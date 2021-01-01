« previous next »
Author Topic: THE 2022 FA CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Chelsea, Wembley Stadium 16:45 KO Sat 14 May  (Read 11695 times)

Re: THE 2022 FA CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Chelsea, Wembley Stadium 16:45 KO Sat 14 May
« Reply #240 on: Today at 02:40:38 pm »
Quote from: Billy Elliot on Today at 01:53:48 pm
Anybody had a go at this.....

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/61332215

Found it quite hard myself.

Some of the ones earlier in the week are rock hard.
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on March  7, 2019, 02:16:00 pm
No heavy-metal football. Uninspiring team selections. Playing like a team closer to relegation worries

Re: THE 2022 FA CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Chelsea, Wembley Stadium 16:45 KO Sat 14 May
« Reply #241 on: Today at 02:47:37 pm »
Quote from: Sharado on Today at 02:40:38 pm
Some of the ones earlier in the week are rock hard.

Really? Took me 5 mins for the whole lot.

Only between the 2006 and 2001 squads!
Re: THE 2022 FA CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Chelsea, Wembley Stadium 16:45 KO Sat 14 May
« Reply #242 on: Today at 02:56:19 pm »
Quote from: stewy17 on Today at 02:47:37 pm
Really? Took me 5 mins for the whole lot.

Only between the 2006 and 2001 squads!

I suspected Tuesday's straight away, but checked his wikipedia page and according to that he didn't score more than 100 goals. Really had me puzzled.
Re: THE 2022 FA CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Chelsea, Wembley Stadium 16:45 KO Sat 14 May
« Reply #243 on: Today at 02:57:25 pm »
Quote from: Sharado on Today at 02:40:38 pm
Some of the ones earlier in the week are rock hard.

Who is the British record in his position that won 3 trophies in one season.got all the others.
Re: THE 2022 FA CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Chelsea, Wembley Stadium 16:45 KO Sat 14 May
« Reply #244 on: Today at 02:58:29 pm »
Quote from: stewy17 on Today at 02:47:37 pm


Only between the 2006 and 2001 squads!

And don't get that.

"I won three trophies in the same season at Anfield". So surely that'd be between 1984 and 2001, not 2006 and 2001?
Re: THE 2022 FA CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Chelsea, Wembley Stadium 16:45 KO Sat 14 May
« Reply #245 on: Today at 03:00:19 pm »
So it must be a 1986 FA cup winner that won the treble in 1984.
Re: THE 2022 FA CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Chelsea, Wembley Stadium 16:45 KO Sat 14 May
« Reply #246 on: Today at 03:00:34 pm »
Quote from: Caps4444 on Today at 02:57:25 pm
Who is the British record in his position that won 3 trophies in one season.got all the others.
SW
Re: THE 2022 FA CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Chelsea, Wembley Stadium 16:45 KO Sat 14 May
« Reply #247 on: Today at 03:01:43 pm »
Quote from: Billy Elliot on Today at 02:58:29 pm
And don't get that.

"I won three trophies in the same season at Anfield". So surely that'd be between 1984 and 2001, not 2006 and 2001?
Quote from: Caps4444 on Today at 03:00:19 pm
So it must be a 1986 FA cup winner that won the treble in 1984.
No, they mean the answers are all players either from the 2001 treble season or the 2006 FA Cup win
Re: THE 2022 FA CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Chelsea, Wembley Stadium 16:45 KO Sat 14 May
« Reply #248 on: Today at 03:03:18 pm »
Quote from: Caps4444 on Today at 02:57:25 pm
Who is the British record in his position that won 3 trophies in one season.got all the others.

My immediate thought was Lawreson, but nah, he played in 2001. Loaned to a rival, which I completely forgo about until I cheated a bit.
Re: THE 2022 FA CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Chelsea, Wembley Stadium 16:45 KO Sat 14 May
« Reply #249 on: Today at 03:04:38 pm »
Quote from: Billy Elliot on Today at 03:03:18 pm
My immediate thought was Lawreson, but nah, he played in 2001. Loaned to a rival, which I completely forgo about until I cheated a bit.
Thats the bit that put me off, totally forgotten about that
