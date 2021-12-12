I was working nights and finished my shift in time to be able to watch the early games.
On the day of the England-Argentina game, the guy doing the day shift brought in a copy of the Daily Mirror. I had a quick look at the betting odds and England to win 1-0, Beckham to score at 40-1 stood out. I thought I'll put a tenner on that on my way to the pub.
I totally forgot to put the bet on. Penalty to England, shite, hope Beckham doesn't take it, which of course he did and scored.
Damn, there goes the £400.