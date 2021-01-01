« previous next »
THE 2022 FA CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Chelsea, Wembley Stadium 16:45 KO Sat 14 May

Re: THE 2022 FA CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Chelsea, Wembley Stadium 16:45 KO Sat 14 May
Quote from: MdArshad on Today at 02:30:22 am
I think he is just plain awful. Arsenal fans absolutely hate him for his part in their defeat against Spurs. An absolute joke of a 'top ref'.

'In 20 domestic games this season @LFC have been issued with 27 yellow cards and one red. 11 of those yellows and the red have been issued in 3 games by Paul Tierney.'

That was after the spurs game in december.. when kane should have been sent off and Jota should have got a penno and robertson was sent off..

so seems a bit more than just being plain awful..
Re: THE 2022 FA CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Chelsea, Wembley Stadium 16:45 KO Sat 14 May
Quote from: Realgman on Today at 04:07:33 am
Wow. Just glad that he is not the main referee for the match especially with Jorginho diving around.
