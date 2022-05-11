Be interesting to see who goes in for it.



DAZN have flirted with going in on a football licence.



Discovery (who own Eurosport) are close to buying BT sport which means BT may bid to keep their asset price high for a sale.



I dont think we see CL on free to air. But would like to see a free to air channel go for the Europa league or Conference League.



Sky have lost too much sport in the last 5 years so need a big cup competition to bring back viewers.



If it doesnt go back to Sky thats nearly 10 years without Champions League football. Something unthinkable in the mid 2000s. I think getting it back is more than just boosting their catalogue. I think as a channel that had a lot of pomp and circumstance in the early part of this century, not being the centrepiece around so many big moments like our comeback against Barca, Madrids against City, Leicesters forage into the CL, its definitely put a dent in their brand.And with a generation that grew up with Sky Sports being the destination for all things major in football, they dont want to risk the next generation not seeing them that way. I think for them its more than a catalogue, its making a brand redemption statement.Me personally, Im not fussed who the other partner is (as long as its not BT) but we definitely need one being free to air. ALL English clubs semi final second legs should all be free to air. ITV is the best bet because they have lost England internationals and will want to make statement themselves.But as long as its a combination of a paywall and free to air, thats what is the perfect balance. Amazon Prime and ITV is the dream, but I just cant see Sky going a third time without getting the Champions League tender. Id be shocked if they did.