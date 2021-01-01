« previous next »
Author Topic: THE 2022 FA CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Chelsea, Wembley Stadium 16:45 KO Sat 14 May  (Read 8292 times)

Re: THE 2022 FA CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Chelsea, Wembley Stadium 16:45 KO Sat 14 May
« Reply #120 on: Yesterday at 03:41:20 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Yesterday at 03:30:03 pm
"Hope Shankly retires in the summer, thanks for the memories but it's time to try something different."
:)
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Re: THE 2022 FA CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Chelsea, Wembley Stadium 16:45 KO Sat 14 May
« Reply #121 on: Yesterday at 03:45:55 pm »
Quote from: Brain Potter on Yesterday at 03:38:39 pm
For some reason Chelsea are wearing yellow on Saturday instead of Tory Blue.

probably big supporters of Ukraine.
Re: THE 2022 FA CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Chelsea, Wembley Stadium 16:45 KO Sat 14 May
« Reply #122 on: Yesterday at 04:08:22 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Yesterday at 03:30:03 pm
"Hope Shankly retires in the summer, thanks for the memories but it's time to try something different."

"Keegan never turns up for the big games."

"What is the point of Heighway? What is the fucking point?

"Hughes and Thompson against Supermac? Is Shankly mad? He should be playing Larry Lloyd."

"Another thing about Shankly is the sub. Why Lawler and not Boersma? Mark my words we'll be chasing this game and he's going to bring on a fucking full back".

"My mate Fromola has just burned his scarf. I don't blame him. This is shocking."




Re: THE 2022 FA CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Chelsea, Wembley Stadium 16:45 KO Sat 14 May
« Reply #123 on: Yesterday at 04:20:46 pm »
Quote from: Brain Potter on Yesterday at 03:38:39 pm
For some reason Chelsea are wearing yellow on Saturday instead of Tory Blue.
Maybe its to help anyone watching on a Black and White TV  ;D
Re: THE 2022 FA CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Chelsea, Wembley Stadium 16:45 KO Sat 14 May
« Reply #124 on: Yesterday at 04:21:56 pm »
Quote from: rawcusk8 on Yesterday at 11:24:42 am
Hopefully Kovacic misses out, hes brilliant at resisting the press and would be as big a loss to them as Fab is to us. Looked a nasty challenge on an ankle hes injured before so would be shocked to see him play. Theyre sweating on Kantes fitness too so heres hoping he misses out, the cynic in me says expect both Kovacic and Kante to start.

As for us I think our midfield pretty much picks itself - Hendo, Thiago and Naby.

Going to be a tight game, hope we dont get off to a slow start, saw a stat during their last game that theyve conceded plenty in the second half, will be something to keep an eye on and exploit.

Bolded bit is absolutely nailed on. They'll give it the mind games bullshit all week that they're not going to make it, and then lo and behold they'll both start. Would be amazed if it's not the case.
Re: THE 2022 FA CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Chelsea, Wembley Stadium 16:45 KO Sat 14 May
« Reply #125 on: Yesterday at 04:24:32 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 04:08:22 pm
"Keegan never turns up for the big games."

"What is the point of Heighway? What is the fucking point?

"Hughes and Thompson against Supermac? Is Shankly mad? He should be playing Larry Lloyd."

"Another thing about Shankly is the sub. Why Lawler and not Boersma? Mark my words we'll be chasing this game and he's going to bring on a fucking full back".

"My mate Fromola has just burned his scarf. I don't blame him. This is shocking."

I'm a Fromola ultra but :lmao  :lmao :lmao
Proud Legacy Supporter of Liverpool Soccer Franchise

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 7 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Re: THE 2022 FA CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Chelsea, Wembley Stadium 16:45 KO Sat 14 May
« Reply #126 on: Yesterday at 04:29:19 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 04:08:22 pm
"Keegan never turns up for the big games."

"What is the point of Heighway? What is the fucking point?

"Hughes and Thompson against Supermac? Is Shankly mad? He should be playing Larry Lloyd."

"Another thing about Shankly is the sub. Why Lawler and not Boersma? Mark my words we'll be chasing this game and he's going to bring on a fucking full back".

"My mate Fromola has just burned his scarf. I don't blame him. This is shocking."


 :lmao

#JWSmithOut
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Re: THE 2022 FA CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Chelsea, Wembley Stadium 16:45 KO Sat 14 May
« Reply #127 on: Yesterday at 04:30:29 pm »
I don't think Paisley is ready for the top job.
Re: THE 2022 FA CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Chelsea, Wembley Stadium 16:45 KO Sat 14 May
« Reply #128 on: Yesterday at 04:32:59 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 04:30:29 pm
I don't think Paisley is ready for the top job.

Paisley? Jesus Christ, I'll stop watching if that Geordie second-rater ever becomes boss. Malcolm Allison for me.
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 01:46:22 pm
He won't play.

Looks like he will train tomorrow. Tuchel is a liar.
Re: THE 2022 FA CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Chelsea, Wembley Stadium 16:45 KO Sat 14 May
« Reply #130 on: Yesterday at 04:56:27 pm »
Hope he does play. Shocking challenge by the Leeds boy. If that was one of ours being ruled out of a cup final by a shithouse challenge we'd be apoplectic. We don't need them having any excuses either. Lets beat their best XI.

Up the reds!  :scarf :scarf :scarf
Re: THE 2022 FA CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Chelsea, Wembley Stadium 16:45 KO Sat 14 May
« Reply #131 on: Yesterday at 05:08:28 pm »
Detest games vs them, just don't feel like they're a good match-up for us even if i'm not tactically wise enough to put into words why, but specially since Tuchel came in. I always felt that they matched our intensity under Sarri/Lampard but now it's a completely different level of annoying.

That 2012 final was painful even if we really deserved nothing out of that game. It just felt like it was meant for us, that cup run was wildly entertaining and the semi final win vs Everton was beautiful - i'll never forget Brad Jones overcome with emotion at the final whistle. How's Cech saving that Carroll header i'll never know.

could Pepe be any worse at his near post ??
Re: THE 2022 FA CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Chelsea, Wembley Stadium 16:45 KO Sat 14 May
« Reply #132 on: Yesterday at 05:40:16 pm »
I think the only question marks in regards to starting 11 is Konate or Matip to be honest. With Fab out I think everything else picks itself

Alisson

TAA
Matip
VVD
Robbo

Hendo
Keita
Thiago

Salah
Mane
Diaz

Subs: Kelleher, Gomez, Konate, Tsimikas, Milner, Jones, Elliot, Jota, Firmino
Re: THE 2022 FA CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Chelsea, Wembley Stadium 16:45 KO Sat 14 May
« Reply #133 on: Yesterday at 05:59:09 pm »
Konate has started all the FA Cup games.
Re: THE 2022 FA CUP FINAL - Liverpool v Chelsea, Wembley Stadium 16:45 KO Sat 14 May
« Reply #134 on: Yesterday at 06:39:25 pm »
Just thought i would ask. If we win the FA cup will there be a open top bus tour around the city? If so it would have to be after the champions league final? If we win saturday but lose in Paris does this mean we dont get the chance to celebrate with the team?
In the eighties it always seemed a open top celebration even a milk/league cup got one. Whats your thoughts on this. Just seems to be champions league or league. even the league we missed out on during Covid. Whatever happens these players deserve to be greeted by the fans its been a great season and except the oil cheats would be another league in the bag.
« Reply #135 on: Yesterday at 07:14:38 pm »
Seems Kante was training today too, shock  ::)
« Reply #136 on: Yesterday at 07:19:12 pm »
Quote from: KloppRoy on Yesterday at 06:39:25 pm
Just thought i would ask. If we win the FA cup will there be a open top bus tour around the city? If so it would have to be after the champions league final? If we win saturday but lose in Paris does this mean we dont get the chance to celebrate with the team?
In the eighties it always seemed a open top celebration even a milk/league cup got one. Whats your thoughts on this. Just seems to be champions league or league. even the league we missed out on during Covid. Whatever happens these players deserve to be greeted by the fans its been a great season and except the oil cheats would be another league in the bag.

Its already been announced that a bus parade will only happen in the event of winning either or both of the champs league or premier league. Just  the domestic cups no parade Im afraid
« Reply #137 on: Yesterday at 07:22:48 pm »
Quote from: Brain Potter on Yesterday at 07:19:12 pm
Its already been announced that a bus parade will only happen in the event of winning either or both of the champs league or premier league. Just  the domestic cups no parade Im afraid

I wonder why this has changed as we had one when we won it in 2006.
"IT'S ENDED.....THE EUROPEAN CUP IS RETURNING TO ENGLAND AND TO ANFIELD."

Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Yesterday at 07:22:48 pm
I wonder why this has changed as we had one when we won it in 2006.

The players and manager are not getting out of bed for a domestic cup.
« Reply #139 on: Yesterday at 07:34:39 pm »
Given it's got to be the day after the CL final I doubt many will be in the mood for celebrating if we lose to Real (unless a league title was thrown in too). It's still an excellent achievement but I think it'd be looked upon more favourably in time rather than the weeks after as this squad is capable of much more so it would feel disappointing for a while.
« Reply #140 on: Yesterday at 07:42:46 pm »
https://www.espn.com/sports/soccer/insider/story/_/id/33898303/liverpool-vs-chelsea-fa-cup-final-preview-six-key-questions-decide-saturday-game

good article regarding the game. ESPN+ so may be protected.

Quote
Who wins?
Based on the odds from Caesar's, they're giving Liverpool a 63% chance of lifting the trophy. FiveThirtyEight's Soccer Power Index is basically in agreement, pegging Klopp and Co. as the winners 61% of the time. To put that in context: the odds are essentially the same for Liverpool's Champions League final against Real Madrid: 61% per the bookies, 65%t per SPI.

If Chelsea end up winning, it'll likely be because they're able to exploit the spaces behind Liverpool's full-backs and frustrate the Liverpool attack with plenty of bodies behind the ball. If they're not able to do either of those things, they're not likely to win. But even if they do both of those things, it still might not be enough. That's what happens when you're playing one of the two best teams in the world.

Liverpool have so many options in attack, while the midfield and defense is specifically designed to facilitate their performance: center-backs who cover the space in behind, midfielders and full-backs who find them inside the box. They're just going to play their game -- and more often than not this season, that's been more than enough.
« Reply #141 on: Yesterday at 07:50:03 pm »
Quote from: Andypandimonium on Yesterday at 04:56:27 pm
Hope he does play. Shocking challenge by the Leeds boy. If that was one of ours being ruled out of a cup final by a shithouse challenge we'd be apoplectic. We don't need them having any excuses either. Lets beat their best XI.

Up the reds!  :scarf :scarf :scarf

If we win, they and everyone else will make excuses regardless. I'll be fine with a walkover that humiliates them.
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

« Reply #142 on: Yesterday at 08:08:37 pm »
Let Kovacic play, there's no way he can be 100% after that challenge last night.
« Reply #143 on: Yesterday at 09:20:16 pm »
Quote from: Caps4444 on Yesterday at 05:59:09 pm
Konate has started all the FA Cup games.
I think Konate starts on Saturday and Joel against Madrid.
« Reply #144 on: Yesterday at 09:21:55 pm »
Quote from: CanuckYNWA on Yesterday at 05:40:16 pm
I think the only question marks in regards to starting 11 is Konate or Matip to be honest. With Fab out I think everything else picks itself

Alisson

TAA
Matip
VVD
Robbo

Hendo
Keita
Thiago

Salah
Mane
Diaz

Subs: Kelleher, Gomez, Konate, Tsimikas, Milner, Jones, Elliot, Jota, Firmino

Konate in for Matip I think and that's your line up.

Great OP by the way. I know the effort that has been put into it by those who have contributed and by duvva for bringing it all together. Top work.
« Reply #145 on: Yesterday at 09:25:46 pm »
Quote from: Persephone on Yesterday at 09:20:16 pm
I think Konate starts on Saturday and Joel against Madrid.

We need the pace of Konate to protect Trent against Vincious Jr in the final.
« Reply #146 on: Yesterday at 09:35:52 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 09:25:46 pm
We need the pace of Konate to protect Trent against Vincious Jr in the final.

No way Konate starts both finals..think Matip starts in Paris
« Reply #147 on: Yesterday at 09:39:45 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 04:49:40 pm
Looks like he will train tomorrow. Tuchel is a liar.
Mad though given how his ankle looked yesterday in that challenge
« Reply #148 on: Yesterday at 10:14:00 pm »
Feeling a 2-0 win for us here.
« Reply #149 on: Yesterday at 10:15:13 pm »
Quote from: koptommy93 on Yesterday at 09:39:45 pm
Mad though given how his ankle looked yesterday in that challenge

Trophies above players welfare. But hey, it is a sport washing club so they can fuck all the players they want and I would just be happy to be kept entertained.
« Reply #150 on: Yesterday at 10:17:13 pm »
Quote from: Caps4444 on Yesterday at 09:35:52 pm
No way Konate starts both finals..think Matip starts in Paris

If anything Matip should start the FA Cup final.  We would at a serious disadvantage in the CL final on the right hand side of Defence up against Vincious Jr  without Konate's recovery pace.
2005 lost to Chelsea in league cup final
2022 beat Chelsea in league cup final
2012 lost to Chelsea in FA cup final
2022 ....

Hanging my hat on that. Plus the fact we're awesome.
« Reply #152 on: Yesterday at 10:27:28 pm »
Fck. Just learnt Tierney is the VAR for this one.

Fully expecting a bad call now.
A non offside given as offside for us or an offside for Chelsea that is given as non offiside.
A bad pen decision that goes unchallenged.
Or another Jota like pen situation totally ignored.

Tierney absolutely HATES us.
« Reply #153 on: Yesterday at 10:55:09 pm »
Facing Chelsea twice in cup finals in one season really makes me appreciate not getting City in the champions league final as well.  God the lead up to that would have been awful.  Please just win in any way possible.  Well hopefully not as intense as last time. 
« Reply #154 on: Yesterday at 11:02:44 pm »
Amidst the build up to the CL ballot results totally overlooked that we are driving down to Wembley on Saturday. Think we have too much for this lot, League Cup was a 50:50 game but sure we will boss this. Strongest available team please.
« Reply #155 on: Yesterday at 11:08:39 pm »
Quote from: andy07 on Yesterday at 11:02:44 pm
Amidst the build up to the CL ballot results totally overlooked that we are driving down to Wembley on Saturday. Think we have too much for this lot, League Cup was a 50:50 game but sure we will boss this. Strongest available team please.

It's never easy against this lot. For some reason they always turn up against us.  :D
« Reply #156 on: Yesterday at 11:48:55 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 11:08:39 pm
It's never easy against this lot. For some reason they always turn up against us.  :D

While thats kind of true I think theyve won 4 of 17 games against us under Klopp and each one has some kind of excuse we can attach!

20/21 - Lost at home in the League. No crowd, no defence
19/20 - Lost in the FA Cup. Came during our one sticky spell of that season
18/19 (I think) - Lost in the League Cup, mixed bag of a team
17/18 - Lost away in the League in May with one eye on Champions League semi or final

Dont think weve lost any others against them in Klopps time. Plenty of draws which is to be expected but fairly sure weve won more:

15/16 - W3-1 at the Bridge. Klopps first win?
16/17 - W2-1 at their place. Hendo screamer
18/19 - W2-0 at home. Mos screamer
19/20 - W2-1 away and W5-2 at home in the League
20/21 - W2-0 away.

6 wins for us. Plus another 2 on penalties in the Super Cup and League Cup.
« Reply #157 on: Yesterday at 11:54:36 pm »
Ah looking at it like that it does seem better for us.  I just seems game wise we're always never comfortable with playing them.  :D
« Reply #158 on: Today at 01:13:10 am »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Yesterday at 02:37:05 pm
You could say 1974 was comfortable, dominated the match and won 3-0, but we didn't score until about an hour into the game so I'm not sure everybody would count that.

The Malcolm Macdonald final, the things he was going to do to us... ::)
