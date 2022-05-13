I hope the officials referee it as a football match, and not as a cup final.
In the League Cup final, their midfield looked much stronger because they got away with numerous tactical fouls, without bookings. There has to be a deterrent for this, or else they will continue.
Last night, Rob holding was sent off for 2 bookings for perhaps a cumulative amount of fouls. All the talk was "after the first yellow card, he had to watch his step". Did that affect his performance and how he was able to play? Of course it did.
But why was zinchenco not under the same pressure the night before after a cynical foul did not result in a yellow card? Did that affect the game? Of course it did.
I think it will be much easier for us tomorrow if the referee is strict and hands out a yellow card if they do this. (I am totally confident in our team's discipline)
Azpilacueta should be booked in most games, Rudiger gets away with too much. He's reckless, but it's almost laughed off, Paul scholes style.
Give us a strict ref, who will referee it correctly, rather than be afraid of 'ruining the game as a spectacle' and that will help us enormously.