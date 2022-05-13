« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 3 4 5 6 [7]   Go Down

Author Topic: THE 2022 FA CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Chelsea, Wembley Stadium 16:45 KO Sat 14 May  (Read 13416 times)

Offline Sharado

  • Stop crying
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,647
Re: THE 2022 FA CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Chelsea, Wembley Stadium 16:45 KO Sat 14 May
« Reply #240 on: Today at 02:40:38 pm »
Quote from: Billy Elliot on Today at 01:53:48 pm
Anybody had a go at this.....

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/61332215

Found it quite hard myself.

Some of the ones earlier in the week are rock hard.
Logged
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on March  7, 2019, 02:16:00 pm
No heavy-metal football. Uninspiring team selections. Playing like a team closer to relegation worries

Offline stewy17

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,174
Re: THE 2022 FA CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Chelsea, Wembley Stadium 16:45 KO Sat 14 May
« Reply #241 on: Today at 02:47:37 pm »
Quote from: Sharado on Today at 02:40:38 pm
Some of the ones earlier in the week are rock hard.

Really? Took me 5 mins for the whole lot.

Only between the 2006 and 2001 squads!
Logged

Offline Billy Elliot

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,650
Re: THE 2022 FA CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Chelsea, Wembley Stadium 16:45 KO Sat 14 May
« Reply #242 on: Today at 02:56:19 pm »
Quote from: stewy17 on Today at 02:47:37 pm
Really? Took me 5 mins for the whole lot.

Only between the 2006 and 2001 squads!

I suspected Tuesday's straight away, but checked his wikipedia page and according to that he didn't score more than 100 goals. Really had me puzzled.
Logged
With me 3 star jumper half way up me back!

Offline Caps4444

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 121
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE 2022 FA CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Chelsea, Wembley Stadium 16:45 KO Sat 14 May
« Reply #243 on: Today at 02:57:25 pm »
Quote from: Sharado on Today at 02:40:38 pm
Some of the ones earlier in the week are rock hard.

Who is the British record in his position that won 3 trophies in one season.got all the others.
Logged

Offline Billy Elliot

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,650
Re: THE 2022 FA CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Chelsea, Wembley Stadium 16:45 KO Sat 14 May
« Reply #244 on: Today at 02:58:29 pm »
Quote from: stewy17 on Today at 02:47:37 pm


Only between the 2006 and 2001 squads!

And don't get that.

"I won three trophies in the same season at Anfield". So surely that'd be between 1984 and 2001, not 2006 and 2001?
Logged
With me 3 star jumper half way up me back!

Offline Caps4444

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 121
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE 2022 FA CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Chelsea, Wembley Stadium 16:45 KO Sat 14 May
« Reply #245 on: Today at 03:00:19 pm »
So it must be a 1986 FA cup winner that won the treble in 1984.
Logged

Online duvva

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,608
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: THE 2022 FA CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Chelsea, Wembley Stadium 16:45 KO Sat 14 May
« Reply #246 on: Today at 03:00:34 pm »
Quote from: Caps4444 on Today at 02:57:25 pm
Who is the British record in his position that won 3 trophies in one season.got all the others.
SW
Logged
 When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Online duvva

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,608
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: THE 2022 FA CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Chelsea, Wembley Stadium 16:45 KO Sat 14 May
« Reply #247 on: Today at 03:01:43 pm »
Quote from: Billy Elliot on Today at 02:58:29 pm
And don't get that.

"I won three trophies in the same season at Anfield". So surely that'd be between 1984 and 2001, not 2006 and 2001?
Quote from: Caps4444 on Today at 03:00:19 pm
So it must be a 1986 FA cup winner that won the treble in 1984.
No, they mean the answers are all players either from the 2001 treble season or the 2006 FA Cup win
Logged
 When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Offline Billy Elliot

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,650
Re: THE 2022 FA CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Chelsea, Wembley Stadium 16:45 KO Sat 14 May
« Reply #248 on: Today at 03:03:18 pm »
Quote from: Caps4444 on Today at 02:57:25 pm
Who is the British record in his position that won 3 trophies in one season.got all the others.

My immediate thought was Lawreson, but nah, he played in 2001. Loaned to a rival, which I completely forgo about until I cheated a bit.
Logged
With me 3 star jumper half way up me back!

Online duvva

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,608
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: THE 2022 FA CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Chelsea, Wembley Stadium 16:45 KO Sat 14 May
« Reply #249 on: Today at 03:04:38 pm »
Quote from: Billy Elliot on Today at 03:03:18 pm
My immediate thought was Lawreson, but nah, he played in 2001. Loaned to a rival, which I completely forgo about until I cheated a bit.
Thats the bit that put me off, totally forgotten about that
Logged
 When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Offline Billy Elliot

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,650
Re: THE 2022 FA CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Chelsea, Wembley Stadium 16:45 KO Sat 14 May
« Reply #250 on: Today at 03:06:45 pm »
Quote from: duvva on Today at 03:04:38 pm
Thats the bit that put me off, totally forgotten about that

And I had it in my head that Lawrenson had been to United but not played, not sure how I could confuse him with Beardsley.
Logged
With me 3 star jumper half way up me back!

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,164
Re: THE 2022 FA CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Chelsea, Wembley Stadium 16:45 KO Sat 14 May
« Reply #251 on: Today at 03:13:06 pm »
Logged

Offline SamLad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,280
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE 2022 FA CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Chelsea, Wembley Stadium 16:45 KO Sat 14 May
« Reply #252 on: Today at 03:23:46 pm »
Quote from: duvva on Today at 02:28:20 pm
Hes in training and was on the bench against Villa, so will likely be on the bench again
Thanks
Logged

Offline stewy17

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,174
Re: THE 2022 FA CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Chelsea, Wembley Stadium 16:45 KO Sat 14 May
« Reply #253 on: Today at 03:48:41 pm »
Quote from: Billy Elliot on Today at 02:58:29 pm
And don't get that.

"I won three trophies in the same season at Anfield". So surely that'd be between 1984 and 2001, not 2006 and 2001?

they didn't win the FA cup in 84
Logged

Online So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,159
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: THE 2022 FA CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Chelsea, Wembley Stadium 16:45 KO Sat 14 May
« Reply #254 on: Today at 03:51:56 pm »
Quote from: Billy Elliot on Today at 11:42:36 am
;D

Feel okay now. But know I've got two different Saturday's where I'll be shtting* it all day.

F*ck knows what 77 was like.

*at work and it doesn't let me swear.

We were on the way to Rome and stopped off in London as a couple of the lads had Cup Final tickets.

Watched the match in a squat near Wimbledon and sulked in the back garden afterwards. Just remembered that it was the first time I saw Happy Days as some programmes ran in London before us scum up North were allowed to watch them.

On the way down to London we had a chat with some United fans who expected to lose but we more jealous of us going over to Rome. Probably wouldnt happen now.
Logged

Online So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,159
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: THE 2022 FA CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Chelsea, Wembley Stadium 16:45 KO Sat 14 May
« Reply #255 on: Today at 03:57:39 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 12:25:57 pm
A little dig at 'Super Mac'! All week he'd been larging it up - like the cockney he was - about what he would do to Liverpool's "vulnerable defence". Thommo, all of 19, didn't give him a kick of the ball.

The BBC had this gobby, little Geordie on with his only joke;

Why is Ray Clemence like a vampire? Because he doesnt like crosses, the inference being that Supermac would be burying said crosses.

That didnt age well.
Logged

Offline Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 95,886
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: THE 2022 FA CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Chelsea, Wembley Stadium 16:45 KO Sat 14 May
« Reply #256 on: Today at 04:11:21 pm »
Quote from: stewy17 on Today at 02:47:37 pm
Really? Took me 5 mins for the whole lot.

Only between the 2006 and 2001 squads!


Same. The most expensive for his position took the longest but the rest were pretty easy.
Logged

Offline Billy Elliot

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,650
Re: THE 2022 FA CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Chelsea, Wembley Stadium 16:45 KO Sat 14 May
« Reply #257 on: Today at 04:34:33 pm »
Quote from: stewy17 on Today at 03:48:41 pm
they didn't win the FA cup in 84

What I was thinking is that there were a lot in the 84 treble winning team that played in the 86 final. Grobellar, Nicol (sub in 84), Hansen, Lawrenson, Whelan, Johnson, Dalglish, Rush, Lee? (played in 84, can picture him wearing a trackie at the 86 final, sub?).
Logged
With me 3 star jumper half way up me back!

Offline S

  • pineless. Get no pleasure from seeing the Reds win.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,557
  • Tonight, Tonight
Re: THE 2022 FA CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Chelsea, Wembley Stadium 16:45 KO Sat 14 May
« Reply #258 on: Today at 04:48:39 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 04:11:21 pm
Same. The most expensive for his position took the longest but the rest were pretty easy.
That line was the only part of those questions that threw me. Not only did I not know he was expensive, I thought he came on a free.
Logged

Offline Stubbins

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,283
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE 2022 FA CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Chelsea, Wembley Stadium 16:45 KO Sat 14 May
« Reply #259 on: Today at 05:31:40 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 03:51:56 pm
We were on the way to Rome and stopped off in London as a couple of the lads had Cup Final tickets.

Watched the match in a squat near Wimbledon and sulked in the back garden afterwards. Just remembered that it was the first time I saw Happy Days as some programmes ran in London before us scum up North were allowed to watch them.

On the way down to London we had a chat with some United fans who expected to lose but we more jealous of us going over to Rome. Probably wouldnt happen now.

Did you go to Rome by train?

Wasn't there a strike in France (isn't there always?) which meant the trains were diverted through Switzerland? Thirty hours or more on a train to get to Rome. And the same to get back home.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,546
Re: THE 2022 FA CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Chelsea, Wembley Stadium 16:45 KO Sat 14 May
« Reply #260 on: Today at 05:32:41 pm »
New Kloppo interview ahead of the final to make you up for it even more. With some selected quotes.  8)

Jurgen Klopp reveals he has turned down 'a few' Bayern Munich approaches to stay at Liverpool.
 
https://www.telegraph.co.uk/football/2022/05/13/jurgen-klopp-reveals-has-turned-bayern-munich-approaches-stay/


Quote
Bayern Munich are understood to have made enquiries for Jurgen Klopp every time they have changed their coach over the last six years, including shortly before the Liverpool manager signed a new Anfield deal in 2019.

Quote
Klopp says Bayern have regularly tried to lure him - including while at Liverpool - but he declined because the challenge of leading the strongest, most wealthy club in Germany is less attractive than the journey he has embarked upon at Anfield.

Quote
Klopp: "I had a contract here and I never did it. The world is not full of winners. The world is full of triers, hopefully.  I try and sometimes I win together with some other people. I am happy with that.

Quote
Klopp is adamant he would not swap his position at Anfield with any other club.

The only thing I could do is ask Pep if he is sick of all that winning and I take over at Man City. Is that the idea? That wouldn't work, I don't want to do it."
Logged

Offline Kennys from heaven

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,243
  • "NOBODY expects the Spanish Inquisition!"
Re: THE 2022 FA CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Chelsea, Wembley Stadium 16:45 KO Sat 14 May
« Reply #261 on: Today at 05:42:16 pm »
This season has been too amazing for us to fail now.

Let's get like we did against City in the semi (but all the way this time and no brain farts in the second half) and batter these. The players must be chomping at the bit for this and if they are, then watch out rentboys.

Rise above the shithousery that will inevitably come from the likes of Arsepickuleter, Mount and Kovacic (I'm not buying that he won't be fit) and take one part of what we undeniably deserve.

See you all there for those who's going - The FA cup has been away from Anfield for too long. Let's bring it home.

Allez
Logged
The most important people at Liverpool Football Club are the people who want to be here

Online duvva

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,608
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: THE 2022 FA CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Chelsea, Wembley Stadium 16:45 KO Sat 14 May
« Reply #262 on: Today at 05:56:58 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 05:32:41 pm
New Kloppo interview ahead of the final to make you up for it even more. With some selected quotes.  8)

Jurgen Klopp reveals he has turned down 'a few' Bayern Munich approaches to stay at Liverpool.
 
https://www.telegraph.co.uk/football/2022/05/13/jurgen-klopp-reveals-has-turned-bayern-munich-approaches-stay/


Hopefully he can get sick of winning here but not too sick
Logged
 When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Online mikeb58

  • The Poet Laureate of the Hillsborough forum and indeed, now, the rest of the site! Allez, allez, allez......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,081
  • kopite
Re: THE 2022 FA CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Chelsea, Wembley Stadium 16:45 KO Sat 14 May
« Reply #263 on: Today at 06:02:34 pm »
My first trip to Wembley was fantastic, we stuffed the Geordies in a piss easy win in. 74 ...my 2nd trip in 77 was a shocker, mostly for reasons off the pitch.

I got a late ticket for that one, so getting transport was difficult, then I saw a small private coach firm in Halewood had a couple of spaces, think it was called Sqirrells, the coach held about 20 passengers.

Fuck me what a nightmare... most of the ticketless lads on the coach were only there to cause trouble. Robbing the Motorway Service Station, was nothing new, so that was no surprise ( I even got a discarded T.Rex silk scarf somebody stole but didn't want!)

The driver was a nervous wreck, he could sense trouble and once in London he wasn't wrong, I won't go into detail what happened it London but it was shameful. I wanted no part of it and was just glad to get to Wembley.

The match of course was shite, and then on the return journey after the we stopped at a small motorway cafe, the driver obviously had enough and got off and left us all there stranded, can't say I blame him like!

I was lucky to cadge a lift on a family mini bus who had a spare place, no sure or wasn't bothered how the others got home.
Logged
Hillsborough...Our Greatest Victory (out now)

Offline stonecold_jpm

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 822
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE 2022 FA CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Chelsea, Wembley Stadium 16:45 KO Sat 14 May
« Reply #264 on: Today at 06:16:06 pm »
Been to two FA Cup finals, lost both times, hoping for 3rd time lucky! 🤞
Logged

Offline SamLad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,280
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE 2022 FA CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Chelsea, Wembley Stadium 16:45 KO Sat 14 May
« Reply #265 on: Today at 06:17:37 pm »
Quote from: stonecold_jpm on Today at 06:16:06 pm
Been to two FA Cup finals, lost both times, hoping for 3rd time lucky! 🤞
remind us - where do you live ....?
Logged

Offline SamLad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,280
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE 2022 FA CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Chelsea, Wembley Stadium 16:45 KO Sat 14 May
« Reply #266 on: Today at 06:27:57 pm »
nerves starting up.  gulp.


I'd love to see Thiago make up for missing the last time vs this lot -- spraying passes all over the Wembley turf and picking them apart over and over again.

Logged

Online Oldmanmick

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 501
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE 2022 FA CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Chelsea, Wembley Stadium 16:45 KO Sat 14 May
« Reply #267 on: Today at 06:32:54 pm »
Quote from: Stubbins on Today at 05:31:40 pm
Did you go to Rome by train?

Wasn't there a strike in France (isn't there always?) which meant the trains were diverted through Switzerland? Thirty hours or more on a train to get to Rome. And the same to get back home.

I was one of those who went by train, & I've still got my ticket stub. Incredible experience, although when you're 19 you can put up with a lot, even going 4 days with about 3 hours sleep in total. The Journey through Switzerland was something I'll never forget. The whole of Europe was bathed in glorious sunshine that week with temperatures in the mid 70's. The scenery though going through the Swiss Alps was something else, totally breathtaking. I only wish we had smart-phones back then. We stopped at some small Swiss town for about an hour. This gave us the opportunity to stretch our legs & stock up with food & ale. A couple of elderly ladies from New Zealand were there on a sight-seeing tour & they asked me what the occasion was. I explained to them that we were travelling from Liverpool to Rome to watch the European Cup final. They were bemused that so many people would travel all that way to watch one football match. They obviously were not football fans.

After the FA Cup final the previous Saturday when we lost to United we were all down, obviously. Went to the local pub with a few of my mates afterwards, & as the night progressed we were joined by more reds fans. As the night moved on the mood slowly changed from glum to the realization that we were about to compete for the biggest prize of all. Loads of us were standing on the tables singing, "Italy, Italy, we're the greatest team in Europe & we're going to Italy". The landlord of the pub risked losing his licence as the party went on until well after midnight, but being a Liverpool fan himself I doubt he really cared. The FA cup final defeat to United was totally obliterated from the memory when Emlyn lifted big ears for the very first time.
Logged

Online Oldmanmick

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 501
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE 2022 FA CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Chelsea, Wembley Stadium 16:45 KO Sat 14 May
« Reply #268 on: Today at 06:39:25 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 05:32:41 pm
New Kloppo interview ahead of the final to make you up for it even more. With some selected quotes.  8)

Jurgen Klopp reveals he has turned down 'a few' Bayern Munich approaches to stay at Liverpool.
 
https://www.telegraph.co.uk/football/2022/05/13/jurgen-klopp-reveals-has-turned-bayern-munich-approaches-stay/

Said it all along that I felt Klopp would never leave us for another club. Hopefully he's here for another 10 years at least, then maybe he can take it easy & take the German national team job.
Logged

Offline scouse neapolitan

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 995
Re: THE 2022 FA CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Chelsea, Wembley Stadium 16:45 KO Sat 14 May
« Reply #269 on: Today at 06:56:04 pm »
One of the jokes doing the rounds after the 1974 final was: Whats taken to Wembley every year but never used? The answer was supposed to be, the losing teams ribbons, but the scousers always said. Malcolm McDonald. Im not sure that he ever played in many other Wembley Finals mind. Poetic license I suppose.
Logged

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,985
  • The first five yards........
Re: THE 2022 FA CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Chelsea, Wembley Stadium 16:45 KO Sat 14 May
« Reply #270 on: Today at 06:59:32 pm »
Quote from: scouse neapolitan on Today at 06:56:04 pm
One of the jokes doing the rounds after the 1974 final was: Whats taken to Wembley every year but never used? The answer was supposed to be, the losing teams ribbons, but the scousers always said. Malcolm McDonald. Im not sure that he ever played in many other Wembley Finals mind. Poetic license I suppose.

Had he gone by the time they played Man City in the League Cup (the Tueart overhead kick final?)
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,073
Re: THE 2022 FA CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Chelsea, Wembley Stadium 16:45 KO Sat 14 May
« Reply #271 on: Today at 07:01:20 pm »
Logged

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,667
  • Dutch Class
Re: THE 2022 FA CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Chelsea, Wembley Stadium 16:45 KO Sat 14 May
« Reply #272 on: Today at 07:24:32 pm »
Logged

Online disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,394
  • Seis Veces
Re: THE 2022 FA CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Chelsea, Wembley Stadium 16:45 KO Sat 14 May
« Reply #273 on: Today at 07:30:23 pm »
10 years since our last final, 16 years since we last won it. It's been far too long. This year winning the League Cup and hopefully adding the FA Cup to the collection tomorrow, it's felt like we're creating a new history in these competitions. Let's hope the good times continue tomorrow.

Think these are out to avenge the League Cup final tomorrow, but I think if the game goes similar to that one we'll be alright in 90 minutes. I'd feel a lot better with Fabinho, to be honest, but if the midfield turns up we'll be on it. Defensively I'd expect us to be strong, we dealt with them well at Wembley, and then it comes to ourselves in front of goal. We've been clinical all season, and hopefully we can get the first goal and put it to bed from there. 90 minutes would be lovely but I'd be more than happy with another penalty shootout success. Strange to think it's been 27 years since our last final win at Wembley that took place in 90 minutes.
Logged
Proud Legacy Supporter of Liverpool Soccer Franchise

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 7 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.
Pages: 1 2 3 4 5 6 [7]   Go Up
« previous next »
 