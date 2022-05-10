« previous next »
Author Topic: PL Preview: Aston Villa vs Liverpool | Villa Park | KO 2000 | 10.05.2022

Re: PL Preview: Aston Villa vs Liverpool | Villa Park | KO 2000 | 10.05.2022
« Reply #160 on: Today at 06:51:12 pm »
Quote from: Too early for flapjacks? on Today at 02:44:28 pm
Attacking this game with fresh legs might be the best strategy to get the 3 points. Loads of good players who can come in. Tsimikas, Gomez, Matip, Milner, Jones, Keita, Jota, and Firmino. You'd expect 5 or 6 of them to come in.

this would be my strategy & wish.
go for fresh legs from start
Re: PL Preview: Aston Villa vs Liverpool | Villa Park | KO 2000 | 10.05.2022
« Reply #161 on: Today at 06:52:31 pm »
Starting XI to face @AVFCOfficial:

Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Tsimikas, Fabinho, Keita, Jones, Jota, Mane, Diaz
Re: PL Preview: Aston Villa vs Liverpool | Villa Park | KO 2000 | 10.05.2022
« Reply #162 on: Today at 06:53:43 pm »
Quote from: Caston on Today at 06:52:31 pm
Starting XI to face @AVFCOfficial:

Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Tsimikas, Fabinho, Keita, Jones, Jota, Mane, Diaz

Not bad, but TAA could do with a rest.

Not worried about the points, just no injuries.
Re: PL Preview: Aston Villa vs Liverpool | Villa Park | KO 2000 | 10.05.2022
« Reply #163 on: Today at 06:53:43 pm »
Wor Curtis!

Main worry tonight is Digne going for the injury to one of ours.
Re: PL Preview: Aston Villa vs Liverpool | Villa Park | KO 2000 | 10.05.2022
« Reply #164 on: Today at 06:54:54 pm »
Like that team, come on red men just get the win and keep the pressure on them.
Re: PL Preview: Aston Villa vs Liverpool | Villa Park | KO 2000 | 10.05.2022
« Reply #165 on: Today at 06:55:37 pm »
Whoever plays, just go out there and get it done lads. I think there's gonna be less changes that what some on here expect. Just twat these twats please.
Re: PL Preview: Aston Villa vs Liverpool | Villa Park | KO 2000 | 10.05.2022
« Reply #166 on: Today at 06:55:49 pm »
Alisson, Trent, Matip, Virgil, Tsimikas, Fabinho, Keita, Jones, Mane, Jota, Diaz
Re: PL Preview: Aston Villa vs Liverpool | Villa Park | KO 2000 | 10.05.2022
« Reply #167 on: Today at 06:59:55 pm »
Get Fabinho off once we're 3 up.
Re: PL Preview: Aston Villa vs Liverpool | Villa Park | KO 2000 | 10.05.2022
« Reply #168 on: Today at 07:02:51 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 06:59:55 pm
Get Fabinho off once we're 3 up.
And Trent....and Mane!
Re: PL Preview: Aston Villa vs Liverpool | Villa Park | KO 2000 | 10.05.2022
« Reply #169 on: Today at 07:03:03 pm »
would have thought Gomez for Trent but more than enough to win.

Please just win and hopefully rest a few later on in the game
Re: PL Preview: Aston Villa vs Liverpool | Villa Park | KO 2000 | 10.05.2022
« Reply #170 on: Today at 07:03:33 pm »
No Robertson at all, presume just rested
Re: PL Preview: Aston Villa vs Liverpool | Villa Park | KO 2000 | 10.05.2022
« Reply #171 on: Today at 07:03:44 pm »
Just noticed Bobby on the bench, nice to have him back.
Re: PL Preview: Aston Villa vs Liverpool | Villa Park | KO 2000 | 10.05.2022
« Reply #172 on: Today at 07:04:12 pm »
Re: PL Preview: Aston Villa vs Liverpool | Villa Park | KO 2000 | 10.05.2022
« Reply #173 on: Today at 07:04:35 pm »
Re: PL Preview: Aston Villa vs Liverpool | Villa Park | KO 2000 | 10.05.2022
« Reply #174 on: Today at 07:07:29 pm »
Good to see Jones again.
Re: PL Preview: Aston Villa vs Liverpool | Villa Park | KO 2000 | 10.05.2022
« Reply #175 on: Today at 07:10:08 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 07:04:12 pm


Two people who very much needed a break for both form and rest get it in Salah and Robbo

Hope Tsimikas has one of those games for us where he is constantly finding space and pinging crosses in

Good to see Bobby back
Re: PL Preview: Aston Villa vs Liverpool | Villa Park | KO 2000 | 10.05.2022
« Reply #176 on: Today at 07:17:57 pm »
Good enough team to win, but I'm slightly surprised to see Fabinho start. Henderson seemed to be brought off vs Spurs with this evening in mind (he was playing pretty well), and Fabinho seemed shattered when taken off on Saturday, so I'm kind of surprised to see Fab start and Hendo on the bench. Not that it's necessarily a bad thing, but I just hope we're not running Fabinho into the ground ahead of the Cup Final.
Re: PL Preview: Aston Villa vs Liverpool | Villa Park | KO 2000 | 10.05.2022
« Reply #177 on: Today at 07:18:22 pm »
Andy Robertson has been given a rest tonight, as per @LivEchoLFC
Re: PL Preview: Aston Villa vs Liverpool | Villa Park | KO 2000 | 10.05.2022
« Reply #178 on: Today at 07:19:18 pm »
Who are we expecting to play on the right hand side?
Re: PL Preview: Aston Villa vs Liverpool | Villa Park | KO 2000 | 10.05.2022
« Reply #179 on: Today at 07:19:59 pm »
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 07:19:18 pm
Who are we expecting to play on the right hand side?

Keita would be my guess
Re: PL Preview: Aston Villa vs Liverpool | Villa Park | KO 2000 | 10.05.2022
« Reply #180 on: Today at 07:20:44 pm »
The gig's not up just yet. Come on redmen, keep the pressure on!!
Re: PL Preview: Aston Villa vs Liverpool | Villa Park | KO 2000 | 10.05.2022
« Reply #181 on: Today at 07:21:58 pm »
Let's have a win reds.
Re: PL Preview: Aston Villa vs Liverpool | Villa Park | KO 2000 | 10.05.2022
« Reply #182 on: Today at 07:22:48 pm »
Quote from: Hoenheim on Today at 07:19:59 pm
Keita would be my guess

Should have said right wing.
Re: PL Preview: Aston Villa vs Liverpool | Villa Park | KO 2000 | 10.05.2022
« Reply #183 on: Today at 07:25:34 pm »
Pleased to see Curtis Jones.
Re: PL Preview: Aston Villa vs Liverpool | Villa Park | KO 2000 | 10.05.2022
« Reply #184 on: Today at 07:27:58 pm »
Quote from: decosabute on Today at 07:17:57 pm
Good enough team to win, but I'm slightly surprised to see Fabinho start. Henderson seemed to be brought off vs Spurs with this evening in mind (he was playing pretty well), and Fabinho seemed shattered when taken off on Saturday, so I'm kind of surprised to see Fab start and Hendo on the bench. Not that it's necessarily a bad thing, but I just hope we're not running Fabinho into the ground ahead of the Cup Final.

Henderson likely on the bench with the cup final on Saturday in mind.  I think he'll likely get a run out for 25/30 mins in the 2nd half

3-1 redmen!
Re: PL Preview: Aston Villa vs Liverpool | Villa Park | KO 2000 | 10.05.2022
« Reply #185 on: Today at 07:29:13 pm »
Quote from: decosabute on Today at 07:17:57 pm
Good enough team to win, but I'm slightly surprised to see Fabinho start. Henderson seemed to be brought off vs Spurs with this evening in mind (he was playing pretty well), and Fabinho seemed shattered when taken off on Saturday, so I'm kind of surprised to see Fab start and Hendo on the bench. Not that it's necessarily a bad thing, but I just hope we're not running Fabinho into the ground ahead of the Cup Final.

Unless Hendo is nursing a knock, he's taken quite a few bad tackles recently.
Re: PL Preview: Aston Villa vs Liverpool | Villa Park | KO 2000 | 10.05.2022
« Reply #186 on: Today at 07:29:13 pm »
Keep a clean sheet, score a few goals for fun, Happy Days.
Re: PL Preview: Aston Villa vs Liverpool | Villa Park | KO 2000 | 10.05.2022
« Reply #187 on: Today at 07:31:07 pm »
Diaz to destroy these.
Re: PL Preview: Aston Villa vs Liverpool | Villa Park | K
« Reply #188 on: Today at 07:31:32 pm »
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 07:22:48 pm
Should have said right wing.
Mane would be my guess
Re: PL Preview: Aston Villa vs Liverpool | Villa Park | KO 2000 | 10.05.2022
« Reply #189 on: Today at 07:32:40 pm »
Happy with that team. The necessary changes applied.
Re: PL Preview: Aston Villa vs Liverpool | Villa Park | KO 2000 | 10.05.2022
« Reply #190 on: Today at 07:33:17 pm »
Think that's a good team, especially considering the game at the weekend. Salah needs to recharge and same with Robbo and we just need to manage Thiago so can't fault those changes.
Re: PL Preview: Aston Villa vs Liverpool | Villa Park | KO 2000 | 10.05.2022
« Reply #191 on: Today at 07:33:18 pm »
Come on reds! Lets revenge the shambles from last season
Re: PL Preview: Aston Villa vs Liverpool | Villa Park | KO 2000 | 10.05.2022
« Reply #192 on: Today at 07:33:33 pm »
Expect/hope Mane is being used for 60/65 mins here. Important we don't run him into the ground, as his linkup down the middle is going to be vital starting against Chelsea
Re: PL Preview: Aston Villa vs Liverpool | Villa Park | KO 2000 | 10.05.2022
« Reply #193 on: Today at 07:41:55 pm »
A 6-7 nil win would be nice!
Re: PL Preview: Aston Villa vs Liverpool | Villa Park | KO 2000 | 10.05.2022
« Reply #194 on: Today at 07:43:22 pm »
Who is the Official who is going to give a goal kick when we should getting a corner tonight ?
Re: PL Preview: Aston Villa vs Liverpool | Villa Park | KO 2000 | 10.05.2022
« Reply #195 on: Today at 07:43:34 pm »
Hope Curtis can impress tonight. There's been a few on here in the past who have felt Klopp hasn't utilised him as much as he could, but I imagine he's close to making 80 odd appearances for the first team at this stage, which is impressive for a 21 year old in such a good LFC team. Would love for him to get a goal which will surely boost his confidence.
