Did you go to Rome by train?



Wasn't there a strike in France (isn't there always?) which meant the trains were diverted through Switzerland? Thirty hours or more on a train to get to Rome. And the same to get back home.



I was one of those who went by train, & I've still got my ticket stub. Incredible experience, although when you're 19 you can put up with a lot, even going 4 days with about 3 hours sleep in total. The Journey through Switzerland was something I'll never forget. The whole of Europe was bathed in glorious sunshine that week with temperatures in the mid 70's. The scenery though going through the Swiss Alps was something else, totally breathtaking. I only wish we had smart-phones back then. We stopped at some small Swiss town for about an hour. This gave us the opportunity to stretch our legs & stock up with food & ale. A couple of elderly ladies from New Zealand were there on a sight-seeing tour & they asked me what the occasion was. I explained to them that we were travelling from Liverpool to Rome to watch the European Cup final. They were bemused that so many people would travel all that way to watch one football match. They obviously were not football fans.After the FA Cup final the previous Saturday when we lost to United we were all down, obviously. Went to the local pub with a few of my mates afterwards, & as the night progressed we were joined by more reds fans. As the night moved on the mood slowly changed from glum to the realization that we were about to compete for the biggest prize of all. Loads of us were standing on the tables singing, "Italy, Italy, we're the greatest team in Europe & we're going to Italy". The landlord of the pub risked losing his licence as the party went on until well after midnight, but being a Liverpool fan himself I doubt he really cared. The FA cup final defeat to United was totally obliterated from the memory when Emlyn lifted big ears for the very first time.