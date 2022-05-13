My first trip to Wembley was fantastic, we stuffed the Geordies in a piss easy win in. 74 ...my 2nd trip in 77 was a shocker, mostly for reasons off the pitch.



I got a late ticket for that one, so getting transport was difficult, then I saw a small private coach firm in Halewood had a couple of spaces, think it was called Sqirrells, the coach held about 20 passengers.



Fuck me what a nightmare... most of the ticketless lads on the coach were only there to cause trouble. Robbing the Motorway Service Station, was nothing new, so that was no surprise ( I even got a discarded T.Rex silk scarf somebody stole but didn't want!)



The driver was a nervous wreck, he could sense trouble and once in London he wasn't wrong, I won't go into detail what happened it London but it was shameful. I wanted no part of it and was just glad to get to Wembley.



The match of course was shite, and then on the return journey after the we stopped at a small motorway cafe, the driver obviously had enough and got off and left us all there stranded, can't say I blame him like!



I was lucky to cadge a lift on a family mini bus who had a spare place, no sure or wasn't bothered how the others got home.

