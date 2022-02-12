« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 6 7 8 9 10 [11]   Go Down

Author Topic: PL: Aston Villa 1 v 2 Liverpool Luiz 3 Matip 6 Mane 65  (Read 11263 times)

Offline slimbo

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 764
Re: PL: Aston Villa 1 v 2 Liverpool Luiz 3 Matip 6 Mane 65
« Reply #400 on: Today at 02:43:39 am »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 10:20:31 pm
This pretty much nails my thoughts on their goal...


Evan Fanning
@evanfanning

The offside law means Liverpool would have been better off if Alisson had let in Watkins shot rather than save it. Any rule that rewards a keeper letting in a shot rather than saving it probably needs to be looked at.

Liney should of put his flag up after the shot was saved. Clear offside but backed out because the goal wasn't scored and play continued
Logged

Offline MinnyRed

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 561
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Aston Villa 1 v 2 Liverpool Luiz 3 Matip 6 Mane 65
« Reply #401 on: Today at 02:45:17 am »
Traveling reds sounded great. Best belting of Sadios song in a while.
Logged

Offline Armand9

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,294
    • http://armand9.deviantart.com/
Re: PL: Aston Villa 1 v 2 Liverpool Luiz 3 Matip 6 Mane 65
« Reply #402 on: Today at 02:51:34 am »
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on Today at 12:52:52 am
Yep, mate, deffo been on the ale. Is that a problem for you? You know, sometimes, forget the tactical, analytical, know it all, shizer you sometimes spout. Enjoy the moment. Congratulate the team, its supporters, those who wear rose tinted glasses, like me, and just celebrate the win. Fuck me, you're so long winded sometimes. I like some of your posts but not tonight, ey?

 :lmao not a problem at all mate, i never begrudge someone a drink, just gives me an idea why you want to roam around pissing all over the place

i did enjoy the moment, i wish i was a know it all, i wouldn't have needed to ask those better informed than me what's the tactics with trent of late

long winded at times, definitely, no bones about that

you're not too bad at it yourself
« Last Edit: Today at 02:54:32 am by Armand9 »
Logged
Losing your only chance of silverware this season to your city rival. At home. With the most expensive squad ever assembled.

Have that, you arrogant wanker. CarraG238

Offline vivabobbygraham

  • Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,331
  • The boys pen cured my acne
Re: PL: Aston Villa 1 v 2 Liverpool Luiz 3 Matip 6 Mane 65
« Reply #403 on: Today at 02:53:32 am »
Quote from: King Kenny 7 on Today at 01:54:38 am
Think it needs saying . .


Pray for.


Viva.B.G

Think it needs saying...

You're a knobhead

I'll pray for you
Logged
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same

Offline Classycara

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,745
Re: PL: Aston Villa 1 v 2 Liverpool Luiz 3 Matip 6 Mane 65
« Reply #404 on: Today at 02:59:26 am »
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on Today at 02:39:55 am
...Are you counting my posts? Get a life, mate. I embrace life and squeeze it to its maximum. Do you? Being a Liverpool fan has, and always will be, a joy, hence I frequent this forum. Condescending and Childish remarks about 'alcoholism' and 'hangovers' by you and the like are just cheap jibes usually associated with Tory's and agent provocateurs... fuck it let's go the full hog and call me a 'cokehead!' Music to my ears. 'Check your wallet' or 'mind your hubcaps.'

Merely clicked on your posts and scrolled down mate - RAWK even numbers the posts. Takes five seconds, course I wouldn't count ;D.

Also haven't made a single remark about alcoholism, stop making shit up to try and stir up drama. You said you were drinking, I said I hope you don't have a bad hangover - somehow that makes me a tory. Bit dickheaded to lie about me (making a positive comment) like that and play that card, if you're honest with yourself?

You don't half love lashing out at fellow supporters - you're not exactly coming across as full of joy as you're letting on
Logged

Offline vivabobbygraham

  • Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,331
  • The boys pen cured my acne
Re: PL: Aston Villa 1 v 2 Liverpool Luiz 3 Matip 6 Mane 65
« Reply #405 on: Today at 03:08:43 am »
Quote from: Armand9 on Today at 02:51:34 am
:lmao not a problem at all mate, i never begrudge someone a drink, just gives me an idea why you want to roam around pissing all over the place

i did enjoy the moment, i wish i was a know it all, i wouldn't have needed to ask those better informed than me what's the tactics with trent of late

long winded at times, definitely, no bones about that

you're not too bad at it yourself

fair play. I just meant, not now. Don't know about you but that was a hell of a victory last night. Fucking outsanding. I took their endeavour and refusal to be beaten as a sign we are still in this race for the title. Armand, brother...
« Last Edit: Today at 03:13:30 am by vivabobbygraham »
Logged
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same

Offline vivabobbygraham

  • Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,331
  • The boys pen cured my acne
Re: PL: Aston Villa 1 v 2 Liverpool Luiz 3 Matip 6 Mane 65
« Reply #406 on: Today at 03:12:47 am »
Quote from: Classycara on Today at 02:59:26 am
Merely clicked on your posts and scrolled down mate - RAWK even numbers the posts. Takes five seconds, course I wouldn't count ;D.

Also haven't made a single remark about alcoholism, stop making shit up to try and stir up drama. You said you were drinking, I said I hope you don't have a bad hangover - somehow that makes me a tory. Bit dickheaded to lie about me (making a positive comment) like that and play that card, if you're honest with yourself?

You don't half love lashing out at fellow supporters - you're not exactly coming across as full of joy as you're letting on

Zippedy do dah, zippedy yay
My, oh my, what a tory you ay
Logged
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same

Offline CanuckYNWA

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,427
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Aston Villa 1 v 2 Liverpool Luiz 3 Matip 6 Mane 65
« Reply #407 on: Today at 05:15:03 am »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 10:20:31 pm
This pretty much nails my thoughts on their goal...


Evan Fanning
@evanfanning

The offside law means Liverpool would have been better off if Alisson had let in Watkins shot rather than save it. Any rule that rewards a keeper letting in a shot rather than saving it probably needs to be looked at.

Had this same thought, had Alisson just let him score the ball would have been ours for offside. I genuinely do not understand how VAR doesnt pull that back, they gained a clear advantage from an offside person playing the ball. Regardless of it being a second or third phase, the only reason the ball was in play down there was cause of an offside person

So stupid
Logged

Offline RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,847
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Aston Villa 1 v 2 Liverpool Luiz 3 Matip 6 Mane 65
« Reply #408 on: Today at 06:09:19 am »
Quote from: CanuckYNWA on Today at 05:15:03 am
Had this same thought, had Alisson just let him score the ball would have been ours for offside. I genuinely do not understand how VAR doesnt pull that back, they gained a clear advantage from an offside person playing the ball. Regardless of it being a second or third phase, the only reason the ball was in play down there was cause of an offside person

So stupid
Possession reset after the save. There also was not enough for a foul on cross either.
Logged

Offline Izzy

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 54
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Aston Villa 1 v 2 Liverpool Luiz 3 Matip 6 Mane 65
« Reply #409 on: Today at 06:47:09 am »
Going behind, a defender equalising and sadio glancing a header for a winner at the same end..is giving me 19/20 vibes!!!!!
Logged

Online ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,710
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: PL: Aston Villa 1 v 2 Liverpool Luiz 3 Matip 6 Mane 65
« Reply #410 on: Today at 06:48:41 am »
Kloppo's reaction after Villa scored was hilarious


Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Offline jepovic

  • Only interested in the "prestigious" games, so won't be celebrating anything less.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,833
  • Meh sd f
Re: PL: Aston Villa 1 v 2 Liverpool Luiz 3 Matip 6 Mane 65
« Reply #411 on: Today at 07:12:46 am »
Anyone expecting a Gerrard team to bend over for anyone doesn't know Gerrard.
He's the kind of guy who would cheat against his own kids to win.
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,077
Re: PL: Aston Villa 1 v 2 Liverpool Luiz 3 Matip 6 Mane 65
« Reply #412 on: Today at 07:19:59 am »
Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 06:09:19 am
Possession reset after the save. There also was not enough for a foul on cross either.


A save doesn't reset it, it's in the laws of the game , still the same phase of play.
Logged
Quote from: Terry de Niro on February 12, 2022, 02:53:41 pm
If this shower finish in the top four, I will get a tattoo on my arse saying, Christiano Ronaldo was here with an arrow pointing at my ring.

Offline Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,145
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: PL: Aston Villa 1 v 2 Liverpool Luiz 3 Matip 6 Mane 65
« Reply #413 on: Today at 07:41:16 am »
Moss was atrocious all night.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Offline 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,291
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: PL: Aston Villa 1 v 2 Liverpool Luiz 3 Matip 6 Mane 65
« Reply #414 on: Today at 07:51:51 am »
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on Yesterday at 11:38:01 pm
Love it.


:lmao just thinking of it
Glover was a brilliant actor. Jon Moss wasnt acting.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Offline RedKenWah

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,268
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Aston Villa 1 v 2 Liverpool Luiz 3 Matip 6 Mane 65
« Reply #415 on: Today at 07:54:42 am »
The offside law is really frustrating and for it to get to the point that a team may actually need to let in a goal just to then await confirmation that it was offside absolutely barking really. The only thing I could conclude on it was the Lino thought it wasnt offside at all.

Bonkers really but what can you do get better officials in.

As for us, took a while to get our act together but once we got over the initial Villa press then I think we were a lot more comfortable overall but not to say we were totally out of the woods given some of the pressure late on. I do however think were playing within ourselves as we are trying to conserve as much energy for the next game as we can during a 90 min spell, and I cant really blame the team overall given the fact we are playing 4 cup finals in 17 days or whatever which could lead to either 4 trophies or just the one.
Logged

Offline Tobelius

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,847
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Aston Villa 1 v 2 Liverpool Luiz 3 Matip 6 Mane 65
« Reply #416 on: Today at 07:57:30 am »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 07:41:16 am
Moss was atrocious all night.

Couldn't see the game behind him half the time,positioning and pace has gone.
Logged

Online 1892tillforever

  • "Just call me................daddy.............!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,709
  • Either the curtains go or I do
Re: PL: Aston Villa 1 v 2 Liverpool Luiz 3 Matip 6 Mane 65
« Reply #417 on: Today at 08:06:28 am »
Hopefully, four days is enough to put more gas in the team's tank, and we really don't want extra time on Saturday! Then we ludicrously have to play Tuesday instead of Wednesday. On the plus side, it is only 1 game in 12 days before the European Cup final.

In any case, this is a great team we have here as if we didn't already know it! Feeling down after Saturday night, having to play 3 days later away from home against a team and crowd that treated it like a cup final (It would be nice if Wolves and West Ham do similar this week). Then we conceded early thanks to bollocks officiating. Some teams (like Man United) would probably say "fuck this" and throw in the towel, but our lads said "fuck you," rolled up their sleeves, and ground out a tough result.
Logged

Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,520
Re: PL: Aston Villa 1 v 2 Liverpool Luiz 3 Matip 6 Mane 65
« Reply #418 on: Today at 08:07:18 am »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 07:41:16 am
Moss was atrocious all night.

Looked like he's been on the ale the night before and attempting to run off his late night pies and kebabs.

How he passes any form of general fitness tests is astounding.

That being said I thought we probably got more rub of the green from him than Villa did
Logged

Online ChaChaMooMoo

  • A cow, a moose and a dog walk into a bar. Knows a thing or two about cars and stuff. No really! Knows only a thing or two. And loves his kebab. Who doesn't? Oh. And a Mazdamaniac!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,519
  • Justice shall prevail.
Re: PL: Aston Villa 1 v 2 Liverpool Luiz 3 Matip 6 Mane 65
« Reply #419 on: Today at 08:07:51 am »
Quote from: johnny74 on Yesterday at 10:39:17 pm
I know that Gerrard has to do his best with Villa but a bit weird that he felt they needed to be that competitive against us.

If I was him I would set a few tactical flaws in there. Or maybe he did and the players thought otherwise.

Save the energy and the planning for Man City.

Come on mate, he is a professional.

Dont we know of players who are known supporters, who perform rather well against us on a regular basis?

He is a professional and I love it that he doesnt allow anything to cloud his professionalism.

Also, what does it say to any potential employer if he is going to allow his heart to rule his head?
Logged

Offline pathetic

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,956
Re: PL: Aston Villa 1 v 2 Liverpool Luiz 3 Matip 6 Mane 65
« Reply #420 on: Today at 08:08:22 am »
They didn't have a problem of putting the flag up immediately time and time again against City at the Etihad. No problem if we're conceding a goal though.
Logged

Offline Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,145
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: PL: Aston Villa 1 v 2 Liverpool Luiz 3 Matip 6 Mane 65
« Reply #421 on: Today at 08:12:55 am »
Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 08:07:18 am
Looked like he's been on the ale the night before and attempting to run off his late night pies and kebabs.

How he passes any form of general fitness tests is astounding.

That being said I thought we probably got more rub of the green from him than Villa did

They were throwing themselves around a lot though.

Some things he just got wrong and their first goal is a weird one as its offside.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Offline CanuckYNWA

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,427
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Aston Villa 1 v 2 Liverpool Luiz 3 Matip 6 Mane 65
« Reply #422 on: Today at 08:15:27 am »
Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 06:09:19 am
Possession reset after the save. There also was not enough for a foul on cross either.

Mate the whole point of the offside rule is let play unfold, he got his shot off. Didnt score, should have flagged.

If he had scored it would have been ruled offside, they let the play continue just incase but once that finished it should have been flagged. Weve seen the same scenario happen all fucking season against us

Dont give a fuck about it resetting or not, it should have been flagged as soon as he shot. Simple as. It wasnt even a close offside, the guy was clearly off.
Logged

Offline RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,847
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Aston Villa 1 v 2 Liverpool Luiz 3 Matip 6 Mane 65
« Reply #423 on: Today at 08:23:07 am »
Quote from: CanuckYNWA on Today at 08:15:27 am
Mate the whole point of the offside rule is let play unfold, he got his shot off. Didnt score, should have flagged.

If he had scored it would have been ruled offside, they let the play continue just incase but once that finished it should have been flagged. Weve seen the same scenario happen all fucking season against us

Dont give a fuck about it resetting or not, it should have been flagged as soon as he shot. Simple as. It wasnt even a close offside, the guy was clearly off.
I said so earlier in this thread the flag should have gone up after the save. When it pretty close it plays out shot, Flag(even if it was on with a ball staying in play) is how it should work.
Idk what the lino was doing with the flag, Klopp was clearly not happy about it. The other Linesman did it perfect for the Ings non goal and the same linesman on the watkins miss got the flag correct on the mane non goal.
I dont have a problem with the process for Var flags but that really bad job missing that offside, understandable if was much closer but he was at least a yard off.
I understand Refs/Linesman are human and going to miss stuff at times but is a bad miss.
Logged

Offline rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,031
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: PL: Aston Villa 1 v 2 Liverpool Luiz 3 Matip 6 Mane 65
« Reply #424 on: Today at 08:31:18 am »
Wonder if mods treated himself to a kebab or pizza last night

Phoning just eat the minute he got in changing room. Probably thinking about it all game
Logged
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Online B0151?

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,066
Re: PL: Aston Villa 1 v 2 Liverpool Luiz 3 Matip 6 Mane 65
« Reply #425 on: Today at 08:36:05 am »
Enough people have replied to the fella who said Gerrard should have let us win, whether he was joking or not.... But it's truly why I can't take the dislike on here for ex Reds seriously. If they're literally not throwing games for us, or if they ever say a critical word, they're the devil.
Logged

Online kasperoff

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,077
  • What happened to Sabu?
Re: PL: Aston Villa 1 v 2 Liverpool Luiz 3 Matip 6 Mane 65
« Reply #426 on: Today at 08:36:35 am »
Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 06:09:19 am
Possession reset after the save. There also was not enough for a foul on cross either.


Not sure about that myself. Watkins kinda spread-eagled and knocked Matip and Costas over. Its why Luis had a tap in. I think it was a strong shout for a foul. The off-side was bollocks. Get the flag up after the save.
Logged
Quote from: jaybeezay on June  6, 2011, 09:18:42 pm
I think the same, can't stand him, but if you could have a £1million pound cheque or steve bruces head hollowed out and filled with pound coins which would you have?

Online na fir dearg

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,389
Re: PL: Aston Villa 1 v 2 Liverpool Luiz 3 Matip 6 Mane 65
« Reply #427 on: Today at 09:03:24 am »
Fuck off Villa is all I have to say, thoroughly enjoyable victory
Logged

Online Fitzy.

  • I before E, except in Dalglish. Thumbs down for thumbs up! Premature ejaculator in the post-match whopper circle jerk. Might be the Rupert Pupkin to Neil Atkinson's Jerry Langford. Wants to know who did this, but may never find out.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,716
  • Indefatigability
Re: PL: Aston Villa 1 v 2 Liverpool Luiz 3 Matip 6 Mane 65
« Reply #428 on: Today at 09:09:54 am »
Just built a Steve Bull shrine in my front room. Been flagellating in front of it for the past hour.

No pain no gain...


Logged

Online Working Class Hen-Pecked Hero

  • Is something to be...Lives at 999 Letsby Avenue.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,603
Re: PL: Aston Villa 1 v 2 Liverpool Luiz 3 Matip 6 Mane 65
« Reply #429 on: Today at 09:21:11 am »
The game felt so open, which did worry me. The offside things seems to confuse everyone including the officials, how is Watkins even allowed the shot if he's offside. I mean clearly, and then to say Ali saves it so it's a new phase, cos if it bounces back to him and he scores it's still offside
Logged
Quote from: coolbyrne on July 16, 2016, 04:14:31 am
I'm telling you, Bowie died and it's all gone to fuck.
Pages: 1 ... 6 7 8 9 10 [11]   Go Up
« previous next »
 