PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Tottenham Hotspur Son 56 Diaz 74

Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Tottenham Hotspur Son 56 Diaz 74
Reply #600 on: Today at 09:42:10 am
Quote from: ScubaSteve on Today at 08:45:42 am
Drawing so many games has destroyed our chances again. IMO weve taken this as far as we can and it was close. No way are they getting beat against Newcastle, Wolves or West Ham. A draw was possible but everyone get realistic here. Im more than happy to be wrong  :D

If weve drawn so many games how come we are only three points behind City?
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Tottenham Hotspur Son 56 Diaz 74
Reply #601 on: Today at 09:47:05 am
The highly suspect VAR decisions for City win them the league tbf.

Remember that handball against Everton?

It almost feels like that in 5 years time well be reading a story in the press about match official corruption  with bribes from Cities owners.
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Tottenham Hotspur Son 56 Diaz 74
Reply #602 on: Today at 09:55:25 am
Over to you, Jonjo.
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Tottenham Hotspur Son 56 Diaz 74
Reply #603 on: Today at 10:08:05 am
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 08:54:59 am
Son taking ball into corner with 10 mins left and play acting to waste time 🙄

Yeah, bloody time waster! He could have really hurt Fabinhos elbow too! The selfish bastard!  ;D

https://twitter.com/marios_tony/status/1523047246396530689?s=20&t=j0F9fOG5yEilZCiv4Yzljw
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Tottenham Hotspur Son 56 Diaz 74
Reply #604 on: Today at 10:09:34 am
Has anyone looked more knackered coming off the pitch than Son?
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Tottenham Hotspur Son 56 Diaz 74
Reply #605 on: Today at 10:14:14 am
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 10:09:34 am
Has anyone looked more knackered coming off the pitch than Son?
Didnt he say something like it was one of the toughest games hes ever played in?  Just goes to show were an absolute nightmare to play against, even when not fully on it.
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Tottenham Hotspur Son 56 Diaz 74
Reply #606 on: Today at 10:15:24 am
Quote from: Tommy_W on Today at 10:08:05 am
Yeah, bloody time waster! He could have really hurt Fabinhos elbow too! The selfish bastard!  ;D

https://twitter.com/marios_tony/status/1523047246396530689?s=20&t=j0F9fOG5yEilZCiv4Yzljw

Any point he may have had is made null and void by referring to us as LiVARpool. All the best.
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Tottenham Hotspur Son 56 Diaz 74
Reply #607 on: Today at 10:17:20 am
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 10:15:24 am
Any point he may have had is made null and void by referring to us as LiVARpool. All the best.

And was clearly busy during the reverse match this season.
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Tottenham Hotspur Son 56 Diaz 74
Reply #608 on: Today at 10:21:01 am
Quote from: ScubaSteve on Today at 09:04:30 am
Yeah its just typical.

Liverpool could finish with 92 points and not win the title. Out of the 13 Man United's PL title winning seasons only once they have managed that tally.

These days, you have to be absolutely perfect to win the league, can't drop points anywhere at all.

Something had to give somewhere I think, Spurs were set up well and defended well, and we were lacking the freshness to get through them. It's been a long season, with a maximum number of games, and playing finals every three days is tough.




Still hoping Real broke City and they'll lose.
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Tottenham Hotspur Son 56 Diaz 74
Reply #609 on: Today at 10:24:09 am
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 10:15:24 am
Any point he may have had is made null and void by referring to us as LiVARpool. All the best.

Haha, yeah sorry about that - couldn't find the video on YouTube ;D I think it's pretty clear he wasn't faking it though. Thats a fair old impact on the neck!
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Tottenham Hotspur Son 56 Diaz 74
Reply #610 on: Today at 10:34:24 am
City have proved this week that they are not always mentality monsters - and if they are now expected to win their remaining games, there's a different kind of pressure on them.

We'll see. This is not over yet.
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Tottenham Hotspur Son 56 Diaz 74
Reply #611 on: Today at 10:35:12 am
Quote from: redbyrdz on Today at 10:21:01 am
These days, you have to be absolutely perfect to win the league, can't drop points anywhere at all.

Something had to give somewhere I think, Spurs were set up well and defended well, and we were lacking the freshness to get through them. It's been a long season, with a maximum number of games, and playing finals every three days is tough.




Still hoping Real broke City and they'll lose.

Can't see it personally. Maybe if they played before us, but the psychological edge has swung back in their favour. If we had won yesterday, I think the pressure would have been on them today.

Now, I can't see it. I'm still hopeful that something can happen of course, but we needed perfection to be in with a chance.

How come Klopp subbed Robbo yesterday? Was he knackered? Don't think Kostas had a great game unfortunately.
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Tottenham Hotspur Son 56 Diaz 74
Reply #612 on: Today at 10:59:12 am
Quote from: M4tt on Today at 10:35:12 am
Can't see it personally. Maybe if they played before us, but the psychological edge has swung back in their favour. If we had won yesterday, I think the pressure would have been on them today.

Now, I can't see it. I'm still hopeful that something can happen of course, but we needed perfection to be in with a chance.

How come Klopp subbed Robbo yesterday? Was he knackered? Don't think Kostas had a great game unfortunately.

Thought Robbo has looked tired recently
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Tottenham Hotspur Son 56 Diaz 74
Reply #613 on: Today at 11:01:44 am
Quote from: Gaz123456 on Today at 10:34:24 am
City have proved this week that they are not always mentality monsters - and if they are now expected to win their remaining games, there's a different kind of pressure on them.

We'll see. This is not over yet.

Its well over mate.
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Tottenham Hotspur Son 56 Diaz 74
Reply #614 on: Today at 11:02:20 am
Quote from: rocco on Today at 10:59:12 am
Thought Robbo has looked tired recently

It's the biggest fear about how our season ends from now on, can we retain our energy levels right to the end? I think there are a few players who are looking tired, I think we need to be rotating more just to protect ourselves in the two finals.
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Tottenham Hotspur Son 56 Diaz 74
Reply #615 on: Today at 11:03:11 am
Quote from: Fordy on Today at 11:01:44 am
Its well over mate.

So, Klopp is wrong to ask people to not give up?
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Tottenham Hotspur Son 56 Diaz 74
Reply #616 on: Today at 11:04:56 am
Quote from: jillc on Today at 11:03:11 am
So, Klopp is wrong to ask people to not give up?

He did also say he doesnt see City dropping points.
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Tottenham Hotspur Son 56 Diaz 74
Reply #617 on: Today at 11:10:59 am
I think I could JUST about cope with the TREBLE

lol I COULD COPE WITH NOTHING ELSE THIS SEASON KNOWING

KLOPP IS HERE TIL 2026
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Tottenham Hotspur Son 56 Diaz 74
Reply #618 on: Today at 11:11:11 am
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 11:04:56 am
He did also say he doesnt see City dropping points.

So? It doesn't mean they won't, few people saw us not winning yesterday.
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Tottenham Hotspur Son 56 Diaz 74
Reply #619 on: Today at 11:11:37 am
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 09:42:10 am
If weve drawn so many games how come we are only three points behind City?

Because they've lost one more game.

While it feels petty to point at certain games with a team this good, eight draws is a little on the high side in this era.

However, six of them have been against City, Chelsea and Spurs alone. I don't think we can look back at them with huge regrets even if a few of them could and should have been wins on another day. They're quality teams who are tough to beat.

Brighton and Brentford, though, particularly the former...well.you just can't be throwing away two-goal leads at home against a mid-table side with such small margin for error. Felt costly at the time.

I'm confident we won't see as many leads thrown away next season. Since Chelsea away we've been a far more efficient team, with Virgil looking back to his best. Except against us at the Etihad, City have won every game In which they've scored first. That's the kinda record we're gonna need.
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Tottenham Hotspur Son 56 Diaz 74
Reply #620 on: Today at 11:19:48 am
Quote from: jillc on Today at 11:11:11 am
So? It doesn't mean they won't, few people saw us not winning yesterday.

Not sure what you mean by giving up. Everybody still wants to win the games we play.

However, we should heavily rotate against both Villa and Southampton.
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Tottenham Hotspur Son 56 Diaz 74
Reply #621 on: Today at 11:26:02 am
Feel better today. Its not over
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Tottenham Hotspur Son 56 Diaz 74
Reply #622 on: Today at 11:39:32 am
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 11:04:56 am
He did also say he doesnt see City dropping points.

Yup, who can, but for me its still worth watching until the last game because you never know. And Im sure Jurgens not gunna put the kids out.
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Tottenham Hotspur Son 56 Diaz 74
Reply #623 on: Today at 11:41:48 am
Quote from: SouthDerryLaggo on Today at 11:26:02 am
Feel better today. Its not over

I suspect it is over. I'd be more down if we had nothing else to play for. I suspect Klopp and the players will use yesterday to help with our preparation against Madrid whom I suspect will not too dissimilar in their counter attacking threat.
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Tottenham Hotspur Son 56 Diaz 74
Reply #624 on: Today at 11:49:07 am
In 20/20 hindsight, should have rotated more. FB's looked dead on their feet.

Shake it off, and focus on Villa. And score a few.

This could easily come down to goal difference.
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Tottenham Hotspur Son 56 Diaz 74
Reply #625 on: Today at 11:52:21 am
Quote from: red1977 on Today at 11:39:32 am
Yup, who can, but for me its still worth watching until the last game because you never know. And Im sure Jurgens not gunna put the kids out.

Fuck watching them today. I'll tune into West Ham next week personally, maybe Wolves in midweek.
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Tottenham Hotspur Son 56 Diaz 74
Reply #626 on: Today at 11:55:07 am
City will shit the bed today.
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Tottenham Hotspur Son 56 Diaz 74
Reply #627 on: Today at 11:55:27 am
No point throwing it in now from where we've come from. It's unlikely City drop points, but anything is possible. Red cards, West Ham needing the win, the Gerrard factor, Mental and physical fatigue. City do have the occasional off day, just like anyone else.

This is coming from someone who thought it was done after we drew to Chelsea in Jan. It's been an extraordinary fightback. No point in throwing it in now. Let's double down, play with some freedom and see what happens.

The Spurs game was never going to be straight forward.  The team played well against what was essentially a Pulis side on steroids. We'd have probably lost that game a few years back.
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Tottenham Hotspur Son 56 Diaz 74
Reply #628 on: Today at 11:57:01 am
I have a feeling City will lose a game, we'll be fine lads
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Tottenham Hotspur Son 56 Diaz 74
Reply #629 on: Today at 12:00:32 pm
Quote from: SouthDerryLaggo on Today at 11:26:02 am
Feel better today. Its not over

One point better off than yesterday top of the league FA Cup next Saturday and Gay Paris on the 28th of May. Im with you Its not over.
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Tottenham Hotspur Son 56 Diaz 74
Reply #630 on: Today at 12:03:00 pm
Quote from: FLRed67 on Today at 11:49:07 am
In 20/20 hindsight, should have rotated more. FB's looked dead on their feet.

Shake it off, and focus on Villa. And score a few.

This could easily come down to goal difference.

I think there's a fair bit of metal fatigue in the squad, but what else can we expect? I'm not sure any squad we could realistically assemble would be cut out to play at 100% in every game going for a quad.

The timing of the AFCON certainly didn't help. Salah and Mane are absolute warriors, but I feel they are both suffering a little. Fitness is off the scale, but there been a few opportunities where a sharper mind may have spotted a quick pass instead of a shot.

Yesterday we broke a few times and we pushed them into mistakes at the back, but didn't manage to punish any of them. Saw it a little at the end of the Vilareal game too.

The lack of time for preparation for games will only add to this lack of ultimate sharpness I feel. Form what Klopp is saying, there's barely any time for proper training at all. Just recovery, then a physical prep session for the next game.

Also, rotation is great, but how good must it have been for the forwards a few years ago when we had Mane, Firmino and Salah all is the same places for all games? That's when we saw that telepathy and those "red arrows" style breaks.

All the price of success. Good problems to have, I suppose!
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Tottenham Hotspur Son 56 Diaz 74
Reply #631 on: Today at 12:11:26 pm
Quote from: Tommy_W on Today at 10:24:09 am
Haha, yeah sorry about that - couldn't find the video on YouTube ;D I think it's pretty clear he wasn't faking it though. Thats a fair old impact on the neck!
Twats!



But you did well for the draw.
See you next season, Tommy, ya bastids! ;D
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Tottenham Hotspur Son 56 Diaz 74
Reply #632 on: Today at 12:15:15 pm
Quote from: SouthDerryLaggo on Today at 11:26:02 am
Feel better today. Its not over
Yeah it isn't.
Like I said last night, not a lot has changed if you think about it..

City still need a loss. If they just needed a draw it would've been nice, but it's still not over yet.

Highly unlikely, but while we're dreaming of the European and the FA Cup, who knows what can happen.

It was already a long shot, like many has said before on here, so it shouldn't really sting the way it did. We can still palm in 3 trophies... any other club- Man City, PSG, Madridd, Bayern - not to mention all the minnows, wouldn't just bite our hands off for it, they'd feast on our corpse!
And violate the remains...
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Tottenham Hotspur Son 56 Diaz 74
Reply #633 on: Today at 12:25:09 pm
Do you reckon if City do win today that it will influence Jurgens team selection for our game at villa,with the cup final being on Saturday?
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Tottenham Hotspur Son 56 Diaz 74
Reply #634 on: Today at 12:40:34 pm
Quote from: harrylfc on Today at 12:25:09 pm
Do you reckon if City do win today that it will influence Jurgens team selection for our game at villa,with the cup final being on Saturday?

Reckon Jurgen will rotate heavily irrespective of the result later today. Need fresh legs for an FA Cup final and we risk running some of the players into the ground if we don't chop and change.
