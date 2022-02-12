Hopefully, four days is enough to put more gas in the team's tank, and we really don't want extra time on Saturday! Then we ludicrously have to play Tuesday instead of Wednesday. On the plus side, it is only 1 game in 12 days before the European Cup final.
In any case, this is a great team we have here as if we didn't already know it! Feeling down after Saturday night, having to play 3 days later away from home against a team and crowd that treated it like a cup final (It would be nice if Wolves and West Ham do similar this week). Then we conceded early thanks to bollocks officiating. Some teams (like Man United) would probably say "fuck this" and throw in the towel, but our lads said "fuck you," rolled up their sleeves, and ground out a tough result.