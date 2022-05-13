Looking forward to this one but not as nervous as usual before a huge game for some reason - I felt the same when we got to the CL final, just didn't really sink in as the previous years it felt a lot bigger! Didn't reach a final for years and now 3 in one seasonI've wanted a good FA Cup run for a lot of years now, was gutted when we couldn't do the domestic cup double in 2012, and every year recently I was going mad that we got knocked out by January or similar, just felt like a big 'What if'. I don't know if it's due to the bigger squad depth, the kinder cup draws or if Jurgen is finally realising they're a good opportunity for a trophy or two per season, but very happy about it!The omens have me a bit worried though, we've won our last 2 finals against Chelsea, super cup and Carabao, doesn't seem likely for a team to win 3/3. Also forgot until now that they got to the final last year and the year before, how likely are they to lose 3 in a row?! Combine that with the fact we've played them 3 times this year and come out with 3 draws, enough to worry about but hopefully their recent form is an indication of their current mentality to be honest! AND on the flipside this is the only trophy Klopp and this team haven't won yet!Hoping for an early goal and no extra time - Come on lads and fingers crossed the club will be getting that champions wall updated!