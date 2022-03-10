« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 9 10 11 12 13 [14]   Go Down

Author Topic: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Tottenham Hotspur Son 56 Diaz 74  (Read 11429 times)

Offline Sharado

  • Stop crying
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,603
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Tottenham Hotspur Son 56 Diaz 74
« Reply #520 on: Yesterday at 11:30:21 pm »
Quote from: Rush 82 on Yesterday at 11:25:45 pm
Telling that Alisson didn't come up for the corner at the end.

Yes. I'd have loved him to though.
Logged
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on March  7, 2019, 02:16:00 pm
No heavy-metal football. Uninspiring team selections. Playing like a team closer to relegation worries

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,792
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Tottenham Hotspur Son 56 Diaz 74
« Reply #521 on: Yesterday at 11:30:34 pm »
We're top of the league btw, so if City lost their next 4 games in a row then we've won it!

Logged
Hedley Lamarr

Ill take the ban, but Andy youre a twat.

2022/03/10

Offline 67CherryRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,276
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Tottenham Hotspur Son 56 Diaz 74
« Reply #522 on: Yesterday at 11:31:35 pm »
Quote from: Red_Rich on Yesterday at 11:29:33 pm
No complaints.

Strangely don't feel bad.  I think Wednesday was the moment our season became destined.  It certainly felt that way as it was very uncomfortable imagining playing City in the final.  I have a good feeling about beating Madrid.  The FA Cup would be an added bonus.
This is exactly how I feel. What will be will be. Those who cry during a season like this don't deserve what could come at the end of it.
Logged

Offline Red-4-Ever

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 182
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Tottenham Hotspur Son 56 Diaz 74
« Reply #523 on: Yesterday at 11:32:23 pm »
Disappointing result but Ive been trying to make peace with not catching city for some time now while hoping something might happenperhaps it still will  :-[ While it feels like the leagues probably gone now, I dont feel anywhere near as bad as 2014 at least.

I really wanted the league but feel better about the end of season now that its not city in the final at least; the FA Cup and Big Ears would be a beautiful end of season  :champ
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:36:14 pm by Red-4-Ever »
Logged

Online lgvkarlos

  • Finnished with his shit punnery now.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,881
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Tottenham Hotspur Son 56 Diaz 74
« Reply #524 on: Yesterday at 11:32:42 pm »
I honestly feel sorry for Son, hes been absolutely wasted at that crap club.
Think he would have been sensational under Klopp.
Logged

Offline macca007

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,121
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Tottenham Hotspur Son 56 Diaz 74
« Reply #525 on: Yesterday at 11:32:52 pm »
Got back and had a quick read and cant see anyone talking about what I thought was a pen on trent after he took the ball. Lad has sent me the clip and it's defo a pen for me.

Also there needs to be something done about faking head injuries. Becoming more and more common now and it's fucking disgusting.
Logged

Offline macmanamanaman

  • S art Arse.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,541
  • Robbie Returns!
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Tottenham Hotspur Son 56 Diaz 74
« Reply #526 on: Yesterday at 11:33:50 pm »
Quote from: Red_Rich on Yesterday at 11:29:33 pm
No complaints.

Strangely don't feel bad.  I think Wednesday was the moment our season became destined.  It certainly felt that way as it was very uncomfortable imagining playing City in the final.  I have a good feeling about beating Madrid.  The FA Cup would be an added bonus. 

 

Same. Dont feel bad or anything. 
What will be, will be etc.
Logged
"A Football team is like a Piano: You need 8 people to carry it and 3 to play the damn thing" - Shankly

Online the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,340
  • Couldn't be bothered, really...
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Tottenham Hotspur Son 56 Diaz 74
« Reply #527 on: Yesterday at 11:34:00 pm »
Quote from: lgvkarlos on Yesterday at 11:32:42 pm
I honestly feel sorry for Son, hes been absolutely wasted at that crap club.
Think he would have been sensational under Klopp.
Always thought him and Moura would've made fine players under Klopp.
The rest are a bunch of muppets.
Logged
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
We're not defending any titles, we want to get new ones, we've only just started winning.
Quote from: Tepid water on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Online lgvkarlos

  • Finnished with his shit punnery now.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,881
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Tottenham Hotspur Son 56 Diaz 74
« Reply #528 on: Yesterday at 11:34:56 pm »
Quote from: macca007 on Yesterday at 11:32:52 pm
Got back and had a quick read and cant see anyone talking about what I thought was a pen on trent after he took the ball. Lad has sent me the clip and it's defo a pen for me.

Also there needs to be something done about faking head injuries. Becoming more and more common now and it's fucking disgusting.
simple, you go down holding your head you have to spend 2 minutes off the field being assessed
Logged

Online lgvkarlos

  • Finnished with his shit punnery now.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,881
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Tottenham Hotspur Son 56 Diaz 74
« Reply #529 on: Yesterday at 11:35:32 pm »
Quote from: the_red_pill on Yesterday at 11:34:00 pm
Always thought him and Moura would've made fine players under Klopp.
The rest are a bunch of muppets.
Agree
Logged

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,345
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Tottenham Hotspur Son 56 Diaz 74
« Reply #530 on: Yesterday at 11:36:31 pm »
It wouldn't be Liverpool FC if it all happened easily and according to plan. While there's life in the season there's still time for a further twist or two. Dum spiro spero and all that.

Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Offline royhendo

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 252,250
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Tottenham Hotspur Son 56 Diaz 74
« Reply #531 on: Yesterday at 11:37:54 pm »
It's a weird one this - I feel OK about the result. It's the European Cup that's on my mind most really. The league was always a bit of a long shot and it still is a long shot, but it's not in our hands. Spurs were really good I thought, and we still just about broke through despite looking like we were a bit jaded. No mean feat really.
Logged
"Word of the day is 'philodox' (17th century): one who is in love with their own opinion, and who consequently believes that everyone else should share it."  @susie_dent on twitter - https://twitter.com/susie_dent/status/1419683653844668422

Offline 67CherryRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,276
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Tottenham Hotspur Son 56 Diaz 74
« Reply #532 on: Yesterday at 11:39:49 pm »
Quote from: lgvkarlos on Yesterday at 11:32:42 pm
I honestly feel sorry for Son, hes been absolutely wasted at that crap club.
Think he would have been sensational under Klopp.
He's signed multiple contracts, it's not like he's been 'trapped' so no need to feel sorry for him. He's obviously happy where he is, if he doesn't want trophies then fair enough.
Logged

Offline alvaro

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,134
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Tottenham Hotspur Son 56 Diaz 74
« Reply #533 on: Yesterday at 11:41:33 pm »
Quote from: Sharado on Yesterday at 11:30:21 pm
Yes. I'd have loved him to though.

Not enough risk reward. If we score we still need City to drop points, if we concede we need them to do so in 2 games.
Logged

Online the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,340
  • Couldn't be bothered, really...
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Tottenham Hotspur Son 56 Diaz 74
« Reply #534 on: Yesterday at 11:41:39 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 11:36:31 pm
It wouldn't be Liverpool FC if it all happened easily and according to plan. While there's life in the season there's still time for a further twist or two. Dum spiro spero and all that.


Not too much has changed from before, for me. We still just need a loss from City. Would've been easier if we just needed them to draw, but still no guarantee.

Hopefully, this will lull them a bit, but if it doesn't- we've still got trophies to play for.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:46:28 pm by the_red_pill »
Logged
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
We're not defending any titles, we want to get new ones, we've only just started winning.
Quote from: Tepid water on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Online lgvkarlos

  • Finnished with his shit punnery now.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,881
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Tottenham Hotspur Son 56 Diaz 74
« Reply #535 on: Yesterday at 11:42:39 pm »
Quote from: royhendo on Yesterday at 11:37:54 pm
It's a weird one this - I feel OK about the result. It's the European Cup that's on my mind most really. The league was always a bit of a long shot and it still is a long shot, but it's not in our hands. Spurs were really good I thought, and we still just about broke through despite looking like we were a bit jaded. No mean feat really.
Totally agree, said the same thing earlier.
Always felt City would win the remaining games, we need to let them watch us win the champions league again👍
Logged

Online lgvkarlos

  • Finnished with his shit punnery now.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,881
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Tottenham Hotspur Son 56 Diaz 74
« Reply #536 on: Yesterday at 11:45:28 pm »
Quote from: 67CherryRed on Yesterday at 11:39:49 pm
He's signed multiple contracts, it's not like he's been 'trapped' so no need to feel sorry for him. He's obviously happy where he is, if he doesn't want trophies then fair enough.
Levy is a fecker for holding players, I think they know he will price them out of a move so they extend for a pay rise.
He did the same with Kane
Logged

Offline alvaro

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,134
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Tottenham Hotspur Son 56 Diaz 74
« Reply #537 on: Yesterday at 11:45:49 pm »
We lost the league when we didnt beat them at the Etihad. Their fixture list was easier than ours and they had control of their destiny.  Lets win our last 3 games and hope for another massive City fuck up.

Logged

Online the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,340
  • Couldn't be bothered, really...
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Tottenham Hotspur Son 56 Diaz 74
« Reply #538 on: Yesterday at 11:48:31 pm »
Quote from: alvaro on Yesterday at 11:45:49 pm
We lost the league when we didnt beat them at the Etihad. Their fixture list was easier than ours and they had control of their destiny.  Lets win our last 3 games and hope for another massive City fuck up.


Earlier than that. I can remember lots of people complaining that we didn't put them to the sword at Anfield and some proclaiming that it meant the league was lost- and I agree. At the time, I felt it was kneejerking, but couldn't shake the thought that it could mean the difference at the end of the season, since we usually run them close.
We lost it at Anfield, because we played for the draw. I still believe and believed, but whenever the thought about where we lost it came up- I couldn't think of anywhere else but Anfield.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:50:46 pm by the_red_pill »
Logged
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
We're not defending any titles, we want to get new ones, we've only just started winning.
Quote from: Tepid water on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Offline WorldChampions

  • Charlie uniform november tango fan...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,114
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Tottenham Hotspur Son 56 Diaz 74
« Reply #539 on: Yesterday at 11:50:51 pm »
Top of the league with a handful of games to go and people are throwing the towel in, fannies. It's not a guarantee either way, the odds are in their favour but this is football. The odds were much better for them to go through to the final the other night with only a few minutes remaining and look what happened.
Logged

Online Heritage

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 73
  • Boot Room Fanatic
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Tottenham Hotspur Son 56 Diaz 74
« Reply #540 on: Yesterday at 11:51:10 pm »
I have to say Spurs were very disciplined and knew exactly what they had to do for a chance at anything against us today. It's truly annoying that Spurs have Conte, here's hoping they don't make CL so he can't attract as many players to that project. We shouldn't forget this guy is an elite manager.

On another night we win that game, alas.

We also can't expect our boys to be perfect, and although that's how it was going, perfection doesn't exist in an imperfect world! Once the bald fraud leaves that truly unlikeable sports washing project in Manchester we won't have to deal with competing with absolute cheaters for domestic honours... well we still will, but they won't be as good.
Logged

Offline 67CherryRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,276
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Tottenham Hotspur Son 56 Diaz 74
« Reply #541 on: Yesterday at 11:52:01 pm »
Quote from: the_red_pill on Yesterday at 11:48:31 pm
Earlier than that. I can remember lots of people complaining that we didn't put them to the sword at Anfield and some proclaiming that it meant the league was lost- and I agree.
We lost it at Anfield, because we played for the draw. I still believe and believed, but whenever the thought about where we lost it came up- I couldn't think of anywhere else but Anfield.
We didn't 'lose' the league by not beating City, our record would have won practically every league since sportswashing began. So we didn't 'lose' anything, we were beaten by the sportswashing. Hopefully in time, and it could take 20/30 years, people will look back and realise this.
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 95,688
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Tottenham Hotspur Son 56 Diaz 74
« Reply #542 on: Yesterday at 11:52:57 pm »
Quote from: royhendo on Yesterday at 11:37:54 pm
It's a weird one this - I feel OK about the result. It's the European Cup that's on my mind most really. The league was always a bit of a long shot and it still is a long shot, but it's not in our hands. Spurs were really good I thought, and we still just about broke through despite looking like we were a bit jaded. No mean feat really.

Agreed Roy.

I had got my head around City winning their last four so expectations werent Sky high. Wanted us to win them all to desperately hope something gave way. It still could obviously but no regrets about tonight. If 90 points isnt enough, again, then what can we do. Apart from hope the authorities grow some balls which we all
Know wont happen.
Logged

Online the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,340
  • Couldn't be bothered, really...
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Tottenham Hotspur Son 56 Diaz 74
« Reply #543 on: Yesterday at 11:59:17 pm »
Quote from: 67CherryRed on Yesterday at 11:52:01 pm
We didn't 'lose' the league by not beating City, our record would have won practically every league since sportswashing began. So we didn't 'lose' anything, we were beaten by the sportswashing. Hopefully in time, and it could take 20/30 years, people will look back and realise this.
We've done exceptionally well of course, and it can still change, but Sportswashing or not, romantics or not- had we beat these, at least at Anfield, we'd be in the driving seat- PROVIDED things would have gone as they've gone now.

There is no argument against that.
Of course, like I said- things can still change- don't get me wrong.

If beating your eventual rivals at home- Sportswashers or not, is not that important to winning the league, then logically it means that there is really no point in trying to beat them at home next season.
« Last Edit: Today at 12:04:12 am by the_red_pill »
Logged
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
We're not defending any titles, we want to get new ones, we've only just started winning.
Quote from: Tepid water on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Online rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,969
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Tottenham Hotspur Son 56 Diaz 74
« Reply #544 on: Today at 12:00:14 am »
Quote from: alvaro on Yesterday at 11:45:49 pm
We lost the league when we didnt beat them at the Etihad. Their fixture list was easier than ours and they had control of their destiny.  Lets win our last 3 games and hope for another massive City fuck up.



Lets not forget that were 14pts clear

It was over. We had no right to be in this position really. Weve uprooted trees again but come up short

We tried our best but its been bought again
Logged
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Online GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,192
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Tottenham Hotspur Son 56 Diaz 74
« Reply #545 on: Today at 12:03:10 am »
Quote from: the_red_pill on Yesterday at 11:48:31 pm
Earlier than that. I can remember lots of people complaining that we didn't put them to the sword at Anfield and some proclaiming that it meant the league was lost- and I agree. At the time, I felt it was kneejerking, but couldn't shake the thought that it could mean the difference at the end of the season, since we usually run them close.
We lost it at Anfield, because we played for the draw. I still believe and believed, but whenever the thought about where we lost it came up- I couldn't think of anywhere else but Anfield.

I agree with the earlier poster, you can't say a team that's won 13 and drawn 3 of its last 16 games has "lost" the league. But if you want to pick moments where we "lost" the league, then it has to be the stretch when we had players dropping like flies to Covid, and took 2 points from three games, including the refereeing scandal at Spurs. People seem to have forgotten how severely compromised the league was in December, and our Abu Dhabi friends were the major beneficiaries as they managed to skate through with no positive tests.
Logged

Online Boston always unofficial

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 503
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Tottenham Hotspur Son 56 Diaz 74
« Reply #546 on: Today at 12:03:38 am »
This was always gonna be tough so not the worst result in the end.I did get pissed off at Arlo White on NBC saying we were done for the title though.Normally don't mind him but he was being a real gobshite.Hope the feckin saudi brown ales show up tomorrow.
Logged

Online the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,340
  • Couldn't be bothered, really...
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Tottenham Hotspur Son 56 Diaz 74
« Reply #547 on: Today at 12:10:26 am »
Quote from: GreatEx on Today at 12:03:10 am
I agree with the earlier poster, you can't say a team that's won 13 and drawn 3 of its last 16 games has "lost" the league. But if you want to pick moments where we "lost" the league, then it has to be the stretch when we had players dropping like flies to Covid, and took 2 points from three games, including the refereeing scandal at Spurs. People seem to have forgotten how severely compromised the league was in December, and our Abu Dhabi friends were the major beneficiaries as they managed to skate through with no positive tests.
Yeah that game against Spurs was in the middle of that, I think. That was particularly frustrating.

Quite a few intances where we (or the refs) could have done better.

Anyway, we've done exceptional so far. Things can change at the drop of a hat, but we've got the FA and Big Ears to contend for.
Spurs are twats though.
« Last Edit: Today at 12:12:23 am by the_red_pill »
Logged
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
We're not defending any titles, we want to get new ones, we've only just started winning.
Quote from: Tepid water on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Online a little break

  • Tonyign0r35u
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,295
  • YNWA
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Tottenham Hotspur Son 56 Diaz 74
« Reply #548 on: Today at 12:18:15 am »
Quote from: 67CherryRed on Yesterday at 11:03:33 pm
I hate the internet at times.

We played a tough game against a good side. We didn't win, we didn't lose. Some people on the internet act like Putin's just entered the code for his nukes.

This is still the best Liverpool squad we've ever had, and Jurgen's extended his contract. Life (in a footballing sense) is as good as it'll ever be, so why not just relax and enjoy the ride?

I'd usually be fully with you on this but, I genuinely don't think it's the internet's fault this time. It's the Cheating Blue bastards up the road. They've made it an impossibility to win the league if you drop points at all. It's cheating and it's shit but it is what it is.
Logged

Online Bobinhood

  • RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,203
  • Hand over the Trophy
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Tottenham Hotspur Son 56 Diaz 74
« Reply #549 on: Today at 12:25:06 am »
Still got a punchers chance. They could get a red card or just stumble. 25% call it. Crazier things have happened.

We finally were tired imo. Actually weve been tired for a while but fought through it like lions but any CL semi final like ours will take it out of you, that's high energy stuff to say the least. Love these guys. Love they came back for the draw, that keeps us alive and virgil unbeaten at home which is always a cool stat. Great fucking team.

Long Live the Quad.

Logged
Damn that Mane's good!

"Put these seeds in your pocket. At least sunflowers will grow where you lie!"
A Ukrainian housewife to a young Russian soldier, Feb 24,2022.

Online Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,784
  • JFT 97
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Tottenham Hotspur Son 56 Diaz 74
« Reply #550 on: Today at 12:25:42 am »
Quote from: royhendo on Yesterday at 11:37:54 pm
It's a weird one this - I feel OK about the result. It's the European Cup that's on my mind most really. The league was always a bit of a long shot and it still is a long shot, but it's not in our hands. Spurs were really good I thought, and we still just about broke through despite looking like we were a bit jaded. No mean feat really.

Where does Guardiola go now though Roy. He has had the 'We have to win all our games or Liverpool will win the League' mantra.

It was almost a get out of jail card. If they didn't win the League it was because we were relentless and went on a ridiculous run. If they don't win the League now it is down to them bottling it. They have done that time and time again in the Champions League.

Every time they have gone out it has been when they are the favourite.

Guardiola now has a core of players that he has run into the ground and players he has seriously pissed off by bombing them out. 
Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Online Mighty_Red

  • Rojo Poderoso!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,953
  • All hail the King...
    • Join the fight - SOS
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Tottenham Hotspur Son 56 Diaz 74
« Reply #551 on: Today at 12:31:51 am »
After a fantastic start we just couldn't create enough clear chances. I think the no of games probably contributed to the lack of composure when delivering the final ball.

As Jurgen mentioned  our counter press was good but what was most disappointing was when we got the ball with them out of position (or even upfield) we didn't take advantage.

That 5mins spell where we seemed to be all over the place was key. Not sure how we got so out of position for their goal (even allowing for the swapped FBs), it wasn't even a transition.

The worst thing is we've given City a pressure release when they were probably at their lowest ebb. Nothing we can do now, it's not over but it'll take some performance for City to be beaten or draw twice.

Best thing we can do and get some energy into the team for Tuesday and see how we go.
Logged
Some clubs were always destined for greatness...

Online rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,969
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Tottenham Hotspur Son 56 Diaz 74
« Reply #552 on: Today at 12:32:01 am »
We are better than any United team that's ever been

Their 20 times shout is hollow. Theyre just lucky the oil barons and sports washers didnt give a shit about the premier league in the 90s

Logged
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg
Pages: 1 ... 9 10 11 12 13 [14]   Go Up
« previous next »
 