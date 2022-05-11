« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 [3]   Go Down

Author Topic: Champions league changes approved.  (Read 4668 times)

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,522
Re: Champions league changes approved.
« Reply #80 on: May 11, 2022, 11:07:32 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on May 11, 2022, 11:05:35 am
I was referring to the mens game and travel overseas. I had no idea about the womens team as I don't have an interest in them.

Were they really? I was living on my own that year and chose not to have a telly, so other than going to our games, I didn't follow the CL and I lost all interest in it after we went out to Benfica.

Arsenal beat them to get to the final. Lehmann saved a last minute pen in the 2nd leg that would've sent the tie to extra time.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline HeartAndSoul

  • OneWillBurn
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,812
  • RedOrDead
Re: Champions league changes approved.
« Reply #81 on: May 11, 2022, 11:09:39 am »
What a load of shite by UEFA. If it's not broken don't try and fix it  :wanker
Logged

Online Armand9

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,421
    • http://armand9.deviantart.com/
Re: Champions league changes approved.
« Reply #82 on: May 11, 2022, 02:05:48 pm »
Quote from: FiSh77 on May 11, 2022, 09:17:41 am
Nope, this was already being discussed at the same time, not sure whether UEFA knew about the ESL as I guess the clubs wanted that keeping secret but no doubt the clubs knew about these plans

have to agree to disagree on that, a super league of some kind was the worst kept secret in football, how long had people been prediciting something of that nature was around the corner? uefa didn't get ahead of the curve was all

uefa just pandering now
Logged
Losing your only chance of silverware this season to your city rival. At home. With the most expensive squad ever assembled.

Have that, you arrogant wanker. CarraG238

Offline PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,375
Re: Champions league changes approved.
« Reply #83 on: May 11, 2022, 03:07:11 pm »
Quote from: HeartAndSoul on May 11, 2022, 11:09:39 am
What a load of shite by UEFA. If it's not broken don't try and fix it  :wanker

It is already broken, and they are breaking it further ...
Logged

Offline RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,045
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions league changes approved.
« Reply #84 on: May 11, 2022, 05:01:02 pm »
UEFA scrap proposal to get rid of two legged semi finals.

Hoorah!!
Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,539
Re: Champions league changes approved.
« Reply #85 on: May 11, 2022, 05:06:51 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on May 11, 2022, 05:01:02 pm
UEFA scrap proposal to get rid of two legged semi finals.

Hoorah!!

At some point though they will play them both in Qatar
Logged
Scouse not English

Offline RainbowFlick

  • The Test Ticket Tout
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,683
  • Twitter me bro
Re: Champions league changes approved.
« Reply #86 on: May 11, 2022, 05:30:13 pm »
When you look at how awful this new format is from a fan perspective, you have to question who the fuck were the Super League getting advice from? There is some scope for progressive change which can keep the competition interesting, keep the fans at the heart AND reduce 'middlemen' from taking a share of the profits. I've said it before but had the ESL handled things better and from a different angle, a lot more fans would've been at least interested by the concept (assuming they took out auto-qualification too).
Logged
YNWA.

Offline PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,375
Re: Champions league changes approved.
« Reply #87 on: May 11, 2022, 05:48:14 pm »
Quote from: RainbowFlick on May 11, 2022, 05:30:13 pm
When you look at how awful this new format is from a fan perspective, you have to question who the fuck were the Super League getting advice from? There is some scope for progressive change which can keep the competition interesting, keep the fans at the heart AND reduce 'middlemen' from taking a share of the profits. I've said it before but had the ESL handled things better and from a different angle, a lot more fans would've been at least interested by the concept (assuming they took out auto-qualification too).

The ESL was a very poorly prepared project. The first big mistake was including the oil clubs. They have no business being there. Second, it was mostly concentrated on the clubs from England, Spain and Italy. That is a fatal mistake when trying to create such a competition. You must take into account the geographical diversity, as well as the big population centers on the continent, on top of the footballing tradition. You can't create a proper European Super League without Istanbul, Moscow, Berlin, Kyiv, Rome, Bucharest, Amsterdam, Vienna, Warsaw, Lisbon, Budapest, Belgrade, Athens, Brussels, Stockholm and the likes. It is pointless ...
Logged

Offline The_Nomad

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 382
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions league changes approved.
« Reply #88 on: May 12, 2022, 03:27:27 pm »
The way UEFA/FIFA are bending over and buttering themselves up for petrodollars and increasing the number of matches to milk revenue, once Klopp leaves, l might just switch to watching womens football or curling.
Logged
Good Judgement Comes From Experience, Unfortunately Experience Comes From Bad Judgement.

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,539
Re: Champions league changes approved.
« Reply #89 on: May 12, 2022, 03:53:03 pm »
Quote from: The_Nomad on May 12, 2022, 03:27:27 pm
The way UEFA/FIFA are bending over and buttering themselves up for petrodollars and increasing the number of matches to milk revenue, once Klopp leaves, l might just switch to watching womens football or curling.

Women's football is dominated by the oil clubs.

I'll go back to watching Rugby League, stick with MotoGP and work on the bikes
Logged
Scouse not English

Offline JRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,186
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions league changes approved.
« Reply #90 on: May 12, 2022, 04:02:01 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on May 11, 2022, 05:06:51 pm
At some point though they will play them both in Qatar
First leg in Qatar, second leg in Abu Dhabi and final in Saudi.
Logged

Offline ToneLa

  • The haiku master. Kills it in transfer windows. Keeps the art alive...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,380
  • I AM FURIOUS, RED
Re: Champions league changes approved.
« Reply #91 on: May 13, 2022, 03:05:19 pm »
Maybe even some games in London



Brrrr
Logged

Offline Lynx the saucy mynx

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 763
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions league changes approved.
« Reply #92 on: Yesterday at 04:50:51 pm »
Next week the UK rights 2024-27 go to tender. I honestly hope BT (takeover or not) lose it. We have had 3 great runs to the final, under a once in a generation manager and they have all been behind a fucking paywall.

Even if it goes back to Sky, at least thats one package with Premier League. I really miss it being shared between Sky and ITV.  BT for me ruined the Champions League. Even the Europa League should be free to air.
Logged

Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appeeling......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,277
  • Kloppite
Re: Champions league changes approved.
« Reply #93 on: Yesterday at 04:59:19 pm »
Quote from: Lynx the saucy mynx on Yesterday at 04:50:51 pm
Next week the UK rights 2024-27 go to tender. I honestly hope BT (takeover or not) lose it. We have had 3 great runs to the final, under a once in a generation manager and they have all been behind a fucking paywall.

Even if it goes back to Sky, at least thats one package with Premier League. I really miss it being shared between Sky and ITV.  BT for me ruined the Champions League. Even the Europa League should be free to air.

Agreed, i wouldn't be too bothered if Amazon won the UK rights, that's if they decide to bid for them, anything that get's rid of Fletch & McManaman will be ok by me, ok still be behind a paywall, but anything is better than BT Sport/Sky.
Logged

Offline Charlie Adams fried egg

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,293
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions league changes approved.
« Reply #94 on: Yesterday at 05:05:12 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on May 12, 2022, 03:53:03 pm
Women's football is dominated by the oil clubs.

I'll go back to watching Rugby League, stick with MotoGP and work on the bikes
Non league for me. 'Fax v Chesterfield was ace. Low on quality but high on blood and thunder.
Probably a bit like Rugby League without the skill  ;)
Logged

Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,575
Re: Champions league changes approved.
« Reply #95 on: Yesterday at 05:06:28 pm »
Be interesting to see who goes in for it.

DAZN have flirted with going in on a football licence.

Discovery (who own Eurosport) are close to buying BT sport which means BT may bid to keep their asset price high for a sale.

I dont think we see CL on free to air. But would like to see a free to air channel go for the Europa league or Conference League.

Sky have lost too much sport in the last 5 years so need a big cup competition to bring back viewers.
Logged

Offline Lynx the saucy mynx

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 763
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions league changes approved.
« Reply #96 on: Yesterday at 05:29:22 pm »
Quote from: gazzalfc on Yesterday at 05:06:28 pm
Be interesting to see who goes in for it.

DAZN have flirted with going in on a football licence.

Discovery (who own Eurosport) are close to buying BT sport which means BT may bid to keep their asset price high for a sale.

I dont think we see CL on free to air. But would like to see a free to air channel go for the Europa league or Conference League.

Sky have lost too much sport in the last 5 years so need a big cup competition to bring back viewers.

If it doesnt go back to Sky thats nearly 10 years without Champions League football. Something unthinkable in the mid 2000s. I think getting it back is more than just boosting their catalogue. I think as a channel that had a lot of pomp and circumstance in the early part of this century, not being the centrepiece around so many big moments like our comeback against Barca, Madrids against City, Leicesters forage into the CL, its definitely put a dent in their brand.

And with a generation that grew up with Sky Sports being the destination for all things major in football, they dont want to risk the next generation not seeing them that way. I think for them its more than a catalogue, its making a brand redemption statement.

Me personally, Im not fussed who the other partner is (as long as its not BT) but we definitely need one being free to air. ALL English clubs semi final second legs should all be free to air. ITV is the best bet because they have lost England internationals and will want to make statement themselves.

But as long as its a combination of a paywall and free to air, thats what is the perfect balance. Amazon Prime and ITV is the dream, but I just cant see Sky going a third time without getting the Champions League tender. Id be shocked if they did.
Logged

Offline Macc77

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 8
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions league changes approved.
« Reply #97 on: Yesterday at 05:54:41 pm »
A proper highlights show on ITV both nights would be a good compromise if live games are out of financial reach. An hour long show after the news at 22.40 both nights would cover everything that night not too far removed from the final whistle and would get a decent amount of viewers especially in the knock outs.
Logged

Offline El_Frank

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 19
  • Doubters into believers
Re: Champions league changes approved.
« Reply #98 on: Yesterday at 06:17:17 pm »
Quote from: gazzalfc on Yesterday at 05:06:28 pm

Discovery (who own Eurosport) are close to buying BT sport which means BT may bid to keep their asset price high for a sale.

I dont think we see CL on free to air. But would like to see a free to air channel go for the Europa league or Conference League.

Sky have lost too much sport in the last 5 years so need a big cup competition to bring back viewers.

BT and Warner Bros Discovery do now have a joint venture for premium sport - that's a recent announcement. Apparently they're keeping their existing branding for now but will 'go public' with a joint name in the future. I'd put all my money on it being these that get it. https://newsroom.bt.com/bt-group-and-warner-bros-discovery-agree-to-form-new-premium-sports-joint-venture-for-the-uk-and-ireland/

And this is the heart of the matter for ALL of the above problems. The main market for football isn't the match-going fan, they have a global audience they want to tap into and the billions in China, India, the middle-east and Africa is who they care about getting interested in football. That audience doesn't give a shite about Liverpool playing the likes of Norwich or Burnley, they want titanic battles every week, Liverpool/Madrid; Liverpool/Milan; Liverpool/Oil-club-of-the-moment, which - speaking personally - I don't want at all and I'm sure most at home don't either. But they don't care about me or you, they care about a future global streaming audience of billions, paying through the nose to watch a football game on a 5 inch screen. It's coming, it's inevitable, and it will only attract more corrupt billionaires along the way as the money will come back tenfold...unless fans realise that this is coming and do something about it now before it gets any further. Without it, football will die and this global moneysoccerball 'product' will replace it completely.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 06:24:43 pm by El_Frank »
Logged

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,508
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Champions league changes approved.
« Reply #99 on: Today at 02:05:09 am »
Shock of the new

I'll see it in action before making a judgement.

As for claims that there'll be an ESL without the oil clubs - LOL ;D
Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp
Pages: 1 2 [3]   Go Up
« previous next »
 