdkB4sg</a>
Reply #426
Today at 02:02:29 pm
Nerves are kicking in now. PLEASE  turn up lads, I beg.  :-[

I would love one of our famous 20 minute blitz where we tear apart a team.
Reply #427
Today at 02:03:39 pm
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Today at 01:53:03 pm
Got to remember City were huge favourites in the CL final last year and Chelsea got the better of them. We have to be at our very best day defensively in particular then hope for magic from one of our front 3/5 once the subs are on.

Jurgen isn't the bald fraud. He's not going to have Bobby playing in a defensive midfield role is he?
