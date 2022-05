Be interesting to see who goes in for it.



DAZN have flirted with going in on a football licence.



Discovery (who own Eurosport) are close to buying BT sport which means BT may bid to keep their asset price high for a sale.



I dont think we see CL on free to air. But would like to see a free to air channel go for the Europa league or Conference League.



Sky have lost too much sport in the last 5 years so need a big cup competition to bring back viewers.



If it doesnít go back to Sky thatís nearly 10 years without Champions League football. Something unthinkable in the mid 2000s. I think getting it back is more than just boosting their catalogue. I think as a channel that had a lot of pomp and circumstance in the early part of this century, not being the centrepiece around so many big moments like our comeback against Barca, Madridís against City, Leicesterís forage into the CL, itís definitely put a dent in their brand.And with a generation that grew up with Sky Sports being the destination for all things major in football, they donít want to risk the next generation not seeing them that way. I think for them itís more than a catalogue, itís making a brand redemption statement.Me personally, Iím not fussed who the other partner is (as long as itís not BT) but we definitely need one being free to air. ALL English clubs semi final second legs should all be free to air. ITV is the best bet because they have lost England internationals and will want to make statement themselves.But as long as itís a combination of a paywall and free to air, thatís what is the perfect balance. Amazon Prime and ITV is the dream, but I just canít see Sky going a third time without getting the Champions League tender. Iíd be shocked if they did.