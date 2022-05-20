« previous next »
Author Topic: Ticketless fans in Paris  (Read 25928 times)

Offline stan_the_van

Re: Ticketless fans in Paris
« Reply #400 on: Yesterday at 10:24:01 am »
Quote from: JHennerley on Yesterday at 09:53:21 am
Sounds like we could expect an official announcement in the next 24-48 hours by the sounds of things.
Those living in the area have been informed that the roads will be closed from 14h until midnight by the Police and the Prefecture...screening is happening in the Fan zone
Offline Sherrano

Re: Ticketless fans in Paris
« Reply #401 on: Yesterday at 10:37:03 am »
Morning Admins/Paris goers

I'm also interested in the Whatsapp group - Please could you modify my post count?

Thank you!
Offline moody

Re: Ticketless fans in Paris
« Reply #402 on: Yesterday at 10:37:06 am »
istanbul Boy & Stan the Van  - Thanks for clarification .

Offline Rhi

Re: Ticketless fans in Paris
« Reply #403 on: Yesterday at 10:38:46 am »
Quote from: Sherrano on Yesterday at 10:37:03 am
Morning Admins/Paris goers

I'm also interested in the Whatsapp group - Please could you modify my post count?

Thank you!

You should be able to PM now.
Offline Shaved Crossbar

Re: Ticketless fans in Paris
« Reply #404 on: Yesterday at 10:53:41 am »
Quote from: SouthDerryLaggo on May 20, 2022, 09:49:00 pm
broke the 50 mark today  ;D
please could you add me
Offline Red Tattoo

Re: Ticketless fans in Paris
« Reply #405 on: Yesterday at 11:23:03 am »
Quote from: moody on Yesterday at 09:45:11 am
Guys

Is there really going to be a fan park in Paris ?
A lot of talk and speculation but nothing on LFC or UEFA websites . Also the post on Twitter has already been deleted by Twitter administrators .
Its already Wednesday and nothing official yet .

Was just wondering if there is really going to be an official  fan park .
Here in Paris, it makes no doubt that there will a Liverpool fan zone on the Avenue du Trône/Cours de Vincennes as annouced. Don't worry mates, we'll see you tere  ;)
Offline Red Tattoo

Re: Ticketless fans in Paris
« Reply #406 on: Yesterday at 11:23:34 am »
Quote from: stan_the_van on Yesterday at 10:24:01 am
Those living in the area have been informed that the roads will be closed from 14h until midnight by the Police and the Prefecture...screening is happening in the Fan zone
Absolutely
Offline Tim

Re: Ticketless fans in Paris
« Reply #407 on: Yesterday at 11:30:40 am »
Quote from: deanloco9 on Yesterday at 11:20:59 am
UEFA cancelling some tickets from the ballot apparently, feel sorry if this affects you

Check your emails!

https://twitter.com/liverpool98762/status/1529222829933498368

That's obviously blag. The language used is poor and the sign off after 'Best regards' is different to that on the official emails from UEFA.
Offline Radoo

Re: Ticketless fans in Paris
« Reply #408 on: Yesterday at 11:34:26 am »
Offline anitrella

Re: Ticketless fans in Paris
« Reply #409 on: Yesterday at 11:34:31 am »
Finally !
Offline deanloco9

Re: Ticketless fans in Paris
« Reply #410 on: Yesterday at 11:37:46 am »
Quote from: Tim on Yesterday at 11:30:40 am
That's obviously blag. The language used is poor and the sign off after 'Best regards' is different to that on the official emails from UEFA.

Thank god!
Offline ztommyy

Re: Ticketless fans in Paris
« Reply #411 on: Yesterday at 11:43:46 am »
Quote from: anitrella on Yesterday at 11:34:31 am
Finally !

It says 1pm-5:30pm though I hope its only for the show  :-[
Offline Tim

Re: Ticketless fans in Paris
« Reply #412 on: Yesterday at 12:11:45 pm »
Says you can't take your own ale in on the UEFA app. Not sure how they'll manage that.
Offline Istanbul Boy

Re: Ticketless fans in Paris
« Reply #413 on: Yesterday at 12:19:18 pm »
Quote from: ztommyy on Yesterday at 11:43:46 am
It says 1pm-5:30pm though I hope its only for the show  :-[

Yes, just the show.  UEFA app has fan zone open until 00.30
Offline John C

Re: Ticketless fans in Paris
« Reply #414 on: Yesterday at 12:19:42 pm »
Quote from: hamisurf on Yesterday at 09:56:47 am
Guys - please can you add me to the Whatsapp group as travellign with my lad and dont want to be walking round on our own just in case

You're able to pm the organiser now mate, you'll find him a couple of pages back.
Offline John C

Re: Ticketless fans in Paris
« Reply #415 on: Yesterday at 12:36:30 pm »
Let's keep on the important matters of the events, the organisation of the day, etc please folks.
Offline Red Tattoo

Re: Ticketless fans in Paris
« Reply #416 on: Yesterday at 12:38:00 pm »
Quote from: ztommyy on Yesterday at 11:43:46 am
It says 1pm-5:30pm though I hope its only for the show  :-[
French or English time ?

In France, the announcement is 2pm 'till after the game victory, sorry  ;D
Offline SouthDerryLaggo

Re: Ticketless fans in Paris
« Reply #417 on: Yesterday at 01:41:12 pm »
Its becoming very messy Witn these announcements. Id advise everyone to have a solid backup booked
Offline Merah Hati

Re: Ticketless fans in Paris
« Reply #418 on: Yesterday at 02:27:53 pm »
How do I get into the Whatsapp group? Cheers lads
Offline SouthDerryLaggo

Re: Ticketless fans in Paris
« Reply #419 on: Yesterday at 03:29:44 pm »
Quote from: Merah Hati on Yesterday at 02:27:53 pm
How do I get into the Whatsapp group? Cheers lads
Send me you number
Offline Hij

Re: Ticketless fans in Paris
« Reply #420 on: Yesterday at 03:39:00 pm »
Quote from: Tim on Yesterday at 12:11:45 pm
Says you can't take your own ale in on the UEFA app. Not sure how they'll manage that.

It's not even closed off is it- essentially a street?

Hopefully like Madrid where they try to make you at first and then loads descend and it's pointless carrying it on.
Offline Red Tattoo

Re: Ticketless fans in Paris
« Reply #421 on: Yesterday at 03:47:59 pm »
Quote from: Hij on Yesterday at 03:39:00 pm
It's not even closed off is it- essentially a street?

Yes, it is a wide and long avenue. I think that most incoming streets will be closed and there will only be a few entry/exit points.

Nothing so far on where the stage will actually be, I mean which end of the avenue. On the poster, it is featured near the Place de la Nation end, but will it be its actual site ?

I'll go in the neighbourhood tomorrow to try to find out about it and will let you know. It can be relevant in terms of which métro or RER stations will be best to arrive and leave.
Offline LFCEmpire

Re: Ticketless fans in Paris
« Reply #422 on: Yesterday at 09:22:10 pm »
Quote from: SouthDerryLaggo on Yesterday at 01:41:12 pm
Its becoming very messy Witn these announcements. Id advise everyone to have a solid backup booked

Every place I contact is fully booked so I am betting on the Fan Zone and it is looking very promising with the game being shown there.

Do you guys know of any places that are still taking reservations?
Offline stan_the_van

Re: Ticketless fans in Paris
« Reply #423 on: Yesterday at 09:41:48 pm »
Quote from: Istanbul Boy on Yesterday at 12:19:18 pm
Yes, just the show.  UEFA app has fan zone open until 00.30
I live in the NW suburbs of Paris..last train ooh50....its gonna be an all nighter
Online rodderzzz

Re: Ticketless fans in Paris
« Reply #424 on: Today at 05:16:25 am »
Quote from: LFCEmpire on Yesterday at 09:22:10 pm
Every place I contact is fully booked so I am betting on the Fan Zone and it is looking very promising with the game being shown there.

Do you guys know of any places that are still taking reservations?

Chalet du Lac is 30 euro a ticket includes a beer and burger, 10 minute walk from the fanzone and I think for the 30 bucks will be a better screen/experience
