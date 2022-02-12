« previous next »
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Down

Author Topic: Champions league changes approved.  (Read 2589 times)

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,077
Re: Champions league changes approved.
« Reply #40 on: Yesterday at 06:26:51 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 06:24:31 pm
You should just look up how a Swiss model works first.

Just like Villarreal subsidized their fans travel there is no reason LFC can't do the same which they should do. Hopefully SoS's involvement helps with that. They make so much money now that it would basically affect nothing.

LFC have never and will never subsidise supporters travelling to away games. Villareal only did it as they've never been there before.
Logged
Quote from: Terry de Niro on February 12, 2022, 02:53:41 pm
If this shower finish in the top four, I will get a tattoo on my arse saying, Christiano Ronaldo was here with an arrow pointing at my ring.

Offline PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,018
Re: Champions league changes approved.
« Reply #41 on: Yesterday at 06:29:44 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 03:38:32 pm
So the new format for the champions league group stage has been approved and it looks fucking shite. All teams in same league and playing 8 games, 4 home and 4 away but only playing any team once. Top 8 go through and next 16 play off to go through.

No legacy places but best two performing leagues get an extra place so very likely England will regularly have 5 places.

Think I wouldve preferred the super league.

With these "reforms", the European Super League is inevitable. Not that I like it much, but UEFA are clueless and they are keeping the project alive ...
Logged

Offline Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,898
  • 11,053ft up
Re: Champions league changes approved.
« Reply #42 on: Yesterday at 06:44:10 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 06:26:51 pm
LFC have never and will never subsidise supporters travelling to away games. Villareal only did it as they've never been there before.

Hopefully the people engaging with the club have more of an open mind than you do.
Logged

Offline AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,633
Re: Champions league changes approved.
« Reply #43 on: Yesterday at 06:51:13 pm »
Games gone.
Logged

Offline jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,171
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Champions league changes approved.
« Reply #44 on: Yesterday at 06:56:54 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 06:29:44 pm
With these "reforms", the European Super League is inevitable. Not that I like it much, but UEFA are clueless and they are keeping the project alive ...

It's not just UEFA who is pushing this.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline mikeb58

  • The Poet Laureate of the Hillsborough forum and indeed, now, the rest of the site! Allez, allez, allez......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,073
  • kopite
Re: Champions league changes approved.
« Reply #45 on: Yesterday at 06:57:36 pm »
Haha....footy these days, fans getting rinsed to fuck to watch a second rate product, while the rich get richer off their  backs.

Football is corrupt and greedy to the core and that's the future, there's no turning back.
Logged
Hillsborough...Our Greatest Victory (out now)

Offline PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,018
Re: Champions league changes approved.
« Reply #46 on: Yesterday at 07:07:37 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 06:56:54 pm
It's not just UEFA who is pushing this.

I know, but they are creating a real mess. Eventually, the big clubs will move away from Man City, PSG, Newcastle and the likes, and stop pouring money into UEFA's coffers ...
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,819
  • BAGs. 27 Years...
Re: Champions league changes approved.
« Reply #47 on: Yesterday at 07:13:55 pm »
UEFA: We have a goose which lays eggs of gold. What should we do with it?

A) Nurture it. Treat it well and look after it. ❎

B) Kill the bastard then squeeze every last drop of blood from its corpse. ✅

 :duh

Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,077
Re: Champions league changes approved.
« Reply #48 on: Yesterday at 07:16:34 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 06:44:10 pm
Hopefully the people engaging with the club have more of an open mind than you do.

You live in la la land.
Logged
Quote from: Terry de Niro on February 12, 2022, 02:53:41 pm
If this shower finish in the top four, I will get a tattoo on my arse saying, Christiano Ronaldo was here with an arrow pointing at my ring.

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,222
Re: Champions league changes approved.
« Reply #49 on: Yesterday at 07:20:50 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 06:24:31 pm
You should just look up how a Swiss model works first.

Just like Villarreal subsidized their fans travel there is no reason LFC can't do the same which they should do. Hopefully SoS's involvement helps with that. They make so much money now that it would basically affect nothing.

As someone that doesn't go to Euro aways, this is a fucking horrendous idea. Going to an away game in Europe for 99% of people is more than just a few quid on a ticket and a plane journey. Fuck UEFA and their corporate greed.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,077
Re: Champions league changes approved.
« Reply #50 on: Yesterday at 07:21:57 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 07:13:55 pm
UEFA: We have a goose which lays eggs of gold. What should we do with it?

A) Nurture it. Treat it well and look after it. ❎

B) Kill the bastard then squeeze every last drop of blood from its corpse. ✅

 :duh



They've learnt over the years that people will put up with more and more shit and the more shit they get away with, the more shit they will pile onto the game. Look at today, fawning over City as they destroy the game around them. They will push and push and push and there will always be someone who will pay for the product.

We remember when football was affordable, I remember when Moores said it would never cost more than a flim to go on the Kop, I remember the fan survey in the mid 00's (its on here somewhere) where dickheads replied they would happily pay £100 to watch a home game. Sadly the game we loved has gone.
Logged
Quote from: Terry de Niro on February 12, 2022, 02:53:41 pm
If this shower finish in the top four, I will get a tattoo on my arse saying, Christiano Ronaldo was here with an arrow pointing at my ring.

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,819
  • BAGs. 27 Years...
Re: Champions league changes approved.
« Reply #51 on: Yesterday at 07:26:43 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 07:21:57 pm
They've learnt over the years that people will put up with more and more shit and the more shit they get away with, the more shit they will pile onto the game. Look at today, fawning over City as they destroy the game around them. They will push and push and push and there will always be someone who will pay for the product.

We remember when football was affordable, I remember when Moores said it would never cost more than a flim to go on the Kop, I remember the fan survey in the mid 00's (its on here somewhere) where dickheads replied they would happily pay £100 to watch a home game. Sadly the game we loved has gone.
I totally agree that the game is gone. I've said it for a few years now, that it's only Klopp and LFC that keep me remotely interested. An oasis of authenticity in a sea of plastic.
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Offline Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,326
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Champions league changes approved.
« Reply #52 on: Yesterday at 07:42:07 pm »
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Yesterday at 04:03:06 pm
does Gary Neville not fancy starting another riot then or what
it won't affect the sixth place team so no concern of his
Logged
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Offline Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,326
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Champions league changes approved.
« Reply #53 on: Yesterday at 07:45:08 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 07:07:37 pm
I know, but they are creating a real mess. Eventually, the big clubs will move away from Man City, PSG, Newcastle and the likes, and stop pouring money into UEFA's coffers ...
the sooner that happens the better, UEFA & FIFA are corrupt as fuck
Logged
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Offline JRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,031
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions league changes approved.
« Reply #54 on: Yesterday at 07:47:34 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 07:07:37 pm
I know, but they are creating a real mess. Eventually, the big clubs will move away from Man City, PSG, Newcastle and the likes, and stop pouring money into UEFA's coffers ...
They will have no choice . I certainly want no part of a game where horrific nation state owned clubs are buying up every title.
Logged

Offline mikeb58

  • The Poet Laureate of the Hillsborough forum and indeed, now, the rest of the site! Allez, allez, allez......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,073
  • kopite
Re: Champions league changes approved.
« Reply #55 on: Yesterday at 07:50:23 pm »
Lots of calls saying the 'game is gone' but do you still actively still follow it, go the match, pay BT/Sky to watch it etc?  Have you fucked the rest of the pointless shite off and just follow us?

How much more can you put up with, this stuff interests me, there's no right and wrong and no point scoring, everybody is entitled to think how they like and follow the game accordingly

I gave up watching footy ages ago, I just check our score on here or 316 on teletext and that's it. Too much shit going on on too many levels in my opinion, from  those at the very top right down to the thick moronic fans who still us grief over Hillsborough etc.
Logged
Hillsborough...Our Greatest Victory (out now)

Offline Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,326
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Champions league changes approved.
« Reply #56 on: Yesterday at 07:54:21 pm »
I'm guessing this means that anyone who qualifies for Europe will bin off the League Cup, no way can clubs fit in extra fixtures unless we have to play twice a week for the season.

If that happens it wouldn't necessarily be a bad thing, although there would be less chance to bed our younger players in
Logged
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Offline I've been a good boy.

  • "There are two ways of spreading light; to be the candle or the mirror that receives it." Loves a good set of open flaps.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,151
Re: Champions league changes approved.
« Reply #57 on: Yesterday at 07:55:47 pm »
Quote from: mikeb58 on Yesterday at 07:50:23 pm
Lots of calls saying the 'game is gone' but do you still actively still follow it, go the match, pay BT/Sky to watch it etc?  Have you fucked the rest of the pointless shite off and just follow us?

How much more can you put up with, this stuff interests me, there's no right and wrong and no point scoring, everybody is entitled to think how they like and follow the game accordingly

I gave up watching footy ages ago, I just check our score on here or 316 on teletext and that's it. Too much shit going on on too many levels in my opinion, from  those at the very top right down to the thick moronic fans who still us grief over Hillsborough etc.
I've never given less of a fuck about football than I do now. Only watch our games now and it's only on streams, don't give a penny to BT or Sky. Can't even remember the last time I watched a game involving two other teams. It's just all fucking depressing and the thought of a CL Final in Qatar consisting of City v Newcastle is just ridiculous.

I'd love to know what young fans think of the current state of the game, do they even know what City's and Newcastle's owners get up to?
Logged

Offline PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,018
Re: Champions league changes approved.
« Reply #58 on: Yesterday at 09:04:10 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 07:47:34 pm
They will have no choice . I certainly want no part of a game where horrific nation state owned clubs are buying up every title.

Exactly. PSG have pretty much ruined Ligue 1. Man City and Newcastle will ruin the Premier League. It is only a matter of time before some oil state will buy a club in the Serie A or La Liga. The traditional big clubs will have a simple choice: Sell up to the oil states, or create the European Super league without the oil clubs ...
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,077
Re: Champions league changes approved.
« Reply #59 on: Yesterday at 10:31:54 pm »
Quote from: mikeb58 on Yesterday at 07:50:23 pm
Lots of calls saying the 'game is gone' but do you still actively still follow it, go the match, pay BT/Sky to watch it etc?  Have you fucked the rest of the pointless shite off and just follow us?

How much more can you put up with, this stuff interests me, there's no right and wrong and no point scoring, everybody is entitled to think how they like and follow the game accordingly

I gave up watching footy ages ago, I just check our score on here or 316 on teletext and that's it. Too much shit going on on too many levels in my opinion, from  those at the very top right down to the thick moronic fans who still us grief over Hillsborough etc.


Watch us when on, have taken the kids to 3 games this season, do not watch any other PL team, watch the odd CL game, don't watch MOTD unless I haven't seen us and then I record it, fast forward to us and switch off. I did watch the Real v City game, my lad wanted it on and that was funny as fuck to see.
Logged
Quote from: Terry de Niro on February 12, 2022, 02:53:41 pm
If this shower finish in the top four, I will get a tattoo on my arse saying, Christiano Ronaldo was here with an arrow pointing at my ring.

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,819
  • BAGs. 27 Years...
Re: Champions league changes approved.
« Reply #60 on: Today at 12:17:20 am »
Quote from: mikeb58 on Yesterday at 07:50:23 pm
Lots of calls saying the 'game is gone' but do you still actively still follow it, go the match, pay BT/Sky to watch it etc?  Have you fucked the rest of the pointless shite off and just follow us?

How much more can you put up with, this stuff interests me, there's no right and wrong and no point scoring, everybody is entitled to think how they like and follow the game accordingly

I gave up watching footy ages ago, I just check our score on here or 316 on teletext and that's it. Too much shit going on on too many levels in my opinion, from  those at the very top right down to the thick moronic fans who still us grief over Hillsborough etc.
We don't have Sky or BT, although if we are on BT when I'm at my parents house I catch us there because that channel is in her telly package. I don't watch MotD either. I don't listen to sports phone-ins or anything on TV building up to games. I was an Anfield regular for decades, but have been priced out of the game for some time now.

If I'm home and can get a stream, I will do. I only watch Liverpool games though. I can't even remember when I last watched a match that didn't involve us. I loathe international football, so never watch that either.

It's just LFC and Klopp for me. Outside of that, the game is pretty much dead to me now.
« Last Edit: Today at 12:19:08 am by Son of Spion »
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Online B0151?

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,066
Re: Champions league changes approved.
« Reply #61 on: Today at 12:21:52 am »
I'm not saying it needed it but honestly I'm not against seeing how a different group format goes

The knockouts are the best part anyway as long as they stay the same (and fuck the 1 leg semis that people want), I'm happy
Logged

Offline Armand9

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,294
    • http://armand9.deviantart.com/
Re: Champions league changes approved.
« Reply #62 on: Today at 01:26:56 am »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Yesterday at 04:00:05 pm
Whats wrong with the one theyre using now ffs

the super league scared them

so they made their own

it really is just that isn't it
Logged
Losing your only chance of silverware this season to your city rival. At home. With the most expensive squad ever assembled.

Have that, you arrogant wanker. CarraG238

Offline LFC when it suits

  • Not got a fucking clue. Life is well, a bit of a long time. And that unconditional support thing can be a bit of a drag. Something better may come along. circumscribed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,472
Re: Champions league changes approved.
« Reply #63 on: Today at 02:12:00 am »
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 03:52:15 pm
Knockout stages to remain the same as now.

That was my main concern. Group stage format needed an overhaul. This will mean bigger games in the group stage.

Edit,: Just heard that you can technically finish 24th in the group stage and still win the Champions League. That's insane
« Last Edit: Today at 02:16:29 am by LFC when it suits »
Logged

Online The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,125
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions league changes approved.
« Reply #64 on: Today at 05:13:08 am »
So we could finish top of a group containing Liverpool city psg Bayern and real, without playing any of them. Great.

Logged

Online FiSh77

  • LoAves0. Is completely hooked on RAWK. Dead ringer for Amos Taylor. Burns, baby, burns.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,432
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions league changes approved.
« Reply #65 on: Today at 09:17:41 am »
Quote from: Armand9 on Today at 01:26:56 am
the super league scared them

so they made their own

it really is just that isn't it

Nope, this was already being discussed at the same time, not sure whether UEFA knew about the ESL as I guess the clubs wanted that keeping secret but no doubt the clubs knew about these plans
Logged

Online FiSh77

  • LoAves0. Is completely hooked on RAWK. Dead ringer for Amos Taylor. Burns, baby, burns.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,432
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions league changes approved.
« Reply #66 on: Today at 09:18:28 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 05:13:08 am
So we could finish top of a group containing Liverpool city psg Bayern and real, without playing any of them. Great.



And then get bummed 10-0 by Bayern in the first ko round

As per usual ;D
Logged
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Up
« previous next »
 