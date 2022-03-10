« previous next »
PL Preview: Aston Villa vs Liverpool | Villa Park | KO 2000 | 10.05.2022

I'd like to see

----------- Kelleher

Gomes Robertson Williams Tsimikas

----- Milner Keita Elliot

----- Mini-me Origi Diaz


Think we'd do OK with them


Subs:

Allison
Fabinho
VVD
Thiago
Mane
Salah
Jota
Hendo
Ox
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 12:37:08 pm by Andy @ Allerton! »
If we win, I think we win something to the tune of 1-0 or 2-1. Stevie won't want a narrative of Villa collapsing against his former team in order to try and help them out so he'll want he and his players to look as professional as possible. Of course they'll then go on and lose 5-0 at the Etihad.
Strongest 11. No room for errors now.

We could go with our strongest 11 in every league game now and arrive in Paris with all of our key players absolutely knackered and facing a fully refreshed Real Madrid whilst having won every league game 4-0 and still finished three points behind City.

Point is - the league is well and truly both out of hands, and very unlikely to be on the table at all anymore. a) We pretty much had to beat City at theirs and b) we needed to be perfect so they had to be too. The Champions League absolutely has to be our priority now, and second to that - the FA cup final. That's a treble of trophies and arguably the second most successful season in our history.

It also completely ignores the quality of team we can put out tomorrow night, whilst rotating a lot of players. An example line-up of:

Ali, Gomez, Matip, Konate, Tsimikas, Hendo, Jones, Elliott, Ox, Origi, Jota - would still be more than capable of taking three points vs Villa in my opinion - pretty much any sensible combination that allows for Virg, Trent, Robbo, Fab, Thiago, Mo, Mane to have a weeks rest between Spurs and the FA cup final is how I'd be going.

I just can't see the reasoning of risking fatigue in those key players ahead of Paris. Any season where you win the CL has been a great season. That has to be our priority now, given the situation in the league table.
If we win, I think we win something to the tune of 1-0 or 2-1. Stevie won't want a narrative of Villa collapsing against his former team in order to try and help them out so he'll want he and his players to look as professional as possible. Of course they'll then go on and lose 5-0 at the Etihad.

Yep, and to just hammer home the look of not being biased, he will probably instruct his team to concede the maximum amount of goals against City.
I'd like to see

----------- Kelleher

Gomes Robertson Williams Tsimikas

----- Milner Keita Elliot

----- Mini-me Origi Diaz


Think we'd do OK with them


Subs:

Allison
Fabinho
VVD
Thiago
Mane
Salah
Jota
Hendo
Ox

😂😂😂
Yep, and to just hammer home the look of not being biased, he will probably instruct his team to concede the maximum amount of goals against City.

Well I doubt that but given that it won't be against us and given that it's the final game of the season away to City, I can see them being completely not arsed about it a bit like Newcastle yesterday. Just play it out and get out of there. It's almost as if teams look at their fixture list, see City away as their next game and say "Oh fuck" and just throw in the towel before a ball is even kicked.
Would love to know how these conspiracy theorists think this is going to work with Gerrard

His team talk

Right lads I really want my club to get a hatful here so just let them

Then all the players oh ok boss, well say nothing of this either honest

Yeah. Never got this either.

At most he can give an uninspiring team talk.

Let's not forget that most people dislike Liverpool. Including many of the opposition players. I'm sure at least 70% would prefer to see City win the title. The majority of the rest would still rather Villa win. Maybe Coutinho would rather we win if we were to win the league on the back of it? But yeah, these conspiracies don't really make sense.
Yeah. Never got this either.

At most he can give an uninspiring team talk.

Let's not forget that most people dislike Liverpool. Including many of the opposition players. I'm sure at least 70% would prefer to see City win the title. The majority of the rest would still rather Villa win. Maybe Coutinho would rather we win if we were to win the league on the back of it? But yeah, these conspiracies don't really make sense.

After Pep Guardiola came out with his (diametrically opposed to your conclusion) "everyone wants Liverpool to win" after his Newcastle game, there was a vote on the BBC website. When I voted, I got to see the result. 55% want us to win it, 45% want them to win it. So you and the baldy headed fraud are both wrong. My thumb is on my nose, and my fingers are wriggling in the air - at you both!.
Stevie wont throw it obviously but he might well tell his players to have a go rather than park the bus which would play into our hands while still maintaining the integrity of the league. He could go two up top with Watkins and Ings with Coutinho and Buendia behind.

While I agree that City are unlikely to drop 3 or more points, we still need to beat Villa to make them have to beat Wolves and West Ham. Of course we should rotate but thats not new, we have been rotating since January. We then have 4 days to the Cup final so enough recovery time but any player in the red zone should rest. For instance Robbo looked knackered. So 4 or 5 changes then well see.

We then dont play in the league till after theyve played West Ham so if they havent dropped points we can rotate heavily for Southampton and Wolves making sure our starters for Paris have just enough game time to maintain some rhythm.

For me the intense pressure is off so hopefully the boys play with freedom and confidence and win comfortably. Forget goal difference, just go for the win and if the chances come like they did for City on the weekend we could easily get 3 or 4.
So they play Cancelo, Zinchenko, Ake and Laporte.

Its not awful but we just need to win.

A lot of negativity around us and its quite concerning.

Ake and Laporte won't be the partnership as neither of them are comfortable playing RCB. I reckon it'll be Fernandinho or they may move Rodri to CB.
« Reply #90 on: Yesterday at 08:59:37 pm »
No pressure game, we're already guaranteed second.

Plenty of rotation and hopefully no injuries.

Nice warm up for the FA cup final.
Were a different beast to the team faced Palace. If were not gonna win the league Id sooner us go down trying and give City as much to think about as possible.


:thumbup
Will be interesting to see if all those here wanting to see a complete rotation with the FA cup final at the weekend in mind are then spitting out their gums after the game if we drop more points. Probably pretty good odds of that being the case though I hope that doesn't actually happen.

As far myself, just trusting in the team and players at this point. I think they'll want to win still and unless they go out there and roll over won't believe otherwise.
So they play Cancelo, Zinchenko, Ake and Laporte.

Its not awful but we just need to win.

A lot of negativity around us and its quite concerning.
Anyone negative is a melt. A cup treble including the CL is in our hands. Title if we win our league games will go to the last day. Beautiful season
Imagine a seriously weakened team.A loss.. and a city loss in the next game.

Heads would be exploding!!
I don't obviously know what Jurgan is gonna do but I think Matip, Gomez, Kostas, Milner, Jones, Bobby, Jota and maybe even Divvie could see game time.
Unfortunately I think this is a cup final for Villa and they will go all guns for it. But they aren't very good which is a relief.
First goal is super important and I'd bite your hand off for a 1-0.
2-1 Reds.
Trent, Robbo and Fabinho would be my 100% picks for rotation vs Villa. Maybe one of Mané/Salah, too.

I'd really like to understand what's gone on with Jota lately, dude can't seem to do a thing right. Maybe he's still feeling that injury from late jan, but he was never this out of sorts playing the #9, so i won't have this "he can't play the position" nonsense, that's just recency bias.

Bit random but i wonder what was Klopp's thinking behind starting Elliott away at San Siro of all places just back from that gruesome violent relentless leg break and then hardly giving him any game time after that. Not that he should play Harvey, that really doesn't concern me, but what was that all about ? ?
Best thing Stevie can do is have a good go in the game, and play proper football.
Even if we win they will run their arses off for 90 mins lunging into tackles and turning it into a battle.  They will then concede a soft goal to City within 5 mins when they play them. 
Imagine a seriously weakened team.A loss.. and a city loss in the next game.

Heads would be exploding!!

Then again, in the same scenario it's impossible to say that the outcome in citys game wouldn't be different if we'd win. They'd go in to the same game with a completely different attitude.
Trent, Robbo and Fabinho would be my 100% picks for rotation vs Villa. Maybe one of Mané/Salah, too.

I'd really like to understand what's gone on with Jota lately, dude can't seem to do a thing right. Maybe he's still feeling that injury from late jan, but he was never this out of sorts playing the #9, so i won't have this "he can't play the position" nonsense, that's just recency bias.

Bit random but i wonder what was Klopp's thinking behind starting Elliott away at San Siro of all places just back from that gruesome violent relentless leg break and then hardly giving him any game time after that. Not that he should play Harvey, that really doesn't concern me, but what was that all about ? ?

Don't shoot the messenger here but I remember when we bought him that Wolves supporters were saying that he was "streaky". Maybe they are right ? However that will come to an end. He's too good. He'll do some damage yet before the season is out.
Excited for the game. I dont expect a lot of changes. Keita starts this game after not playing much at the weekend. Got 4 days rest before FA cup, but off of Short rest.
Anyone else just a tiny bit sad that there's only 5 matches left? 

Damn, what an incredible season and likely the further we get from it, the more impressive it will become.  What a team!
I'm so glad Jurgen is a Red.


And he knows how to pick teams.
