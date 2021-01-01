I think he is just plain awful. Arsenal fans absolutely hate him for his part in their defeat against Spurs. An absolute joke of a 'top ref'.



'In 20 domestic games this season @LFC have been issued with 27 yellow cards and one red. 11 of those yellows and the red have been issued in 3 games by Paul Tierney.'That was after the spurs game in december.. when kane should have been sent off and Jota should have got a penno and robertson was sent off..so seems a bit more than just being plain awful..