In 20/20 hindsight, should have rotated more. FB's looked dead on their feet.



Shake it off, and focus on Villa. And score a few.



This could easily come down to goal difference.



I think there's a fair bit of metal fatigue in the squad, but what else can we expect? I'm not sure any squad we could realistically assemble would be cut out to play at 100% in every game going for a quad.The timing of the AFCON certainly didn't help. Salah and Mane are absolute warriors, but I feel they are both suffering a little. Fitness is off the scale, but there been a few opportunities where a sharper mind may have spotted a quick pass instead of a shot.Yesterday we broke a few times and we pushed them into mistakes at the back, but didn't manage to punish any of them. Saw it a little at the end of the Vilareal game too.The lack of time for preparation for games will only add to this lack of ultimate sharpness I feel. Form what Klopp is saying, there's barely any time for proper training at all. Just recovery, then a physical prep session for the next game.Also, rotation is great, but how good must it have been for the forwards a few years ago when we had Mane, Firmino and Salah all is the same places for all games? That's when we saw that telepathy and those "red arrows" style breaks.All the price of success. Good problems to have, I suppose!