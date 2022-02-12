Lots of calls saying the 'game is gone' but do you still actively still follow it, go the match, pay BT/Sky to watch it etc? Have you fucked the rest of the pointless shite off and just follow us?



How much more can you put up with, this stuff interests me, there's no right and wrong and no point scoring, everybody is entitled to think how they like and follow the game accordingly



I gave up watching footy ages ago, I just check our score on here or 316 on teletext and that's it. Too much shit going on on too many levels in my opinion, from those at the very top right down to the thick moronic fans who still us grief over Hillsborough etc.

