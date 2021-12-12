« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: 20 years since the 2002 World Cup - What are your memories?  (Read 389 times)

Offline Lynx the saucy mynx

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 739
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
20 years since the 2002 World Cup - What are your memories?
« on: Today at 09:57:36 am »
I did a thread like this last year for The Premiership on ITV, but just realised that we are one month away from the media filling every single website and its dog with articles about this (you know its coming) so I thought Id get ahead of the curve and ask on here.

For me personally, it was my first World Cup. With the first game with Senegal and France coinciding with The Queens jubilee celebrations so I missed the first half. You just know Gerard Houllier was watching this game very intently because of his signings afterwards.

But my favourite moments was the Dario Rodriguez goal, and the absolute meltdown for Seaman being a few yards off his line.

I think this was the World Cup of the bizarre. Roy Keane being sent home early, Canizares losing his place in goal for dropping an aftershave on his foot. And Emerson losing his Brazil place because he injured his shoulder in training by going in goal.
Logged

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual King
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,185
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: 20 years since the 2002 World Cup - What are your memories?
« Reply #1 on: Today at 10:49:52 am »

sinnermichael knocked up a decent thread on the 2002 World Cup - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=250045.40

And also for these too - Spain 1982, Mexico 1986, Italy 1990, USA 1994, France 1998, Japan/South Korea 2002, and Germany 2006.

^ Fair play to sinnermichael for all those quality threads - [cough] though the lazy git still hasn't done threads for the 2010, 2014 and 2018 World Cups yet... [cough] ;)


Should be interesting to see what our memories are of this World Cup some 20 years on... for some reason I feel swearing and raised blood pressure at buying Diouf on the back of this ;D

South Korea vs Italy is an interesting look back too... FIFA, dodgy? Never!



'World Cup 2002 - All Goals':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/yglrCPdk_ok" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/yglrCPdk_ok</a>
« Last Edit: Today at 12:42:31 pm by oojason »
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Offline Lusty

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,073
Re: 20 years since the 2002 World Cup - What are your memories?
« Reply #2 on: Today at 11:10:23 am »
This was the one where Brazil were so dominant that they played the whole tournament with a keeper who only had one usable arm if I remember right.

Also the BBC trailer was awesome:

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/WrzVAE-caYw" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/WrzVAE-caYw</a>
Logged

Online SouthDerryLaggo

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,572
  • Enjoy these times
Re: 20 years since the 2002 World Cup - What are your memories?
« Reply #3 on: Today at 11:17:28 am »
Robbie Keane. Germany
Logged
YNWA

Online ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,707
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: 20 years since the 2002 World Cup - What are your memories?
« Reply #4 on: Today at 11:18:53 am »
2nd World Cup for me. It was my final year of high school and given the match timings I remember skipping quite a few school days to watch the latter stages of the tournament. And getting in trouble ;D

Korea's blatant cheating/corruption is the main thing I remember. And Turkey somehow getting to the semis and Rustu Recber having the tournament of his life. Ollie Kahn being stupendous throughout and then fucking up in the Final was shocking. Ballack being runner-up four times that season was pretty funny.

Then there's the obvious ones about Senegal beating France and Ronaldinho chipping Seaman. I was of course keeping an eye on Diouf and Diao and was fooled into thinking they'd actually be the missing pieces to take us from 2nd to 1st.

Fun times.
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Offline BER

  • Goat fondler.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,235
  • FLOSS IS BOSS!!
Re: 20 years since the 2002 World Cup - What are your memories?
« Reply #5 on: Today at 11:42:27 am »
A magical time in Ireland.



Logged

Online gerrardisgod

  • has all his sisters with him.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,054
  • Anal Dirge Prat
Re: 20 years since the 2002 World Cup - What are your memories?
« Reply #6 on: Today at 11:48:31 am »
Sure that rather than watching the actual game, I watched the people in the Big Brother house watch England-Nigeria at like 7am.

Worked out more entertaining in the end.
Logged
AHA!

Offline RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,955
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 20 years since the 2002 World Cup - What are your memories?
« Reply #7 on: Today at 11:50:10 am »
Worst World Cup of my lifetime until 2010 came along.

Hated it
Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Offline Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 95,749
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: 20 years since the 2002 World Cup - What are your memories?
« Reply #8 on: Today at 12:49:49 pm »
Id just moved to London for my first job about a week before. The company set up a TV in one of the meeting rooms so every lunch hour wed pop in and watch the second half of whatever game was on. For the England games that kicked off about 7.30 they laid on breakfast for everyone. Watched the Nigeria, Argentina and Brazil games there. Bit weird but better than nothing.

As for the other games, missed a lot of them. Not many memorable knockout games stand out apart from South Korea upsetting the odds.
Logged

Online Sudden Death Draft Loser

  • old and annoying
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,125
Re: 20 years since the 2002 World Cup - What are your memories?
« Reply #9 on: Today at 12:56:50 pm »
I was working nights and finished my shift in time to be able to watch the early games.

On the day of the England-Argentina game, the guy doing the day shift brought in a copy of the Daily Mirror. I had a quick look at the betting odds and England to win 1-0, Beckham to score at 40-1 stood out. I thought I'll put a tenner on that on my way to the pub.

I totally forgot to put the bet on. Penalty to England, shite, hope Beckham doesn't take it, which of course he did and scored.

Damn, there goes the £400.  :no
Logged
"The greatest argument against democracy is to have a five minute conversation  with the average voter. "

Online Musketeer Gripweed

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,446
Re: 20 years since the 2002 World Cup - What are your memories?
« Reply #10 on: Today at 01:00:03 pm »
I was at hospital getting in grown toe nail cut out the day of the England v Brazil match. Think that was my highlight of the whole tournament apart from Rivaldo being a wee bit dramatic against Turkey.
Logged

Online royhendo

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 252,280
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 20 years since the 2002 World Cup - What are your memories?
« Reply #11 on: Today at 01:03:55 pm »
Getting made redundant right before the Germany v South Korea game. 200 of us at the same time.
Logged
"Word of the day is 'philodox' (17th century): one who is in love with their own opinion, and who consequently believes that everyone else should share it."  @susie_dent on twitter - https://twitter.com/susie_dent/status/1419683653844668422

Online Kekule

  • Not fussy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,846
Re: 20 years since the 2002 World Cup - What are your memories?
« Reply #12 on: Today at 01:07:54 pm »
Alan Green on Radio 5 losing his shit over Ronaldo's "half-moon" hair cut, or whatever it was called, whenever he commentated on Brazil.

He seemed personally affronted by it. People back home working or travelling trying to listen in to find out what's going on at the world cup, and he's moaning about hair.
Logged

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,211
Re: 20 years since the 2002 World Cup - What are your memories?
« Reply #13 on: Today at 01:12:17 pm »
Quote from: SouthDerryLaggo on Today at 11:17:28 am
Robbie Keane. Germany

Close thread.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,211
Re: 20 years since the 2002 World Cup - What are your memories?
« Reply #14 on: Today at 01:16:26 pm »
We should've beaten Spain in the last 16 to set up a QF with South Korea. We'd have beaten them, then faced Germany in the semis. Having already not lost to them in the groups, we'd have beaten them then beaten Brazil in the final. Ian Harte is a twat, and I'm sure at least one of the Spain pens hit a divot and would've been saved but for it. Wankers.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online SouthDerryLaggo

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,572
  • Enjoy these times
Re: 20 years since the 2002 World Cup - What are your memories?
« Reply #15 on: Today at 01:28:36 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 01:16:26 pm
We should've beaten Spain in the last 16 to set up a QF with South Korea. We'd have beaten them, then faced Germany in the semis. Having already not lost to them in the groups, we'd have beaten them then beaten Brazil in the final. Ian Harte is a twat, and I'm sure at least one of the Spain pens hit a divot and would've been saved but for it. Wankers.
From what I remember we fucking dominated Spain too. Just shite at pens. Steve finnan thought a good solid lad scored his.
Logged
YNWA

Online damomad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,111
Re: 20 years since the 2002 World Cup - What are your memories?
« Reply #16 on: Today at 01:34:03 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 01:16:26 pm
We should've beaten Spain in the last 16 to set up a QF with South Korea. We'd have beaten them, then faced Germany in the semis. Having already not lost to them in the groups, we'd have beaten them then beaten Brazil in the final. Ian Harte is a twat, and I'm sure at least one of the Spain pens hit a divot and would've been saved but for it. Wankers.

For as good a team that we were, the only game we won that tournament was against Saudi Arabia.

I have fond memories of the qualifier against Iran too. Pulling a sickie off school and staying in bed to watch the BBC with us going through by the skin of our teeth. The stadium in Iran was mental, don't think there was a single away supporter.
Logged
You're still the one pool where I'd happily drown
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 