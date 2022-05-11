For me, the FA Cup should be the last domestic game of the season as it always used to, no other game should be held on that day. The authorities really need to make it a big event like it used to be, to help re-establish its importance with supporters, particularly the younger ones, who probably don't recall the 6 hour FA Cup Final Grandstand marathons that used to precede the game and gradually build up to the kick off.

Helicopters following the coaches from hotel to stadium, Question of Sport with ex pros from the sides in the final, a bit of Alas Smith & Jones to lighten to the mood, and before my time it appears there were even It's a Knockout contests! Back then there were only 3 or 4 channels, 2 of which usually showed the game, so it was much more difficult to escape it even if you wanted to.



Our 2006 experience almost didn't happen. I had a half share on my mates ST back then, 4 of us sharing 2 ST's. I'd done every home game, including the CL pre qualifiers and a few aways, so when we got to the Final, we had to have a ballot between the 4 to who got the 2 tickets - as I'd done every game, my mate said it was only fair I automatically got a ticket, was made up as you can guess.



Mate sent the application off, I said send it Special Delivery and was glad he did. Getting close to the Final I asked my mate had he received the tickets yet, only to be told no. He was in a meeting all day so I rang the T/O with the ST details. Nope, we've not had your application, yes you have, such and such signed for it on such a date. Oh right, we'll call you back. I was worried as this was after the stolen tickets fiasco was revealed.



Few hours later, gets a call "We found your application, it was in the wrong draw, we've now processed it and you've got the tickets"



I was originally planning to travel with my mate and his missus, they qualified for tickets on their fan cards, but because of the theft of the tickets, they ended up losing out and didn't get them. So, the Night before the game I drove down to Surrey to stay at my mates, I was up first so made myself some toast. Mate comes down, did you make toast? Yeah, did you use this bread? Yeah why? Its covered in mould you blind bastard. Great start to the day, lets hope it improves. Sets off to pick the others up and off we go.



Gets to Cardiff, great atmosphere, had a few bevvies, bumped into Stephen Warnock near the ground, shook hands with him and went in. We were wondering where we would be due to the ticket mess up, ended up in a great spec, just to the right of the goal about 10/15 rows or so from the pitch, cracking view, not realising what we would see right in front of us.



Game certainly didn't go as expected, Carra doing a Carra and falling over his feet to score an own goal, you're thinking OK, not good but we'll get back into this and then Reina only goes and fumbles a weak shot to allow Dean Ashton to score, fucking hell 2-0 down inside 25 minutes, what's going on? Thought we'd got one back, but Crouchy was given offside, before Cisse did score.



Even though we weren't playing well, you always felt we could get back into the game and Gerrard pops up, as he always did to make it 2-2. When Konchesky then mis-hits that cross and I just saw it drop from the sky into the net, I honestly thought it wasn't our day. I'll always clearly remember the stadium announcer saying "The 4 th official has indicated there will be 4 minutes added time" thinking oh fuck and then Gerrard unleashes that absolute thunderbolt and pandemonium breaks out, my shins got battered on the seat in front, cut and bruised.



At the time I never realised just how far out Stevie was, couldn't believe it when I saw it on playback and realised it was 35 yards or so. Extra time came and went without much excitement that I can remember and I felt really relaxed about the pens, even when we missed one, just knew we'd do it. Was one of those games though where we all felt the better team lost that day



After the game, we went to get something to eat in this cafe/restaurant that was downstairs, chatted to some West Ham fans, then back to London. I hadn't been seeing my latest that long, so I drove back home about midnight. The woman I'd been seeing previously, who is the same ex RAWK member who introduced me to the missus, rang me while I was on the M25 and we chatted about the footy for a couple of hours and general shit, just to keep me awake. Long but bloody great day....



Thanks duvva for putting this together, excellent work! Really enjoyed reading about those past finals and the stories around them, those before my time and the ones I remember so thanks all.It really should be the final domestic game of the season of the season mate, even 2001 it wasn't and while that season was anything but an anticlimax, it still felt off we had to play Charlton to secure a Champions League place after the final. Still, winning tomorrow would be ace, I've missed the feeling of winning this trophy and was feeling a little jealous watching the final last season and seeing Leicester winning it and their celebrations.2001 was great and all and that final 10 minutes were terrific but it was a bit of nightmare watching us get pummelled. To me, 2006 was just that little bit more special, after Istanbul, to be involved in another epic final was just taking the mickey. And it was such a bizarre final as well, all of their goals were just, well, freak goals from our point of view - like you say Carragher's own goal was comedic, Reina made an uncharacteristic error for Ashton's goal and Konchesky was the most freakish of all. By comparison, our goals were all special, in any another game, Cisse's would still be talked about, both the pass from Gerrard and the volley itself. Likewise Gerrard's first was beautifully executed by him but he somehow scored that equaliser as the stadium announcer was relaying how much injury time there was - I don't think I even celebrated it, just stood there open mouthed at it.That period itself under Rafa was special and was the first time I'd seen us compete at the top. We've managed to up that under Klopp as well regardless of tomorrow. Still think we'll batter them though