Strongest 11. No room for errors now.



We could go with our strongest 11 in every league game now and arrive in Paris with all of our key players absolutely knackered and facing a fully refreshed Real Madrid whilst having won every league game 4-0 and still finished three points behind City.Point is - the league is well and truly both out of hands, and very unlikely to be on the table at all anymore. a) We pretty much had to beat City at theirs and b) we needed to be perfect so they had to be too. The Champions League absolutely has to be our priority now, and second to that - the FA cup final. That's a treble of trophies and arguably the second most successful season in our history.It also completely ignores the quality of team we can put out tomorrow night, whilst rotating a lot of players. An example line-up of:Ali, Gomez, Matip, Konate, Tsimikas, Hendo, Jones, Elliott, Ox, Origi, Jota - would still be more than capable of taking three points vs Villa in my opinion - pretty much any sensible combination that allows for Virg, Trent, Robbo, Fab, Thiago, Mo, Mane to have a weeks rest between Spurs and the FA cup final is how I'd be going.I just can't see the reasoning of risking fatigue in those key players ahead of Paris. Any season where you win the CL has been a great season. That has to be our priority now, given the situation in the league table.