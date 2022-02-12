The offside law is really frustrating and for it to get to the point that a team may actually need to let in a goal just to then await confirmation that it was offside absolutely barking really. The only thing I could conclude on it was the Lino thought it wasnt offside at all.



Bonkers really but what can you do get better officials in.



As for us, took a while to get our act together but once we got over the initial Villa press then I think we were a lot more comfortable overall but not to say we were totally out of the woods given some of the pressure late on. I do however think were playing within ourselves as we are trying to conserve as much energy for the next game as we can during a 90 min spell, and I cant really blame the team overall given the fact we are playing 4 cup finals in 17 days or whatever which could lead to either 4 trophies or just the one.