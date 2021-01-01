Yep, mate, deffo been on the ale. Is that a problem for you? You know, sometimes, forget the tactical, analytical, know it all, shizer you sometimes spout. Enjoy the moment. Congratulate the team, its supporters, those who wear rose tinted glasses, like me, and just celebrate the win. Fuck me, you're so long winded sometimes. I like some of your posts but not tonight, ey?



not a problem at all mate, i never begrudge someone a drink, just gives me an idea why you want to roam around pissing all over the placei did enjoy the moment, i wish i was a know it all, i wouldn't have needed to ask those better informed than me what's the tactics with trent of latelong winded at times, definitely, no bones about thatyou're not too bad at it yourself