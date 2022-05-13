« previous next »
Author Topic: THE 2022 FA CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Chelsea, Wembley Stadium 16:45 KO Sat 14 May  (Read 15343 times)

Re: THE 2022 FA CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Chelsea, Wembley Stadium 16:45 KO Sat 14 May
« Reply #280 on: Yesterday at 08:43:40 pm »
That's an outstanding OP - thanks to everyone who contributed!

As somebody used to say: let's twat these twats! :scarf
Re: THE 2022 FA CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Chelsea, Wembley Stadium 16:45 KO Sat 14 May
« Reply #281 on: Yesterday at 09:18:23 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 08:38:13 pm
Lol!! Tuchel is such a liar.

I dont think this is really him lying.

Kovacic got absolutely twatted in the ankle, anyone who saw it would agree with his assessment at the time that he would be very unlikely to be involved tomorrow, it looks like hes had a bit of luck (as Keita did after that shithouse tackle from Pogba) and hes escaped serious injury, and, possibly, any injury.

I get that managers do use this tactic, Solskjaer cringely always wanted to copy Ferguson and do it, but I just think this is a case of a player getting injured and making a recovery quicker than expected, I dont think theres anything more too it.
Re: THE 2022 FA CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Chelsea, Wembley Stadium 16:45 KO Sat 14 May
« Reply #282 on: Yesterday at 09:28:51 pm »
You can see why top clubs prioritise the cups less and less.

Quote
Liverpool have so far accumulated £1.6million en route to Wembley and the winner on Saturday will more than double that prize, with £1.8million up for grabs. But even the runners up won't leave empty-handed, with £900,000 going to the runners-up.
Re: THE 2022 FA CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Chelsea, Wembley Stadium 16:45 KO Sat 14 May
« Reply #283 on: Yesterday at 09:35:12 pm »
A minor positive of being swamped with work is that it distracts me from becoming a bag of nerves in anticipation for the final
Re: THE 2022 FA CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Chelsea, Wembley Stadium 16:45 KO Sat 14 May
« Reply #284 on: Yesterday at 09:35:56 pm »
Let's fucking smash these tory c*nts.
Re: THE 2022 FA CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Chelsea, Wembley Stadium 16:45 KO Sat 14 May
« Reply #285 on: Yesterday at 09:37:01 pm »
hockey?
Re: THE 2022 FA CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Chelsea, Wembley Stadium 16:45 KO Sat 14 May
« Reply #286 on: Yesterday at 09:37:41 pm »
Looking forward to this one but not as nervous as usual before a huge game for some reason - I felt the same when we got to the CL final, just didn't really sink in as the previous years it felt a lot bigger! Didn't reach a final for years and now 3 in one season  ;D

I've wanted a good FA Cup run for a lot of years now, was gutted when we couldn't do the domestic cup double in 2012, and every year recently I was going mad that we got knocked out by January or similar, just felt like a big 'What if'. I don't know if it's due to the bigger squad depth, the kinder cup draws or if Jurgen is finally realising they're a good opportunity for a trophy or two per season, but very happy about it!

The omens have me a bit worried though, we've won our last 2 finals against Chelsea, super cup and Carabao, doesn't seem likely for a team to win 3/3. Also forgot until now that they got to the final last year and the year before, how likely are they to lose 3 in a row?! Combine that with the fact we've played them 3 times this year and come out with 3 draws, enough to worry about but hopefully their recent form is an indication of their current mentality to be honest! AND on the flipside this is the only trophy Klopp and this team haven't won yet!

Hoping for an early goal and no extra time - Come on lads and fingers crossed the club will be getting that champions wall updated!
Re: THE 2022 FA CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Chelsea, Wembley Stadium 16:45 KO Sat 14 May
« Reply #287 on: Yesterday at 09:45:23 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 09:28:51 pm
You can see why top clubs prioritise the cups less and less.

And the top prize for the League Cup is £100,000.  It's little wonder it's regarded as a Micky Mouse trophy.

I know the Football League aren't exactly rolling in cash, but they could add a bloody zero onto the prize money at least.  It's the chance of playing the PL clubs that even keeps the competition relevant anymore.

My own view is that PL clubs shouldn't be competing in it anymore - it's extra games that we can do without - but without the draw of the big teams the competition would sink like a stone. Football League teams looking for a tasty away fixture at Arsenal or City, and of course the TV money that goes with it. But the flip side is that, without Premier League clubs, it could be a genuine worthwhile trophy for, say, a Championship side to pick up.
Popcorn's Art

Re: THE 2022 FA CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Chelsea, Wembley Stadium 16:45 KO Sat 14 May
« Reply #288 on: Yesterday at 09:48:49 pm »
Quote from: stonecold_jpm on Yesterday at 06:16:06 pm
Been to two FA Cup finals, lost both times, hoping for 3rd time lucky! 🤞

Know how you feel I was there in 1971 Charlie bloody George. Then in 1974 I give my ticket up to a mate I had this bad feeling not wanting to witness another defeat at Wemblee. Then 1977 I am a bloody jinx. A 4 hour journey home the driver saw my Dad the next day and asked if I was ok he said the only words I said after the journey was thank you for the lift.
That was one bad weekend but come Monday it was down to Lime street to get the train to Rome in the space of 5 days I had one of the lowest points in supporting the Mighty Reds to my Greatest.
It didn't feel like 9 years had passed till our next FA Cup final I was not missing this one and the first time I see us lift the cup. Didn't look like it at half-time thou.
Then the jinx returns how the hell could we lose to that lot ( wimbledon ).
Four more finals followed 88-89 so moving to be there. Then 91-92, 95-96 then my last one 2001.
So 8 FA Cup finals attended 4 wins 4 losses. Then 4 European Cup finals 4 wins I'll stick to Europe its easier
 
Re: THE 2022 FA CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Chelsea, Wembley Stadium 16:45 KO Sat 14 May
« Reply #289 on: Yesterday at 09:51:09 pm »
I'm just reading the Guardian's weekend preview, and Barry Glendenning says the odds on us winning would have been greatly increased with Fabinho as against Villa after he went off we  'immediately looked far more vulnerable'... Now, dont get me wrong, Losing Fab is a massive loss, but I actually thought we looked a lot more composed and solid after Henderson came on Tuesday, dont know maybe I'm talking nonsense.
Re: THE 2022 FA CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Chelsea, Wembley Stadium 16:45 KO Sat 14 May
« Reply #290 on: Yesterday at 09:51:44 pm »
Re: THE 2022 FA CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Chelsea, Wembley Stadium 16:45 KO Sat 14 May
« Reply #291 on: Yesterday at 09:52:11 pm »
Quote from: TheCunningScorpion on Yesterday at 09:51:09 pm
I'm just reading the Guardian's weekend preview, and Barry Glendenning says the odds on us winning would have been greatly increased with Fabinho as against Villa after he went off we  'immediately looked far more vulnerable'... Now, dont get me wrong, Losing Fab is a massive loss, but I actually thought we looked a lot more composed and solid after Henderson came on Tuesday, dont know maybe I'm talking nonsense.

I agree with you, Fab was actually having a bit of a shocker up to that point.
Re: THE 2022 FA CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Chelsea, Wembley Stadium 16:45 KO Sat 14 May
« Reply #292 on: Yesterday at 09:52:46 pm »
Re: THE 2022 FA CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Chelsea, Wembley Stadium 16:45 KO Sat 14 May
« Reply #293 on: Yesterday at 09:56:18 pm »
Brilliant OP DUUVA.
Excited for the game.
Re: THE 2022 FA CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Chelsea, Wembley Stadium 16:45 KO Sat 14 May
« Reply #294 on: Yesterday at 09:58:41 pm »
Quote from: paisley1977 on Yesterday at 09:48:49 pm
Know how you feel I was there in 1971 Charlie bloody George. Then in 1974 I give my ticket up to a mate I had this bad feeling not wanting to witness another defeat at Wemblee. Then 1977 I am a bloody jinx. A 4 hour journey home the driver saw my Dad the next day and asked if I was ok he said the only words I said after the journey was thank you for the lift.
That was one bad weekend but come Monday it was down to Lime street to get the train to Rome in the space of 5 days I had one of the lowest points in supporting the Mighty Reds to my Greatest.
It didn't feel like 9 years had passed till our next FA Cup final I was not missing this one and the first time I see us lift the cup. Didn't look like it at half-time thou.
Then the jinx returns how the hell could we lose to that lot ( wimbledon ).
Four more finals followed 88-89 so moving to be there. Then 91-92, 95-96 then my last one 2001.
So 8 FA Cup finals attended 4 wins 4 losses. Then 4 European Cup finals 4 wins I'll stick to Europe its easier
 
Superb memories there though mate, great stuff.
Re: THE 2022 FA CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Chelsea, Wembley Stadium 16:45 KO Sat 14 May
« Reply #295 on: Yesterday at 10:10:56 pm »
Think it's a bit of an interesting moment for this game. Chelsea have had pretty indifferent form ever since getting knocked out by Real Madrid while our last 3 games haven't exactly seen us at our sparkling best. We're the better team and have still at least been winning most of our games so we are the favorites but we definitely haven't been without fault lately so it gives you that bit of hesitancy. Not that I don't expect us to win, just not sure on the road which will get us there. Hopefully a repeat of the League Cup final where we are basically home and hosed by halftime which would make for a great start to the weekend but am somewhat expecting a nail biter.

I'm also somewhat of the opinion that if Chelsea lose this game it's possible their top 4 spot could be in jeopardy. The odds are still massively in their favor especially as their last game is Watford but all of their current defenders are basically leaving, half of their attackers are looking at the door and Kovacic/Kante will probably be unable to play in either game by playing tomorrow. Who's left that even cares what happens? Lets find out :)

Up the Reds!
Re: THE 2022 FA CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Chelsea, Wembley Stadium 16:45 KO Sat 14 May
« Reply #296 on: Yesterday at 10:12:33 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 10:10:56 pm
Think it's a bit of an interesting moment for this game. Chelsea have had pretty indifferent form ever since getting knocked out by Real Madrid while our last 3 games haven't exactly seen us at our sparkling best. We're the better team and have still at least been winning most of our games so we are the favorites but we definitely haven't been without fault lately so it gives you that bit of hesitancy. Not that I don't expect us to win, just not sure on the road which will get us there. Hopefully a repeat of the League Cup final where we are basically home and hosed by halftime which would make for a great start to the weekend but am somewhat expecting a nail biter.

I'm also somewhat of the opinion that if Chelsea lose this game it's possible their top 4 spot could be in jeopardy. The odds are still massively in their favor especially as their last game is Watford but all of their current defenders are basically leaving, half of their attackers are looking at the door and Kovacic/Kante will probably be unable to play in either game by playing tomorrow. Who's left that even cares what happens? Lets find out :)

Up the Reds!
which one was that?
Re: THE 2022 FA CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Chelsea, Wembley Stadium 16:45 KO Sat 14 May
« Reply #297 on: Yesterday at 10:13:14 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 09:28:51 pm
You can see why top clubs prioritise the cups less and less.
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 09:45:23 pm
And the top prize for the League Cup is £100,000.  It's little wonder it's regarded as a Micky Mouse trophy.

I know the Football League aren't exactly rolling in cash, but they could add a bloody zero onto the prize money at least.  It's the chance of playing the PL clubs that even keeps the competition relevant anymore.

My own view is that PL clubs shouldn't be competing in it anymore - it's extra games that we can do without - but without the draw of the big teams the competition would sink like a stone. Football League teams looking for a tasty away fixture at Arsenal or City, and of course the TV money that goes with it. But the flip side is that, without Premier League clubs, it could be a genuine worthwhile trophy for, say, a Championship side to pick up.

The Premier League clubs are already earning too much TV money. Not to mention the Champions League clubs. The League Cup and the FA Cup have a completely different purpose ...
Re: THE 2022 FA CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Chelsea, Wembley Stadium 16:45 KO Sat 14 May
« Reply #298 on: Yesterday at 10:13:36 pm »
Hoping the referee will know what a Rüdiger 'foul' looks like.

Just checked, oh shit, its Craig Pawson.
 ::)
« Reply #299 on: Yesterday at 10:17:02 pm »
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Yesterday at 10:13:36 pm
Hoping the referee will know what a Rüdiger 'foul' looks like.

Just checked, oh shit, its Craig Pawson.
 ::)
don't check who the VAR is.
Re: THE 2022 FA CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Chelsea, Wembley Stadium 16:45 KO Sat 14 May
« Reply #300 on: Yesterday at 10:26:57 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 10:10:56 pm
Hopefully a repeat of the League Cup final where we are basically home and hosed by halftime
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 10:12:33 pm
which one was that?
Re: THE 2022 FA CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Chelsea, Wembley Stadium 16:45 KO Sat 14 May
« Reply #301 on: Yesterday at 10:30:18 pm »
I hope its as easy as the last final against them
Re: THE 2022 FA CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Chelsea, Wembley Stadium 16:45 KO Sat 14 May
« Reply #302 on: Yesterday at 10:38:10 pm »
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 10:26:57 pm


I seem to recall us being 3-0 up at half-time and the second half being a stroll despite the 3-2 final score. I guess we each have our own opinions of what is a stroll and what isn't.

Edit: LOL. I'm mixing up the semi-final against ManC with the Chelsea LC final. Oh well, thankfully nobody can see me blushing LOL
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 10:41:20 pm by Dave McCoy »
Re: THE 2022 FA CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Chelsea, Wembley Stadium 16:45 KO Sat 14 May
« Reply #303 on: Yesterday at 10:38:46 pm »
Quote from: ScubaSteve on Yesterday at 10:30:18 pm
I hope its as easy as the last final against them
yeah, I just love those 11-10 penalty shootouts.
Re: THE 2022 FA CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Chelsea, Wembley Stadium 16:45 KO Sat 14 May
« Reply #304 on: Yesterday at 10:45:39 pm »
Re: THE 2022 FA CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Chelsea, Wembley Stadium 16:45 KO Sat 14 May
« Reply #305 on: Yesterday at 10:49:31 pm »
This dickhead siding with the bald fraud's claims.

Quote
Thomas Tuchel:

There are huge sympathies for Liverpool, I feel that as well, in the whole country. I can understand Peps comment.
Re: THE 2022 FA CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Chelsea, Wembley Stadium 16:45 KO Sat 14 May
« Reply #306 on: Yesterday at 10:50:32 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 10:49:31 pm
This dickhead siding with the bald fraud's claims.

Another weird blood money loving twat.
Re: THE 2022 FA CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Chelsea, Wembley Stadium 16:45 KO Sat 14 May
« Reply #307 on: Yesterday at 11:01:46 pm »
Quote from: Caston on Yesterday at 10:45:39 pm
https://www.telegraph.co.uk/football/2022/05/13/thomas-tuchel-says-chelsea-happy-bad-guys-against-nations-favourite/?utm_source=dlvr.it&utm_medium=twitter

Some of these comments  ;D

Well fuck - they ARE the bad guys after all!!

Roman Abromovich....the original sportswasher.

The racist supporters....who persist today and sing songs about Roman.

The shitty London better than anywhere else Brexiters.

The shit stadium.

etc.

So yes Tommy Tuchs - you are the villains and you personally are a bitch.
Re: THE 2022 FA CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Chelsea, Wembley Stadium 16:45 KO Sat 14 May
« Reply #308 on: Yesterday at 11:04:04 pm »
No wonder his missus left him.
Re: THE 2022 FA CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Chelsea, Wembley Stadium 16:45 KO Sat 14 May
« Reply #309 on: Yesterday at 11:08:59 pm »
Up the fucking reds!!!

Be a tough game, with no Fabinho but if we get the Keita and Thiago performance from the semis, we should win
Re: THE 2022 FA CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Chelsea, Wembley Stadium 16:45 KO Sat 14 May
« Reply #310 on: Yesterday at 11:14:36 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 06:59:32 pm
Had he gone by the time they played Man City in the League Cup (the Tueart overhead kick final?)

"Supermac" played for Arsenal in one of their three in a row finals, I think it was the Ipswich one. Like the 74 version he was completely anonymous. I  think it was after this game rather than the 74 final that the joke went round.
« Reply #311 on: Yesterday at 11:20:05 pm »

There has been one massive change since the LC final, half their players are leaving or planning to leave. Is Rudiger going to play with the same passion? Or Azpilicueta? Lukaku is already getting his excuses in and Alonso has fallen out with Tuchel. Its quite possible Tuchel himself might leave if the new owners dont splash the cash. This is why they have had indifferent form since sanctions were imposed.

Against a divided house Id back us to win more comfortably this time. Hopefully they play Mo into form.
Re: THE 2022 FA CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Chelsea, Wembley Stadium 16:45 KO Sat 14 May
« Reply #312 on: Yesterday at 11:24:39 pm »
Just started booing in the house there to ready myself for the national anthem.

Anybody got any good tutorial videos that will help me boost my venom levels? I'm thinking maybe something from Goodison Park.
Re: THE 2022 FA CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Chelsea, Wembley Stadium 16:45 KO Sat 14 May
« Reply #313 on: Yesterday at 11:24:51 pm »
Quote from: Schmarn on Yesterday at 11:20:05 pm
There has been one massive change since the LC final, half their players are leaving or planning to leave. Is Rudiger going to play with the same passion? Or Azpilicueta? Lukaku is already getting his excuses in and Alonso has fallen out with Tuchel. Its quite possible Tuchel himself might leave if the new owners dont splash the cash. This is why they have had indifferent form since sanctions were imposed.

Against a divided house Id back us to win more comfortably this time. Hopefully they play Mo into form.

Whilst all that might be true, ultimately it's a final, a showpiece event viewed across the globe.

They could all be leaving on Sunday but will still give us a very tough game tomorrow.

Re: THE 2022 FA CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Chelsea, Wembley Stadium 16:45 KO Sat 14 May
« Reply #314 on: Yesterday at 11:34:47 pm »
Quote from: Schmarn on Yesterday at 11:20:05 pm
There has been one massive change since the LC final, half their players are leaving or planning to leave. Is Rudiger going to play with the same passion? Or Azpilicueta? Lukaku is already getting his excuses in and Alonso has fallen out with Tuchel. Its quite possible Tuchel himself might leave if the new owners dont splash the cash. This is why they have had indifferent form since sanctions were imposed.

Against a divided house Id back us to win more comfortably this time. Hopefully they play Mo into form.

I think its' going to be the opposite. They will be up for it because they know they're leaving and can play freely.
Re: THE 2022 FA CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Chelsea, Wembley Stadium 16:45 KO Sat 14 May
« Reply #315 on: Yesterday at 11:43:00 pm »
I hope the officials referee it as a football match, and not as a cup final.
In the League Cup final, their midfield looked much stronger because they got away with numerous tactical fouls, without bookings. There has to be a deterrent for this, or else they will continue.
Last night, Rob holding was sent off for 2 bookings for perhaps a cumulative amount of fouls. All the talk was "after the first yellow card, he had to watch his step". Did that affect his performance and how he was able to play? Of course it did.
But why was zinchenco not under the same pressure the night before after a cynical foul did not result in a yellow card? Did that affect the game? Of course it did.
I think it will be much easier for us tomorrow if the referee is strict and hands out a yellow card if they do this. (I am totally confident in our team's discipline)
Azpilacueta should be booked in most games, Rudiger gets away with too much. He's reckless, but it's almost laughed off, Paul scholes style.
Give us a strict ref, who will referee it correctly, rather than be afraid of 'ruining the game as a spectacle' and that will help us enormously.
Re: THE 2022 FA CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Chelsea, Wembley Stadium 16:45 KO Sat 14 May
« Reply #316 on: Yesterday at 11:45:43 pm »
Quote from: TheCunningScorpion on Yesterday at 09:51:09 pm
I'm just reading the Guardian's weekend preview, and Barry Glendenning says the odds on us winning would have been greatly increased with Fabinho as against Villa after he went off we  'immediately looked far more vulnerable'... Now, dont get me wrong, Losing Fab is a massive loss, but I actually thought we looked a lot more composed and solid after Henderson came on Tuesday, dont know maybe I'm talking nonsense.

No you are correct. Defo better with Henderson at Villa.  I think Fabinho among others was knackered. Shame it took an injury to get him a rest.
Re: THE 2022 FA CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Chelsea, Wembley Stadium 16:45 KO Sat 14 May
« Reply #317 on: Yesterday at 11:58:39 pm »
Quote from: duvva on May 11, 2022, 09:35:05 am

Once upon a time the FA Cup was held in equal and sometimes more esteem than winning the league. When we finally won it for the first time 1965, Shankly felt it was the clubs and his greatest achievement, I'm not sure he changed his mind on that despite the other titles he and we won afterwards.

For me, the FA Cup should be the last domestic game of the season as it always used to, no other game should be held on that day. The authorities really need to make it a big event like it used to be, to help re-establish its importance with supporters, particularly the younger ones, who probably don't recall the 6 hour FA Cup Final Grandstand marathons that used to precede the game and gradually build up to the kick off.
 
Helicopters following the coaches from hotel to stadium, Question of Sport with ex pros from the sides in the final, a bit of Alas Smith & Jones to lighten to the mood, and before my time it appears there were even It's a Knockout contests! Back then there were only 3 or 4 channels, 2 of which usually showed the game, so it was much more difficult to escape it even if you wanted to.



It used to be so special, even moreso if you were a football mad kid, you'd watch each final regardless of who was in it and only when it was 2 teams who you equally disliked (ie Everton and United) did you not take sides. The Sunderland final, the Coventry win, WBA beating Everton, even Arsenal and United (at least the last 10 minutes) were all worth watching but these days, especially when City get there, I rarely take interest.


So it's nice to have us there and rekindle some of that old interest, we've had our share of disappointing FA cup finals over the years but Newcastle in 74, Arsenal in 01 and West Ham in 06 were some of the best occasions in our history.


Chelsea will be up for this big style as will Tuchel so we need the same attitude and application as the semi final.
« Reply #318 on: Today at 12:05:51 am »
They are Chelsea fans, in a plastic World.
Life in plastic, it's fantastic . . .


Had a mare last night, we scored and the fans started singing the above.
Woke up before the final whistle so not sure how I'm going into this.



Also had this one a few nights ago.


Joel Matip, Superstar.
Scored with a header right under the bar.

Joel Matip, no one gets by.
Clears off the line and he kicks it high.

Joel, Joel, na! na! na! na! na! na! na! na! na! na!







Need to get my meds checked!
« Reply #319 on: Today at 12:11:20 am »
Quote from: Schmarn on Yesterday at 11:20:05 pm
There has been one massive change since the LC final, half their players are leaving or planning to leave. Is Rudiger going to play with the same passion? Or Azpilicueta? Lukaku is already getting his excuses in and Alonso has fallen out with Tuchel. Its quite possible Tuchel himself might leave if the new owners dont splash the cash. This is why they have had indifferent form since sanctions were imposed.

Against a divided house Id back us to win more comfortably this time. Hopefully they play Mo into form.

Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 11:34:47 pm
I think its' going to be the opposite. They will be up for it because they know they're leaving and can play freely.

first goal gonna be very important.   if they get it their pride will kick in.  if we get it the "potential indifference" of their disaffected/leaving players could kick in. though I doubt it to be honest. unless we go up by 3 of course.  :)
