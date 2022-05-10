Attacking this game with fresh legs might be the best strategy to get the 3 points. Loads of good players who can come in. Tsimikas, Gomez, Matip, Milner, Jones, Keita, Jota, and Firmino. You'd expect 5 or 6 of them to come in.
Starting XI to face @AVFCOfficial:Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Tsimikas, Fabinho, Keita, Jones, Jota, Mane, Diaz
Get Fabinho off once we're 3 up.
Who are we expecting to play on the right hand side?
I love Emre Can more than both of my children. Fact
No heavy-metal football. Uninspiring team selections. Playing like a team closer to relegation worries
Keita would be my guess
Good enough team to win, but I'm slightly surprised to see Fabinho start. Henderson seemed to be brought off vs Spurs with this evening in mind (he was playing pretty well), and Fabinho seemed shattered when taken off on Saturday, so I'm kind of surprised to see Fab start and Hendo on the bench. Not that it's necessarily a bad thing, but I just hope we're not running Fabinho into the ground ahead of the Cup Final.
Should have said right wing.
