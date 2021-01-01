For their goal, as soon as Konate chose to head a hopeful ball that was lobbed from midfield, BACK AGAIN into midfield and straight back into their hands, under no pressure at all, I was worried (that's an understatement- I was expressing my frustration to my lad), cause we'd been under increasing pressure. Q 20 seconds later... they score! Virgil didn't cover himself in glory either- choosing to let the ball run across goal instead of risking an OG(a small chance, but the alternative was worse- and it proved so)



That was irresponsibly squandering possession, under no threat at all, when we needed to calmly control the ball and take the momentum out of Spurs. I was verbally and visually frustrated by that and the fact he gifted them possession again, led to them scoring.



A minute later, he tried to get one back, feeling guilty about it, but unfortunately headed it over the bar. And just a few seconds later, he was at it again- hoofing a ball under no pressure, into god knows where, and into their hands.



We need to cut out things like that.



Anyway, at least we managed to wrestle back a draw, but unless City loses a game now, we're effed.