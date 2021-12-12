I did a thread like this last year for The Premiership on ITV, but just realised that we are one month away from the media filling every single website and its dog with articles about this (you know its coming) so I thought Id get ahead of the curve and ask on here.



For me personally, it was my first World Cup. With the first game with Senegal and France coinciding with The Queens jubilee celebrations so I missed the first half. You just know Gerard Houllier was watching this game very intently because of his signings afterwards.



But my favourite moments was the Dario Rodriguez goal, and the absolute meltdown for Seaman being a few yards off his line.



I think this was the World Cup of the bizarre. Roy Keane being sent home early, Canizares losing his place in goal for dropping an aftershave on his foot. And Emerson losing his Brazil place because he injured his shoulder in training by going in goal.